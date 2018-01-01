Nifty likely to shed 19 points at opening bell: Maximus Securities

Trading of SGX Nifty futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could lose 19 point at the opening bell, says Maximus Securities.
Maximus Securities’ Daily Report:F&O Outlook:
Nifty PCR-OI has decreased to 1.18 from 1.71. The fall in the ratio may be due to decrease in PE of 8600 and increase in CE of 11200. PE of 10500 and CE of 10600 are the highest number of contracts traded.Opening for the Day:
