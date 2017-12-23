App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Dec 22, 2017 09:07 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nifty likely to open on positive note, gain 7 points: Dynamic Levels

Nifty Future is opening gap up by 7 points against yesterday's close of 10462 as indicated by SGX Nifty which is currently trading at 10462, says Dynamic Levels.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Dynamic Levels' Market Outlook:

The Cash Market Benchmark Index Small Cap yesterday made an all time high of 8856 and closed at 8849. Power as a sector has gained 2.15 percent. KEC International, Kalpataru Power and Ujaas Energy were the stocks in focus in power sector.

Realty shares also showed huge upside movement last day. Among the stocks, Anant Raj was up by 6.95 percent from day low, Ganesh Housing by 6.18 percent and Brigade by 4.09 percent.

Nifty traded in a very narrow range of 47 points last day by making a high of 10474 and low of 10427 and finally closed at 10440.

Nifty Future is opening gap up by 7 points against yesterday's close of 10462 as indicated by SGX Nifty which is currently trading at 10462.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

These 6 fundamentally strong companies gave over 1000% return in last 10 years

Has Santa-Claus rally come to a halt? 3 stocks which could give up to 8% return

Plenty of stocks in market which can give up to 20% CAGR return for next 3-5 years

