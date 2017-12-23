Nifty likely to open on positive note, gain 7 points: Dynamic Levels

Dynamic Levels' Market Outlook:

The Cash Market Benchmark Index Small Cap yesterday made an all time high of 8856 and closed at 8849. Power as a sector has gained 2.15 percent. KEC International, Kalpataru Power and Ujaas Energy were the stocks in focus in power sector.

Realty shares also showed huge upside movement last day. Among the stocks, Anant Raj was up by 6.95 percent from day low, Ganesh Housing by 6.18 percent and Brigade by 4.09 percent.

Nifty traded in a very narrow range of 47 points last day by making a high of 10474 and low of 10427 and finally closed at 10440.

Nifty Future is opening gap up by 7 points against yesterday's close of 10462 as indicated by SGX Nifty which is currently trading at 10462.

