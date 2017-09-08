App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Sep 08, 2017 08:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nifty likely to open on positive note, gain 15 points: Maximus Securities

Trading of SGX Nifty futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could gain 15 points at the opening bell, says Maximus Securities.

Maximus Securities’ Daily Report:

F&O Outlook:

Nifty PCR-OI has increased to 1.13 from 1.10. The rise in the ratio may be due to increase in PE of 9900 and decrease in CE of 11000. PE of 9900 and CE of 10000 are the highest number of contracts traded.

Opening for the Day:

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Brokerage Recos - Fundamental #Maximus Securities #Nifty

