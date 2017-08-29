Nifty likely to open on negative note on back of weak Asian cues: ICICIdirect

ICICIdirect's Derivative Report:

Nifty

Benchmark indices moved and sustained well above 9900 on the back of defusing of geo-political tensions. Midcap stocks along with industry leaders helped the index end with a gain of 56 points. Nifty futures ended at a premium of 4 points. India VIX rose 0.6 percent and ended at 12.7.

FIIs sold Rs 124 crore while DIIs bought Rs 476 crore in the cash segment. FIIs bought Rs 2446 crore in index options but sold Rs 536 crore in index futures. In stock futures, they bought Rs 698 crore.

The highest Put base is at the 9800 strike with 65 lakh shares while the highest Call base is at the 10000 strike with 59 lakh shares. The 9900 and 10100 Call strikes saw additions of 5.2 and 3.4 lakh shares, respectively, while the 9900 and 9800 Put strike saw additions of 12.8 and 4.1 lakh shares, respectively.

Nifty Bank

Despite the Nifty performing well, stocks like HDFC Bank and a few other heavyweights remained under pressure, which kept the index move in check. The index faced a hurdle above 24400 and ended below these levels indicating it is likely to slide towards 24200.

Nifty Future: The Nifty is likely to open negative on the back of weak Asian cues. Sell Nifty in range of 9910-9920 for target of 9860, stop loss: 9940.

Nifty Bank Future: Despite the Nifty performing well, stocks like HDFC Bank and a few other heavyweights remained under pressure, which kept the index move in check. The index faced a hurdle above 24400 and ended below these levels indicating it is likely to slide towards 24200. Buy Nifty Bank in the range of 24200-24250, target: 24350-24450, stop loss: 24120

