App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Aug 29, 2017 08:48 AM IST |

Nifty likely to open on negative note on back of weak Asian cues: ICICIdirect

Nifty is likely to open negative on the back of weak Asian cues. Sell Nifty in range of 9910-9920 for target of 9860, stop loss: 9940, says a report by ICICIdirect.

Nifty likely to open on negative note on back of weak Asian cues: ICICIdirect

ICICIdirect's Derivative Report:

Nifty

Benchmark indices moved and sustained well above 9900 on the back of defusing of geo-political tensions. Midcap stocks along with industry leaders helped the index end with a gain of 56 points. Nifty futures ended at a premium of 4 points. India VIX rose 0.6 percent and ended at 12.7.

FIIs sold Rs 124 crore while DIIs bought Rs 476 crore in the cash segment. FIIs bought Rs 2446 crore in index options but sold Rs 536 crore in index futures. In stock futures, they bought Rs 698 crore.

The highest Put base is at the 9800 strike with 65 lakh shares while the highest Call base is at the 10000 strike with 59 lakh shares. The 9900 and 10100 Call strikes saw additions of 5.2 and 3.4 lakh shares, respectively, while the 9900 and 9800 Put strike saw additions of 12.8 and 4.1 lakh shares, respectively.

Nifty Bank

Despite the Nifty performing well, stocks like HDFC Bank and a few other heavyweights remained under pressure, which kept the index move in check. The index faced a hurdle above 24400 and ended below these levels indicating it is likely to slide towards 24200.

Nifty Future: The Nifty is likely to open negative on the back of weak Asian cues. Sell Nifty in range of 9910-9920 for target of 9860, stop loss: 9940.

Nifty Bank Future: Despite the Nifty performing well, stocks like HDFC Bank and a few other heavyweights remained under pressure, which kept the index move in check. The index faced a hurdle above 24400 and ended below these levels indicating it is likely to slide towards 24200. Buy Nifty Bank in the range of 24200-24250, target: 24350-24450, stop loss: 24120

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Bank Nifty #Brokerage Recos - F&O #ICICIdirect #Nifty

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.