Jan 08, 2018 09:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nifty likely to open gap up by 58 points: Dynamic Levels

Nifty Future is opening gap up by 58 points against Friday’s close 10573 as indicated by SGX Nifty which is currently trading at 10631, says Dynamic Levels.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Dynamic Levels' Market Outlook:

Cement and cement products, metals & mining and chemicals are the top sector this week. In minor sectors, carbon and beverages are at the top.

Nifty ended at record high, the Index rose by 0.27 percent or 29 points from its previous close to settle at 10559. The cash market benchmark Index Small Cap, however has outperformed the broader market Nifty by gaining 3.36 percent or 306 points from its previous week close. The Index made record high of 9420 and closed at 9399.

FII and PRO in combination have bought 93441 contracts in Index Options in last 10 days.

Nifty Future is opening gap up by 58 points against Friday’s close 10573 as indicated by SGX Nifty which is currently trading at 10631.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

