Nifty likely to open gap up by 40 points: Dynamic Levels

Dynamic Levels' Market Outlook:

Yesterday IT was top performing sector, it rose by 1.3 percent, where Datamatics rose by 9.5 percent, Trigyn zoomed 4.96 percent, Mastek was up by 6.58 percent , Sonta Software was up by 2.94 percent and Genesys gained by 5.42 percent.

Among the minor sectors, Gold & Jewelley and Consumer Goods were top performing sectors gaining 3.38 percent and 2.37 percent respectively.

Yesterday, Nifty opened at 10329 and closed at 10327 after making a high of 10359.Smallcap Index opened at 8522 and closed at 8494 after making a high of 8551.

Nifty Future is opening gap up by 40 points against yesterday's close of 10351 as indicated by SGX Nifty which is currently trading at 10391.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.