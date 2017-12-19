Nifty likely to open gap up by 30 points: Dynamic Levels

Dynamic Levels' Market Outlook:

The Indian Benchmark Index Nifty yesterday opened at 10263, made a low of 10075 and gained 369 points to make a high of 10444 and finally closed at 10389. The index rallied on account of BJP winning the battle of Gujarat Elections after a close competition with Congress.

The Cash Market Benchmark Index Small Cap also moved up by 343 points from its day low of 8280 to make a high of 8623 and finally closed at 8570. Metals and Mining, Infrastructure and Textiles were the top 3 major sectors last day.

Nifty Future is opening gap- up by 30 points against yesterday's close of 10404 as indicated by SGX Nifty which is currently trading at 10430.

