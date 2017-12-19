App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Dec 19, 2017 09:07 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nifty likely to open gap up by 30 points: Dynamic Levels

Nifty Future is opening gap- up by 30 points against yesterday's close of 10404 as indicated by SGX Nifty which is currently trading at 10430, says Dynamic Levels.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Dynamic Levels' Market Outlook:

The Indian Benchmark Index Nifty yesterday opened at 10263, made a low of 10075 and gained 369 points to make a high of 10444 and finally closed at 10389. The index rallied on account of BJP winning the battle of Gujarat Elections after a close competition with Congress.

The Cash Market Benchmark Index Small Cap also moved up by 343 points from its day low of 8280 to make a high of 8623 and finally closed at 8570. Metals and Mining, Infrastructure and Textiles were the top 3 major sectors last day.

Nifty Future is opening gap- up by 30 points against yesterday's close of 10404 as indicated by SGX Nifty which is currently trading at 10430.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Brokerage Recos - Fundamental

most popular

After 1,200-point swing, Sensex ends 138 pts up, volatility index down as BJP wins Gujarat

After 1,200-point swing, Sensex ends 138 pts up, volatility index down as BJP wins Gujarat

Gujarat election scare will force BJP to present a populist Budget

Gujarat election scare will force BJP to present a populist Budget

Gujarat Election marks a subtle change in outlook – how to play the change?

Gujarat Election marks a subtle change in outlook – how to play the change?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.