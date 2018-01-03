App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 03, 2018 09:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nifty likely to open gap up by 16 points: Dynamic Levels

Nifty Future is opening gap-up by 16 points against last close of 10472 as indicated by SGX Nifty which is currently trading at 10485, says Dynamic Levels.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Dynamic Levels' Market Outlook:

The benchmark indices Nifty yesterday settled unchanged in a range bound session. Nifty rose by 6 points or 0.06% to close at 10442 after opening at 10478 and making a low of 10405.

FII and PRO in combined have bought 67813 contracts in Index Options in last 10 days. The cash market index Smallcap index has taken support of its 2 day low of 9062 and closed at 9109 which is well above its 2 day low.

Among the Sectoral indices, IT stocks zoomed. Rolta (up by 13.47%), Compuage Infocom (up by 10%) and L&T Technology services (up by 3%). Carbon stocks also rallied, Himadari Specialty Chemical was up by 9.77%, Rain Industries (up by 7.41%) and Philip Carbon (up by 5.11%).

Nifty Future is opening gap-up by 16 points against last close of 10472 as indicated by SGX Nifty which is currently trading at 10485.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Brokerage Recos - Fundamental

