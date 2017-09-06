Nifty likely to open gap down on back of weak global cues: ICICIdirect

ICICIdirect's Derivative Report:

Nifty

Benchmark indices covered most of Monday’s loss after witnessing support near 9900. They traded with a positive bias in the second half. Sentiment boost was provided by midcaps whereas realty, auto and banking along with Reliance Industries led the index to end with a gain of over 50 points.

The volatility continued to remain choppy, which provided further steam to the index. Nifty futures settled at a premium of 19 points with PCR OI at 1.34 levels. The highest Put base is at the 9700 strike with 46 lakh shares while the highest Call base is at the 10000 strike with 42 lakh shares.

Nifty Bank

On the back of short covering, the index ended marginally below 24400. However, stock specific selling continued in private sector leaders. Looking at the overall options set-up, we feel the index is likely to witness support near 24200. We feel that after initial dips in the index, the Nifty Bank is likely to consolidate near this levels.

Index Outlook

Nifty Future: The Nifty is likely to open gap down on the back of weak global cues. Sell Nifty in range of 9970-9980 for target of 9925, stop loss: 10000.

Buy Nifty Bank in the range of 24150-24200, target: 24300-24400, stop loss: 24060.

