App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Sep 06, 2017 08:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nifty likely to open gap down on back of weak global cues: ICICIdirect

Nifty is likely to open gap down on the back of weak global cues. Sell Nifty in range of 9970-9980 for target of 9925, stop loss: 10000, says a report by ICICIdirect.

Nifty likely to open gap down on back of weak global cues: ICICIdirect

ICICIdirect's Derivative Report:

Nifty

Benchmark indices covered most of Monday’s loss after witnessing support near 9900. They traded with a positive bias in the second half. Sentiment boost was provided by midcaps whereas realty, auto and banking along with Reliance Industries led the index to end with a gain of over 50 points.

The volatility continued to remain choppy, which provided further steam to the index. Nifty futures settled at a premium of 19 points with PCR OI at 1.34 levels. The highest Put base is at the 9700 strike with 46 lakh shares while the highest Call base is at the 10000 strike with 42 lakh shares.

Nifty Bank

On the back of short covering, the index ended marginally below 24400. However, stock specific selling continued in private sector leaders. Looking at the overall options set-up, we feel the index is likely to witness support near 24200. We feel that after initial dips in the index, the Nifty Bank is likely to consolidate near this levels.

Index Outlook

Nifty Future: The Nifty is likely to open gap down on the back of weak global cues. Sell Nifty in range of 9970-9980 for target of 9925, stop loss: 10000.

Bank Nifty Future: On the back of short covering, the index ended marginally below 24400. However, stock specific selling continued in private sector leaders. Looking at the overall options set-up, we feel the index is likely to witness support near 24200. We feel that after initial dips in the index, the Nifty Bank is likely to consolidate near this levels.

Buy Nifty Bank in the range of 24150-24200, target: 24300-24400, stop loss: 24060.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Bank Nifty #ICICIdirect #Nifty

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited. Network 18 Sites

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.