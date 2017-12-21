Nifty likely to open gap down by 7 points: Dynamic Levels

Dynamic Levels' Market Outlook:

The Indian Benchmark Index Nifty yesterday closed with some losses, as the movement remained range bound throughout the session. The index closed down by 19 points or 0.18 percent at 10444 after making a high of 10494. In the current December Expiry, Nifty has gained 217 points. The Cash Market Benchmark Index Small Cap gained 0.39 percent last day to close at 8717.

Cement and cement products and Realty shares zoomed in the last trading session by 2.12 percent. KCP Limited zoomed 9.22 percent, Ramco industries rose by 5.91 percent, and India Cements gained 3.81 percent yesterday. In realty, Ashiana Housing , HDIL and Aanat Raj gained more than 5 percent from previous close.

Nifty Future is opening gap-down by 7 points against yesterday's close of 10470 as indicated by SGX Nifty which is currently trading at 10460.

