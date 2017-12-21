App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Dec 21, 2017 09:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nifty likely to open gap down by 7 points: Dynamic Levels

Nifty Future is opening gap-down by 7 points against yesterday's close of 10470 as indicated by SGX Nifty which is currently trading at 10460, says Dynamic Levels.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Dynamic Levels' Market Outlook:

The Indian Benchmark Index Nifty yesterday closed with some losses, as the movement remained range bound throughout the session. The index closed down by 19 points or 0.18 percent at 10444 after making a high of 10494. In the current December Expiry, Nifty has gained 217 points. The Cash Market Benchmark Index Small Cap gained 0.39 percent last day to close at 8717.

Cement and cement products and Realty shares zoomed in the last trading session by 2.12 percent. KCP Limited zoomed 9.22 percent, Ramco industries rose by 5.91 percent, and India Cements gained 3.81 percent yesterday. In realty, Ashiana Housing , HDIL and Aanat Raj gained more than 5 percent from previous close.

Nifty Future is opening gap-down by 7 points against yesterday's close of 10470 as indicated by SGX Nifty which is currently trading at 10460.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Brokerage Recos - Fundamental

most popular

Midcaps likely to end 2017 on a high note; 10 stocks which doubled your wealth

Midcaps likely to end 2017 on a high note; 10 stocks which doubled your wealth

Motilal Oswal sees Nifty at 11,650 in 12 months; lists 5 stocks to keep on radar for 2018

Motilal Oswal sees Nifty at 11,650 in 12 months; lists 5 stocks to keep on radar for 2018

Bitcoin drops more than 12% as top cryptocurrency marketplace starts supporting rival bitcoin cash

Bitcoin drops more than 12% as top cryptocurrency marketplace starts supporting rival bitcoin cash

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.