Jan 24, 2018 09:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nifty likely to open gap down by 24 points: Dynamic Levels

Nifty Future is opening gap- down by 24 points against yesterday’s close 11085 as indicated by SGX Nifty which is currently trading at 11061, says Dynamic Levels.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Dynamic Levels' Market Outlook:

The Indian Benchmark Index Nifty continues its winning streak for the fifth consecutive day and nifty closed above 11000 mark for the first time.

Yesterday the index has logged strong gains of 117 points or 1.07 percent. The index opened at 10997 and closed 11,084 after making a high of 11093. In Index Options, FII and PRO in combined have bought 361781 contracts in Index Options in the Current Expiry.

However one should be cautious at higher levels as buying momentum from major player’s (FII & PRO) has been paused as we can see from option data yesterday major players have slightly reduced their position by 9806 contracts.

The cash market benchmark Index Small Cap opened at 9391 and closed at 9389 after making a high of 9421.

Nifty Future is opening gap- down by 24 points against yesterday’s close 11085 as indicated by SGX Nifty which is currently trading at 11061.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

