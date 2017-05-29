Nifty is likely to open flat on the back of mixed global cues: ICICIdirect

ICICIdirect's Derivative Report:

Nifty

On the very first day of the June F&O series, benchmark indices saw short covering. With stock specific and broad based participation, the Nifty added another 85 points. Nifty futures ended at a discount of 19 points. India VIX rose 4.1 percent, ending at 10.9.

FIIs sold Rs 274 crore while DIIs bought Rs 1009 crore in the cash segment. FIIs bought Rs 884 crore in index futures and Rs 2446 crore in index options. In stock futures, they sold Rs 68 crore.

The highest Put base is at the 9400 strike with 46 lakh shares while the highest Call base is at the 9600 strike with 39 lakh shares. The 9600 and 9700 Call strikes saw additions of 5.1 and 4.7 lakh shares, respectively, while the 9500 and 9400 Put strikes saw additions of 15.2 and 9.8 lakh shares, respectively.

Nifty Bank

The index rose nearly 1% last Friday with ongoing participation in private sector leaders followed by select PSU banks. Looking at the overall options data, we feel the index is well placed to test 23500 on upside in coming days whereas 23000 can act as a support.

Nifty Future: The Nifty is likely to open flat on the back of mixed global cues. Buy Nifty in range of 9530-9540 for targets of 9590-9610, stop loss: 9510.

