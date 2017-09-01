Nifty is likely to open flat on back of mixed global cues: ICICIdirect

ICICIdirect's Derivative Report:

Nifty

Post choppy trade in the first half, the index saw a decent up move on the back of rollover activity. Towards the end, it ended with a gain of 35 points. Nifty futures settled at a premium of 19 points and started the September series with 1.6 crore shares. India VIX fell 7.3 percent to 11.9.

FIIs bought Rs 78 crore while DIIs bought Rs 510 crore in the cash segment. FIIs bought Rs 1185 crore in index futures and Rs 1112 crore in index options. In stock futures, they sold Rs 81 crore.

The highest Put base for the September series is at the 9700 strike with 38 lakh shares while the highest Call base is at the 10000 strike with 29 lakh shares.

Nifty Bank

Nifty Bank open interest remained at an eight month low on the back of poor rollover, which was seen for the September series. Private sector midcap banks remained under pressure but lack of activity was seen in leaders, which are likely to keep the index move in check.

Nifty Future: The Nifty is likely to open flat on the back of mixed global cues. Sell Nifty in range of 9955-9965 for targets of 9905, stop loss: 9985

Bank Nifty Future: Nifty Bank open interest remained at an eight month low on the back of poor rollover, which was seen for the September series. Private sector midcap banks remained under pressure but lack of activity was seen in leaders, which are likely to keep the index move in check. Sell Nifty Bank in the range of 24400-24450, targets: 24300-24200, stop loss: 24520.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.