Nifty has strong resistance placed near 10400-10500 ahead of election results on Monday

The Nifty continued the pullback of last week and ended above 10,300. We believe that the index is in a consolidation zone above 10000 and should eventually move towards 10600.

Volatility, which increased to almost 17 percent before the exit poll announcement cooled off to 14.9 percent in Friday’s session. The move below the crucial level of 14 percent would further comfort equity markets.

The options concentration has remained quite high at 10,000 Put strike, which finally acted as a major support. PCR-OI of the Nifty is still comforting near 1.23 and is not showing any sign of overbought markets.

Previously, this ratio had gone towards 1.60 also when Put writers were quite aggressive in the market. Hence, there is still room for some more price appreciation in this series.

Short traders are still holding short positions in anticipation of any reversal on Monday. If the election outcome on Monday is on expected lines as per exit polls, we can witness another leg of short covering.

The rupee appreciation trend is really supporting the market. The surge in crude also did not bring in any weakness in the currency. Rather, it has remained in appreciation mode since Moody's upgraded India's rating.

Underperforming Nifty heavyweights from the IT, pharma and FMCG space have been quite supportive to the market in case of any profit booking.