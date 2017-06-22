App
Jun 22, 2017 08:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nifty Futures to open gap at 9668, gain of 13 points: Dynamic Levels

Nifty Futures to open gap up by 13 points at 9668 against yesterday's close of 9655 as per SGX Nifty, says Dynamic Levels.

Dynamic Levels' Market Outlook:

Market at highs, invest in right stocks with good fundamentals

Indian Market Outlook:

The benchmark index Nifty on June 21 opened at 9648 and made a low of 9609 after making a high of 9650. Nifty closed at 9634 levels down by 20 points from its previous day close.

Market was at a loss for trend for the second day on Wednesday as the Nifty moved in a tight range and ended with a negative bias. Oil explorers fell after global oil prices hit seven-month lows, however Airline stocks rose on expectations of lower jet fuel prices.

Bank Nifty made a high of 23761 levels. The index opened at 23638 and closed at 23709. The Smallcap index remained flat throughout the day.The index opened at 7438 and closed at 7449 after making a high of 7476.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

