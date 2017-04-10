App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 06, 2017 08:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nifty Future to open down 55 points at 9227: Dynamic Levels

Nifty Future is opening at 9227 as per SGX Nifty at 8:00 am IST, 55 points below its previous close of 9282.60, says a report by Dynamic Levels.

Nifty Future to open down 55 points at 9227: Dynamic Levels

Dynamic Levels' Market Outlook:

Market to take cues from RBI Monetory Policy, to be announced today

Indian Market Outlook: The Indian Benchmark Index Nifty made an all time high of 9274 on Wednesday and closed at 9265. The shares showed modest gains on the last trading session ahead of the Reserve Bank of India?s monetary policy. The top movers in the Nifty Index were Reliance, Larsen, Maruti, Hindalco and Tata Steel.

Bank Nifty also remained strong on Wednesday?s trading session. The Index opened at 21602, made an all time high of 21699 and closed at 21653. Among the banking stocks, Axis Bank was up by 1.54 percent, Bank of India by 2.58 percent, Yes Bank by 1.86 percent, Kotak Bank by 1.59 percent and SBI by 1.43 percent.

The Small Cap Index also made an all time high of 7168 and closed at 7163 on Wednesday.

Nifty Future is opening at 9227 as per SGX Nifty at 8:00 am IST, 55 points below its previous close of 9282.60.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Brokerage Recos - Fundamental #Dynamic Levels #Market #Nifty

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.