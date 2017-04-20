App
Stocks
Apr 20, 2017 09:16 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nifty Future to open down 14 points at 9131: Dynamic Levels

Nifty Future is opening at 9131 as per SGX Nifty at 8:10 am IST, 14 points below its previous close of 9145.05, says a report by Dynamic Levels.

Dynamic Levels' Market Outlook:

IT companies to be in focus as Trump signs H1 Visa Executive Order

Indian Market Outlook: The benchmark Index Nifty on Wednesday traded in narrow range of 45 points, the Index opened at 9112 and made a high of 9120 and closed at 9104 after making a low of 9075. The next immediate support for the Index is at 9020, which is its five week low.

Donald Trump has signed an executive order on stricter enforcement & review of H1B visa - this visa has been used by the technology industry to bring "highly skilled" foreign workers into the US, thus giving them a price advantage.

Bank Nifty opened at 21674 and made a high of 21706 and closed at 21556 after making low of 21470. Bank Nifty has support of 21396 which is its two weeks low.

Two major private banks declared their Q4 results YES Bank and Indusind Bank. YES bank registered a jump of 30 percent in its net profit to Rs 914.12 crore. YES Bank's share price closed at Rs 1605.45 with marginal decline of -0.03 percent.

Indusind Bank registered a growth of 21 percent in its Q4 net profit to Rs 751.61 crore. Indusind Bank share price closed at Rs 1422.60 with marginal decline of -0.63 percent.

16 stocks , added in F&O segment by NSE are Capital First, Muthoot Finance, Equitas Holdings, Ujjivan Financial Services, Max Financial Services, Indian Bank, Reliance Defence, Engineering, InterGlobe Aviation, PVR, Dalmia Bharat, Infibeam Corporation, Suzlon Energy, Piramal Enterprises, Escorts and Shree Cements.

Small cap Index opened at 7135, made a high of 7186 and closed at 7177 after making a low of 7101. Crucial support of the Index is at 7034.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

