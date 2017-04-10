App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 10, 2017 08:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nifty Future to open at 9220, up 3 points: Dynamic Levels

Nifty Future is opening at 9220 as per SGX Nifty at 8:00 am IST, 3 points above its previous close of 9217.35, says Dynamic Levels.

Dynamic Levels' Market Outlook:

Nifty may take support of 3-day low of 9190

Indian Market Outlook: Last week Nifty Opened at 9220 and made a record high of 9274, the index traded in a narrow range of 86 points. The index closed at 9198 after making a low of 9188.

Last week market witnessed the volatile session as RBI announced its monetary policy and kept key rate Repo Rate unchanged at 6.25 percent, however RBI hiked reverse repo rate by 25 basis points to 6 percent from 5.75 percent and cut the marginal standing facility rate by 25 basis points to 6.5 percent from 6.75 percent.

Bank Nifty opened at 21539 and made a record high of 21699, the index closed at 21431 after making low of 21397.

Small Cap index made a new record high of 7172 and closed 7057.

Nifty Future is opening at 9220 as per SGX Nifty at 8:00 am IST, 3 points above its previous close of 9217.35.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Brokerage Recos - Fundamental #Dynamic Levels #Nifty

