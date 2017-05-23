App
May 23, 2017 07:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nifty can slide 9375-9300: Prakash Gaba

According to Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com, crucial support for the Nifty is at 9375-9300 and the resistance is at 9500-9530.

Market review for May 23, 2017

Nifty (9439) we said 'technically I would say that 9530 is a stiff resistance to deal with and a slide to 9300 is a possibility'. The Nifty opened in the green but sold off but has yet closed mildly in the green, technically I would say there is selling pressure in the upper regions and we are into an F&O week. So volatility is not ruled out and there is a good chance that the Nifty could see a slide 9375-9300 zones.

The crucial support for the Nifty is at 9375-9300 and the resistance is at 9500-9530.

