Nifty can slide 9375-9300: Prakash Gaba

According to Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com, crucial support for the Nifty is at 9375-9300 and the resistance is at 9500-9530.

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Market review for May 23, 2017

Nifty (9439) we said 'technically I would say that 9530 is a stiff resistance to deal with and a slide to 9300 is a possibility'. The Nifty opened in the green but sold off but has yet closed mildly in the green, technically I would say there is selling pressure in the upper regions and we are into an F&O week. So volatility is not ruled out and there is a good chance that the Nifty could see a slide 9375-9300 zones.