Nifty can open on positive note, gain by 13 points: Maximus Securities
Trading of SGX Nifty futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could gain 13.5 points at the opening bell, says a report by Maximus Securities.
Maximus Securities’ Daily Report:F&O Outlook
Nifty PCR-OI has increased to 1.54 from 1.44. The rise in the ratio may be due to increase in PE of 9900 and decrease in CE of 9700. PE of 9800 and CE of 9900 are the highest number of contracts traded.Opening for the Day:
