May 24, 2017 02:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

NHPC working on five hydro power plants in Pithoragarh

"The sanctioning of the projects has been possible after the area was brought out of Askot wildlife sanctuary in 2013," said Dinesh Tripathi, the newly-appointed GM for the projects, here today.

State-owned NHPC is working out details for five run-of-the-river hydroelectric projects on the Gori and the Dhauli in Pithoragarh district with a combined power generation capacity of 1,285 mw.

The sanctioned projects are Dhauliganga middle, Chungarthal, Garva, Goriganga phase-2 and  Karmoli Lumti. "We have already started survey of two of the projects and are studying the geological situation of the proposed locations as well as measurement on the flow of river water. The survey work of the remaining three will start soon," said Tripathi.

"Five separate detailed project reports (DPRs) will be  prepared and sent to the Union Ministry of Power for approval... the construction work will start as soon as the   approval comes from the government," said Tripathi.

