Jan 18, 2018 09:13 AM IST | Source: PTI

NHPC discusses biz prospects in energy sector with UP govt

In a statement, the company said that NHPC CMD Balraj Joshi and company's Director Finance M K Mittal held a meeting with Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Rajiv Kumar and state Principal Secretary (Energy) Alok Kumar in Lucknow.

State-owned NHPC today said it has discussed with the Uttar Pradesh government the future prospects of mutual interest in the energy sector.

"In the meeting, future business prospects of mutual interest in the energy sector were discussed," the statement said.

NHPC was incorporated with an objective to plan, promote and organise an integrated and efficient development of hydroelectric power in all aspects.

Presently, NHPC is engaged in the construction of 5 projects aggregating to a total installed capacity of 4,290 MW, according to company's website.

tags #Business #Companies #energy sector #NHPC

