App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jun 21, 2017 09:03 AM IST | Source: PTI

NHPC awards 50 MW solar project order to L&T

"An EPC contract for the development of 50 MW Solar PV grid connected project located at Theni and Dindigul district in Tamil Nadu has been awarded to Larson & Tubro, L&T Construction, Manapakkam, Chennai for an amount of Rs 287.48 crore with comprehensive operation and maintenance for 10 years," NHPC said in a BSE filing.

NHPC awards 50 MW solar project order to L&T

State-run hydro power giant NHPC has awarded an order of Rs 287.48 crore for setting up 50 MW solar power capacities at Theni and Dindigul district of Tamil Nadu to Larsen and Toubro Ltd.

"An EPC contract for the development of 50 MW Solar PV grid connected project located at Theni and Dindigul district in Tamil Nadu has been awarded to Larson & Tubro, L&T Construction, Manapakkam, Chennai for an amount of Rs 287.48 crore with comprehensive operation and maintenance for 10 years," NHPC said in a BSE filing.

According to the statement, the project is anticipated to be completed in nine months.

 

tags #BSE #Business #Larsen and Toubro #NHPC

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.