NHPC awards 50 MW solar project order to L&T

"An EPC contract for the development of 50 MW Solar PV grid connected project located at Theni and Dindigul district in Tamil Nadu has been awarded to Larson & Tubro, L&T Construction, Manapakkam, Chennai for an amount of Rs 287.48 crore with comprehensive operation and maintenance for 10 years," NHPC said in a BSE filing.

According to the statement, the project is anticipated to be completed in nine months.