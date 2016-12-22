NHAI garners over Rs 5K-cr via bonds on BSE e-book platform

State-run NHAI has raised a staggering Rs 5,020 crore through the issuance of debt securities on BSE's electronic book mechanism platform.

This was the highest ever mobilisation of debt capital by a PSU through the BSE-Bond platform.

The platform was launched on July 1 this year to facilitate online bidding for private placement of debt securities. Since then, 48 issuers have raised Rs 1.2 lakh crore through the exchange mechanism.

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has successfully raised Rs 5,020 crore, by attracting an over-subscription of more than 10 times on the BSE-Bond platform on December 21, the bourse said in a statement today.

The platform, which allows all categories of investors to place bids, helps bring in transparency and efficiency in price discovery for private placement of debt securities.

It is optional for issues below Rs 500 crore, but the issuers will have to disclose coupon, yield, amount raised, number of investors and category of investors to the electronic book provider or the information repository for corporate debt market in the format as specified by regulator Sebi.