App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Nov 17, 2017 07:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

NGT refuses to set aside environmental clearance granted to Amaravati

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Friday refused to interfere with the environment clearance granted to Amaravati, the proposed capital of Andhra Pradesh.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Friday refused to interfere with the environment clearance granted to Amaravati, the proposed capital of Andhra Pradesh.

The green panel formed two committees — a supervisory committee and an implementation committee — to monitor work on the project site of Amaravati.

Earlier, the NGT had sought responses from the Centre and Andhra Pradesh after a plea filed by activist P Srimannarayan, E A S Sarma and others. The petition claimed the site is a flood-prone area and the state government had not considered the ecological and environmental aspects of the project while selecting the location for the greenfield capital city.

The NGT had directed Andhra Pradesh government not to carry out any operation to clear the land falling in the project area without obtaining environmental clearance to the project.

related news

However, the green panel said last year that there was no stay on construction activity for the proposed capital on the banks of the Krishna but made it clear that continuation of the project would be subject to final decision of the Tribunal and the orders already passed by it.

The petitioners have made Ministries of Environment and Forests, Urban Development and Water Resources, AP government and Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) parties in the case.

The plea contended that the government had proposed large-scale urbanisation and infrastructure development on areas, comprising floodplains, wetlands and fertile agricultural land which were primarily paddy fields.

The plea alleged that APCRDA was procuring land by signing agreements with landowners and farmers for minimal prices.

It sought directions to constitute an expert committee to analyse the environmental and social aspects associated with the areas identified for development of the capital city.

It also urged the tribunal for an immediate stay on the acquisition of flood plains, wetlands and fertile lands for purposes of urbanisation and infrastructure development till a comprehensive environment assessment was undertaken.

tags #Currrent Affairs #India

most popular

Govt reforms will result in higher sustainable growth for India: Moody's William Foster

Govt reforms will result in higher sustainable growth for India: Moody's William Foster

Moody's upgrade is recognition of Modi govt's reforms: FM Arun Jaitley

Moody's upgrade is recognition of Modi govt's reforms: FM Arun Jaitley

JAL seeks staff contributions to raise Rs 2000 crore to refund homebuyers

JAL seeks staff contributions to raise Rs 2000 crore to refund homebuyers

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.