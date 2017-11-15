App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Nov 15, 2017 08:55 AM IST | Source: PTI

Next date of International Court of Justice election to be announced soon: Official

The battle between Dalveer Bhandari, 70, from India and Britain's Christopher Greenwood for the Hague-based International Court of Justice (ICJ) seat remained deadlocked as neither could get the requisite numbers of votes in the latest face-off, even after 11 round of elections in the UN General Assembly and Security Council.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The next date for the election of a judge in the International Court of Justice will be announced soon, a UN official has said, after a battle between India and the UK for the seat remained deadlocked as neither candidate managed to get the requisite numbers of votes.

The battle between Dalveer Bhandari, 70, from India and Britain's Christopher Greenwood for the Hague-based International Court of Justice (ICJ) seat remained deadlocked as neither could get the requisite numbers of votes in the latest face-off, even after 11 round of elections in the UN General Assembly and Security Council.

Six rounds of voting were held in the General Assembly on Monday, and in total, 11 rounds have been held to date, said Brenden Varma, Spokesperson of the UN General Assembly President.

"But neither of the two candidates – who come from India and the UK – obtained the required majority in both the General Assembly and Security Council," he said.

"The General Assembly will therefore have to meet again on this matter. The date of that next meeting should be announced soon," Varma told reporters.

tags #Dalveer Bhandari #International Court of Justice #United Nations #World News

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.