you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News Live: Xiaomi seen seeking valuation of at least $50bn in IPO

This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.

highlights

  • Dec 05, 12:08 PM (IST)

    Here are the top headlines at 12 pm from Moneycontrol News' Anchal Pathak

  • Dec 05, 12:06 PM (IST)

    Xiaomi seen seeking valuation of at least $50bn in IPO

    Xiaomi Corporation, the Chinese smartphone maker that was once the most valuable startup in the world, is in talks with investment banks about a possible initial public offering and seeking a valuation of at least $50 billion, sources told Bloomberg. The Beijing-based company is considering an offering as soon as next year with banks suggesting Hong Kong as the most likely destination, sources said.

    While banks have talked up Xiaomi’s prospects as they seek to win the mandate, they have concerns about whether the company can reach the $50 billion level, much less a $100 billion target that some top executives have embraced, sources said. Xiaomi last raised money in 2014 at a $46 billion valuation.

    Xiaomi has gained momentum in recent months after stumbling against local rivals such as Huawei Technologies Co and Oppo. The company, led by Lei Jun, has invested aggressively in retail stores and in India. It’s now on the verge of surpassing Samsung Electronics Co in the country, the world’s fastest-growing smartphone market. A successful IPO may bring it at least $5 billion, much-needed ammunition for expansion, sources said.

  • Dec 05, 01:20 PM (IST)
  • Dec 05, 12:40 PM (IST)

    In the last two years, unsecured loans in India have grown faster than secured loans. The number of loans per person is on a rise. The average personal loans have also risen, Macquarie said in a report title 'India Financials - Sand Sifting'. While the household debt has shot up, the income level seems to have stagnated over last few years. Personal loans have seen a jump up of 60% in ticket size in last four years. In comparison, consumer durable loans fell 50% in the same period. According to a study by the Boston Consulting Group, retail customers are increasingly shrinking the potential new customers’ pool.

  • Dec 05, 12:33 PM (IST)

    The Madras High Court has dismissed a PIL seeking to restrain the Tamil Nadu government from observing former chief minister J Jayalalithaa's death anniversary today. The first bench of Chief Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice R Hemalatha dismissed the petition by one R Kumaravel seeking to restrain the state government from observing December 5 as the death anniversary of Jayalalithaa.

  • Dec 05, 12:15 PM (IST)
  • Dec 05, 12:13 PM (IST)
  • Dec 05, 12:12 PM (IST)
  • Dec 05, 11:34 AM (IST)

    Laurus Labs about to flood the US with cheap HIV drugs

    Among the coconut plantations and beaches of South India, a factory the size of 35 football fields is preparing to churn out billions of generic pills for HIV patients and flood the US market with the low-cost copycat medicines, reports Bloomberg. US patents on key components for some important HIV therapies are poised to expire starting in December and Laurus Labs - the Hyderabad, India-based company which owns the facility - is gearing up to cash in.

    Laurus is one of the world’s biggest suppliers of ingredients used in anti-retrovirals, thanks to novel chemistry that delivers cheaper production costs than anyone else. Now, its Chief Executive Officer, Satyanarayana Chava, wants to use the same strategy selling his own finished drugs in the US and Europe. He predicts some generics that Laurus produces will eventually sell for 90% less than branded HIV drugs in the US, slashing expenditures for a disease that’s among the costliest for many insurers.

  • Dec 05, 11:12 AM (IST)

    Cyclone Ockhi fallout: Hailstorm near Mumbai; schools shut

    As Mumbai braces for Cyclone Ockhi, areas near the metropolis witnessed a spell of hailstorm, while schools and colleges in the city and adjoining districts have been closed today as a precautionary measure. Some parts of the Munbai-Pune Expressway experienced a hailstorm early today, police said.

    The weather department has forecast intermittent rains in Mumbai and suburbs in the next 24 hours. The traffic on Eastern and Western Express Highways in Mumbai has slowed down after rain in some parts of Mumbai throughout last night. There are traffic curbs in some places in view of the rush of followers of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on his death anniversary on Wednesday.

    "Intermittent rain/thundershowers very likely to occur in Mumbai and suburbs in next 24 hours," said a report of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Mumbai at 8 am. "Heavy rainfall is likely at a few places with squally wind speed reaching 50 to 60 km per hour gusting to 70 km per hour very likely along coastal area in next 24 hours," it further said.

  • Dec 05, 11:01 AM (IST)

    India Nov Nikkei Services PMI at a 3-month low of 48.5 vs 51.7 MoM

    Activity in India’s dominant services industry shrank in November as rising prices, driven up in part by the new national sales tax, took a toll on both foreign and domestic demand, a business survey showed on Tuesday. November’s Nikkei/IHS Markit Services Purchasing Managers’ Index fell to 48.5 - its lowest since August - from 51.7 in October, well below the 50 mark that separates expansion from contraction.

  • Dec 05, 10:51 AM (IST)

    Bharat Forge shares rally 3% on strong November North America class 8 truck orders

    Shares of Bharat Forge gained over 3% on strong November North America class 8 truck orders. Data for November shows that North America class 8 truck orders stood at 32,387 units, a massive growth of 68% over 19,285 units in the same period last year. The North American business contributes 40% to Bharat Forge’s total revenue.

    The reason for the strong leap in truck and tractor sales is US economic growth which has been topping 3% for the last two quarters. However, on a month-on-month basis, class 8 truck orders declined 9% from 35,700 units in October.

  • Dec 05, 10:32 AM (IST)

    Ind vs SL 3rd test day 4: Sri Lanka all out for 373 in third test

    Sri Lanka were all out for 373 in their first innings, conceding a 163-run lead to hosts India in the third and final test at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium on Tuesday. Skipper Dinesh Chandimal top scored for the tourists with a defiant 164, while Angelo Mathews made 111. Ravichandran Ashwin and Ishant Sharma claimed three wickets apiece for India, who lead the three-match series 1-0. For more match updates, click here.

  • Dec 05, 10:21 AM (IST)

    Paytm unveils ATM, to invest Rs 3,000cr on offline distribution network

    Softbank-backed Paytm on Tuesday unveiled its ATMs or partner outlets where customers can open bank accounts, deposit cash and withdraw money. It plans to invest Rs 3,000 crore over the next three years to expand its offline distribution network by allowing local stores to act as potential cash-in and cash-out points.

    It plans to add 100,000 "Paytm ka ATMs" across India to the current strength of 3,000 approved outlets. In the first phase, Paytm has started with 3,000 "Paytm Ka ATM" points in select cities including Delhi NCR, Lucknow, Kanpur, Allahabad, Varanasi and Aligarh. These outlets feature local banking correspondents who help customers in depositing and withdrawing money from their Paytm Payments Bank account, making banking simpler and more accessible for one and all.

    Paytm unveils ATM, to invest Rs 3,000cr on offline distribution network Softbank-backed Paytm on Tuesday unveiled its ATMs or partner outlets where customers can open bank accounts, deposit cash and withdraw money. It plans to invest Rs 3,000 crore over the next three years to expand its offline distribution network by allowing local stores to act as potential cash-in and cash-out points. It plans to add 100,000 "Paytm ka ATMs" across India to the current strength of 3,000 approved outlets. In the first phase, Paytm has started with 3,000 "Paytm Ka ATM" points in select cities including Delhi NCR, Lucknow, Kanpur, Allahabad, Varanasi and Aligarh. These outlets feature local banking correspondents who help customers in depositing and withdrawing money from their Paytm Payments Bank account, making banking simpler and more accessible for one and all.
  • Dec 05, 10:16 AM (IST)

  • Dec 05, 10:16 AM (IST)

  • Dec 05, 10:15 AM (IST)

  • Dec 05, 10:05 AM (IST)

    Here are the top headlines at 10 am from Moneycontrol News' Anchal Pathak

  • Dec 05, 10:02 AM (IST)

    Rating agency Fitch has cut India’s FY18 growth forecast to 6.7% from 6.9% earlier. It has also cut its FY19 forecast to 7.3% from 7.4% earlier.

  • Dec 05, 10:00 AM (IST)

    Ahmedabad-based multi-specialty hospital chain Shalby has raised over Rs 150 crore from anchor investors, ahead of its initial share-sale, which opens today. The company’s IPO committee has finalised allocation of 60,70,150 equity shares to 11 anchor investors at Rs 248 apiece, also the upper price band for the offer, it informed the stock exchanges. At this price, the total amount works out to be Rs 150.54 crore, it added. So, should you subscribe to issue? Click here to find out.

  • Dec 05, 09:40 AM (IST)

    India’s domestic passenger traffic grew by 20.4% in October, a global airline association said on Monday. According to the International Air Transport Association, India’s domestic demand was highest amongst major aviation markets like Australia, Brazil, China, Japan, Russia and the US.

  • Dec 05, 09:38 AM (IST)

    The Chief Financial Officer of Zensar Technologies, Manoj Jaiswal, has resigned just a year after joining the mid-sized software services company. “He will be relieved from his duties with effect from the closing of business hours on December 4,” the RPG Group company said in a regulatory filing on Monday, without specifying the reason for Jaiswal’s exit. 

  • Dec 05, 09:36 AM (IST)

    NYSE-listed Eros International, the holding company of Indian film studio Eros International Media, has entered into a definitive agreement to raise $100 million from an institutional investor, reports The Economic Times. The move will help the company repay $53 million outstanding under its revolving credit facility (RCF), while rest will be used for general corporate purposes, Jyoti Deshpande, group CEO at Eros International, said. 

  • Dec 05, 09:28 AM (IST)
  • Dec 05, 09:27 AM (IST)
  • Dec 05, 09:07 AM (IST)
  • Dec 05, 09:06 AM (IST)
  • Dec 05, 09:04 AM (IST)

    Kolkata: Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri with his wife Sonam posing after their wedding at Ordnance Club in Kolkata on Monday late evening. PTI

    Kolkata: Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri with his wife Sonam posing after their wedding at Ordnance Club in Kolkata on Monday late evening. PTI
  • Dec 05, 09:03 AM (IST)

    Visakhapatnam: The Eastern naval Command (ENC) is conducting Naval Operational display highlighting the multi-dimensional warfare capability of the Indian Navy in protecting the vast Maritime borders and offshore assets of our country on the occasion of Navy Day at RK Beach, Visakhapatnam on Monday. PTI

    Visakhapatnam: The Eastern naval Command (ENC) is conducting Naval Operational display highlighting the multi-dimensional warfare capability of the Indian Navy in protecting the vast Maritime borders and offshore assets of our country on the occasion of Navy Day at RK Beach, Visakhapatnam on Monday. PTI
  • Dec 05, 09:01 AM (IST)

    Visakhapatnam: The Eastern naval Command (ENC) is conducting Naval Operational display highlighting the multi-dimensional warfare capability of the Indian Navy in protecting the vast Maritime borders and offshore assets of our country on the occasion of Navy Day at RK Beach, Visakhapatnam on Monday. PTI

    Visakhapatnam: The Eastern naval Command (ENC) is conducting Naval Operational display highlighting the multi-dimensional warfare capability of the Indian Navy in protecting the vast Maritime borders and offshore assets of our country on the occasion of Navy Day at RK Beach, Visakhapatnam on Monday. PTI
