News Live: What the markets looked like last week

FPIs invest $2.6bn in Indian capital markets in Nov so far
Foreign investors have pumped in over $2.6 billion in the country's capital markets this month so far, propelled by government's announcement of recapitalising PSU banks and India faring well in the World Bank's 'ease of doing business index', reports PTI. This follows a net inflow of over Rs 19,000 crore in capital markets (equity and debt) last month. Prior to that, FPIs had pulled out more than Rs 10,000 crore in September.
According to depositories’ data, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) infused Rs 16,455 crore in equities during November 1-24, besides, they put in Rs 754 crore in the debt market during the period under review, resulting in an inflow of Rs 17,209 crore ($2.65 billion). Overall, FPIs have invested Rs 53,800 crore in equities this year and another Rs 1.46 lakh crore in debt markets.
Nov 27, 07:11 AM (IST)
What the markets looked like last week
Global financial markets ended the week on a positive note. Except the Chinese financial markets, all global indices registered gains over the week. In the US, the Dow industrials ended the week up 0.9%. The US indices edged up over a favourable holiday season with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite indices hitting record highs over the week. The US Federal Reserve officials expressed largely optimistic views of economic growth at their most recent meeting but also started to worry that financial market prices are getting out of hand and posing a danger to the economy. From the minutes of the Fed's latest meet, majority of the members were in the favour of a rate hike in the near term.
European equities ended the week higher as they digested minutes of the European Central Bank's latest meeting. Europe's major indexes began the week in the red, however ended the week strong on the back of positive manufacturing and jobs data coming in from France and Germany. French and German markets were up by 1.3% and 0.5% respectively this week, while UK's indices were up by 0.4% over the week.
Chinese stocks declined for the week, after the country's blue-chip index suffered its biggest one-day fall in 17 months.
Back home, benchmark indices in India were on an uptrend throughout the week, and ended the week on a positive note. A rally by IT stocks helped the BSE Sensex gain 1% over the week.
highlights
