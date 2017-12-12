News LIVE: Warburg Pincus to acquire 20% stake in Airtel's DTH arm for $350 million

In his tweet Taleb said, "No, there is NO way to properly short the bitcoin "bubble". Any strategy that doesn't entail options is nonergodic (subjected to blowup). Just as one couldn't rule out 5K, then 10K, one can't rule out 100K." In another tweet, he said, "Note that Bitcoin has a limited number of natural sellers. The entire concept is very concave supply (it costs more and more to extract). The number of producers shrinks with time."
“The committee will help the government in re-looking at some of the contentious issues in the ordinance which have been highlighted by the industry,” sources said. This comes at a time when industry experts had expressed concerns that the ordinance may shut out even clean bidders, possibly those promoters who have blood relations with tainted promoters and private equity players who typically acquire stressed assets.
The ordinance bars not only wilful defaulters, but also several other categories of investors such as guarantors to the debtor, those with loans classified as non-performing assets for at least a year, those convicted for any offence with a prison term of more than two years, directors in companies that have been disqualified, entities barred by the capital markets regulator, those who have been found to have struck fraudulent transactions with the firm, and connected entities.
Xiaomi is also open to venturing into other areas. In its filing, the company said it wants "to carry on the business of non-banking financial companies, payments bank, leasing and financing, other financial services, payment gateway and settlement systems operators, mobile virtual network operators". Other products the company is looking to sell in India include laptops, gaming consoles, computer accessories, lifestyle products and network equipment. It also wants to potentially manufacture and sell its merchandise such as clothes, toys, backpacks and suitcases.
The transaction, if successful, will consolidate ReNew Power’s position as the largest renewable energy company in India, where small and mid-sized project developers are looking to sell their assets in an industry that has seen a sharp increase in competitive intensity and plunging tariffs. ReNew Power, which is backed by Goldman Sachs, has approached a foreign and domestic investment bank to finance the deal, sources said. “More lenders are expected to come on board once the transaction nears completion,” they added.
According to SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar, almost all of these companies are likely to go to National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). The lenders have asked for an extension for restructuring debt, while negotiations with the two big accounts — Jaiprakash Associates and Videocon — are currently going on.
Videocon is currently reeling under a debt of Rs 45,000 crore. Negotiations are going on with lenders for the resolution. Jaiprakash Associates is staring at an Rs 22,000 crore loan default as the December 13 deadline nears. Hyderabad-based infrastructure player IVRCL has a loan default of Rs 10,107 crore. Uttam Galva Steels, one of the largest manufacturers of cold rolled steel, has a loan default of Rs 4,150 crore. Besides these four, Soma Enterprises (Rs 1,895 crore) and Asian Colour Coated Ispat (Rs 3,019 crore) are also on the list.
Public lender Punjab National Bank said it has initiated the process of raising up to Rs 5,000 crore through qualified institutional placement (QIP). The committee of directors for capital mop-up at a meeting on Monday approved opening of the QIP, the bank said in a regulatory filing on stock exchanges.
The bank has approved the floor price of Rs 176.35 per share of face value Rs 2, it said. The board of the bank had already given approval a few weeks ago to mobilisation of Rs 5,000 crore through various instruments, including rights issue and private placement, during 2017-18.
About 40% of bitcoin is held by perhaps 1,000 users; at current prices, each may want to sell about half of his or her holdings, says Aaron Brown, former managing director and head of financial markets research at AQR Capital Management. What’s more, the whales can coordinate their moves or preview them to a select few. Many of the large owners have known one another for years and stuck by bitcoin through the early days when it was derided, and they can potentially band together to tank or prop up the market.
Warburg Pincus to acquire 20 percent of Airtel's DTH arm for USD 350 million
Warburg Pincus will be acquiring 20 percent in Bharti Airtel's DTH arm, Bharti Telemedia for USD 350 million. Bharti Airtel will be selling 15 percent while 5 percent will be sold by another Bharti entity, according to a report by CNBC-TV18.
Top Headlines: 1. November CPI inflation moves upward at 4.88 percent. October IIP comes in at 2.20 percent. 2. Videocon loan default 5x bigger than Mallya’s, 28 firms have a day to pay up, The Financial Express 3. Panel told to relook allowing wilful defaulters to bid for assets, reports Mint 4. Xiaomi looking to expand into EVs, payments banks in India, reports The Economic Times 5. India Inc's Nov M&A deal tally grows 55% to $3bn: Grant Thornton
After multiple extensions from SEBI and four months after the closure of USD 13-billion sale of Essar Oil to the Russian giant Rosneft, the promoters today announced a payout of Rs 891 crore to erstwhile minority shareholders of the company.
The Essar Energy Holdings and Oil Bidco Mauritius, the promoters of Essar Oil, have paid an additional Rs 76.41 a share to the minority shareholders, a company statement said.
The shareholders were initially paid Rs 262.80 per share at the time of delisting which worked out to Rs 3,064 crore for the 11.66 crore shares.
Essar Oil inked a deal with Russian energy giant Rosneft and a consortium led by Trafigura-United Capital Partners for Rs 338.28 per share in October 2016, which was consummated only this August.
India will be one of the least affected by automation job losses among major economies
Despite that automation is expected to eat the jobs of millions of Indian workers by 2030, the impact is going to be the least in India among major economies of the world.
In comparison, advanced economies like the US and Japan - which rely heavily on manufacturing - are going to be the most affected.
Railway Protection Force filed 10.68 lakh criminal cases in 2016
As many as 10.68 lakh crime cases were reported by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) in 2016, up from 9.42 lakh the previous year, according to data compiled by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).
Maharashtra topped the list with 2,23,360 reported cases (or 20.9 percent of the total cases) in 2016. The state had reported 1,96,602 cases in 2015, reveals the annual crime data recorded by the central agency.
The RPF works directly under the Ministry of Railways and its primary responsibility is to safeguard railway properties, including rolling stock, the permanent way and station or yard premises from damage or sabotage. It is the RPF's responsibility to investigate incidents of vandalism, theft, etc. of railway assets and the properties.
14 crore PANs linked with Aadhaar till now
Over 14 crore Permanent Account Numbers (PANs) have been linked with Aadhaar till now, official sources said today.
With this, about 41 percent of PANs are now linked with Aadhaar numbers.
There are about 33 crore PAN cards, while Aadhaar has been issued to about 115 crore people.
November CPI inflation moves upward at 4.88 percent. October IIP comes in at 2.20 percent.
5 soldiers missing along LoC after heavy snowfall in Kashmir's Gurez sector
Five soldiers have gone missing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir's Gurez and Naugam sectors, following heavy snowfall in the valley since yesterday, a defence official said today.
Jammu and Kashmir is experiencing widespread snowfall and rain with the meteorological (MeT) office forecasting present weather conditions to continue till Thursday due to a western disturbance over the state.
Former exec says Facebook ripping society apart, guilty for having been part of the story
Chamath Palihapitiya, former Vice President of user growth, who joined Facebook in 2007 went on to say he feels ‘tremendous guilt’ for willingly being part of such a thing even after knowing ‘something bad could happen'. The ex-official of Facebook has said the social media giant is doing insurmountable damage to the society and is ‘ripping the society apart’.
Palihapitiya was speaking at a public discussion at the Stanford Graduate School of Business when he said, “I feel tremendous guilt. I think we all knew in the back of our minds—even though we feigned this whole line of, like, there probably aren’t any bad unintended consequences. I think in the back, deep, deep recesses of, we kind of knew something bad could happen. But I think the way we defined it was not like this.”
WhatsApp reportedly testing feature to introduce private replies on group chats
WhatsApp is getting ready to add new updates to both its web-based and desktop versions. The rumours regarding the new features appeared on a popular website that has a history of leaking future upgrades.
According to a report in WABetaInfo, two new features - option to reply privately in a group and the new picture-in-picture mode - meant for web and desktop are reportedly being tested on the beta version.
Three other features i.e. unblocking by tap option, invite through links and shake to report have reportedly appeared on other test versions.
Rahul Gandhi attacks Congress for attacking Manmohan Singh
Congress President-elect Rahul Gandhi has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comments against his predecessor Manmohan Singh over a dinner meeting with Pakistani diplomats were unacceptable.
“What Modi ji has said about former PM Manmohan Singh is not acceptable,” Gandhi said at a press conference here today, the final day of campaigning for the Gujarat Assembly elections.
The prime minister had insinuated that Manmohan Singh was colluding with Pakistan in the Gujarat polls. (With PTI inputs)
EVMs are robust, they do not malfunction: Ex-CEC Krishnamurthy
Amid a raging debate over the trustworthiness of the electronic voting machines (EVMs), former chief election commissioner T S Krishnamurthy today said they were credible, robust and reliable as "machines do not go wrong, it's men who do".
He said that history has suggested that those who complain against the EVMs ever since they were introduced were always from the defeated parties.
"See the history of who has complained. It's always been the defeated party," Krishnamurthy told PTI in an interview.
Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to the crowd as he boards a seaplane on the Sabarmati river front in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. PTI
Apollo Munich eyes 30% growth in FY18 premium collection
Apollo Munich Health Insurance said it expects 30% growth in premium collection to Rs 1,700 crore by the end of the current fiscal against Rs 1,300 crore in FY17, reports PTI. "We collected Rs 1,300-crore premium last year, including new premium. This year we expect it to be about Rs 1,700 crore. We will cross at 30% CAGR this year, whereas the industry (health insurance) is growing at 25%," Nandini Ali, Chief Marketing Officer, Apollo Munich, said. The new premium business would be upwards of 45%, she said.
India Inc's Nov M&A deal tally grows 55% to $3bn: Grant Thornton
India Inc's merger and acquisition activity registered a growth of 55% YoY in November with deals worth $3.2 billion, powered by big-ticket transactions and revival in cross-border activity, reports PTI. According to assurance, tax and advisory firm Grant Thornton, cross-border deal tally logged an over seven-fold increase in value terms in November. The month recorded four cross-border transactions valued at over $100 million compared to only one such deal in November 2016.
In November, there were 39 M&A transactions worth $3,217 million while in the same period last year, there were 45 deals worth $2,074 million. "Aggregate value of M&A transactions increased by over 50% despite a minor dip in transaction volumes. This increase was primarily driven by a couple of cross-border transactions in telecom, pharma, healthcare and biotech sectors aggregating $1.9 billion," said Prashant Mehra Partner at Grant Thornton India.
Compared to October 2017, the M&A deal space in November has been encouraging with an 8% jump in volumes while the value dropped by 15% on account of reduced big-ticket transactions. November did not see any deal in the billion dollar category compared to one in October. In January-November, there were 389 merger and acquisition deals worth $39.86 billion, registering a 7% decline in value terms and 20% fall in terms of number of transactions over the equivalent period last year.
Fire at Stock Holding Corp's back office in Navi Mumbai
A fire broke out at the back office of the Stock Holding Corporation in Navi Mumbai, a fire official said. The office is situated in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area near the Trans-Thane Creek and houses investor data for the exchanges, reports PTI.
Over 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to extinguish the fire that began on Monday evening. The flames are yet to be doused, MIDC fire station officer RB Patil said. The company could not be contacted immediately. As per preliminary reports, the fire broke out due to a short-circuit and spread to the basement, Patil said.
Stock Holding Corporation is the largest custodial and depository services provider acting as an intermediary between the stock market investors, brokers and exchanges. Set up in 1986 as a public limited company, it is jointly promoted by leading banks and financial institutions and is a subsidiary of IFCI.
Gold hits four-month low, slips Rs 180 on overseas trend
Gold prices went down for the sixth straight day, plunging by Rs 180 to over four-month low of Rs 29,400 per 10 gram at the bullion market today, hurt by a sluggish trend overseas and lower demand from jewellers, reports PTI. Silver also shed Rs 25 to Rs 37,775 per kg due to reduced offtake by industrial units and coin makers.
Traders said, other than the weakness in demand from local jewellers, a weak trend overseas on higher chances of a rate hike by the US Federal Reserve later this week diminishing appeal for precious metals as a safe haven investment, led to the fall. Globally, the yellow metal fell by 0.54% to $1,241.40 an ounce and silver by 0.95% to $15.67 an ounce in New York in Monday's trade.
In the national capital, gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purity tumbled by Rs 180 each to Rs 29,400 and Rs 29,250 per 10 gram, the lowest since August 5. It had lost Rs 670 in the last five days. Sovereign, however, held steady at Rs 24,400 per piece of eight gram. In line with gold, silver ready went down by Rs 25 to Rs 37,775 per kg and weekly-based delivery slumped below the Rs 37,000-mark by falling Rs 215 to Rs 36,900 per kg. Silver coins too plummeted by Rs 1,000 each to Rs 70,000 for buying and Rs 71,000 for selling of 100 pieces.
ONGC seeks access to data room to fix HPCL acquisition price
State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has sought access to a data room to help fix the price at which it can acquire government's 51.11% stake in Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL), reports PTI. India's largest oil and gas producer has so far been given an information memorandum (IM) by government's transaction advisor which ONGC feels is not sufficient to arrive at a valuation of HPCL, sources said.
ONGC, they said, wants to better understand HPCL's financials, particularly the investments it has committed in projects like a greenfield refinery at Barmer in Rajasthan, before it embarks on buying the government stake which at today's price is worth over Rs 32,600 crore. Sources said ONGC wants to do a proper due diligence on HPCL and access to data room is a prerequisite for that. HPCL already has a data room and will give access to the same to ONGC if the seller (government) so desires, a company official said.
The official said the company has already shared information with government's transaction advisor and it is ready to share more if the need arises. Previously, the government was of the view that ONGC should arrive at a valuation of HPCL based on the publicly available information. The bulk of IM is made up of publicly available information. Sources said ONGC wants a better fix at the kind of money it will need to invest in HPCL post acquisition and so wants access to data room.
Indian companies 3rd most optimistic globally on hiring plans
India is the third most optimistic nation in hiring intentions as 22% of employers are expected to add more staff in the next three months while Taiwan topped the pack, says a survey. According to the survey released by leading staffing consultancy ManpowerGroup India, workforce gains were expected across all seven industry sectors monitored and in all four regions.
The survey -- which was conducted among over 4,500 employers across the country in various segments of industries -- noted that opportunities for job-seekers are expected to be slightly stronger than they were in the previous quarter. Taiwan with a net employment outlook of 25% topped the list of being most optimistic in terms of hiring intentions for the next three months, followed by Japan (24%) and India (22%) in second and third positions, respectively.
Globally, ManpowerGroup interviewed nearly 59,000 employers across 43 countries and territories and noted that companies in Australia, Japan, Norway, Poland, Romania and the United States reported their strongest hiring plans in five years or more. Moreover, the job market volatility recently observed in some countries - most notably in Brazil, China and India - "is declining", it noted.
HC dismisses Kejriwal's plea to strike down Jaitley's reply
The Delhi High Court dismissed Arvind Kejriwal's plea to strike down Arun Jaitley's reply filed in response to his written submission in the second Rs 10 crore defamation suit against the Chief Minister, reports PTI. Justice Manmohan held that the averments in the replication, or Jaitley's reply to Kejriwal's written submission, "crystalise" the Union Minister's stand on an important issue and are relevant to the case.
The court also observed that the submission of the Union Minister in his replication "is not inconsistent, is not frivolous and also not abuse of the process of law". The court, however, granted four weeks' time to Kejriwal to file his response to the new facts introduced by Jaitley in his replication.
The court's order came on the Delhi Chief Minister's plea seeking to strike out the entire reply of Jaitley filed in response to Kejriwal's written submission. Kejriwal claimed that Jaitley's replication contained additional allegations which did not form part of the plaint, and hence, the chief minister did not have a chance to rebut them through his written statement.
Dr Reddy's stock surges 6% on receiving EIR from USFDA
Shares of Dr Reddy's Laboratories surged over 6% in trade on the bourses after the company said it has received Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the USFDA for its Hyderabad facility. The company on Monday received an EIR from USFDA on December 11 as closure of audit for its formulations manufacturing plant - 3 at Bachupally, Hyderabad. Dr Reddy's was issued a form 483 with 11 observations.
Following the development, shares of the company opened on a bullish note at Rs 2,306, then surged to a high of Rs 2,328, registering a 6.13% jump over its previous closing price. Similar movement was seen on NSE, where the stock opened at Rs 2,324.50 and touched a high of Rs 2,326.40, up 6.08% over its last close.
Trump tells NASA to return American astronauts to Moon
US President Donald Trump signed a new space policy directing NASA to send American astronauts to the Moon for the first time since 1972 and eventually to Mars, as he asserted that the US will "stay the leader" in space exploration, reports PTI. Trump signed the new directive at the White House on Monday, aimed at furthering the government's efforts in advancing space exploration for future missions to the Moon and Mars.
"The directive I'm signing today will refocus America's space programme on human exploration and discovery. It marks an important step in returning American astronauts to the moon for the first time since 1972 for long-term exploration and use," Trump said at the White House. The last time US astronauts went to the Moon was during the Apollo missions of the 1960s and 1970s. "This time, we will not only plant our flag and leave our footprint, we will establish a foundation for an eventual mission to Mars. And perhaps, someday, to many worlds beyond," Trump said.
Nassim Taleb says shorting bitcoin a challenge, prices likely to top $100,000
Nassim Nicholas Taleb, an American-Lebanese academic and hedge fund manager, believes that bitcoin can touch $1,00,000 and there is no way to properly short the bitcoin 'bubble', reports The Economic Times. One of the top modern philosophers, Taleb is known for predicting black swan events. He predicted the 2008 crisis, 2016 US presidential election and the outcome of Brexit vote.
In his tweet Taleb said, "No, there is NO way to properly short the bitcoin "bubble". Any strategy that doesn't entail options is nonergodic (subjected to blowup). Just as one couldn't rule out 5K, then 10K, one can't rule out 100K." In another tweet, he said, "Note that Bitcoin has a limited number of natural sellers. The entire concept is very concave supply (it costs more and more to extract). The number of producers shrinks with time."
Here are the top headlines at 2 pm from Moneycontrol News' Anchal Pathak
IDBI Bank to sell 30% stake in NSDL e-Governance Infrastructure
State-owned lender IDBI Bank said it will sell 30% stake in NSDL e-Governance Infrastructure (NEGIL). This is a part of exercise to exit from non-core business. The "board of directors of IDBI Bank... have by way of circular resolution approved sale of 1,20,00,000 equity shares of NSDL e-Governance Infrastructure (NEGIL) constituting 30% stake held by the bank", it said in a filing to stock exchanges.
Last month, IDBI Bank's board also approved sale of 1.5% stake in the leading bourse National Stock Exchange (NSE). The bank had sold 9 lakh equity shares constituting 2% of the paid-up capital of the NSE to LIC on March 30, 2016.
Bitcoin slips to around $16,300, futures volumes drop
Virtual currency bitcoin dipped slightly from Monday session’s record highs after a month of whirlwind and volatile gains leading up to the launch of bitcoin futures on the weekend, reports Reuters. Bitcoin was quoted at $16,390 on the Luxembourg-based Bitstamp exchange, down half a percent or $80 from its previous close.
The world’s biggest and best-known cryptocurrency hit a record high of $17,270 on Monday, registering a nearly twenty-fold increase in its price for the year as it drew in millions of new investors. The newly launched bitcoin futures on the CBOE Futures Exchange were also tepid, with prices steady and volumes a fraction of those seen on Monday.
Bitcoin futures maturing in January were at $17,970, with 237 contracts traded compared with 3,956 contracts on the first day. The CBOE March 2018 contract was quoted at $18,110, with volume in the low double-digits.
Superstar Rajini turns 67, wishes pour in
Superstar Rajinikanth turned 67 today, with his fans leading the birthday celebrations. The actor was, however, not in town, according to his publicist, reports PTI. Enthusiastic Rajini fans celebrated their icon's birthday by conducting prayers, even as many of them thronged the city with a hope of catching a glimpse of the actor, currently busy with "Kala-Karikalan", touted as a sequel to his 2016 hit "Kabali".
Actor Dhanush, also the son-in-law of Rajinikanth, announced the launch of the film's second look coinciding with the veteran star's birthday today. The picture shows Rajinikanth wearing dark glasses and a black shirt. The film, being produced by Dhanush, has already set off a buzz among his fans. Political and cinema world greeted the actor on his birthday.
In his twitter message, Actor Amitabh Bachchan termed Rajinkanth a "friend" and a "large-hearted colossus". "To my dear friend, colleague and a most humble and large hearted Colossus !! Birthday greetings," he tweeted. He also uploaded a picture of himself with Rajinikanth.
Sources told CNBC-TV18 that 10 candidates will be interviewing for State Bank of India's managing director post on Wednesday. The new SBI MD is likely to be given charge of stressed assets resolution group, sources added.
Ruias clear Rs 891 crore additional payout to Essar Oil shareholders
After multiple extensions from SEBI and four months after the closure of USD 13-billion sale of Essar Oil to the Russian giant Rosneft, the promoters today announced a payout of Rs 891 crore to erstwhile minority shareholders of the company.
The Essar Energy Holdings and Oil Bidco Mauritius, the promoters of Essar Oil, have paid an additional Rs 76.41 a share to the minority shareholders, a company statement said.
The shareholders were initially paid Rs 262.80 per share at the time of delisting which worked out to Rs 3,064 crore for the 11.66 crore shares.
Essar Oil inked a deal with Russian energy giant Rosneft and a consortium led by Trafigura-United Capital Partners for Rs 338.28 per share in October 2016, which was consummated only this August.
India will be one of the least affected by automation job losses among major economies
Despite that automation is expected to eat the jobs of millions of Indian workers by 2030, the impact is going to be the least in India among major economies of the world.
In comparison, advanced economies like the US and Japan - which rely heavily on manufacturing - are going to be the most affected.
A McKinsey Global Institute report says that robots will be doing about 9 percent of current works being done by humans by 2030.
Railway Protection Force filed 10.68 lakh criminal cases in 2016
As many as 10.68 lakh crime cases were reported by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) in 2016, up from 9.42 lakh the previous year, according to data compiled by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).
Maharashtra topped the list with 2,23,360 reported cases (or 20.9 percent of the total cases) in 2016. The state had reported 1,96,602 cases in 2015, reveals the annual crime data recorded by the central agency.
The RPF works directly under the Ministry of Railways and its primary responsibility is to safeguard railway properties, including rolling stock, the permanent way and station or yard premises from damage or sabotage. It is the RPF's responsibility to investigate incidents of vandalism, theft, etc. of railway assets and the properties.
14 crore PANs linked with Aadhaar till now
Over 14 crore Permanent Account Numbers (PANs) have been linked with Aadhaar till now, official sources said today.
With this, about 41 percent of PANs are now linked with Aadhaar numbers.
There are about 33 crore PAN cards, while Aadhaar has been issued to about 115 crore people.
November CPI inflation moves upward at 4.88 percent. October IIP comes in at 2.20 percent.
5 soldiers missing along LoC after heavy snowfall in Kashmir's Gurez sector
Five soldiers have gone missing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir's Gurez and Naugam sectors, following heavy snowfall in the valley since yesterday, a defence official said today.
Jammu and Kashmir is experiencing widespread snowfall and rain with the meteorological (MeT) office forecasting present weather conditions to continue till Thursday due to a western disturbance over the state.
Former exec says Facebook ripping society apart, guilty for having been part of the story
Chamath Palihapitiya, former Vice President of user growth, who joined Facebook in 2007 went on to say he feels ‘tremendous guilt’ for willingly being part of such a thing even after knowing ‘something bad could happen'. The ex-official of Facebook has said the social media giant is doing insurmountable damage to the society and is ‘ripping the society apart’.
Palihapitiya was speaking at a public discussion at the Stanford Graduate School of Business when he said, “I feel tremendous guilt. I think we all knew in the back of our minds—even though we feigned this whole line of, like, there probably aren’t any bad unintended consequences. I think in the back, deep, deep recesses of, we kind of knew something bad could happen. But I think the way we defined it was not like this.”
WhatsApp reportedly testing feature to introduce private replies on group chats
WhatsApp is getting ready to add new updates to both its web-based and desktop versions. The rumours regarding the new features appeared on a popular website that has a history of leaking future upgrades.
According to a report in WABetaInfo, two new features - option to reply privately in a group and the new picture-in-picture mode - meant for web and desktop are reportedly being tested on the beta version.
Three other features i.e. unblocking by tap option, invite through links and shake to report have reportedly appeared on other test versions.
Rahul Gandhi attacks Congress for attacking Manmohan Singh
Congress President-elect Rahul Gandhi has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comments against his predecessor Manmohan Singh over a dinner meeting with Pakistani diplomats were unacceptable.
“What Modi ji has said about former PM Manmohan Singh is not acceptable,” Gandhi said at a press conference here today, the final day of campaigning for the Gujarat Assembly elections.
The prime minister had insinuated that Manmohan Singh was colluding with Pakistan in the Gujarat polls. (With PTI inputs)
EVMs are robust, they do not malfunction: Ex-CEC Krishnamurthy
Amid a raging debate over the trustworthiness of the electronic voting machines (EVMs), former chief election commissioner T S Krishnamurthy today said they were credible, robust and reliable as "machines do not go wrong, it's men who do".
He said that history has suggested that those who complain against the EVMs ever since they were introduced were always from the defeated parties.
"See the history of who has complained. It's always been the defeated party," Krishnamurthy told PTI in an interview.
Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to the crowd as he boards a seaplane on the Sabarmati river front in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. PTI
Apollo Munich eyes 30% growth in FY18 premium collection
Apollo Munich Health Insurance said it expects 30% growth in premium collection to Rs 1,700 crore by the end of the current fiscal against Rs 1,300 crore in FY17, reports PTI. "We collected Rs 1,300-crore premium last year, including new premium. This year we expect it to be about Rs 1,700 crore. We will cross at 30% CAGR this year, whereas the industry (health insurance) is growing at 25%," Nandini Ali, Chief Marketing Officer, Apollo Munich, said. The new premium business would be upwards of 45%, she said.
India Inc's Nov M&A deal tally grows 55% to $3bn: Grant Thornton
India Inc's merger and acquisition activity registered a growth of 55% YoY in November with deals worth $3.2 billion, powered by big-ticket transactions and revival in cross-border activity, reports PTI. According to assurance, tax and advisory firm Grant Thornton, cross-border deal tally logged an over seven-fold increase in value terms in November. The month recorded four cross-border transactions valued at over $100 million compared to only one such deal in November 2016.
In November, there were 39 M&A transactions worth $3,217 million while in the same period last year, there were 45 deals worth $2,074 million. "Aggregate value of M&A transactions increased by over 50% despite a minor dip in transaction volumes. This increase was primarily driven by a couple of cross-border transactions in telecom, pharma, healthcare and biotech sectors aggregating $1.9 billion," said Prashant Mehra Partner at Grant Thornton India.
Compared to October 2017, the M&A deal space in November has been encouraging with an 8% jump in volumes while the value dropped by 15% on account of reduced big-ticket transactions. November did not see any deal in the billion dollar category compared to one in October. In January-November, there were 389 merger and acquisition deals worth $39.86 billion, registering a 7% decline in value terms and 20% fall in terms of number of transactions over the equivalent period last year.
Fire at Stock Holding Corp's back office in Navi Mumbai
A fire broke out at the back office of the Stock Holding Corporation in Navi Mumbai, a fire official said. The office is situated in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area near the Trans-Thane Creek and houses investor data for the exchanges, reports PTI.
Over 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to extinguish the fire that began on Monday evening. The flames are yet to be doused, MIDC fire station officer RB Patil said. The company could not be contacted immediately. As per preliminary reports, the fire broke out due to a short-circuit and spread to the basement, Patil said.
Stock Holding Corporation is the largest custodial and depository services provider acting as an intermediary between the stock market investors, brokers and exchanges. Set up in 1986 as a public limited company, it is jointly promoted by leading banks and financial institutions and is a subsidiary of IFCI.
Gold hits four-month low, slips Rs 180 on overseas trend
Gold prices went down for the sixth straight day, plunging by Rs 180 to over four-month low of Rs 29,400 per 10 gram at the bullion market today, hurt by a sluggish trend overseas and lower demand from jewellers, reports PTI. Silver also shed Rs 25 to Rs 37,775 per kg due to reduced offtake by industrial units and coin makers.
Traders said, other than the weakness in demand from local jewellers, a weak trend overseas on higher chances of a rate hike by the US Federal Reserve later this week diminishing appeal for precious metals as a safe haven investment, led to the fall. Globally, the yellow metal fell by 0.54% to $1,241.40 an ounce and silver by 0.95% to $15.67 an ounce in New York in Monday's trade.
In the national capital, gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purity tumbled by Rs 180 each to Rs 29,400 and Rs 29,250 per 10 gram, the lowest since August 5. It had lost Rs 670 in the last five days. Sovereign, however, held steady at Rs 24,400 per piece of eight gram. In line with gold, silver ready went down by Rs 25 to Rs 37,775 per kg and weekly-based delivery slumped below the Rs 37,000-mark by falling Rs 215 to Rs 36,900 per kg. Silver coins too plummeted by Rs 1,000 each to Rs 70,000 for buying and Rs 71,000 for selling of 100 pieces.
ONGC seeks access to data room to fix HPCL acquisition price
State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has sought access to a data room to help fix the price at which it can acquire government's 51.11% stake in Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL), reports PTI. India's largest oil and gas producer has so far been given an information memorandum (IM) by government's transaction advisor which ONGC feels is not sufficient to arrive at a valuation of HPCL, sources said.
ONGC, they said, wants to better understand HPCL's financials, particularly the investments it has committed in projects like a greenfield refinery at Barmer in Rajasthan, before it embarks on buying the government stake which at today's price is worth over Rs 32,600 crore. Sources said ONGC wants to do a proper due diligence on HPCL and access to data room is a prerequisite for that. HPCL already has a data room and will give access to the same to ONGC if the seller (government) so desires, a company official said.
The official said the company has already shared information with government's transaction advisor and it is ready to share more if the need arises. Previously, the government was of the view that ONGC should arrive at a valuation of HPCL based on the publicly available information. The bulk of IM is made up of publicly available information. Sources said ONGC wants a better fix at the kind of money it will need to invest in HPCL post acquisition and so wants access to data room.
Indian companies 3rd most optimistic globally on hiring plans
India is the third most optimistic nation in hiring intentions as 22% of employers are expected to add more staff in the next three months while Taiwan topped the pack, says a survey. According to the survey released by leading staffing consultancy ManpowerGroup India, workforce gains were expected across all seven industry sectors monitored and in all four regions.
The survey -- which was conducted among over 4,500 employers across the country in various segments of industries -- noted that opportunities for job-seekers are expected to be slightly stronger than they were in the previous quarter. Taiwan with a net employment outlook of 25% topped the list of being most optimistic in terms of hiring intentions for the next three months, followed by Japan (24%) and India (22%) in second and third positions, respectively.
Globally, ManpowerGroup interviewed nearly 59,000 employers across 43 countries and territories and noted that companies in Australia, Japan, Norway, Poland, Romania and the United States reported their strongest hiring plans in five years or more. Moreover, the job market volatility recently observed in some countries - most notably in Brazil, China and India - "is declining", it noted.
HC dismisses Kejriwal's plea to strike down Jaitley's reply
The Delhi High Court dismissed Arvind Kejriwal's plea to strike down Arun Jaitley's reply filed in response to his written submission in the second Rs 10 crore defamation suit against the Chief Minister, reports PTI. Justice Manmohan held that the averments in the replication, or Jaitley's reply to Kejriwal's written submission, "crystalise" the Union Minister's stand on an important issue and are relevant to the case.
The court also observed that the submission of the Union Minister in his replication "is not inconsistent, is not frivolous and also not abuse of the process of law". The court, however, granted four weeks' time to Kejriwal to file his response to the new facts introduced by Jaitley in his replication.
The court's order came on the Delhi Chief Minister's plea seeking to strike out the entire reply of Jaitley filed in response to Kejriwal's written submission. Kejriwal claimed that Jaitley's replication contained additional allegations which did not form part of the plaint, and hence, the chief minister did not have a chance to rebut them through his written statement.
Dr Reddy's stock surges 6% on receiving EIR from USFDA
Shares of Dr Reddy's Laboratories surged over 6% in trade on the bourses after the company said it has received Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the USFDA for its Hyderabad facility. The company on Monday received an EIR from USFDA on December 11 as closure of audit for its formulations manufacturing plant - 3 at Bachupally, Hyderabad. Dr Reddy's was issued a form 483 with 11 observations.
Following the development, shares of the company opened on a bullish note at Rs 2,306, then surged to a high of Rs 2,328, registering a 6.13% jump over its previous closing price. Similar movement was seen on NSE, where the stock opened at Rs 2,324.50 and touched a high of Rs 2,326.40, up 6.08% over its last close.
Trump tells NASA to return American astronauts to Moon
US President Donald Trump signed a new space policy directing NASA to send American astronauts to the Moon for the first time since 1972 and eventually to Mars, as he asserted that the US will "stay the leader" in space exploration, reports PTI. Trump signed the new directive at the White House on Monday, aimed at furthering the government's efforts in advancing space exploration for future missions to the Moon and Mars.
"The directive I'm signing today will refocus America's space programme on human exploration and discovery. It marks an important step in returning American astronauts to the moon for the first time since 1972 for long-term exploration and use," Trump said at the White House. The last time US astronauts went to the Moon was during the Apollo missions of the 1960s and 1970s. "This time, we will not only plant our flag and leave our footprint, we will establish a foundation for an eventual mission to Mars. And perhaps, someday, to many worlds beyond," Trump said.
Nassim Taleb says shorting bitcoin a challenge, prices likely to top $100,000
Nassim Nicholas Taleb, an American-Lebanese academic and hedge fund manager, believes that bitcoin can touch $1,00,000 and there is no way to properly short the bitcoin 'bubble', reports The Economic Times. One of the top modern philosophers, Taleb is known for predicting black swan events. He predicted the 2008 crisis, 2016 US presidential election and the outcome of Brexit vote.
In his tweet Taleb said, "No, there is NO way to properly short the bitcoin "bubble". Any strategy that doesn't entail options is nonergodic (subjected to blowup). Just as one couldn't rule out 5K, then 10K, one can't rule out 100K." In another tweet, he said, "Note that Bitcoin has a limited number of natural sellers. The entire concept is very concave supply (it costs more and more to extract). The number of producers shrinks with time."
IDBI Bank to sell 30% stake in NSDL e-Governance Infrastructure
State-owned lender IDBI Bank said it will sell 30% stake in NSDL e-Governance Infrastructure (NEGIL). This is a part of exercise to exit from non-core business. The "board of directors of IDBI Bank... have by way of circular resolution approved sale of 1,20,00,000 equity shares of NSDL e-Governance Infrastructure (NEGIL) constituting 30% stake held by the bank", it said in a filing to stock exchanges.
Last month, IDBI Bank's board also approved sale of 1.5% stake in the leading bourse National Stock Exchange (NSE). The bank had sold 9 lakh equity shares constituting 2% of the paid-up capital of the NSE to LIC on March 30, 2016.
Bitcoin slips to around $16,300, futures volumes drop
Virtual currency bitcoin dipped slightly from Monday session’s record highs after a month of whirlwind and volatile gains leading up to the launch of bitcoin futures on the weekend, reports Reuters. Bitcoin was quoted at $16,390 on the Luxembourg-based Bitstamp exchange, down half a percent or $80 from its previous close.
The world’s biggest and best-known cryptocurrency hit a record high of $17,270 on Monday, registering a nearly twenty-fold increase in its price for the year as it drew in millions of new investors. The newly launched bitcoin futures on the CBOE Futures Exchange were also tepid, with prices steady and volumes a fraction of those seen on Monday.
Bitcoin futures maturing in January were at $17,970, with 237 contracts traded compared with 3,956 contracts on the first day. The CBOE March 2018 contract was quoted at $18,110, with volume in the low double-digits.
Superstar Rajini turns 67, wishes pour in
Superstar Rajinikanth turned 67 today, with his fans leading the birthday celebrations. The actor was, however, not in town, according to his publicist, reports PTI. Enthusiastic Rajini fans celebrated their icon's birthday by conducting prayers, even as many of them thronged the city with a hope of catching a glimpse of the actor, currently busy with "Kala-Karikalan", touted as a sequel to his 2016 hit "Kabali".
Actor Dhanush, also the son-in-law of Rajinikanth, announced the launch of the film's second look coinciding with the veteran star's birthday today. The picture shows Rajinikanth wearing dark glasses and a black shirt. The film, being produced by Dhanush, has already set off a buzz among his fans. Political and cinema world greeted the actor on his birthday.
In his twitter message, Actor Amitabh Bachchan termed Rajinkanth a "friend" and a "large-hearted colossus". "To my dear friend, colleague and a most humble and large hearted Colossus !! Birthday greetings," he tweeted. He also uploaded a picture of himself with Rajinikanth.
Sources told CNBC-TV18 that 10 candidates will be interviewing for State Bank of India's managing director post on Wednesday. The new SBI MD is likely to be given charge of stressed assets resolution group, sources added.