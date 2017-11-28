App
News Live: Want to improve India’s ease of doing business ranking to 50, says PM

This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.

highlights

  • Nov 28, 07:20 PM (IST)

    Want to improve India’s ease of doing business ranking to 50, says PM Modi at GES 2017

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he wants to improve India’s global ranking in Ease of Doing Business from 100 currently to 50.

    “Our government has taken several steps to improve the business environment. The jump in India’s ranking in the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business Report, from 142 to 100, in three years, is a result of this,” PM Modi said at Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2017.

  • Nov 28, 04:48 PM (IST)

    Top Headlines:

    1. L&T sets March date for asset sales to fuel IT buying spree, reports Bloomberg

    2. Unsold realty inventory from FY19 may be taxed, reports Business Standard

    3. Japan detects radio signals pointing to possible North Korea missile test, reports Reuters

    4. Oil Minister pitches for including gas in GST, reports PTI

    5. FinMin wants RBI rate cut before March, reports Reuters

    6. China Development Bank files insolvency case against Reliance Communications, reports Mint

    7. Bitcoin could 'easily' reach $40,000 by 2018 end, hedge fund legend Novogratz tells CNBC

  • Nov 28, 09:00 PM (IST)

    Shriram City Union Finance looks to raise Rs 500 cr via debt
    Shriram City Union Finance today said it will raise Rs 500 crore by issuing debt securities on private placement basis.

    "The company intends to issue and allot on private placement basis 5,000 number of secured non-convertible redeemable debentures of face value of Rs 10 lakh each aggregating to Rs 500 crore," Shriram City said in a
    regulatory filing.

    The proposal is to be considered by the Banking and Securities Management Committee of the board of directors in its meeting on December 1. —PTI

  • Nov 28, 08:41 PM (IST)

    Garment exporters demand restoration of pre-GST rates
    Garment exporters today demanded restoration of duty drawback and Remission of State Levies (ROSL) rates to pre-GST levels, claiming that a whopping six million jobs may be lost in the sector if urgent remedial measures were not taken.

    "The average duty drawback that we were getting per-GST was 11.5 percent and the Remission of State Levies (ROSL) was an average of 3.5 percent. Post GST, the average drawback has come down from 11.5 percent to 2.25 percent.

    "Last week, the government has been very magnanimous in increasing the ROSL from the 0.39 percent which was announced in July to 1.7 percent, but we are still short of the 3.7 percent which we were getting earlier," said Sudhir Sekhri, Chairman, Garment Exporters Association.  —PTI

  • Nov 28, 08:26 PM (IST)

    CBI books five DoPT officials in corruption case 
    The CBI booked five officials, including an under-secretary, in the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), on corruption charges and carried out searches at 11 places today.

    The DoPT is the CBI's nodal department.

    The action was taken on a complaint from V K Sinha, DoPT Director (Training), who alleged an internal probe found that out of total 67 payments of Rs 9.21 crore during 2017-18, eight bills of Rs 18.17 lakh were issued fraudulently in favour of the five vendors, officials said.            

  • Nov 28, 08:13 PM (IST)
  • Nov 28, 07:48 PM (IST)

    Congress to challenge Delhi metro fare hike in court

    The Congress would challenge in court the metro rail fare hike, its Delhi unit president Ajay Maken said today and questioned why the AAP government did not do so if it was against raising the ticket rates.

    The report of the 4th fare fixation committee(FFC) was with the central government and the Kejriwal government for past 15 months, but they both did not challenge the fare hike, Maken told reporters. —PTI

  • Nov 28, 07:37 PM (IST)

    No "exclusive" executive power for Delhi govt, Centre tells SC

    The Delhi government cannot have "exclusive" executive powers as it would be against national interests, the Centre today told the Supreme Court.

    The Centre submitted before a five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra that a union territory cannot be raised to the level of a state under the Constitution and it has to be administered by the President of India.

    The top court is hearing a clutch of appeals filed by the AAP government challenging Delhi High Court's verdict holding LG as the administrative head of the national capital. --PTI

  • Nov 28, 07:30 PM (IST)
  • Nov 28, 07:00 PM (IST)

    ISRO says its next launch will be in Dec end or Jan first week
    ISRO today said its next launch, the first Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) mission after the unsuccessful launch of navigation satellite IRNSS-1H, will be during the end of December or the first week of January.

    The space agency had earlier said that the mission, whose main payload would be the Cartosat-2 series earth observation satellite, along with 29 co-passengers, was scheduled for a December launch.

  • Nov 28, 06:42 PM (IST)

    HC orders taking out of JNU sexual harrassment complaints
    The Delhi High Court today ordered taking out of the records of complaints lying in the office of JNU's disbanded sexual harassment panel to enable the newly formed Internal Complaint Committee (ICC) to proceed with its inquiries.

    The court's direction came on a plea filed by some teachers and students of JNU, opposing the quashing of the office order superseding the Gender Sensitisation Against Sexual Harassment (GSCASH) by the ICC and a Registrar's circular putting on hold the election of the students' representatives to the dissolved body.

  • Nov 28, 06:41 PM (IST)

    RCom to sell DTH arm BIG TV to Pantel Tech, Veecon Media
    Reliance Communications has got into a "binding share purchase agreement" with Pantel Technologies and Veecon Media & Television for sale of its DTH arm Reliance BIG TV for an undisclosed amount.

    The move is aimed at reducing debt and benefiting all stakeholders, including lenders and shareholders, of RCom, the company said in a statement.

  • Nov 28, 06:38 PM (IST)

    Net neutrality:Telcos, Internet firms differ on Trai proposals
    Internet firms today lauded Trai's recommendations on Net neutrality, which calls for unhindered access to content and services over the web, while telecom operators said that the regulator has applied a 'narrow definition' to the topic.

    They said Trai did not address the issues related to connecting the unconnected in India and licensing of apps or websites providing calls and messaging services such as Whatsapp, Skype, Viber and Google Duo.

  • Nov 28, 06:02 PM (IST)

    Sebi orders forensic audit of Svam Software
    Markets regulator Sebi has ordered a forensic audit of Svam Software, which figures among 331 suspected shell companies, after finding prima facie evidence of misrepresentation of financials by the firm.

    While calling for the forensic audit, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has lifted the trading restrictions imposed on the firm.

  • Nov 28, 06:01 PM (IST)

    Suu Kyi stripped of Freedom of Oxford award
    Myanmar's de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi has been stripped of the Freedom of Oxford award over her "inaction" in handling the raging Rohingya refugee crisis and turning a "blind eye to violence" in the country that forced over 600,000 people to flee to Bangladesh.

    Oxford City Council voted unanimously last night to permanently remove the honour given to 72-year-old Suu Kyi in 1997.

  • Nov 28, 05:45 PM (IST)

    PM Modi addresses 2017, hails powerful Indian women from history, present
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed the GES 2017 in the presence of Ivanka Trump and said that India has had a lot of women throughout history who have stepped up when it was needed and had successful endeavours.

    Modi saluted women from India's history like Rani Lakshmibai and others who made a name for themselves more recently both in Indian and across the world.

  • Nov 28, 05:24 PM (IST)

    Ivanka Trump addresses GES 2017, bats for women entrepreneurs
    Ivanka Trump, advisor to US President Donald Trump and his daughter, today addressed the GES 2017 in the presence of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that women should be encouraged to take up entrepreneurship in order to harness the full potential of the country.

  • Nov 28, 05:19 PM (IST)

    Singapore def minister hails Tejas fighter jet as 'excellent'
    Singapore Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen today hailed India's indigenously-built multi-role light combat aircraft Tejas as "excellent and very impressive".

    As the first civilian foreigner to fly on Tejas, Ng took a half-an-hour flight in the plane at the Kalaikunda airbase here.

  • Nov 28, 05:17 PM (IST)

    Pope meeting Suu Kyi on Myanmar refugee crisis amid outcry
    Pope Francis traveled to Myanmar's capital today to meet with Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, who has come under increasing international criticism over a military crackdown on Rohingya Muslims that the UN and US have termed a campaign of "ethnic cleansing."

  • Nov 28, 05:12 PM (IST)

    PM Modi launches Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2017 in Hyderabad
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched the Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2017 in Hyderabad along with Ivanka Trump, daughter of US President Donald Trump. The inauguration was done on Mitra, a robot created by a new Indian start-up.

  • Nov 28, 05:08 PM (IST)

    Pope meeting Suu Kyi on Myanmar refugee crisis amid outcry
    Pope Francis traveled to Myanmar's capital today to meet with Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, who has come under increasing international criticism over a military crackdown on Rohingya Muslims that the UN and US have termed a campaign of "ethnic cleansing."

  • Nov 28, 05:01 PM (IST)

    Sebi orders two companies to refund investors' money
    Regulator Sebi has directed two companies -- Rahul Hi Rise and Shine India Infra Project -- and their directors to refund the money that the firms had
    collected illegally from the public and has also barred them from the markets for at least four years.

  • Nov 28, 04:53 PM (IST)
  • Nov 28, 04:46 PM (IST)

    Non-life insurers to maintain double digit growth: Moody's

    Moody's Investors Service projected a double-digit growth for non-life insurance companies over the next 3-4 years as India's economic expansion would support premium growth, reports PTI. Moody's recently upgraded India's sovereign rating to Baa2 and said it expects GDP to expand by 6.7% in FY18, making it one of the world’s fastest-growing economies.

    "Given India's projected economic expansion, we expect the non-life insurance sector to maintain its double-digit growth over the next 3-4 years," it said. Annual insurance premium penetration remains comparatively low in India at just 3.5% of GDP, and is likely to increase in line with household spending.

  • Nov 28, 04:44 PM (IST)

    Oil Minister pitches for including gas in GST

    Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today made a strong case for inclusion of natural gas in the Goods & Services Tax, saying that if polluting coal can be included, then the environment-friendly fuel certainly deserves a place in the new regime, reports PTI. "Coal has been included and levied with 5% tax but gas is outside GST, how fair is that," he said.

    Crude oil, petrol, diesel, aviation turbine fuel (ATF) or jet fuel and natural gas are not included in GST, which has amalgamated over a dozen indirect taxes including excise duty, service tax and VAT since it kicked in from July 1. Hence, while various goods and services procured by the oil and gas industry are subjected to GST, the sale and supply of oil, gas and petroleum products continue to attract earlier taxes like excise duty and VAT.

  • Nov 28, 04:40 PM (IST)

    PM Modi inaugurates Hyderabad Metro Rail

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Hyderabad Metro Rail and took a ride along with Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in its maiden run. The first phase of the metro rail project covers a 30-km stretch between Miyapur and Nagole, having 24 stations. The metro rail's commercial operations would start from Wednesday. Besides the chief minister of Telangana, Modi was accompanied by Governor of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana ESL Narasimhan, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri, Telangana's IT Minister KT Rama Rao and state BJP chief K Laxman in the much-awaited train's inaugural run. (Picture courtesy: PTI)

    PM Modi inaugurates Hyderabad Metro Rail Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Hyderabad Metro Rail and took a ride along with Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in its maiden run. The first phase of the metro rail project covers a 30-km stretch between Miyapur and Nagole, having 24 stations. The metro rail's commercial operations would start from Wednesday. Besides the chief minister of Telangana, Modi was accompanied by Governor of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana ESL Narasimhan, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri, Telangana's IT Minister KT Rama Rao and state BJP chief K Laxman in the much-awaited train's inaugural run. (Picture courtesy: PTI)
  • Nov 28, 04:35 PM (IST)

    Singapore's DBS Bank lowers India's FY18 GDP growth to 6.6%

    Singapore's DBS Bank lowered India's GDP growth forecast for current fiscal to 6.6% from the previous 6.8%, citing that businesses were "still adjusting" to the new GST regime and there were "limited room" for fiscal support, reports PTI. The Bank, however, expects that Indian economy will recover in fiscal 2019 and achieve a growth rate of 7.2%. The Indian government will play a balancing act between reviving growth whilst maintaining its macro-stability credentials in FY19.

  • Nov 28, 04:33 PM (IST)

    HSBC pegs Q2 growth at 6.3%; sees inflation holding rates

    British brokerage HSBC said GVA growth will come in at 6.3% for the second quarter, and risks to inflation will prevent the Reserve Bank from tinkering its policy rates at the next review, reports PTI. Growth data for the July-September period is expected to be released on Thursday, while the Reserve Bank will be coming out with a bi-monthly review on December 6. In a note, they said gross value added (GVA) growth will come at 6.3% for the second quarter, which is higher than the three-year-low of 5.7% clocked for the preceding three months, but much lower than the economy's potential.

  • Nov 28, 04:30 PM (IST)

    Lodha group raises $125m to repay costlier debt

    Leading real estate firm Lodha group has raised an additional $125 million through bonds to pre-pay its costlier debt and reduce interest expense, reports PTI. Mumbai-based Lodha group's subsidiary Lodha Developers International had raised $200 million in March 2015 through issue of bonds with maturity in 2020.

    The company has now raised an incremental $125 million through issue of bonds with same maturity date, taking the total size to $325 million. "Lodha Developers International has priced a $125 million tap of it's 2020 bonds at a yield of 8.89%, a 310 basis points (3.1%) reduction in yield from the original issue which was done at a yield of 12%," Lodha group said in a statement.

  • Nov 28, 04:25 PM (IST)

    BHEL bags Rs 64-cr order for sewage plants in Raipur

    State-run engineering firm BHEL has bagged an order worth over Rs 64 crore for setting up six sewage treatment plants in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, reports PTI. "As part of its strategy to diversify into new areas, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) has won an order for setting up six decentralised sewage treatment plants (STPs) in Raipur, Chhattisgarh," a BHEL statement said. According to the statement, the order is valued at over Rs 64 crore, and the STPs will have a cumulative capacity of 25.4 MLD (million litres per day). The order has been placed on BHEL by Raipur Development Authority.

