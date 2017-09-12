Sep 12, 2017 12:08 PM IST IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
News Live: VK Sasikala sacked as AIADMK general secretary
The AIADMK in its General Council meeting has passed a resolution that only those appointed by Jayalalithaa before her death will continue in party positions, effectively removing VK Sasikala from the post of general secretary.
Good Afternoon Moneycontrol users. This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day.
Sep 12, 12:05 PM (IST)
O Palaniswami and E Palaniswami have effectively wrested back control of the AIADMK from the VK Sasikala camp. O Panneerselvam to be chief co-ordinator of the party and Edappadi Palaniswami will be assistant chief co-ordinator. All powers of General Secretary is given to the chief co-ordinator and assistant chief co-ordinator.
Sep 12, 11:56 AM (IST)
The initial public offering of Matrimony.com has been oversubscribed 82 percent so far on second day. The issue received bids for 23 lakh equity shares against IPO size of 28.11 lakh equity shares, data available on the NSE suggests.
Sep 12, 11:44 AM (IST)
The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has passed a resolution sacking jailed Jayalalithaa confidante VK Sasikala from the post of general secretary, reports CNN-News18. The AIADMK in its General Council meeting has passed a resolution that only those appointed by Jayalalithaa before her death will continue in party positions, effectively removing VK Sasikala from the post of general secretary. The General Council has also quashed all decisions made by Sasikala’s nephew TTV Dinakaran.
Sep 12, 11:31 AM (IST)
Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's economic policies, accusing him of causing "tremendous damage" to India's economy with "reckless and dangerous" decisions like demonetisation and "hastily-applied" GST. He said the November 8 demonetisation decision was taken without asking the Chief Economic Advisor and Parliament, which caused tremendous damage to the economy. Demonetisation, he alleged, imposed a devastating cost on India. He said 30,000 new youngsters were joining the job market every single day and the government was only creating 500 jobs a day.
Sep 12, 11:24 AM (IST)
The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a plea filed by a group of women lawyers seeking implementation of guidelines to ensure safety of children in schools on September 15, reports CNN-News18. This comes in the aftermath of a 7-year-old boy being murdered at the Gurugram campus of Ryan International School on August 8, followed by the gruesome rape of a 5-year-old girl inside an East Delhi school on August 9.
Sep 12, 11:23 AM (IST)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said he was ready to “take charge” in 2019, his clearest indication yet that he will be the party’s prime ministerial candidate in the Lok Sabha elections. Addressing students at the University of California in Berkeley, Gandhi also admitted that some arrogance crept into the Congress in 2012, two years before the BJP swept to power at the Centre.
Sep 12, 11:18 AM (IST)
Get My Parking, a start-up that uses Internet of Things (IoT) for its smart parking platform, has raised USD 3 million (Rs 19.2 crore) funding from BEENEXT, IAN Fund and Indian Angel Network. The two-year old start-up has previously raised funds to the tune of USD 1.1 million (Rs 7.35 crore) as pre-series A and USD 3,76,000 (Rs 2.5 crore) in angel investment. The company's platform digitises parking spaces.
Sep 12, 10:42 AM (IST)
Investigations have revealed that the “mechanics of the crime’’ in the September 5 killing of journalist and activist Gauri Lankesh, 55, by an unidentified gunman is identical to that of the August 30, 2015 murder of Kannada literary scholar M M Kalburgi in Dharwad in north Karnataka, reports Indian Express. Officials probing into Lankesh’s killing said although the investigation remained open in terms of tracking down the killers — and formal forensics and ballistics reports are awaited — there has been a “significant finding” that suggests a link between the killings of Kalburgi and Lankesh.
Sep 12, 10:38 AM (IST)
Larsen & Toubro said its construction arm has bagged orders worth Rs 2,525 crore across business segments. "The construction arm of L&T has won orders worth Rs 2,525 crore business segments," the engineering and construction major said in a BSE filing. L&T said metallurgical and material handling business has bagged orders worth Rs 2,271 crore in the domestic market. Other business segments have won orders worth Rs 254 crore.
Sep 12, 10:33 AM (IST)
The special investigation team (SIT) of Gurgaon Police probing the gruesome murder of a 7-year old Pradyuman Thakur inside Ryan International School suspects involvement of a third person. SIT suspects the third person may have escaped from one of the windows of the toilet which has broken window and is located on the ground floor, PTI reports.
Sep 12, 10:23 AM (IST)
VK Sasikala may be removed as General Secretary of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) but won’t be expelled from the party, reports CNN-News18. The Madras High Court had on Monday night upheld the order of a single judge dismissing a plea by Sasikala loyalist and MLA Vetrivel to stay the meeting convened by Chief Minister K Palaniswami-led faction. It may, however, end up becoming a token gesture as any decision taken at the meeting will be subject to the Madras High Court’s final order of an appeal against the meeting on October 23.
Sep 12, 10:17 AM (IST)
The United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) has approved Strides Shasun’s Potassium Citrate extended-release tablets USP, 5 mEq, 10 mEq and 15 mEq. The US market for Potassium Citrate is about USD 110 million, as per IMS data. The company will be the second generic player to commercialise the product. Potassium Citrate, a urinary alkalinizing agent, is used for preventing certain types of kidney stones.
Sep 12, 10:11 AM (IST)
If Delhi's foul air is cleaned up and made to meet the World Health Organisation standards, city residents stand to gain nine years in average in their life span, a study has found. The Air Quality Life Index (AQLI) developed by the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago (EPIC), when considered at the national level, says Indians could live four years longer in average if its air quality meets WHO standards.
Sep 12, 10:05 AM (IST)
Uprooted from their homes and living in schools-turned-camps, people living along borders demanded setting up of ‘individual bunkers’ at their residences near the Line of Control (LoC) as Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh reached out to them in Nowshera, reports PTI. Over 5,000 people living in 23 hamlets along the LoC were forced to shun homes and hearths in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district following heavy firing and shelling four months ago.
Sep 12, 10:00 AM (IST)
Human Rights Watch accused the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen of war crimes, saying its air strikes killed 39 civilians including 26 children in two months. The rights group said five air strikes hitting four family homes and a grocery store were carried out either deliberately or recklessly, causing indiscriminate loss of civilian lives in violation of the laws of war.
Sep 12, 09:58 AM (IST)
The southwest monsoon has remained weak in recent weeks, widening the country’s total rainfall deficit for the season to 6%.
Sep 12, 09:50 AM (IST)
Farm loan waiver amounting to Rs 88,000 crore is likely to be released in 2017-18 by seven states, including Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, may push inflation on a permanent basis by 0.2 percent, a RBI paper states.
Sep 12, 09:48 AM (IST)
Mirc Electronics is taking the online route to enter the refrigerator category, reports Hindu Business Line. While it has been using platforms like Amazon and Flipkart to sell LED televisions and air-conditioners, Mirc has decided to make its refrigerator sales online only.
Sep 12, 09:37 AM (IST)
Australia’s corporate regulator took aim at the nation’s four major banks, saying they are very powerful with “a lot of hubris” and are not used to be taken on by regulators. Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC) Chairman Greg Medcraft told Reuters he is “not scared of anybody.” Medcraft emphasized the need for bigger penalties for white collar criminals.
Sep 12, 09:35 AM (IST)
Which stocks are on the wish-list of foreign and domestic brokerages today, click here to find out
Sep 12, 09:17 AM (IST)
Tata Motors will invest Rs 1,500 crore across various segments of freight-haulers to cement its leadership credentials, reports Economic Times.
Sep 12, 09:10 AM (IST)
The UN high commissioner for human rights criticised India for the rise of religious intolerance and attacks on freedom of expression, including the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh, as well as its handling of Rohingya refugees, reports Hindustan Times. While addressing the 36th session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva, Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein said rights defenders working for India’s most vulnerable groups were being harassed or denied protection by the state instead of being seen as allies in building a more inclusive society. He also criticised India and Pakistan for not cooperating with his office to assess the human rights situation in Jammu & Kashmir on both sides of the Line of Control.
Sep 12, 09:05 AM (IST)
To know what to expect in the market watch video below
Sep 12, 08:56 AM (IST)
According to a survey conducted on completion of two months of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), about 54 percent people said their monthly household expenditure increased after the rollout by up to 30 percent. In a survey conducted by consumer engagement platform LocalCircles, only 6 percent of more than 9,000 respondents said their monthly expenditure had come down.
Sep 12, 08:48 AM (IST)
A metro train, packed with commuters, made its way across two stations on Yellow Line on Monday, with one of its gates open. The unusual incident took place around 10 pm between Chawri Bazar and Kashmere Gate stations of Yellow Line, which connects north Delhi to Gurgaon.
Sep 12, 08:44 AM (IST)
BPOs are now seeking qualified employees as robots take over low-end jobs, reports Moneycontrol’s Neha Alawadhi. As automation takes over the lower level, repetitive work, the sector is becoming a preferred employer for skilled talent like engineers and nurses.
Sep 12, 08:34 AM (IST)
A committee appointed by India's capital markets regulator has proposed a new afternoon window for block deals on the secondary market to ensure confidentiality of the large trades and stable prices for the usually negotiated transactions. At present, block deals take place between 9.15 am and 9.50 am during the first 35 minutes of the trading day.
Sep 12, 08:34 AM (IST)
The government will release industrial production data for July post market hours. The growth rate of industrial output, measured by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), slumped to 1.7 percent in May from 8 percent expansion in the same month last year.
Sep 12, 08:30 AM (IST)
Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi said a certain arrogance crept into the party in 2012. “We stopped having a conversation.” On rebuilding the party, he said the party need to design a vision that it can use moving forward.”
highlights
Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's economic policies, accusing him of causing "tremendous damage" to India's economy with "reckless and dangerous" decisions like demonetisation and "hastily-applied" GST. He said the November 8 demonetisation decision was taken without asking the Chief Economic Advisor and Parliament, which caused tremendous damage to the economy. Demonetisation, he alleged, imposed a devastating cost on India. He said 30,000 new youngsters were joining the job market every single day and the government was only creating 500 jobs a day.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said he was ready to “take charge” in 2019, his clearest indication yet that he will be the party’s prime ministerial candidate in the Lok Sabha elections. Addressing students at the University of California in Berkeley, Gandhi also admitted that some arrogance crept into the Congress in 2012, two years before the BJP swept to power at the Centre.
The United Nations Security Council unanimously stepped up sanctions against North Korea over the country’s sixth and most powerful nuclear test conducted on September 3, imposing a ban on the country’s textile exports and capping imports of crude oil. It was the ninth sanctions resolution unanimously adopted by the 15-member council since 2006 over North Korea’s ballistic missile and nuclear programs. A tougher initial US draft was weakened to win the support of Pyongyang ally China and Russia.
Good Afternoon Moneycontrol users. This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day.
O Palaniswami and E Palaniswami have effectively wrested back control of the AIADMK from the VK Sasikala camp. O Panneerselvam to be chief co-ordinator of the party and Edappadi Palaniswami will be assistant chief co-ordinator. All powers of General Secretary is given to the chief co-ordinator and assistant chief co-ordinator.
The initial public offering of Matrimony.com has been oversubscribed 82 percent so far on second day. The issue received bids for 23 lakh equity shares against IPO size of 28.11 lakh equity shares, data available on the NSE suggests.
The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has passed a resolution sacking jailed Jayalalithaa confidante VK Sasikala from the post of general secretary, reports CNN-News18. The AIADMK in its General Council meeting has passed a resolution that only those appointed by Jayalalithaa before her death will continue in party positions, effectively removing VK Sasikala from the post of general secretary. The General Council has also quashed all decisions made by Sasikala’s nephew TTV Dinakaran.
Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's economic policies, accusing him of causing "tremendous damage" to India's economy with "reckless and dangerous" decisions like demonetisation and "hastily-applied" GST. He said the November 8 demonetisation decision was taken without asking the Chief Economic Advisor and Parliament, which caused tremendous damage to the economy. Demonetisation, he alleged, imposed a devastating cost on India. He said 30,000 new youngsters were joining the job market every single day and the government was only creating 500 jobs a day.
The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a plea filed by a group of women lawyers seeking implementation of guidelines to ensure safety of children in schools on September 15, reports CNN-News18. This comes in the aftermath of a 7-year-old boy being murdered at the Gurugram campus of Ryan International School on August 8, followed by the gruesome rape of a 5-year-old girl inside an East Delhi school on August 9.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said he was ready to “take charge” in 2019, his clearest indication yet that he will be the party’s prime ministerial candidate in the Lok Sabha elections. Addressing students at the University of California in Berkeley, Gandhi also admitted that some arrogance crept into the Congress in 2012, two years before the BJP swept to power at the Centre.
Get My Parking, a start-up that uses Internet of Things (IoT) for its smart parking platform, has raised USD 3 million (Rs 19.2 crore) funding from BEENEXT, IAN Fund and Indian Angel Network. The two-year old start-up has previously raised funds to the tune of USD 1.1 million (Rs 7.35 crore) as pre-series A and USD 3,76,000 (Rs 2.5 crore) in angel investment. The company's platform digitises parking spaces.
Investigations have revealed that the “mechanics of the crime’’ in the September 5 killing of journalist and activist Gauri Lankesh, 55, by an unidentified gunman is identical to that of the August 30, 2015 murder of Kannada literary scholar M M Kalburgi in Dharwad in north Karnataka, reports Indian Express. Officials probing into Lankesh’s killing said although the investigation remained open in terms of tracking down the killers — and formal forensics and ballistics reports are awaited — there has been a “significant finding” that suggests a link between the killings of Kalburgi and Lankesh.
Larsen & Toubro said its construction arm has bagged orders worth Rs 2,525 crore across business segments. "The construction arm of L&T has won orders worth Rs 2,525 crore business segments," the engineering and construction major said in a BSE filing. L&T said metallurgical and material handling business has bagged orders worth Rs 2,271 crore in the domestic market. Other business segments have won orders worth Rs 254 crore.
The special investigation team (SIT) of Gurgaon Police probing the gruesome murder of a 7-year old Pradyuman Thakur inside Ryan International School suspects involvement of a third person. SIT suspects the third person may have escaped from one of the windows of the toilet which has broken window and is located on the ground floor, PTI reports.
VK Sasikala may be removed as General Secretary of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) but won’t be expelled from the party, reports CNN-News18. The Madras High Court had on Monday night upheld the order of a single judge dismissing a plea by Sasikala loyalist and MLA Vetrivel to stay the meeting convened by Chief Minister K Palaniswami-led faction. It may, however, end up becoming a token gesture as any decision taken at the meeting will be subject to the Madras High Court’s final order of an appeal against the meeting on October 23.
The United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) has approved Strides Shasun’s Potassium Citrate extended-release tablets USP, 5 mEq, 10 mEq and 15 mEq. The US market for Potassium Citrate is about USD 110 million, as per IMS data. The company will be the second generic player to commercialise the product. Potassium Citrate, a urinary alkalinizing agent, is used for preventing certain types of kidney stones.
If Delhi's foul air is cleaned up and made to meet the World Health Organisation standards, city residents stand to gain nine years in average in their life span, a study has found. The Air Quality Life Index (AQLI) developed by the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago (EPIC), when considered at the national level, says Indians could live four years longer in average if its air quality meets WHO standards.
Uprooted from their homes and living in schools-turned-camps, people living along borders demanded setting up of ‘individual bunkers’ at their residences near the Line of Control (LoC) as Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh reached out to them in Nowshera, reports PTI. Over 5,000 people living in 23 hamlets along the LoC were forced to shun homes and hearths in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district following heavy firing and shelling four months ago.
Human Rights Watch accused the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen of war crimes, saying its air strikes killed 39 civilians including 26 children in two months. The rights group said five air strikes hitting four family homes and a grocery store were carried out either deliberately or recklessly, causing indiscriminate loss of civilian lives in violation of the laws of war.
The southwest monsoon has remained weak in recent weeks, widening the country’s total rainfall deficit for the season to 6%.
Farm loan waiver amounting to Rs 88,000 crore is likely to be released in 2017-18 by seven states, including Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, may push inflation on a permanent basis by 0.2 percent, a RBI paper states.
Mirc Electronics is taking the online route to enter the refrigerator category, reports Hindu Business Line. While it has been using platforms like Amazon and Flipkart to sell LED televisions and air-conditioners, Mirc has decided to make its refrigerator sales online only.
Australia’s corporate regulator took aim at the nation’s four major banks, saying they are very powerful with “a lot of hubris” and are not used to be taken on by regulators. Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC) Chairman Greg Medcraft told Reuters he is “not scared of anybody.” Medcraft emphasized the need for bigger penalties for white collar criminals.
Which stocks are on the wish-list of foreign and domestic brokerages today, click here to find out
Tata Motors will invest Rs 1,500 crore across various segments of freight-haulers to cement its leadership credentials, reports Economic Times.
The UN high commissioner for human rights criticised India for the rise of religious intolerance and attacks on freedom of expression, including the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh, as well as its handling of Rohingya refugees, reports Hindustan Times. While addressing the 36th session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva, Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein said rights defenders working for India’s most vulnerable groups were being harassed or denied protection by the state instead of being seen as allies in building a more inclusive society. He also criticised India and Pakistan for not cooperating with his office to assess the human rights situation in Jammu & Kashmir on both sides of the Line of Control.
To know what to expect in the market watch video below
According to a survey conducted on completion of two months of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), about 54 percent people said their monthly household expenditure increased after the rollout by up to 30 percent. In a survey conducted by consumer engagement platform LocalCircles, only 6 percent of more than 9,000 respondents said their monthly expenditure had come down.
A metro train, packed with commuters, made its way across two stations on Yellow Line on Monday, with one of its gates open. The unusual incident took place around 10 pm between Chawri Bazar and Kashmere Gate stations of Yellow Line, which connects north Delhi to Gurgaon.
BPOs are now seeking qualified employees as robots take over low-end jobs, reports Moneycontrol’s Neha Alawadhi. As automation takes over the lower level, repetitive work, the sector is becoming a preferred employer for skilled talent like engineers and nurses.
A committee appointed by India's capital markets regulator has proposed a new afternoon window for block deals on the secondary market to ensure confidentiality of the large trades and stable prices for the usually negotiated transactions. At present, block deals take place between 9.15 am and 9.50 am during the first 35 minutes of the trading day.
The government will release industrial production data for July post market hours. The growth rate of industrial output, measured by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), slumped to 1.7 percent in May from 8 percent expansion in the same month last year.
Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi said a certain arrogance crept into the party in 2012. “We stopped having a conversation.” On rebuilding the party, he said the party need to design a vision that it can use moving forward.”