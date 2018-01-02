App
IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News Live: Protests in parts of Mumbai after Bhima Koregaon event; violence reported

This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.

highlights

  • Jan 02, 01:47 PM (IST)

    Violence from Bhima-Koregaon battle anniversary event spreads to Mumbai

    Violence has gripped parts of Mumbai after an event to mark 200th anniversary of the Bhima Koregaon battle in Pune district on Monday, in which forces of the East India Company defeated Peshwa's army, was marred by incidents of violence, with at least one person getting killed.

    There have been reports of protests on the Eastern Express Highway from Ramabai Nagar to Chembur. Many shops have been shut in eastern suburbs of Mumbai. One BEST bus has been reportedly stoned, with a rasta roko at Amar Mahal junction.

  • Jan 02, 02:50 PM (IST)
  • Jan 02, 02:49 PM (IST)
  • Jan 02, 02:47 PM (IST)

    ED summons Karti Chidambaram in INX media PMLA case

    The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Karti Chidambaram, son of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, for questioning in connection with its money laundering probe in the INX media case, reports PTI. Official sources said Karti has been called on January 11. The investigating officer (IO) of the case will record his statement in the case, they said.

    The central probe agency had registered a case against Karti, the son of former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, and others in May this year. It had registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), ED's equivalent of a police FIR, against the accused named in the CBI complaint including Karti, INX media and its directors, Peter and Indrani Mukerjea, and others. The ECIR was registered under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

  • Jan 02, 02:43 PM (IST)

    Ashok Leyland posts 79.41% YoY spike in Dec sales

    Hinduja Group flagship firm Ashok Leyland reported a 79.41% jump in total sales at 19,253 units in December 2017. The company had sold 10,731 units in the same month last year, the company said in a statement. Sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles zoomed 81.62% to 15,950 units against 8,782 units in the year-ago month. Light commercial vehicle sales rose 69.47% to 3,303 units compared with 1,949 units in December 2016.

  • Jan 02, 02:40 PM (IST)

    Royal Enfield Dec sales up 17% at 66,968 units

    Royal Enfield, the two-wheeler division of Eicher Motors, reported a 16.67% YoY growth in total sales at 66,968 units in December. The company had sold 57,398 units in December 2016, Royal Enfield said in a statement. Domestic sales were at 65,367 units last month as against 56,316 units in December 2016, up 16%. Exports rose 47.96% to 1,601 units as against 1,082 units in the same month previous year, it said.

  • Jan 02, 02:27 PM (IST)

    Here are the top headlines at 2 pm from Moneycontrol News' Sakshi Batra

  • Jan 02, 02:18 PM (IST)

    Mumbai traffic situation as of 2.15 pm, as per Google Maps. Slowness seen around the Amar Mahal Junction in Chembur.

  • Jan 02, 02:11 PM (IST)

    Some media reports claiming a bandh call was given today by the Dalit outfits. So far, there has been no confirmation of this, though.

  • Jan 02, 02:03 PM (IST)
  • Jan 02, 02:00 PM (IST)

    An event to mark 200th anniversary of the Bhima Koregaon battle took place in Pune yesterday, commemorating the defeat of the forces of the Peshwa's army at the hands of the East India Company defeated, according to PTI.   Dalit leaders commemorate the British victory, as it is believed that soldiers from the Mahar community -- then considered untouchable -- were part of the East India Company's forces. However, some right-wing groups in Pune had expressed opposition to celebration of the `British' victory, resulting in violence that killed one person.

  • Jan 02, 01:55 PM (IST)
  • Jan 02, 01:50 PM (IST)
  • Jan 02, 01:50 PM (IST)
  • Jan 02, 01:49 PM (IST)
  • Jan 02, 01:29 PM (IST)

    ITC, JK Paper among potential suitors for Sirpur Paper Mills, says report

    Telangana-based Sirpur Paper Mills, which is in the middle of insolvency proceedings at the Hyderabad bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), has received initial expressions of interest from several potential suitors including ITC Group, JK Paper, West Coast Paper Mills and the Kolkata-based Kohinoor Group, sources told Mint. The deadline for submitting the expressions of interest ended in the third week of December, following which binding bids are expected in January, sources said.

  • Jan 02, 01:18 PM (IST)

    Mumbai pub fire: Police record statement of ex-IPS officer's son

    Police have recorded the statement of a co-owner of Mojo's Bistro in connection with the fire at '1 Above' pub. Yug Pathak, the co-owner of the Mojo's Bistro pub and son of a retired IPS officer, was questioned by a team of the NM Joshi Marg police. "On Sunday, we recorded Pathak's statement which is part of our investigation," Additional Commissioner of Police (central region) S Jayakumar told PTI.

    He said action will be taken after a thorough investigation. As of now, the probe is underway, he added. Fourteen people were killed and 21 others injured when the fire broke out in the upscale '1 Above' pub and spread to Mojo's Bistro a storey below in the Kamala Mills compound in Mumbai on December 29.

  • Jan 02, 01:15 PM (IST)

    Emami ropes in Salman Khan to endorse edible oil brands

    FMCG firm Emami has roped in Bollywood star Salman Khan to endorse its edible oil brands with the aim to tap the markets outside eastern India. The actor would act as a brand ambassador for Emami Healthy & Tasty, Himani Best Choice and Rasoi, apart from Bake Magic, a speciality fat brand, a company statement said.

    To reach out to the consumer base nationally, the company decided to engage Salman Khan to join legendary superstar Amitabh Bachchan, both of whom enjoy a strong pan-India appeal. Earlier, Emami had engaged Bachchan to endorse the edible oil brands.

  • Jan 02, 01:14 PM (IST)

    In new hate speech, BJP lawmaker says ‘Hindustan is for Hindus’

    Vikram Saini, a legislator of the ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh known for making provocative comments, stirred another controversy today when he said "our country is called Hindustan, which means a nation for the Hindus," accusing earlier governments of giving benefits only to Muslims, reports NDTV.

    Speaking in the communally sensitive Muzaffarnagar, the epicenter of riots in 2013 which claimed 60 lives, Saini said, "I am a hardcore believer in Hindutva. Our nation is called Hindustan, which means a nation for the Hindus. Today, everyone gets benefits without any discrimination".

    Then, in a comment seen as targeting the Congress, which the BJP accuses of appeasing Muslims, the lawmaker, who represents Khatauli in the Uttar Pradesh assembly, said, "Earlier the system was - the longer the beard, the bigger the cheque".

    "Some scatter-brained leaders made the bearded ones stay, which is why we are in trouble today. Had they left, all this land would have belonged to us," he added. The remark was seen as a dig at the Samajwadi Party, which ruled the state before the BJP swept to power last March.

  • Jan 02, 01:07 PM (IST)

    Tata Motors total sales jump 52.48% to 54,627 units in Dec

    Home-grown auto major Tata Motors reported a 52.48% jump in total sales at 54,627 units in December. The company had sold 35,825 units in the same month of the previous year, Tata Motors said in a statement. Domestic sales of commercial vehicles last month stood at 40,447 units as against 24,998 units in the same month previous year, a jump of 61.8%. In the passenger vehicles segment, Tata Motors said its domestic sales were up 30.96% at 14,180 units last month as against 10,827 units in December 2016.

  • Jan 02, 12:38 PM (IST)

    7 smallcaps Dolly Khanna, Porinju, Vijay Kedia are betting on for 2018

    Ace investors such as smallcap czar Porinju Veliyath of Equity Intelligence India, Vijay Kedia of Kedia Securities and Dolly Khanna have several smallcap names in their bets for 2018, reports The Economic Times. Kedia is betting on Everest Industries and Vaibhav Global. Dolly Khanna is positive on Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances and Rain Industries. Porinju's top bets for 2018 include Tata Coffee and Tata Global Beverages

  • Jan 02, 12:21 PM (IST)

    Here are the top headlines at 12 pm from Moneycontrol News' Sakshi Batra

  • Jan 02, 12:02 PM (IST)

    Trai’s interconnection rules to come into effect from Feb 1

    The Telecom Regulatory of India (Trai) has issued The Telecommunication Interconnection Regulations, 2018. The interconnection regulations for telecom companies will come into effect on February 1. Service companies will now have to enter in an interconnect agreement within 30 days of the receipt of the request. The regulator has also laid down a framework for provisioning and augmentation of ports at points of interconnect or (PoIs).

  • Jan 02, 11:25 AM (IST)

    Mukesh Ambani sixth in 2017 global fastest wealth creators list

    Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani was among the world's fastest wealth creators in 2017 in terms of percentage changes in net worth, reports The Economic Times. From Asia, China's Ma Huateng, of Tencent Holdings, nearly doubled his wealth to $41.2 billion, adding $20.3 billion in 2017. India's Mukesh Ambani was the second best: his wealth grew 77%, and the year-end figure was $40.2 billion.

    In terms of actual increase in net worth, Ambani comes sixth among the top 500 with an increase of $17.5 billion. Jeff Bezos of Amazon, who added $35 billion to his wealth in 2017, leads the world's super-rich list with a net worth of $100.4 billion. Investor Warren Buffett, with a net worth of $85.8 billion, is the third-richest person in the world.

    Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook and Bernard Arnault of LVMH have added $24 billion each to their wealth in 2017. The Bloomberg Billionaires Index, a daily ranking of the world's 500 richest people, has risen 23% in 2017, compared with a 20% increase in the MSCI World index. 

  • Jan 02, 10:58 AM (IST)

    Triple talaq bill: Congress to consult other Opposition parties before taking decision

    The Congress would consult a larger opposition before finalising its stand on the contentious bill which proposed to ban instant triple talaq and make the practice a cognisable offence, party sources told PTI. The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, which has already been passed in the Lok Sabha last week, is likely to be taken up in the Rajya Sabha today.

    According to the sources, Leader of Opposition in the Upper House Ghulam Nabi Azad has convened a meeting of the leaders of his party (the Congress) as well as other parties in his Parliament chamber today, before the bill is taken up. The sources added that while the Congress was in favour of the bill as it proposed to ban instant triple talaq, whether it would press for sending it to the Select Committee, as has been the practice in the Rajya Sabha, would only be seen today.

    The party might press for amendments in the bill, including a clause for maintenance to the Muslim women and making it mandatory for the man to prove that triple talaq had not been invoked, the sources said.

  • Jan 02, 10:49 AM (IST)

    India's Dec mfg PMI sees fastest pace of growth in five years

    The Indian manufacturing sector ended the year on a strong note, with operating conditions in December improving at the strongest rate in five years driven by significant increase in new orders, a monthly survey said. The Nikkei India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 54.7 in December, from 52.6 in November as growth was recorded across all three monitored categories - consumer, intermediate and investment.

  • Jan 02, 10:44 AM (IST)

    ‘Soldiers die, such things happen,’ says BJP MP on Pulwama martyrs

    BJP MP Nepal Singh said "these things happen", when asked about the country's soldiers martyred recently in the Pulwama terror attack in Jammu & Kashmir, reports ANI. The BJP MP from the Rampur constituency in Uttar Pradesh also said that jawans are in the Army and thus should expect death because of the profession they are in. "Soldiers in the army die every day. There is no country in this world where in a battle, soldiers do not lose their lives. These things happen," said Singh when he was asked about Sunday’s Pulwama terror attack.

  • Jan 02, 10:29 AM (IST)

    Bajaj Auto Dec sales jump 30% YoY to 2.92L units on strong exports, 3W

    Bajaj Auto's total sales in December registered a healthy 30% YoY growth, driven by exports and strong three-wheeler sales. Total sales increased to 2.92 lakh units in last month of passing year, from 2.25 lakh units sold in year-ago. Total domestic sales rose 25% YoY to 1.49 lakh units and exports shot up 35% to 1.43 lakh units in December. Three-wheeler sales grew 187% to 63,785 units compared with 22,217 units sold in same month last year. Motorcycle sales during the month increased 13% to 2.29 lakh units, from 2.03 lakh units in December 2016.

  • Jan 02, 10:20 AM (IST)

    Sensex, Nifty flat in early trade; auto, banking shares retreat

    Stocks lost early gains to trade flat in morning session as banking, auto, FMCG and energy shares witnessed selling despite strong global cues. The BSE Sensex was trading down by 36.06 points or 0.11% at 33,776.69 at 0950 hrs. The 30-share index had risen by 148.38 points, or 0.43%, to 33,961.13 in opening trade with all sectoral indices led by realty, power and infrastructure advancing by up to 0.82%. The broader Nifty also surrendered gains to trade down by 3.95 points or 0.04% at 10,431.60.

    SBI dropped the most by over 1% among Sensex scrips. Hindustan Unilever, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Asian Paints also dropped up to 1%. Stocks failed to hold onto gains after positive core industry data. Infra sector grew at the fastest pace in more than a year at 6.8% in November 2017 on the back of robust performance in segments like refinery, steel and cement.

    The big gainers that supported the Sensex include ONGC, NTPC, Coal India, Dr Reddy's, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, and Bharti Airtel, rising by up to 1.87%. In the auto space, Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors and M&M too were in keen demand largely on the back of encouraging sales data for December and gained up to 1.51%.

    Elsewhere in Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 1.58% while Shanghai Composite index up 1.18% in early trade today. Japanese markets remained closed today for an extended New Year holiday.

  • Jan 02, 10:12 AM (IST)

    Here are the top headlines at 10 am from Moneycontrol News' Sakshi Batra

