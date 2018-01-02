News Live: Protests in parts of Mumbai after Bhima Koregaon event; violence reported

Hinduja Group flagship firm Ashok Leyland reported a 79.41% jump in total sales at 19,253 units in December 2017. The company had sold 10,731 units in the same month last year, the company said in a statement. Sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles zoomed 81.62% to 15,950 units against 8,782 units in the year-ago month. Light commercial vehicle sales rose 69.47% to 3,303 units compared with 1,949 units in December 2016.
Speaking in the communally sensitive Muzaffarnagar, the epicenter of riots in 2013 which claimed 60 lives, Saini said, "I am a hardcore believer in Hindutva. Our nation is called Hindustan, which means a nation for the Hindus. Today, everyone gets benefits without any discrimination".
Then, in a comment seen as targeting the Congress, which the BJP accuses of appeasing Muslims, the lawmaker, who represents Khatauli in the Uttar Pradesh assembly, said, "Earlier the system was - the longer the beard, the bigger the cheque".
"Some scatter-brained leaders made the bearded ones stay, which is why we are in trouble today. Had they left, all this land would have belonged to us," he added. The remark was seen as a dig at the Samajwadi Party, which ruled the state before the BJP swept to power last March.
Home-grown auto major Tata Motors reported a 52.48% jump in total sales at 54,627 units in December. The company had sold 35,825 units in the same month of the previous year, Tata Motors said in a statement. Domestic sales of commercial vehicles last month stood at 40,447 units as against 24,998 units in the same month previous year, a jump of 61.8%. In the passenger vehicles segment, Tata Motors said its domestic sales were up 30.96% at 14,180 units last month as against 10,827 units in December 2016.
In terms of actual increase in net worth, Ambani comes sixth among the top 500 with an increase of $17.5 billion. Jeff Bezos of Amazon, who added $35 billion to his wealth in 2017, leads the world's super-rich list with a net worth of $100.4 billion. Investor Warren Buffett, with a net worth of $85.8 billion, is the third-richest person in the world.
Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook and Bernard Arnault of LVMH have added $24 billion each to their wealth in 2017. The Bloomberg Billionaires Index, a daily ranking of the world's 500 richest people, has risen 23% in 2017, compared with a 20% increase in the MSCI World index.
Bajaj Auto's total sales in December registered a healthy 30% YoY growth, driven by exports and strong three-wheeler sales. Total sales increased to 2.92 lakh units in last month of passing year, from 2.25 lakh units sold in year-ago. Total domestic sales rose 25% YoY to 1.49 lakh units and exports shot up 35% to 1.43 lakh units in December. Three-wheeler sales grew 187% to 63,785 units compared with 22,217 units sold in same month last year. Motorcycle sales during the month increased 13% to 2.29 lakh units, from 2.03 lakh units in December 2016.
Sebi had initially released a circular on August 4 proposing default disclosures within a day, only to withdraw it on September 30, just a day before it was to become operational. The circular had sought to bring bank loan default disclosure on par with delay in repayments on other kinds of debt instruments such as bonds, as required by Sebi’s Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement regulations.
Violence from Bhima-Koregaon battle anniversary event spreads to Mumbai
Violence has gripped parts of Mumbai after an event to mark 200th anniversary of the Bhima Koregaon battle in Pune district on Monday, in which forces of the East India Company defeated Peshwa's army, was marred by incidents of violence, with at least one person getting killed.
There have been reports of protests on the Eastern Express Highway from Ramabai Nagar to Chembur. Many shops have been shut in eastern suburbs of Mumbai. One BEST bus has been reportedly stoned, with a rasta roko at Amar Mahal junction.
Jan 02, 02:50 PM (IST)
Request will be made to SC for judicial inquiry in Koregaon violence matter and CID inquiry will also be conducted on the death of the youth. 10 lakh compensation for victim's kin: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis pic.twitter.com/UdtDuYcQwN
ED summons Karti Chidambaram in INX media PMLA case
The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Karti Chidambaram, son of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, for questioning in connection with its money laundering probe in the INX media case, reports PTI. Official sources said Karti has been called on January 11. The investigating officer (IO) of the case will record his statement in the case, they said.
The central probe agency had registered a case against Karti, the son of former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, and others in May this year. It had registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), ED's equivalent of a police FIR, against the accused named in the CBI complaint including Karti, INX media and its directors, Peter and Indrani Mukerjea, and others. The ECIR was registered under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
Jan 02, 02:43 PM (IST)
Ashok Leyland posts 79.41% YoY spike in Dec sales
Jan 02, 02:40 PM (IST)
Royal Enfield Dec sales up 17% at 66,968 units
Royal Enfield, the two-wheeler division of Eicher Motors, reported a 16.67% YoY growth in total sales at 66,968 units in December. The company had sold 57,398 units in December 2016, Royal Enfield said in a statement. Domestic sales were at 65,367 units last month as against 56,316 units in December 2016, up 16%. Exports rose 47.96% to 1,601 units as against 1,082 units in the same month previous year, it said.
Jan 02, 02:27 PM (IST)
Jan 02, 02:18 PM (IST)
Mumbai traffic situation as of 2.15 pm, as per Google Maps. Slowness seen around the Amar Mahal Junction in Chembur.
Jan 02, 02:11 PM (IST)
Some media reports claiming a bandh call was given today by the Dalit outfits. So far, there has been no confirmation of this, though.
An event to mark 200th anniversary of the Bhima Koregaon battle took place in Pune yesterday, commemorating the defeat of the forces of the Peshwa's army at the hands of the East India Company defeated, according to PTI.
Dalit leaders commemorate the British victory, as it is believed that soldiers from the Mahar community -- then considered untouchable -- were part of the East India Company's forces. However, some right-wing groups in Pune had expressed opposition to celebration of the `British' victory, resulting in violence that killed one person.
Jan 02, 01:55 PM (IST)
Don’t believe in rumours. Traffic on Eastern expressway was affected due to protests. It’s moving now. Traffic at Chembur Naka is still affected. There is nothing to panic. Verify facts with police officers and men before posting anything on social media.
ITC, JK Paper among potential suitors for Sirpur Paper Mills, says report
Telangana-based Sirpur Paper Mills, which is in the middle of insolvency proceedings at the Hyderabad bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), has received initial expressions of interest from several potential suitors including ITC Group, JK Paper, West Coast Paper Mills and the Kolkata-based Kohinoor Group, sources told Mint. The deadline for submitting the expressions of interest ended in the third week of December, following which binding bids are expected in January, sources said.
Jan 02, 01:18 PM (IST)
Mumbai pub fire: Police record statement of ex-IPS officer's son
Police have recorded the statement of a co-owner of Mojo's Bistro in connection with the fire at '1 Above' pub. Yug Pathak, the co-owner of the Mojo's Bistro pub and son of a retired IPS officer, was questioned by a team of the NM Joshi Marg police. "On Sunday, we recorded Pathak's statement which is part of our investigation," Additional Commissioner of Police (central region) S Jayakumar told PTI.
He said action will be taken after a thorough investigation. As of now, the probe is underway, he added. Fourteen people were killed and 21 others injured when the fire broke out in the upscale '1 Above' pub and spread to Mojo's Bistro a storey below in the Kamala Mills compound in Mumbai on December 29.
Jan 02, 01:15 PM (IST)
Emami ropes in Salman Khan to endorse edible oil brands
FMCG firm Emami has roped in Bollywood star Salman Khan to endorse its edible oil brands with the aim to tap the markets outside eastern India. The actor would act as a brand ambassador for Emami Healthy & Tasty, Himani Best Choice and Rasoi, apart from Bake Magic, a speciality fat brand, a company statement said.
To reach out to the consumer base nationally, the company decided to engage Salman Khan to join legendary superstar Amitabh Bachchan, both of whom enjoy a strong pan-India appeal. Earlier, Emami had engaged Bachchan to endorse the edible oil brands.
Jan 02, 01:14 PM (IST)
Jan 02, 01:07 PM (IST)
Jan 02, 12:38 PM (IST)
Jan 02, 12:02 PM (IST)
Trai’s interconnection rules to come into effect from Feb 1
The Telecom Regulatory of India (Trai) has issued The Telecommunication Interconnection Regulations, 2018. The interconnection regulations for telecom companies will come into effect on February 1. Service companies will now have to enter in an interconnect agreement within 30 days of the receipt of the request. The regulator has also laid down a framework for provisioning and augmentation of ports at points of interconnect or (PoIs).
Jan 02, 11:25 AM (IST)
Mukesh Ambani sixth in 2017 global fastest wealth creators list
Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani was among the world's fastest wealth creators in 2017 in terms of percentage changes in net worth, reports The Economic Times. From Asia, China's Ma Huateng, of Tencent Holdings, nearly doubled his wealth to $41.2 billion, adding $20.3 billion in 2017. India's Mukesh Ambani was the second best: his wealth grew 77%, and the year-end figure was $40.2 billion.
In terms of actual increase in net worth, Ambani comes sixth among the top 500 with an increase of $17.5 billion. Jeff Bezos of Amazon, who added $35 billion to his wealth in 2017, leads the world's super-rich list with a net worth of $100.4 billion. Investor Warren Buffett, with a net worth of $85.8 billion, is the third-richest person in the world.
Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook and Bernard Arnault of LVMH have added $24 billion each to their wealth in 2017. The Bloomberg Billionaires Index, a daily ranking of the world's 500 richest people, has risen 23% in 2017, compared with a 20% increase in the MSCI World index.
Jan 02, 10:58 AM (IST)
Triple talaq bill: Congress to consult other Opposition parties before taking decision
The Congress would consult a larger opposition before finalising its stand on the contentious bill which proposed to ban instant triple talaq and make the practice a cognisable offence, party sources told PTI. The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, which has already been passed in the Lok Sabha last week, is likely to be taken up in the Rajya Sabha today.
According to the sources, Leader of Opposition in the Upper House Ghulam Nabi Azad has convened a meeting of the leaders of his party (the Congress) as well as other parties in his Parliament chamber today, before the bill is taken up. The sources added that while the Congress was in favour of the bill as it proposed to ban instant triple talaq, whether it would press for sending it to the Select Committee, as has been the practice in the Rajya Sabha, would only be seen today.
The party might press for amendments in the bill, including a clause for maintenance to the Muslim women and making it mandatory for the man to prove that triple talaq had not been invoked, the sources said.
Jan 02, 10:49 AM (IST)
India's Dec mfg PMI sees fastest pace of growth in five years
The Indian manufacturing sector ended the year on a strong note, with operating conditions in December improving at the strongest rate in five years driven by significant increase in new orders, a monthly survey said. The Nikkei India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 54.7 in December, from 52.6 in November as growth was recorded across all three monitored categories - consumer, intermediate and investment.
Jan 02, 10:44 AM (IST)
‘Soldiers die, such things happen,’ says BJP MP on Pulwama martyrs
BJP MP Nepal Singh said "these things happen", when asked about the country's soldiers martyred recently in the Pulwama terror attack in Jammu & Kashmir, reports ANI. The BJP MP from the Rampur constituency in Uttar Pradesh also said that jawans are in the Army and thus should expect death because of the profession they are in. "Soldiers in the army die every day. There is no country in this world where in a battle, soldiers do not lose their lives. These things happen," said Singh when he was asked about Sunday’s Pulwama terror attack.
Jan 02, 10:29 AM (IST)
Bajaj Auto Dec sales jump 30% YoY to 2.92L units on strong exports, 3W
Bajaj Auto's total sales in December registered a healthy 30% YoY growth, driven by exports and strong three-wheeler sales. Total sales increased to 2.92 lakh units in last month of passing year, from 2.25 lakh units sold in year-ago. Total domestic sales rose 25% YoY to 1.49 lakh units and exports shot up 35% to 1.43 lakh units in December. Three-wheeler sales grew 187% to 63,785 units compared with 22,217 units sold in same month last year. Motorcycle sales during the month increased 13% to 2.29 lakh units, from 2.03 lakh units in December 2016.
Jan 02, 10:20 AM (IST)
Sensex, Nifty flat in early trade; auto, banking shares retreat
Stocks lost early gains to trade flat in morning session as banking, auto, FMCG and energy shares witnessed selling despite strong global cues. The BSE Sensex was trading down by 36.06 points or 0.11% at 33,776.69 at 0950 hrs. The 30-share index had risen by 148.38 points, or 0.43%, to 33,961.13 in opening trade with all sectoral indices led by realty, power and infrastructure advancing by up to 0.82%. The broader Nifty also surrendered gains to trade down by 3.95 points or 0.04% at 10,431.60.
SBI dropped the most by over 1% among Sensex scrips. Hindustan Unilever, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Asian Paints also dropped up to 1%. Stocks failed to hold onto gains after positive core industry data. Infra sector grew at the fastest pace in more than a year at 6.8% in November 2017 on the back of robust performance in segments like refinery, steel and cement.
The big gainers that supported the Sensex include ONGC, NTPC, Coal India, Dr Reddy's, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, and Bharti Airtel, rising by up to 1.87%. In the auto space, Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors and M&M too were in keen demand largely on the back of encouraging sales data for December and gained up to 1.51%.
Elsewhere in Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 1.58% while Shanghai Composite index up 1.18% in early trade today. Japanese markets remained closed today for an extended New Year holiday.
Jan 02, 10:12 AM (IST)
Sebi plan on loan defaults runs into RBI hurdle, says report
A Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) proposal to make listed firms disclose defaults on their loans within a day of it happening is stuck in a turf war between the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the markets regulator, sources told Mint. The central bank has reservations about the Sebi proposal as it considers banks to be the biggest stakeholders in default data and believes such data is not for public consumption, sources said.
Sebi had initially released a circular on August 4 proposing default disclosures within a day, only to withdraw it on September 30, just a day before it was to become operational. The circular had sought to bring bank loan default disclosure on par with delay in repayments on other kinds of debt instruments such as bonds, as required by Sebi’s Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement regulations.
US blocks $255m military aid to Pakistan
The United States has suspended its $255m military aid to Pakistan for now, the White House has confirmed, saying the fate of such assistance will depend on Islamabad's response to terrorism on its soil. The confirmation comes on the same day when US President Donald Trump accused Pakistan of giving nothing to the US but "lies and deceit" and providing "safe haven" to terrorists in return for $33bn aid over the last 15 years.
"The United States does not plan to spend the $255m in FY16 in Foreign Military Financing for Pakistan at this time," a senior administration official told PTI. "The president has made clear the US expects Pakistan to take decisive action against terrorists and militants on its soil, and that Pakistan's actions in support of the South Asia Strategy will ultimately determine the trajectory of our relationship, including future security assistance," he said.
RBI deadline for 2nd NPA list: Banks still in process of filing 25 of 28 accounts in NCLT
Even as RBI’s December end deadline for referring stressed firms to the insolvency court is past, bankers are still in process of filing bankruptcy proceedings in 25 of the likely 28 non-performing asset (NPA) accounts, reports Moneycontrol News. While the NPA clean-up exercise continues, the cumbersome out-of-court resolution processes to be completed before December 13 delayed the filings by a few days.
Oil marks highest January opening price since 2014
Oil prices had their highest January opening since 2014 on Tuesday, supported by ongoing supply cuts led by OPEC and Russia as well as strong demand. Only rising US production, which is on the verge of breaking through 10 million barrels per day (bpd), is somewhat hampering the outlook into 2018.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures CLc1 were at $60.29 a barrel at 06:49 am, down 13 cents, or 0.2%, from their last settlement of 2017, but starting the year above $60 a barrel for the first time since 2014. Brent crude futures LCOc1 - the international benchmark for oil prices - were at $66.79 a barrel, down 8 cents, or 0.1%, since their last close of 2017. It is also the first time since 2014 that Brent opened a year above $60 a barrel.
Maruti, Honda post double digit sales growth in December
Auto majors Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) and Honda Cars India (HCIL) posted robust sales of passenger vehicles in the domestic market in December, ending 2017 with a double-digit growth. On the other hand, Hyundai Motor India reported a marginal increase in domestic sales last month and utility vehicle major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) saw a decline of 7% YoY in its domestic passenger vehicle sales last month.
The country's largest carmaker, MSI, said its domestic sales were at 1,19,286 units, up 12.1%, from 1,06,414 in December 2016. The sales were mainly driven by compact segment, comprising Swift, Dzire and Baleno, which jumped by 23.2% to 53,336 units last month.
Similarly, HCIL reported a 26% jump in its domestic sales at 12,642 units in December. It had sold 10,071 units in December 2016.
Hyundai Motor India's domestic sales, however, rose marginally to 40,158 units last month as compared to 40,057 units in December 2016.
M&M said sales of its passenger vehicles, including Scorpio, XUV500, Xylo, Bolero and Verito, were down 7% to 15,543 units compared to 16,799 units in December 2016.
In the two wheeler sector, TVS Motor Company reported a 39% increase in total sales at 2,56,909 units in December. It had sold a total of 1,84,944 units in the similar month of 2016.
Retail inflation for industrial workers up at 3.97% in Nov'17
Retail inflation for industrial workers rose to 3.97% in November 2017 mainly due to surge in prices of food items, kerosene and cooking gas. "The year-on-year inflation measured by monthly CPI-IW (Consumer Price Index-Industrial Workers) stood at 3.97% for November 2017 as compared to 3.24% for the previous month (October 2017) and 2.59% during the corresponding month (November 2016) of the previous year," the Labour Ministry said in a statement.
According to the statement, food inflation stood at 3.91% in November against 2.26% of the previous month (October 2017) and 1.66% during the corresponding month (November 2016) of the previous year. The All-India CPI-IW for November increased by 1 point and pegged at 288. On one-month percentage change, it increased by 0.35% between October and November, when compared with the decrease of 0.36% in the corresponding months of last year.
Core sectors' growth hits over 1-yr high of 6.8% in Nov
Eight core sectors expanded at the fastest pace in more than a year at 6.8% in November 2017 on account of robust performance in segments like refinery, steel and cement, official data showed. The output growth for the month under review is highest since October 2016, when these core sectors had witnessed 7.1% rise.
These eight industries - coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity - had witnessed a growth of 3.2% in November 2016. The output of refinery products, steel and cement rose by 8.2%, 16.6% and 17.3% cent, respectively on an annual basis in November 2017, according to the data released by the Commerce and Industry Ministry.
Crude oil and natural gas output too registered a positive growth during the month under review. On the other hand, coal output growth rate recorded a negative growth during the month. Cumulatively, growth in the eight core sectors during April-November this fiscal slowed to 3.9% as against 5.3% in the same period last fiscal.
P Chidambaram slams Centre for reducing rates for small savings instruments
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram has slammed the Narendra Modi government for reducing interest rates for small savings instruments and scrapping the 8% Government Savings Bonds, saying the move was a "severe blow" to the middle class. In a series of tweets on Monday, the former Union Finance and Home Minister said the rate reduction comes at a time when inflation is rising, which is a double whammy for the middle class.
"GoI 8% taxable bonds have been the safe harbour of the middle class, especially retirees and senior citizens, since 2003. Government has taken away their only safety net (sic). Modi government scraps 8% taxable bonds dealing a severe blow to the middle class. How will the risk-averse average citizen save?," he tweeted.
Chidambaram wondered whether the government has been pushing people into the stock market and mutual funds. "For whose benefit? Government has a duty to explain. Government owes a duty to provide its citizens one safe and risk free instrument for savings. Taking the only instrument away is a deplorable act," he tweeted.
Violence from Bhima-Koregaon battle anniversary event spreads to Mumbai
Violence has gripped parts of Mumbai after an event to mark 200th anniversary of the Bhima Koregaon battle in Pune district on Monday, in which forces of the East India Company defeated Peshwa's army, was marred by incidents of violence, with at least one person getting killed.
There have been reports of protests on the Eastern Express Highway from Ramabai Nagar to Chembur. Many shops have been shut in eastern suburbs of Mumbai. One BEST bus has been reportedly stoned, with a rasta roko at Amar Mahal junction.
ED summons Karti Chidambaram in INX media PMLA case
The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Karti Chidambaram, son of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, for questioning in connection with its money laundering probe in the INX media case, reports PTI. Official sources said Karti has been called on January 11. The investigating officer (IO) of the case will record his statement in the case, they said.
The central probe agency had registered a case against Karti, the son of former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, and others in May this year. It had registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), ED's equivalent of a police FIR, against the accused named in the CBI complaint including Karti, INX media and its directors, Peter and Indrani Mukerjea, and others. The ECIR was registered under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
Mumbai traffic situation as of 2.15 pm, as per Google Maps. Slowness seen around the Amar Mahal Junction in Chembur.
Some media reports claiming a bandh call was given today by the Dalit outfits. So far, there has been no confirmation of this, though.
An event to mark 200th anniversary of the Bhima Koregaon battle took place in Pune yesterday, commemorating the defeat of the forces of the Peshwa's army at the hands of the East India Company defeated, according to PTI. Dalit leaders commemorate the British victory, as it is believed that soldiers from the Mahar community -- then considered untouchable -- were part of the East India Company's forces. However, some right-wing groups in Pune had expressed opposition to celebration of the `British' victory, resulting in violence that killed one person.
