App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News Live: Fitch Ratings cuts India FY18 growth forecast to 6.7%

This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.

highlights

  • Dec 04, 07:31 PM (IST)

    Fitch Ratings cut India FY18 growth forecast

    Rating agency Fitch Ratings has cut its growth forecast for India for the current fiscal year from 6.9 percent to 6.7 percent, citing slower-than-expected growth in the country’s economy. 

    Although India’s GDP grew at 6.3 percent in the September quarter, up from 5.7 percent earlier, Fitch said the growth was lower than expected. The rating agency also cut its growth forecast for FY19 to 7.3 percent from 7.4 percent earlier.

  • Dec 04, 08:32 AM (IST)

    Top Headlines

    1. FPI inflows hit 8-month high of Rs 19,728cr in November, reports PTI

    2. Budget 2018-19 may offer larger tax sops to pensioners, reports Business Standard

    3. PE exits through IPOs cross $1bn in 2017, reports Mint

    4. Vijay Mallya appears in UK court as extradition trial begins, says charges are false, fabricated and baseless

    5. North Korea appears ready to accelerate submarine weapons tests, adding to nuclear threat, reports CNBC. Meanwhile, South Korea, US kick off largest air exercise amid North Korean warnings, reports Reuters

    6. Venezuela to create digital currency amid financing crisis, reports AFP

    7. China's top two banks won't lend to Adani Enterprises' Australian coal mine, reports Reuters

    8. Zee Learn may pick up 42.78% in MT Educare for Rs 140cr, reports The Economic Times

  • Dec 04, 09:48 PM (IST)

    That's all for today, readers. Thanks for staying on with our coverage of the day's action. Your enthusiasm encourages us to better our coverage every day. Do come back tomorrow for more news, views and insights.

  • Dec 04, 09:47 PM (IST)

    CIS: SEBI gives 2 more months to Anmol India to repay investors

    Cracking the whip on illegal investment schemes in the guise of plant cultivation and animal rearing, SEBI on Monday directed Anmol India Agro-Herbal Farming & Dairies Care Company and its directors to repay money to investors within a maximum two months.

    The company was found to be running ‘collective investment schemes (CIS)’ without obtaining registration from the regulator. It was inviting investments from the general public through its ‘development and maintenance/rearing of the farms/animals/plants’ scheme.

  • Dec 04, 09:45 PM (IST)

    India fines Monsanto for delay in answering anti-trust questions

    India’s anti-trust regulator has fined Monsanto Co 15 million rupees (USD 233,000) for being too slow in replying to questions in a competition probe into the US seeds company.

    The Competition Commission of India (CCI) last year ordered an investigation into whether Monsanto had abused its dominant position as a supplier of genetically modified (GM) cotton seeds.

  • Dec 04, 09:39 PM (IST)

    Trade setup for Tuesday: Top 10 things you should know before Opening Bell

    Trade setup for Tuesday: Top 10 things you should know before Opening Bell

    A slip below 10,094-10,036 could drag the index towards its crucial support placed around 10,000, suggest experts. It is important for Nifty to hold above 10,100-10,200 for the upside to continue.
  • Dec 04, 09:29 PM (IST)

    Trade union sets deadline in talks over ThyssenKrupp-Tata venture

    IG Metall has given ThyssenKrupp until December 22 to agree to job, plant and investment guarantees for a chance of winning the powerful German trade union's backing of the planned European steel merger with Tata Steel.

    "We are putting an end to this process of playing for time. We will negotiate until December 22 and that will be the end," labour representative Detlef Wetzel, who is also deputy supervisory board chairman of ThyssenKrupp Steel Europe, told Reuters on Monday.

  • Dec 04, 09:26 PM (IST)

    Air quality worsens, pollution 'severe' in many parts of Delhi

    Air quality in Delhi worsened on Monday and inched closer to the 'severe' category with a sharp rise in the level of particulates through the day, according to official data.

    The spurt in pollutants was caused by a combination of meteorological factors including a drop in temperature, wind speed and mixing height, a layer where air and particulates float, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) said. On Sunday, Sri Lankan cricketers took to the field here wearing anti-pollution masks.

  • Dec 04, 09:20 PM (IST)

    TRAI moots cap on pre-launch subscriber numbers, test period

    Telecom regulator TRAI on Monday recommended rules of network testing before an operator commercially launches mobile services, proposing clear limits on a number of trial subscribers to be onboard and a 90-day period for the test phase.

    The issue of dos and don'ts for network testing had stirred up a storm in the industry after Reliance Jio amassed over 1.5 million users even before the commercial launch of its services in early September last year.

    Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd

  • Dec 04, 09:15 PM (IST)
  • Dec 04, 09:00 PM (IST)

  • Dec 04, 08:59 PM (IST)

    Siemens, Brazilian prosecutors eyeing 1 billion real settlement: Report

    German industrial group Siemens is negotiating a settlement worth more than 1 billion reais (USD 307 million) with Brazilian state prosecutors over civil cases relating to irregularities in metro tenders, according to a Monday newspaper report.

    The Estado de S. Paulo reported that lawyers for Siemens and Sao Paulo state prosecutors met last week to discuss the deal, which it said is on the cusp of being sealed and would require the company to admit to illicit acts. The paper cited unnamed sources within the state prosecutors office.

  • Dec 04, 08:50 PM (IST)

    User privacy of utmost importance to us, says SHAREit after warning by intel agencies

    User privacy of utmost importance to us, says SHAREit after warning by intel agencies

    Last week, intelligence agencies listed more than 40 applications that could allegedly aid a cyber attack against the nation as they store sensitive data of people.
  • Dec 04, 08:49 PM (IST)

    Half of Britons support a second vote on Brexit, poll finds

    Half of Britons support a second vote on whether to leave the European Union and a majority think the government may be paying too much money to the EU to open the way to trade talks, according to a new opinion poll.

    The poll, published in the Mail on Sunday newspaper, found 50 percent of people supported another vote on the final terms of Britain's exit deal, 34 percent rejected another referendum and 16 percent said they did not know.

  • Dec 04, 08:37 PM (IST)

    Yemen's Saleh killed in RPG, gun attack on his car, Houthis say; party confirms death

    Officials in Ali Abdullah Saleh's General People's Congress party (GPC) confirmed to Reuters that the former Yemeni president and party leader has been killed outside Sanaa, in what sources in the Houthi group said was an RPG and gun attack.

    The GPC officials said Saleh was killed south of the capital Sanaa along with the assistant secretary-general of the GPC, Yasser al-Awadi.

  • Dec 04, 08:34 PM (IST)

    Congress burden will end once Rahul Gandhi heads party: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

    Taking a jibe at Rahul Gandhi hours after he filed his nomination papers for the Congress president’s post, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the party had become a “burden” which would disappear on its own after the elevation.

    The chief minister also said the move in the Congress would have no impact on Assembly elections in Gujarat.

  • Dec 04, 08:30 PM (IST)

    Indian public relations firm files insolvency plea against Reliance Communications

    Fortuna Public Relations Pvt Ltd has filed an insolvency petition against phone carrier Reliance Communications Ltd over a claim for unpaid dues of 4.4 million rupees (USD 68,000), a lawyer representing the public relations firm said on Monday.

    Separately, Fortuna has filed another insolvency petition against Reliance Webstore Ltd, a unit of the phone carrier, over unpaid dues of about 4.1 million rupees, said Darshan Mehta, a partner at Mumbai law firm Dhruve Liladhar & Co, which is representing Fortuna in the two cases.

  • Dec 04, 08:22 PM (IST)

    India, Germany seal various loan agreements

    India and Germany on Monday signed several agreements, including a 200 million euro funding pact for climate-friendly urban mobility project.

    The 'Government to Government Umbrella Agreement' concerning financial cooperation in 2016 (II) under the Indo- German Development Cooperation was formalised here.

  • Dec 04, 08:19 PM (IST)

    Hines to invest USD 23 million in Tata Housing’s project in Mumbai

    Global real estate firm Hines will invest USD 23 million (about Rs 150 crore) in Tata Housing’s residential project at Thane in Mumbai as part of a strategy to expand presence in the Indian property market.

    US-based Hines has developed two commercial projects — One Horizon Center and Skyview Corporate Park — at Gurgaon in India. It has invested in an upcoming residential project in Gurgaon with Conscient Group.

  • Dec 04, 08:16 PM (IST)

    Cement demand to witness modest growth in FY’18: ICRA

    Domestic cement demand is expected to register a modest growth of one percent in 2017-18 fiscal driven by pick-up in affordable and rural housing and road and irrigation projects, rating agency ICRA said on Monday.

    As per the agency, the cement offtake has continued to remain weak in April-September and also in October due to factors such as weak real estate activity, sand shortage and GST implementation issues.

  • Dec 04, 08:15 PM (IST)
  • Dec 04, 08:11 PM (IST)

    Vijay Mallya's extradition trial begins in UK court

    The extradition trial of Vijay Mallya wanted in India on charges of Rs 9,000 crores fraud and money laundering, today began at a UK court here, with the embattled liquor baron rejecting the charges as "false, fabricated and baseless".

    The trial, however, was briefly halted as the courtroom had to be evacuated due to a fire alarm. Mallya and others waited outside the Westminster magistrates court during the fire drill.

  • Dec 04, 08:06 PM (IST)

    Cyclone Ockhi: Coast Guard rescues 183 fishermen

    The Coast Guard has rescued 183 fishermen stranded in choppy waters off the coasts of Kerala and Lakshadweep due to Cyclone Ockhi, a top official said here on Monday.

    “Till yesterday, 164 fishermen were rescued. Today, 19 more were rescued,” Inspector General K R Nautiyal, Commander, Coast Guard Region (West) told reporters.

  • Dec 04, 08:03 PM (IST)

    Kremlin says Vladimir Putin not influenced by ex-Trump official Michael Flynn

    The Kremlin said on Monday Russian President Vladimir Putin had taken a decision to hold off responding to the new US sanctions last year independently and had not been influenced by the former US national security adviser Michael Flynn.

    Flynn pleaded guilty on Friday to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russia and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors delving into the actions of President Donald Trump’s inner circle before he took office.

  • Dec 04, 07:56 PM (IST)

    Bitcoin dips below $11,000 after setting another record high

    Bitcoin dipped back under USD 11,000 on Monday, coming off a record high just shy of USD 11,800 it hit on Sunday after a surge from less than USD 1,000 at the start of the year.

    The cryptocurrency, which trades 24 hours a day and seven days a week, climbed as high as USD 11,799.99 on the Luxembourg-based Bitstamp exchange at around 2100 GMT on Sunday.

  • Dec 04, 07:51 PM (IST)

    EC says no newspaper ads in Gujarat on December 8, 9 without clearance

    The Election Commission on Monday issued directions that no newspaper advertisement be published on December 8 and 9 in poll-bound Gujarat without its prior clearance, a policy the poll panel adopted after controversial ads were issued by the BJP during the 2015 Bihar elections.

    The first phase of Gujarat election would be held on December 9 for 89 assembly seats.

  • Dec 04, 07:44 PM (IST)

    1993 Mumbai blasts: Supreme Court stays execution of death row convict

    The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the execution of death row convict, Tahir Merchant, in the sensational 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case.

    The top court sought a response from the CBI in six weeks and called for the case records from the special TADA court in Mumbai, which had awarded death sentence to Merchant, Firoz Abdul Rashid Khan and life imprisonment to gangster Abu Salem.

  • Dec 04, 07:39 PM (IST)
  • Dec 04, 07:38 PM (IST)

    Rupee cheers GDP, PMI data; up 9 paise to 64.37

    The rupee on Monday rebounded by 9 paise to end at 64.37 against the US dollar in a highly volatile trade on fresh selling of the greenback and also emboldened by encouraging Q2 GDP numbers and monthly manufacturing data.

    Overall sentiment got a boost after the government's official data showed that the country's economy expanded by 6.3 percent in the July-September quarter, reversing the five-quarter downtrend.

  • Dec 04, 07:30 PM (IST)
LOAD MORE
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.