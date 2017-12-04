News Live: Fitch Ratings cuts India FY18 growth forecast to 6.7%

During the hearing, the Delhi government said it needed more time to file the action plan as the chief secretary and environment secretary have been recently changed. The tribunal, however, directed the government to file the report within the next 48 hours.
"Where is your action plan? Why have you not submitted it? What can we do if you keep on changing everybody? It's not our problem if people don't want to stick to you. You keep on doing meetings but tell us a single action or step you have taken in the last four days to combat air pollution," the bench said.
The green panel was also irked by authorities for conducting the third Test between Sri Lanka and India which was disrupted on Sunday due to the choking smog.
Parekh joins Bengaluru-based Infosys in January from Paris-headquartered Capgemini, where he headed their core application services business in key markets like North America and the United Kingdom, and their cloud services and cloud infrastructure businesses. He also managed Sogeti - a unit of Capgemini focused on digital transformation. As the CEO, Parekh will have to achieve growth while being careful not to antagonise Infosys’ founders, who own about 12% of the company, but command an outsized say in its direction.
In Parekh, India’s No 2 IT firm gets an executive with vast experience in some of its biggest Western markets and one who has led high-margin businesses like cloud services, where it is keen to accelerate growth. His Capgemini colleagues say Parekh pushes people to work hard, believes in sharing information and cutting across hierarchy to deliver on projects.
However, the one area in which some changes could be possible is direct tax rates for the corporate sector. In 2015-16, the ministry had clipped the headline rate of the corporation tax to 25% for new units in the manufacturing sector. Jaitley promised that the new manufacturing companies that did not avail of any exemption would be charged only 25% and included the MSMEs in the 25% club in 2017-18.
The ministry is exploring ways to add more categories here, short of a blanket move to migrate all units to the lower rate. Also a proposal the Finance Ministry has acknowledged it is working on is offering larger tax sops to pensioners, a politically rising power group. In a letter addressed to Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, the Minister of State for Finance, Shiv Pratap Shukla, has said the ministry has received representations to raise the income tax exemption limit for pensioners with an annual income of Rs 5 lakh. “The proposal would be examined during the exercise for the ensuing Union Budget, 2018…”, his reply notes.
Shares of Biocon surged as much as 14% in morning trade after the biotechnology major said it has received regulatory approval to market a biosimilar of cancer drug Herceptin in the United States, reports PTI. The US health regulator has approved Mylan NV's biosimilar Ogivri, co-developed with Biocon, for the treatment of certain breast and stomach cancers, a company statement said.
Following the announcement, shares of the company opened on a bullish note and surged 14.2% to touch an early high of Rs 510 on the BSE. Similar movement was seen on the NSE as well, where the stock opened at Rs 491.95, then gathered further momentum and touched an early high of Rs 509, registering a jump of 13.8% over its previous closing price.
Mylan and Biocon's biosimilar for Herceptin is also under review by regulatory authorities in Australia, Canada, Europe and several additional markets, the statement said. It is already approved in 19 countries around the world, including India, thus providing increased access to this more affordable biologic for cancer patients, it added.
Shares of 63 Moons are presently locked at 5% lower circuit after the Bombay High Court upheld a previous order on its merger with NSEL. The court upheld the order by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA). The ministry had passed an order in February 2016 to merge National Spot Exchange with its parent firm. The merge’s intention was to recover dues of NSEL scam from 63 Moons, reports CNBC-TV18.
Adani is seeking A$2 billion ($1.5 billion) in financing by March 2018 for the A$4 billion first stage of its proposed Carmichael coal mine in the state of Queensland, a project that has been shrunk from a A$16.5 billion plan to make it more viable. Adani declined to comment on its financing plans on Monday or the statements from the Chinese banks.
Australian and overseas banks have balked at granting loans for the project, which environmentalists oppose due to climate change and the potential for damage to the Great Barrier Reef.
Subhash Chandra-controlled Zee Learn is in talks with MT Educare, a Mumbai-based company that runs the popular Mahesh Tutorials coaching classes, to buy a controlling stake in the company, in a growing sign that a wave of fresh capital is triggering larger consolidation in the educational services space, reports The Economic Times.
Zee initially plans to buy the entire promoter block of 42.78% and will make an open offer for another 20% stake, sources said. Institutions and public shareholders own the remaining 57.22%. MT Educare, which went public in 2012, is a leading education services company that prepares students for competitive examinations. At current valuations, Zee will have to pay Rs 140 crore for a controlling stake in the company.
Mike Smithson, an election analyst who runs the www.politicalbetting.com website and a former Liberal Democrat politician, said on Twitter it was “the first time any pollster has recorded backing” for a second Brexit referendum. Since the referendum in 2016, high profile opponents of Britain’s exit - from French President Emmanuel Macron, to former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and billionaire investor George Soros - have suggested Britain could change its mind and avoid what they say will be disastrous for the British economy.
Several PE investors such as Warburg Pincus, ChrysCapital, Kedaara Capital and others reaped successful exits or part-exits through IPOs of firms such as Au Small Finance Bank and Eris Lifesciences, thanks to the buoyant market. The share sale of AU Small Finance Bank saw PE investors sell shares worth almost $247 million, while those of Eris Lifesciences and Indian Energy Exchange saw PE investors selling shares worth $209 million and $102 million, respectively.
The Indian IPO market has seen a record year, with companies raising Rs 65,923 crore till November, as compared to a total IPO fund raising of Rs 26,493 crore in 2016. (Picture courtesy: Mint)
Experts suggest North Korea having fully submersible submarines firing a nuclear ballistic missile pose a dangerous scenario because they could offer the hermit regime a better chance of survival and might be harder to detect. It comes on the heels of North Korea last Tuesday launching a new Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile, a road-mobile weapon the state-owned KCNA media claimed could carry a "super-large heavy warhead, which is capable of striking the whole mainland of the US."
The North Koreans appear to be getting more aggressive on submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) development and now have several shipyards active in the offshore-weapons program. The North is not believed to have the capability today to launch multiple ballistic missiles from a submarine. However, experts say the totalitarian state is working at a feverish pace and could have this submersible as early as next year.
"If North Korea can deploy not only developmentally a submarine-launched ballistic missile that is effective and deploy it on ballistic missile submarines, it certainly complicates defence against missile attacks," defence analyst Joseph S Bermudez Jr, co-founder and CEO of Colorado-based imagery analysis firm KPA Associates.
In a 38 North blog post on Friday, he revealed that "commercial satellite imagery from November 11, 16 and 24 show that North Korea's second submersible ballistic missile test stand barge — a platform that allows for underwater missile launches outside of submarines — located at the Nampo Navy Shipyard is being prepared to enter service."
38 North, a project of the US-Korea Institute at Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies, said the "second missile test stand barge [is] almost operational." Bermudez wrote, "Once in service, this barge will help facilitate a broader SLBM testing regime and potentially establish a SLBM capability within the West Sea fleet [of North Korea's navy]."
Bermudez, a 38 North contractor, explained that the test stand barge and platform are used to simulate the weapons that would be inside the submarine because it's considered too dangerous and costly to do such early testing inside a real submarine. He also said that the North Koreans know the US military is watching its SLBM and submarine development so they have been doing things to mitigate the satellite surveillance capabilities, including resorting to concealment in some cases.
The European Union has given May until Monday to put forward a more comprehensive offer on the remaining separation issues before officials recommend moving onto discussing trade and future ties. They want a pledge that Britain will pay what it owes the bloc when leaving, protect the rights of EU citizens living in Britain and ensure there is no hard border between the north and south of Ireland.
Diversified conglomerate ITC expects chocolate category to contribute 10% to its food division revenue in next five years, a top company official told PTI. The company had entered into chocolate category with brand Fabelle in May last year. "In five years, we should see a 10% share of the total food business from chocolates," ITC Foods Divisional Chief Executive Hemant Malik said.
"We will phase ourselves. There is no point in launching too many products. We will be looking at various spaces and be a full portfolio player (in chocolate category)...Overall market share in five years, we should have 15-20%," Malik said. The company manufactures chocolates from its Bengaluru facility at present and it has added another factory at Haridwar.
Barring Maruti Suzuki India, rest of the nine companies including, State Bank of India (SBI), Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and HDFC suffered losses in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday.
Among the top 10 firms, RIL was the worst hit as its m-cap slumped by Rs 25,110.60 crore to Rs 5,76,213.96 crore. The valuation of SBI plunged by Rs 17,005.15 crore to Rs 2,69,794.84 crore; Infosys (Rs 11,818.04 crore to Rs 2,20,166.80 crore); TCS (Rs 11,141.16 crore to Rs 5,03,562.92 crore) and HDFC (Rs 8,127.28 crore to Rs 2,64,934.96 crore).
The m-cap of ITC declined by Rs 6,084.85 crore to Rs 3,11,164.96 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever (HUL) plummeted by Rs 3,106.03 crore to Rs 2,71,068.47 crore. HDFC Bank lost Rs 1,555.84 crore to Rs 4,77,135.50 crore and ONGC Rs 1,475.82 crore to Rs 2,30,677.40 crore.
On the other hand, the only gainer in the top 10 list, Maruti Suzuki India, added Rs 3,620.43 crore to its valuation to reach Rs 2,60,016.92 crore.
In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL stood at the numero uno spot followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ITC, HUL, SBI, HDFC, Maruti Suzuki India, ONGC and Infosys.
Over the last week, the Sensex plunged 846.30 points, or 2.51%, while the Nifty declined 267.90 points, or 2.57%.
The government has asked Coal India to focus on production enhancement, saying it cannot let the "profitability tumble" as the recent wage hike will have an estimated impact of nearly Rs 6,000 crore annually. "They (Coal India) have to increase their production and productivity. That goes without saying. When they came to meet me after they signed this (wage pact) both the employee leaders and management were sitting. I told them that you have to do that," Coal Secretary Susheel Kumar said.
Coal India (CIL) had in October signed a wage agreement with workers' unions proposing 20% hike in salaries for a period of five years, which will have an estimated impact of Rs 5,667 crore per year to the world's largest coal miner. "Because if there is an Rs 5,000-Rs 6,000 crore of outgo that has to be generated. We cannot let the stock prices tumble. We cannot let the profitability tumble. So, they (CIL) have to work for productivity and production enhancement," Kumar said.
The public sector firm had signed the agreement at 20% hike in salaries against workers' demand for a 50% raise. In FY18, CIL has been pegged production target at 600MT with an annualised growth of about 8.3% over the last year. In FY19, the envisaged coal production projection is 773.70MT with a growth of about 28.95%. The miner is eyeing an output of one billion tonne by FY20.
Rating agency Fitch Ratings has cut its growth forecast for India for the current fiscal year from 6.9 percent to 6.7 percent, citing slower-than-expected growth in the country’s economy.
Although India’s GDP grew at 6.3 percent in the September quarter, up from 5.7 percent earlier, Fitch said the growth was lower than expected. The rating agency also cut its growth forecast for FY19 to 7.3 percent from 7.4 percent earlier.
Dec 04, 08:32 AM (IST)
Dec 04, 09:48 PM (IST)
Dec 04, 09:47 PM (IST)
CIS: SEBI gives 2 more months to Anmol India to repay investors
Cracking the whip on illegal investment schemes in the guise of plant cultivation and animal rearing, SEBI on Monday directed Anmol India Agro-Herbal Farming & Dairies Care Company and its directors to repay money to investors within a maximum two months.
The company was found to be running ‘collective investment schemes (CIS)’ without obtaining registration from the regulator. It was inviting investments from the general public through its ‘development and maintenance/rearing of the farms/animals/plants’ scheme.
Dec 04, 09:45 PM (IST)
India fines Monsanto for delay in answering anti-trust questions
India’s anti-trust regulator has fined Monsanto Co 15 million rupees (USD 233,000) for being too slow in replying to questions in a competition probe into the US seeds company.
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) last year ordered an investigation into whether Monsanto had abused its dominant position as a supplier of genetically modified (GM) cotton seeds.
Trade union sets deadline in talks over ThyssenKrupp-Tata venture
IG Metall has given ThyssenKrupp until December 22 to agree to job, plant and investment guarantees for a chance of winning the powerful German trade union's backing of the planned European steel merger with Tata Steel.
"We are putting an end to this process of playing for time. We will negotiate until December 22 and that will be the end," labour representative Detlef Wetzel, who is also deputy supervisory board chairman of ThyssenKrupp Steel Europe, told Reuters on Monday.
Dec 04, 09:26 PM (IST)
Air quality worsens, pollution 'severe' in many parts of Delhi
Air quality in Delhi worsened on Monday and inched closer to the 'severe' category with a sharp rise in the level of particulates through the day, according to official data.
The spurt in pollutants was caused by a combination of meteorological factors including a drop in temperature, wind speed and mixing height, a layer where air and particulates float, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) said. On Sunday, Sri Lankan cricketers took to the field here wearing anti-pollution masks.
Dec 04, 09:20 PM (IST)
TRAI moots cap on pre-launch subscriber numbers, test period
Telecom regulator TRAI on Monday recommended rules of network testing before an operator commercially launches mobile services, proposing clear limits on a number of trial subscribers to be onboard and a 90-day period for the test phase.
The issue of dos and don'ts for network testing had stirred up a storm in the industry after Reliance Jio amassed over 1.5 million users even before the commercial launch of its services in early September last year.
Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd
Dec 04, 09:15 PM (IST)
Siemens, Brazilian prosecutors eyeing 1 billion real settlement: Report
German industrial group Siemens is negotiating a settlement worth more than 1 billion reais (USD 307 million) with Brazilian state prosecutors over civil cases relating to irregularities in metro tenders, according to a Monday newspaper report.
The Estado de S. Paulo reported that lawyers for Siemens and Sao Paulo state prosecutors met last week to discuss the deal, which it said is on the cusp of being sealed and would require the company to admit to illicit acts. The paper cited unnamed sources within the state prosecutors office.
Half of Britons support a second vote on Brexit, poll finds
Half of Britons support a second vote on whether to leave the European Union and a majority think the government may be paying too much money to the EU to open the way to trade talks, according to a new opinion poll.
The poll, published in the Mail on Sunday newspaper, found 50 percent of people supported another vote on the final terms of Britain's exit deal, 34 percent rejected another referendum and 16 percent said they did not know.
Dec 04, 08:37 PM (IST)
Yemen's Saleh killed in RPG, gun attack on his car, Houthis say; party confirms death
Officials in Ali Abdullah Saleh's General People's Congress party (GPC) confirmed to Reuters that the former Yemeni president and party leader has been killed outside Sanaa, in what sources in the Houthi group said was an RPG and gun attack.
The GPC officials said Saleh was killed south of the capital Sanaa along with the assistant secretary-general of the GPC, Yasser al-Awadi.
Dec 04, 08:34 PM (IST)
Congress burdenwill end once Rahul Gandhi heads party: UP CM Yogi Adityanath
Taking a jibe at Rahul Gandhi hours after he filed his nomination papers for the Congress president’s post, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the party had become a “burden” which would disappear on its own after the elevation.
The chief minister also said the move in the Congress would have no impact on Assembly elections in Gujarat.
Dec 04, 08:30 PM (IST)
Indian public relations firm files insolvency plea against Reliance Communications
Fortuna Public Relations Pvt Ltd has filed an insolvency petition against phone carrier Reliance Communications Ltd over a claim for unpaid dues of 4.4 million rupees (USD 68,000), a lawyer representing the public relations firm said on Monday.
Separately, Fortuna has filed another insolvency petition against Reliance Webstore Ltd, a unit of the phone carrier, over unpaid dues of about 4.1 million rupees, said Darshan Mehta, a partner at Mumbai law firm Dhruve Liladhar & Co, which is representing Fortuna in the two cases.
Dec 04, 08:22 PM (IST)
India, Germany seal various loan agreements
India and Germany on Monday signed several agreements, including a 200 million euro funding pact for climate-friendly urban mobility project.
The 'Government to Government Umbrella Agreement' concerning financial cooperation in 2016 (II) under the Indo- German Development Cooperation was formalised here.
Dec 04, 08:19 PM (IST)
Hines to invest USD 23 million in Tata Housing’s project in Mumbai
Global real estate firm Hines will invest USD 23 million (about Rs 150 crore) in Tata Housing’s residential project at Thane in Mumbai as part of a strategy to expand presence in the Indian property market.
US-based Hines has developed two commercial projects — One Horizon Center and Skyview Corporate Park — at Gurgaon in India. It has invested in an upcoming residential project in Gurgaon with Conscient Group.
Dec 04, 08:16 PM (IST)
Cement demand to witness modest growth in FY’18: ICRA
Domestic cement demand is expected to register a modest growth of one percent in 2017-18 fiscal driven by pick-up in affordable and rural housing and road and irrigation projects, rating agency ICRA said on Monday.
As per the agency, the cement offtake has continued to remain weak in April-September and also in October due to factors such as weak real estate activity, sand shortage and GST implementation issues.
Dec 04, 08:15 PM (IST)
Vijay Mallya's extradition trial begins in UK court
The extradition trial of Vijay Mallya wanted in India on charges of Rs 9,000 crores fraud and money laundering, today began at a UK court here, with the embattled liquor baron rejecting the charges as "false, fabricated and baseless".
The trial, however, was briefly halted as the courtroom had to be evacuated due to a fire alarm. Mallya and others waited outside the Westminster magistrates court during the fire drill.
Dec 04, 08:06 PM (IST)
Cyclone Ockhi: Coast Guard rescues 183 fishermen
The Coast Guard has rescued 183 fishermen stranded in choppy waters off the coasts of Kerala and Lakshadweep due to Cyclone Ockhi, a top official said here on Monday.
“Till yesterday, 164 fishermen were rescued. Today, 19 more were rescued,” Inspector General K R Nautiyal, Commander, Coast Guard Region (West) told reporters.
Dec 04, 08:03 PM (IST)
Kremlin says Vladimir Putin not influenced by ex-Trump official Michael Flynn
The Kremlin said on Monday Russian President Vladimir Putin had taken a decision to hold off responding to the new US sanctions last year independently and had not been influenced by the former US national security adviser Michael Flynn.
Flynn pleaded guilty on Friday to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russia and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors delving into the actions of President Donald Trump’s inner circle before he took office.
Dec 04, 07:56 PM (IST)
Bitcoin dips below $11,000 after setting another record high
Bitcoin dipped back under USD 11,000 on Monday, coming off a record high just shy of USD 11,800 it hit on Sunday after a surge from less than USD 1,000 at the start of the year.
The cryptocurrency, which trades 24 hours a day and seven days a week, climbed as high as USD 11,799.99 on the Luxembourg-based Bitstamp exchange at around 2100 GMT on Sunday.
Dec 04, 07:51 PM (IST)
EC says no newspaper ads in Gujarat on December 8, 9 without clearance
The Election Commission on Monday issued directions that no newspaper advertisement be published on December 8 and 9 in poll-bound Gujarat without its prior clearance, a policy the poll panel adopted after controversial ads were issued by the BJP during the 2015 Bihar elections.
The first phase of Gujarat election would be held on December 9 for 89 assembly seats.
Dec 04, 07:44 PM (IST)
1993 Mumbai blasts: Supreme Court stays execution of death row convict
The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the execution of death row convict, Tahir Merchant, in the sensational 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case.
The top court sought a response from the CBI in six weeks and called for the case records from the special TADA court in Mumbai, which had awarded death sentence to Merchant, Firoz Abdul Rashid Khan and life imprisonment to gangster Abu Salem.
The rupee on Monday rebounded by 9 paise to end at 64.37 against the US dollar in a highly volatile trade on fresh selling of the greenback and also emboldened by encouraging Q2 GDP numbers and monthly manufacturing data.
Overall sentiment got a boost after the government's official data showed that the country's economy expanded by 6.3 percent in the July-September quarter, reversing the five-quarter downtrend.
Dec 04, 07:30 PM (IST)
Precautionary holiday declared on 5/12/17 for schools and colleges in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Sindhudurga, Thane, Raigad and Palghar Districts for the safety of the students due to the serious weather predictions on #CycloneOckhi#MumbaiRains
When headlines scream smog, why hold Test match in Delhi: NGT slams BCCI, govt
The National Green Tribunal on Monday slammed the Delhi government for not filing a comprehensive action plan on ways to deal with severe air pollution and came down heavily on authorities for holding the India-Sri Lanka Test match despite bad air quality, reports CNN-News18. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar took exception over the failure of the AAP government to file the report despite its specific order.
During the hearing, the Delhi government said it needed more time to file the action plan as the chief secretary and environment secretary have been recently changed. The tribunal, however, directed the government to file the report within the next 48 hours.
"Where is your action plan? Why have you not submitted it? What can we do if you keep on changing everybody? It's not our problem if people don't want to stick to you. You keep on doing meetings but tell us a single action or step you have taken in the last four days to combat air pollution," the bench said.
The green panel was also irked by authorities for conducting the third Test between Sri Lanka and India which was disrupted on Sunday due to the choking smog.
Make speed governors compulsory only after availability: HC to Maha govt
The Bombay High Court suggested the Union government to not insist on installation of speed governors in black and yellow taxis and app-based car service providers if speed governors are not available with manufacturers, reports PTI. "The state government (Maharashtra) has also said that manufacturers do not have speed governors. Then it is better that the union government relaxes the rule for some time. You (government) can make something compulsory only when it is available," a division bench of Justices SM Kemkar and GS Kulkarni said.
London Mayor Sadiq Khan bats for change in UK govt's visa policy
Continuing his criticism of the UK government's strict visa norms, visiting London Mayor Sadiq Khan said they are preparing a proposal for revising policies like "for post-study work visas", reports PTI. "We are putting together a proposal to the government, to revise the policies like for post-study work visas," Khan said.
Reiterating his criticism of the stringent visa norms, Khan said he was "lobbying" with the British government to revise the visa policy to help attract more trade and investment to the UK capital. Terming the visa policy of Theresa May government as a "huge mistake", Khan said, "On the one hand the British government is asking Indian businesses to trade there and on the other hand they have made it more tough with strict visa norms".
Salil Parekh faces twin tests of growth, healing at Infosys
After well over a decade with Capgemini, Salil Parekh is returning home to head unsettled Indian software services firm Infosys, where he will seek to replicate his success in notching up record growth at the divisions he ran, reports Reuters. Alongside, Parekh has to help the bellwether of India’s $154 billion software services sector recover from a nasty public spat between its board and founders that led to the dramatic exit of the previous CEO, Vishal Sikka, in August.
Parekh joins Bengaluru-based Infosys in January from Paris-headquartered Capgemini, where he headed their core application services business in key markets like North America and the United Kingdom, and their cloud services and cloud infrastructure businesses. He also managed Sogeti - a unit of Capgemini focused on digital transformation. As the CEO, Parekh will have to achieve growth while being careful not to antagonise Infosys’ founders, who own about 12% of the company, but command an outsized say in its direction.
In Parekh, India’s No 2 IT firm gets an executive with vast experience in some of its biggest Western markets and one who has led high-margin businesses like cloud services, where it is keen to accelerate growth. His Capgemini colleagues say Parekh pushes people to work hard, believes in sharing information and cutting across hierarchy to deliver on projects.
Japan consumer confidence at 4-year high on stocks, job market
Japanese consumer confidence improved in November to its highest level in four years, lifted by surging stock prices and a robust job market, the Cabinet Office said on Monday. The sentiment index for general households, which includes views on incomes and jobs, rose 0.4 point from the previous month to 44.9, up for a third straight month and marking the highest since September 2013, reports Reuters. The survey adds to upbeat signals surrounding consumer sentiment - service-sector business confidence reached a 3-1/2-year high last month.
Budget 2018-19 may offer larger tax sops to pensioners
The political message of Union Budget 2018-19 is expected to be consolidating the gains from the big-ticket changes of the past three years rather than introducing radical departures, reports The Business Standard. This is the conclusion of top officials as the Finance Ministry wraps itself up in the veil of secrecy two months before the Budget is read in Parliament by the finance minister.
However, the one area in which some changes could be possible is direct tax rates for the corporate sector. In 2015-16, the ministry had clipped the headline rate of the corporation tax to 25% for new units in the manufacturing sector. Jaitley promised that the new manufacturing companies that did not avail of any exemption would be charged only 25% and included the MSMEs in the 25% club in 2017-18.
The ministry is exploring ways to add more categories here, short of a blanket move to migrate all units to the lower rate. Also a proposal the Finance Ministry has acknowledged it is working on is offering larger tax sops to pensioners, a politically rising power group. In a letter addressed to Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, the Minister of State for Finance, Shiv Pratap Shukla, has said the ministry has received representations to raise the income tax exemption limit for pensioners with an annual income of Rs 5 lakh. “The proposal would be examined during the exercise for the ensuing Union Budget, 2018…”, his reply notes.
AYUSH industry may create 26m jobs by 2020: Suresh Prabhu
The AYUSH industry is expected to grow in double-digits and provide direct employment to 1 million people and indirect jobs to 25 million persons by 2020, Union minister Suresh Prabhu said. The government is eyeing a three-fold increase in the AYUSH sector by 2022, reports PTI. AYUSH stands for traditional systems of medicine and healthcare such as Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy.
I-T department sends notices to a/c holders named in HSBC Geneva list
After a lull of two years, the tax office is in a rush to move against many named in the list of secret Swiss accounts with HSBC Geneva. In the past fortnight more than 50 persons have been served notices, informing them about the date of hearing of their cases. The move, sources told The Economic Times, would pave the way for the Income-Tax (I-T) Department to initiate prosecution proceedings once the appeals of these alleged accountholders and beneficiaries are dismissed at the first stage of appeal.
Biocon surges 14% on USFDA nod for biosimilar of cancer drug
Shares of Biocon surged as much as 14% in morning trade after the biotechnology major said it has received regulatory approval to market a biosimilar of cancer drug Herceptin in the United States, reports PTI. The US health regulator has approved Mylan NV's biosimilar Ogivri, co-developed with Biocon, for the treatment of certain breast and stomach cancers, a company statement said.
Following the announcement, shares of the company opened on a bullish note and surged 14.2% to touch an early high of Rs 510 on the BSE. Similar movement was seen on the NSE as well, where the stock opened at Rs 491.95, then gathered further momentum and touched an early high of Rs 509, registering a jump of 13.8% over its previous closing price.
Mylan and Biocon's biosimilar for Herceptin is also under review by regulatory authorities in Australia, Canada, Europe and several additional markets, the statement said. It is already approved in 19 countries around the world, including India, thus providing increased access to this more affordable biologic for cancer patients, it added.
Shares of 63 Moons are presently locked at 5% lower circuit after the Bombay High Court upheld a previous order on its merger with NSEL. The court upheld the order by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA). The ministry had passed an order in February 2016 to merge National Spot Exchange with its parent firm. The merge’s intention was to recover dues of NSEL scam from 63 Moons, reports CNBC-TV18.
China's top two banks won't lend to Adani's Australian coal mine
China’s two biggest banks said they do not plan to finance a controversial Australian coal mine, in the latest blow to Indian conglomerate Adani Enterprises’ long delayed project, reports Reuters. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) and China Construction Bank said in separate statements they were not working on the project, after media recently reported that Chinese banks may get involved.
Adani is seeking A$2 billion ($1.5 billion) in financing by March 2018 for the A$4 billion first stage of its proposed Carmichael coal mine in the state of Queensland, a project that has been shrunk from a A$16.5 billion plan to make it more viable. Adani declined to comment on its financing plans on Monday or the statements from the Chinese banks.
Australian and overseas banks have balked at granting loans for the project, which environmentalists oppose due to climate change and the potential for damage to the Great Barrier Reef.
Zee Learn may pick up 42.78% in MT Educare for Rs 140cr, says report
Subhash Chandra-controlled Zee Learn is in talks with MT Educare, a Mumbai-based company that runs the popular Mahesh Tutorials coaching classes, to buy a controlling stake in the company, in a growing sign that a wave of fresh capital is triggering larger consolidation in the educational services space, reports The Economic Times.
Zee initially plans to buy the entire promoter block of 42.78% and will make an open offer for another 20% stake, sources said. Institutions and public shareholders own the remaining 57.22%. MT Educare, which went public in 2012, is a leading education services company that prepares students for competitive examinations. At current valuations, Zee will have to pay Rs 140 crore for a controlling stake in the company.
Half of Britons support a second vote on Brexit, poll finds
Half of Britons support a second vote on whether to leave the European Union and a majority think the government may be paying too much money to the EU to open the way to trade talks, according to a new opinion poll. The poll, published in the Mail on Sunday newspaper, found 50% of people supported another vote on the final terms of Britain’s exit deal, 34% rejected another referendum and 16% said they did not know. The newspaper said it was the first major opinion poll since last week’s media reports that Britain is preparing to pay about EUR50 billion ($59 billion) to help to move on to talks on a future trade pact with the EU.
Mike Smithson, an election analyst who runs the www.politicalbetting.com website and a former Liberal Democrat politician, said on Twitter it was “the first time any pollster has recorded backing” for a second Brexit referendum. Since the referendum in 2016, high profile opponents of Britain’s exit - from French President Emmanuel Macron, to former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and billionaire investor George Soros - have suggested Britain could change its mind and avoid what they say will be disastrous for the British economy.
PE exits through IPOs cross $1bn in 2017
Private equity (PE) funds sold shares worth $1.17 billion in 2017 as their portfolio companies went public, data from Venture Intelligence shows. The figure is almost 25% higher than the $935 million they sold through initial public offerings (IPOs) in 2016, reports Mint. In 2015, PEs sold stocks worth just $287 million in IPOs.
Several PE investors such as Warburg Pincus, ChrysCapital, Kedaara Capital and others reaped successful exits or part-exits through IPOs of firms such as Au Small Finance Bank and Eris Lifesciences, thanks to the buoyant market. The share sale of AU Small Finance Bank saw PE investors sell shares worth almost $247 million, while those of Eris Lifesciences and Indian Energy Exchange saw PE investors selling shares worth $209 million and $102 million, respectively.
The Indian IPO market has seen a record year, with companies raising Rs 65,923 crore till November, as compared to a total IPO fund raising of Rs 26,493 crore in 2016. (Picture courtesy: Mint)
North Korea appears ready to accelerate submarine weapons tests, adding to nuclear threat
There are signs that North Korea's submarine missile program is expanding as it prepares its second test, adding to the risk that the nuclear-armed country could one day threaten the US or its Asian allies with yet another powerful weapon in its arsenal, reports CNBC.
Experts suggest North Korea having fully submersible submarines firing a nuclear ballistic missile pose a dangerous scenario because they could offer the hermit regime a better chance of survival and might be harder to detect. It comes on the heels of North Korea last Tuesday launching a new Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile, a road-mobile weapon the state-owned KCNA media claimed could carry a "super-large heavy warhead, which is capable of striking the whole mainland of the US."
The North Koreans appear to be getting more aggressive on submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) development and now have several shipyards active in the offshore-weapons program. The North is not believed to have the capability today to launch multiple ballistic missiles from a submarine. However, experts say the totalitarian state is working at a feverish pace and could have this submersible as early as next year.
"If North Korea can deploy not only developmentally a submarine-launched ballistic missile that is effective and deploy it on ballistic missile submarines, it certainly complicates defence against missile attacks," defence analyst Joseph S Bermudez Jr, co-founder and CEO of Colorado-based imagery analysis firm KPA Associates.
In a 38 North blog post on Friday, he revealed that "commercial satellite imagery from November 11, 16 and 24 show that North Korea's second submersible ballistic missile test stand barge — a platform that allows for underwater missile launches outside of submarines — located at the Nampo Navy Shipyard is being prepared to enter service."
38 North, a project of the US-Korea Institute at Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies, said the "second missile test stand barge [is] almost operational." Bermudez wrote, "Once in service, this barge will help facilitate a broader SLBM testing regime and potentially establish a SLBM capability within the West Sea fleet [of North Korea's navy]."
Bermudez, a 38 North contractor, explained that the test stand barge and platform are used to simulate the weapons that would be inside the submarine because it's considered too dangerous and costly to do such early testing inside a real submarine. He also said that the North Koreans know the US military is watching its SLBM and submarine development so they have been doing things to mitigate the satellite surveillance capabilities, including resorting to concealment in some cases.
Baby case: Max group decides to terminate services of 2 docs
Max Healthcare has decided to terminate the services of two doctors allegedly involved in the case of a premature baby being wrongly declared dead, hospital authorities told PTI. The decision was taken on Sunday night after a meeting of the Max Healthcare authorities in connection with the incident.
"While the inquiry by the expert group which includes external experts from the IMA is still in process, we have decided to terminate the services of two treating doctors, doctors AP Mehta and Vishal Gupta in the case relating to the twin extreme pre-term babies," Max Healthcare said in a statement.
The case pertains to the birth of twins (boy and girl) on November 30. Both the babies were allegedly declared dead by the Max Hospital in Shalimar Bagh. However, the family later found the boy was alive.
Britain, EU on brink of sealing Brexit deal today
Theresa May hopes to break the Brexit talks deadlock on Monday with a new offer on divorce settlements at a crunch meeting with EU officials, as some of her party members urge her to walk away unless there is progress, reports Reuters. EU officials and diplomats say they are increasingly optimistic a deal can be struck on Monday, while cautioning that things could still go wrong. Over lunch with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and European Union Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, the British prime minister will try to persuade them to start discussions on a new trade pact and a two-year transitional deal.
The European Union has given May until Monday to put forward a more comprehensive offer on the remaining separation issues before officials recommend moving onto discussing trade and future ties. They want a pledge that Britain will pay what it owes the bloc when leaving, protect the rights of EU citizens living in Britain and ensure there is no hard border between the north and south of Ireland.
South Korea, US kick off largest air exercise amid North Korean warnings
South Korea and the United States launched their largest-ever joint aerial drills on Monday, officials said, a week after North Korea said it had tested its most advanced missile as part of a weapons program that has raised global tensions, reports Reuters. The annual US-South Korean drill, called Vigilant Ace, will run until Friday, with six F-22 Raptor stealth fighters to be deployed among the more than 230 aircraft taking part. The exercises have been condemned as a provocation by the isolated North.
F-35 fighters will also join the drill, which will also include the largest number of 5th generation fighters to take part, according to a South Korea-based US Air Force spokesman. Around 12,000 US service members, including from the Marines and Navy, will join South Korean troops. Aircraft taking part will be flown from eight US and South Korean military installations. South Korean media reports said B-1B Lancer bombers could join the exercise this week. The US Air Force spokesman could not confirm the reports.
Venezuela to create digital currency amid financing crisis
Venezuela is creating a digital currency to combat a financial blockade by the United States, President Nicolas Maduro has announced, reports AFP. It will be called the Petro and be backed up by Venezuela's reserves of oil and gas and its gold and diamond holdings, the president said in his weekly television program.
"This is going to allow us to move toward new forms of international financing for the country's economic and social development," the president said on Sunday. The news comes as Venezuela faces acute financing problems after creditors and ratings agencies declared the government and the state run oil firm PDVSA to be in partial default for missing interest and principle payments on bonds.
Maduro blames those problems on sanctions imposed by the United States in August, barring American citizens and companies from buying any new Venezuelan government or PDVSA bonds. Venezuela is mired in a deep economic crisis triggered mainly by a fall in crude oil prices and a drop in oil production. Petroleum is its main source of hard currency.
Vijay Mallya to return to UK court as extradition trial begins today
Embattled liquor baron Vijay Mallya, out on a GBP650,000 bail bond following his arrest by Scotland Yard over fraud and money laundering charges earlier this year, will return to Westminster Magistrates' Court in London today as his extradition trial begins, reports PTI. The 61-year-old businessman, who has been in self-imposed exile in the UK since March 2016 when he left India, is wanted in India on charges relating to his defunct Kingfisher Airlines defaulting on loans from various Indian banks amounting to Rs 9,000 crore.
ITC's food division eyes 10% revenue from chocolates in 5 years
Diversified conglomerate ITC expects chocolate category to contribute 10% to its food division revenue in next five years, a top company official told PTI. The company had entered into chocolate category with brand Fabelle in May last year. "In five years, we should see a 10% share of the total food business from chocolates," ITC Foods Divisional Chief Executive Hemant Malik said.
"We will phase ourselves. There is no point in launching too many products. We will be looking at various spaces and be a full portfolio player (in chocolate category)...Overall market share in five years, we should have 15-20%," Malik said. The company manufactures chocolates from its Bengaluru facility at present and it has added another factory at Haridwar.
Top 9 cos take Rs 81,804cr hit in m-cap last week
The combined market valuation of nine of the top 10 most valued Indian companies diminished by Rs 81,804.34 crore last week, with Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries (RIL) taking the biggest hit.
Barring Maruti Suzuki India, rest of the nine companies including, State Bank of India (SBI), Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and HDFC suffered losses in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday.
Among the top 10 firms, RIL was the worst hit as its m-cap slumped by Rs 25,110.60 crore to Rs 5,76,213.96 crore. The valuation of SBI plunged by Rs 17,005.15 crore to Rs 2,69,794.84 crore; Infosys (Rs 11,818.04 crore to Rs 2,20,166.80 crore); TCS (Rs 11,141.16 crore to Rs 5,03,562.92 crore) and HDFC (Rs 8,127.28 crore to Rs 2,64,934.96 crore).
The m-cap of ITC declined by Rs 6,084.85 crore to Rs 3,11,164.96 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever (HUL) plummeted by Rs 3,106.03 crore to Rs 2,71,068.47 crore. HDFC Bank lost Rs 1,555.84 crore to Rs 4,77,135.50 crore and ONGC Rs 1,475.82 crore to Rs 2,30,677.40 crore.
On the other hand, the only gainer in the top 10 list, Maruti Suzuki India, added Rs 3,620.43 crore to its valuation to reach Rs 2,60,016.92 crore.
In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL stood at the numero uno spot followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ITC, HUL, SBI, HDFC, Maruti Suzuki India, ONGC and Infosys.
Over the last week, the Sensex plunged 846.30 points, or 2.51%, while the Nifty declined 267.90 points, or 2.57%.
Post wage hike, govt now asks Coal India to ramp up production
The government has asked Coal India to focus on production enhancement, saying it cannot let the "profitability tumble" as the recent wage hike will have an estimated impact of nearly Rs 6,000 crore annually. "They (Coal India) have to increase their production and productivity. That goes without saying. When they came to meet me after they signed this (wage pact) both the employee leaders and management were sitting. I told them that you have to do that," Coal Secretary Susheel Kumar said.
Coal India (CIL) had in October signed a wage agreement with workers' unions proposing 20% hike in salaries for a period of five years, which will have an estimated impact of Rs 5,667 crore per year to the world's largest coal miner. "Because if there is an Rs 5,000-Rs 6,000 crore of outgo that has to be generated. We cannot let the stock prices tumble. We cannot let the profitability tumble. So, they (CIL) have to work for productivity and production enhancement," Kumar said.
The public sector firm had signed the agreement at 20% hike in salaries against workers' demand for a 50% raise. In FY18, CIL has been pegged production target at 600MT with an annualised growth of about 8.3% over the last year. In FY19, the envisaged coal production projection is 773.70MT with a growth of about 28.95%. The miner is eyeing an output of one billion tonne by FY20.
FPI inflows hit 8-month high of Rs 19,728cr in November
Foreign investors pumped in over Rs 19,700 crore into the country's stock markets in November, the highest in eight months, mainly due to government's plan to recapitalise state-run banks and surge in India's ranking in the World Bank's Ease of Doing Business. In addition, such investors put in Rs 530 crore in the debt markets during the period under review.
According to depositories data, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) invested a net amount of Rs 19,728 crore in equities last month. This is the highest net investment by FPIs since March, when they had poured in Rs 30,906 crore in the equity market.
It has been a tremendous journey for the Indian equity markets in 2017. After taking a break from buying into Indian equities in August and September, FPIs bought equities in abundance in November. Overall, FPIs have invested Rs 53,800 crore in equities so far in 2017 and another Rs 1.46 lakh crore in debt markets.
First Union Budget post-GST likely on Feb 1, session may begin on Jan 30
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is likely to present India's first post-GST and the current government's last full Budget on February 1 next year, reports PTI. The Budget session of Parliament may begin on January 30 with President Ram Nath Kovind addressing the Joint Session of both the Houses of Parliament, a senior government official said. This will be Jaitley’s 5th Budget in a row.
The Economic Survey, detailing the state of the economy, is likely to be tabled on January 31 and the Union Budget may be presented the following day, he said. With excise duty and service tax being subsumed in GST, the classifications in the forthcoming budget may undergo change, he stated.
While a new classification for revenues to be accrued from GST will be included in the Budget for next fiscal, for the current year two sets of accounting may be presented — one for actual accruals during April-June for excise, customs and service tax, and the other for July-March period for GST and customs duty.
The official said that since the GST rates are decided by a GST Council, headed by Union Finance Minister and comprising of representatives of all states, the Budget for 2018-19 may not have any tax proposals concerning excise and service tax levies. Only proposals for changes in direct taxes, both personal income tax and corporate tax, besides customs duty, are likely to be presented in the Budget along with new schemes and programmes of the government.
Fitch Ratings cut India FY18 growth forecast
Rating agency Fitch Ratings has cut its growth forecast for India for the current fiscal year from 6.9 percent to 6.7 percent, citing slower-than-expected growth in the country’s economy.
Although India’s GDP grew at 6.3 percent in the September quarter, up from 5.7 percent earlier, Fitch said the growth was lower than expected. The rating agency also cut its growth forecast for FY19 to 7.3 percent from 7.4 percent earlier.
CIS: SEBI gives 2 more months to Anmol India to repay investors
Cracking the whip on illegal investment schemes in the guise of plant cultivation and animal rearing, SEBI on Monday directed Anmol India Agro-Herbal Farming & Dairies Care Company and its directors to repay money to investors within a maximum two months.
The company was found to be running ‘collective investment schemes (CIS)’ without obtaining registration from the regulator. It was inviting investments from the general public through its ‘development and maintenance/rearing of the farms/animals/plants’ scheme.
India fines Monsanto for delay in answering anti-trust questions
India’s anti-trust regulator has fined Monsanto Co 15 million rupees (USD 233,000) for being too slow in replying to questions in a competition probe into the US seeds company.
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) last year ordered an investigation into whether Monsanto had abused its dominant position as a supplier of genetically modified (GM) cotton seeds.
Trade setup for Tuesday: Top 10 things you should know before Opening Bell
A slip below 10,094-10,036 could drag the index towards its crucial support placed around 10,000, suggest experts. It is important for Nifty to hold above 10,100-10,200 for the upside to continue.
Trade union sets deadline in talks over ThyssenKrupp-Tata venture
IG Metall has given ThyssenKrupp until December 22 to agree to job, plant and investment guarantees for a chance of winning the powerful German trade union's backing of the planned European steel merger with Tata Steel.
"We are putting an end to this process of playing for time. We will negotiate until December 22 and that will be the end," labour representative Detlef Wetzel, who is also deputy supervisory board chairman of ThyssenKrupp Steel Europe, told Reuters on Monday.
Air quality worsens, pollution 'severe' in many parts of Delhi
Air quality in Delhi worsened on Monday and inched closer to the 'severe' category with a sharp rise in the level of particulates through the day, according to official data.
The spurt in pollutants was caused by a combination of meteorological factors including a drop in temperature, wind speed and mixing height, a layer where air and particulates float, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) said. On Sunday, Sri Lankan cricketers took to the field here wearing anti-pollution masks.
TRAI moots cap on pre-launch subscriber numbers, test period
Telecom regulator TRAI on Monday recommended rules of network testing before an operator commercially launches mobile services, proposing clear limits on a number of trial subscribers to be onboard and a 90-day period for the test phase.
The issue of dos and don'ts for network testing had stirred up a storm in the industry after Reliance Jio amassed over 1.5 million users even before the commercial launch of its services in early September last year.
Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd
Siemens, Brazilian prosecutors eyeing 1 billion real settlement: Report
German industrial group Siemens is negotiating a settlement worth more than 1 billion reais (USD 307 million) with Brazilian state prosecutors over civil cases relating to irregularities in metro tenders, according to a Monday newspaper report.
The Estado de S. Paulo reported that lawyers for Siemens and Sao Paulo state prosecutors met last week to discuss the deal, which it said is on the cusp of being sealed and would require the company to admit to illicit acts. The paper cited unnamed sources within the state prosecutors office.
User privacy of utmost importance to us, says SHAREit after warning by intel agencies
Last week, intelligence agencies listed more than 40 applications that could allegedly aid a cyber attack against the nation as they store sensitive data of people.
Half of Britons support a second vote on Brexit, poll finds
Half of Britons support a second vote on whether to leave the European Union and a majority think the government may be paying too much money to the EU to open the way to trade talks, according to a new opinion poll.
The poll, published in the Mail on Sunday newspaper, found 50 percent of people supported another vote on the final terms of Britain's exit deal, 34 percent rejected another referendum and 16 percent said they did not know.
Yemen's Saleh killed in RPG, gun attack on his car, Houthis say; party confirms death
Officials in Ali Abdullah Saleh's General People's Congress party (GPC) confirmed to Reuters that the former Yemeni president and party leader has been killed outside Sanaa, in what sources in the Houthi group said was an RPG and gun attack.
The GPC officials said Saleh was killed south of the capital Sanaa along with the assistant secretary-general of the GPC, Yasser al-Awadi.
Congress burden will end once Rahul Gandhi heads party: UP CM Yogi Adityanath
Taking a jibe at Rahul Gandhi hours after he filed his nomination papers for the Congress president’s post, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the party had become a “burden” which would disappear on its own after the elevation.
The chief minister also said the move in the Congress would have no impact on Assembly elections in Gujarat.
Indian public relations firm files insolvency plea against Reliance Communications
Fortuna Public Relations Pvt Ltd has filed an insolvency petition against phone carrier Reliance Communications Ltd over a claim for unpaid dues of 4.4 million rupees (USD 68,000), a lawyer representing the public relations firm said on Monday.
Separately, Fortuna has filed another insolvency petition against Reliance Webstore Ltd, a unit of the phone carrier, over unpaid dues of about 4.1 million rupees, said Darshan Mehta, a partner at Mumbai law firm Dhruve Liladhar & Co, which is representing Fortuna in the two cases.
India, Germany seal various loan agreements
India and Germany on Monday signed several agreements, including a 200 million euro funding pact for climate-friendly urban mobility project.
The 'Government to Government Umbrella Agreement' concerning financial cooperation in 2016 (II) under the Indo- German Development Cooperation was formalised here.
Hines to invest USD 23 million in Tata Housing’s project in Mumbai
Global real estate firm Hines will invest USD 23 million (about Rs 150 crore) in Tata Housing’s residential project at Thane in Mumbai as part of a strategy to expand presence in the Indian property market.
US-based Hines has developed two commercial projects — One Horizon Center and Skyview Corporate Park — at Gurgaon in India. It has invested in an upcoming residential project in Gurgaon with Conscient Group.
Cement demand to witness modest growth in FY’18: ICRA
Domestic cement demand is expected to register a modest growth of one percent in 2017-18 fiscal driven by pick-up in affordable and rural housing and road and irrigation projects, rating agency ICRA said on Monday.
As per the agency, the cement offtake has continued to remain weak in April-September and also in October due to factors such as weak real estate activity, sand shortage and GST implementation issues.
Vijay Mallya's extradition trial begins in UK court
The extradition trial of Vijay Mallya wanted in India on charges of Rs 9,000 crores fraud and money laundering, today began at a UK court here, with the embattled liquor baron rejecting the charges as "false, fabricated and baseless".
The trial, however, was briefly halted as the courtroom had to be evacuated due to a fire alarm. Mallya and others waited outside the Westminster magistrates court during the fire drill.
Cyclone Ockhi: Coast Guard rescues 183 fishermen
The Coast Guard has rescued 183 fishermen stranded in choppy waters off the coasts of Kerala and Lakshadweep due to Cyclone Ockhi, a top official said here on Monday.
“Till yesterday, 164 fishermen were rescued. Today, 19 more were rescued,” Inspector General K R Nautiyal, Commander, Coast Guard Region (West) told reporters.
Kremlin says Vladimir Putin not influenced by ex-Trump official Michael Flynn
The Kremlin said on Monday Russian President Vladimir Putin had taken a decision to hold off responding to the new US sanctions last year independently and had not been influenced by the former US national security adviser Michael Flynn.
Flynn pleaded guilty on Friday to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russia and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors delving into the actions of President Donald Trump’s inner circle before he took office.
Bitcoin dips below $11,000 after setting another record high
Bitcoin dipped back under USD 11,000 on Monday, coming off a record high just shy of USD 11,800 it hit on Sunday after a surge from less than USD 1,000 at the start of the year.
The cryptocurrency, which trades 24 hours a day and seven days a week, climbed as high as USD 11,799.99 on the Luxembourg-based Bitstamp exchange at around 2100 GMT on Sunday.
EC says no newspaper ads in Gujarat on December 8, 9 without clearance
The Election Commission on Monday issued directions that no newspaper advertisement be published on December 8 and 9 in poll-bound Gujarat without its prior clearance, a policy the poll panel adopted after controversial ads were issued by the BJP during the 2015 Bihar elections.
The first phase of Gujarat election would be held on December 9 for 89 assembly seats.
1993 Mumbai blasts: Supreme Court stays execution of death row convict
The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the execution of death row convict, Tahir Merchant, in the sensational 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case.
The top court sought a response from the CBI in six weeks and called for the case records from the special TADA court in Mumbai, which had awarded death sentence to Merchant, Firoz Abdul Rashid Khan and life imprisonment to gangster Abu Salem.
Rupee cheers GDP, PMI data; up 9 paise to 64.37
The rupee on Monday rebounded by 9 paise to end at 64.37 against the US dollar in a highly volatile trade on fresh selling of the greenback and also emboldened by encouraging Q2 GDP numbers and monthly manufacturing data.
Overall sentiment got a boost after the government's official data showed that the country's economy expanded by 6.3 percent in the July-September quarter, reversing the five-quarter downtrend.