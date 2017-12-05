News Live: US top court lets Donald Trump's latest travel ban go into full effect

US top court lets Donald Trump's latest travel ban go into full effect
The US Supreme Court on Monday handed a victory to President Donald Trump by allowing his latest travel ban targeting people from six Muslim-majority countries to go into full effect even as legal challenges continue in lower courts, reports Reuters.
The nine-member court, with two liberal justices dissenting, granted his administration’s request to lift two injunctions imposed by lower courts that had partially blocked the ban, which is the third version of a contentious policy that Trump first sought to implement a week after taking office in January.
The high court’s action means that the ban will now go fully into effect for people from Chad, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen seeking to enter the United States. The Republican president has said the travel ban is needed to protect the United States from terrorism by Islamic militants.
Dec 05, 09:07 AM (IST)
North America Class 8 Truck sales rise significantly on a YoY basis but see a decline of 9%, to 32,387 units vs 35,700 units in October, 2017. Look out for Bharat Forge today! pic.twitter.com/MPv2QDBFbM
Kolkata: Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri with his wife Sonam posing after their wedding at Ordnance Club in Kolkata on Monday late evening. PTI
Dec 05, 09:03 AM (IST)
Visakhapatnam: The Eastern naval Command (ENC) is conducting Naval Operational display highlighting the multi-dimensional warfare capability of the Indian Navy in protecting the vast Maritime borders and offshore assets of our country on the occasion of Navy Day at RK Beach, Visakhapatnam on Monday. PTI
Dec 05, 09:01 AM (IST)
Visakhapatnam: The Eastern naval Command (ENC) is conducting Naval Operational display highlighting the multi-dimensional warfare capability of the Indian Navy in protecting the vast Maritime borders and offshore assets of our country on the occasion of Navy Day at RK Beach, Visakhapatnam on Monday. PTI
Dec 05, 09:00 AM (IST)
Mumbai: Naval commandos demonstrate their skills during Naval Day celebrations in Mumbai on Monday. December 4 is celebrated as Navy Day to celebrate Indian Navy’s achievement and as a tribute to the courage and determination made by the Indian Navy during the 1971 war. PTI
Dec 05, 08:59 AM (IST)
Mumbai: Naval helicopters perform a routine drill off the Gateway of India as a part of Navy Day celebrations in Mumbai on Monday. December 4 is celebrated as Navy Day to celebrate Indian Navy’s achievement and as a tribute to the courage and determination made by the Indian Navy during the 1971 war. PTI
Dec 05, 08:55 AM (IST)
Dec 05, 08:52 AM (IST)
3 LeT militants killed in encounter in south Kashmir
Three Lashker-e-Taiba militants, including two Pakistanis, allegedly responsible for carrying out an attack on Amarnath pilgrims in July this year, were killed in an encounter in South Kashmir, police told PTI. One militant, who had managed to flee from the encounter site, was also arrested by the police from a maternity hospital of Anantnag district of South Kashmir, they said.
The encounter broke on Monday afternoon when the militants opened fire on an Army convoy, on its way to Srinagar, at Qazigund on Jammu-Srinagar national highway. One soldier was killed in the attack while another sustained injuries. The security forces cordoned off the area and launched a hunt for the militants. The search operation turned into an encounter with militants which ended at 2 AM this morning, the police said.
Dec 05, 08:45 AM (IST)
China suspends flights from Bali to China due to volcanic ash
China’s aviation authority has suspended all flights from the Indonesian holiday island of Bali to Chinese cities until the threat of volcanic ash clears, the state-run People’s Daily newspaper reported on Monday. Clouds of volcanic ash from Bali’s erupting Mount Agung volcano disrupted flights to and from the island’s airport last week, stranding many thousands of tourists.
Flights began resuming when the airport reopened on Wednesday, after the wind changed and blew the ash away from flight paths. Individual airlines make their own decisions on whether to operate. Australia’s Jetstar resumed flights on Monday, while Virgin Australia Holdings said it planned to do so on Tuesday.
Karangasem: Mount Agung volcano is seen in Karangasem, Bali, on Monday. Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency said Monday the volcano remains at its highest alert level but most of Bali is safe for tourists. AP
Dec 05, 08:38 AM (IST)
Inflation-hit UK shoppers hunt Black Friday bargains, spend more on food
British shoppers snapped up Black Friday bargains last month but an increasing share of their budgets was taken up by the rising cost of food, retailers told Reuters on Tuesday. Britain’s consumers are being squeezed by slow wage growth and the jump in inflation that followed last year’s Brexit vote, prompting many forecasters to predict a further weakening in the overall economy in 2018 after a slowdown this year.
The amount of money spent with retailers last month rose by 0.6% compared with a year earlier on a like-for-like basis, stripping out changes in store size, the British Retail Consortium (BRC) said. That represented a recovery from a 1% fall in the previous month which was the weakest October since 2008.
Dec 05, 08:32 AM (IST)
Cathay Pacific crew saw North Korean missile from plane
A crew on board a Cathay Pacific aircraft saw a North Korean missile blow up over the Sea of Japan last week, the airline told CNBC on Monday. Pyongyang launched the latest in a series of ballistic missiles last Wednesday in defiance of international sanctions and warnings against provocations. The rocket, which the regime said could reach the US mainland, crashed into the sea near Japan.
The crew of Cathay Pacific CX893, which was traveling to Hong Kong from San Francisco, reportedly saw the missile from their plane as it was passing over Japan and alerted the country's air traffic control. "On November 29, the flight crew of CX893 reported a sighting of what is suspected to be the re-entry of the recent DPRK test missile. Though the flight was far from the event location, the crew advised Japan ATC (air traffic control) according to procedures," Cathay Pacific said.
A file image provided by the North Korean government on November 30 shows what the North Korean government calls the Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile at an undisclosed location in North Korea. Cathay Pacific said in a statement on Monday that the crew on a San Francisco-to-Hong Kong flight reported witnessing the apparent re-entry of the ICBM that North Korea launched before dawn Wednesday. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. AP
Dec 05, 08:18 AM (IST)
Australia retail sales bounce, economy seen loping along
Australian retail sales bounced in October after months of lukewarm demand, a bright sign for spending in the upcoming holiday season as Amazon.com opened its doors for business Down Under, reports Reuters. Tuesday’s data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) showed retail sales rose 0.5% in October from the previous month, the strongest since May and above expectations for a 0.3% increase. September sales had only inched up by a revised 0.1%.
Dec 05, 08:14 AM (IST)
China's services sector grows at stronger pace in Nov
Growth in China’s services sector activity picked up to a three-month high in November, buoyed by a solid rise in new business, though the rate of expansion remained moderate and weaker than the long-run trend, a private survey showed on Tuesday. The Caixin/Markit services purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to 51.9 in November, up from 51.2 in October and the highest reading since August, reports Reuters.
The index had plunged to 21-month low in September after hitting a three-month high in August. New business also grew at the fastest pace in three months, with survey respondents reporting sales were supported by the addition of new clients and promotional activities. Companies slightly picked up the pace of new hiring as a result.
Dec 05, 08:09 AM (IST)
Japan Nov services growth slows but business confidence picks up
Japan’s service sector activity grew at a slower pace in November due to a slowdown in outstanding business, but new orders remained relatively strong and business sentiment improved, suggesting the economy will continue to expand in coming months, reports Reuters. The Markit/Nikkei survey released on Tuesday showed its Japan Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) fell to 51.2 on a seasonally adjusted from 53.4 in October, which was the highest in 26 months.
The index for outstanding business fell to 50.6 from 51.5 in the previous month to the lowest level since February. But the pace of new business was largely steady, dipping only marginally to 53.7 from 53.8 in October. Business expectations rose to the highest level since May, though job creation slowed markedly with some firms noting that retiring staff had not been replaced.
Dec 05, 08:04 AM (IST)
Bollywood matinee idol Shashi Kapoor dies at 79
Veteran actor Shashi Kapoor, a Bollywood matinee idol who starred in over 100 films, died in Mumbai on Monday. He was 79 and had been battling a kidney ailment. Kapoor, a three-time winner at India’s National Film Awards, is survived by his three children. His wife, English actress Jennifer Kendal, died in 1984.
Dec 05, 07:55 AM (IST)
Ex-president Saleh dead after switching sides in Yemen's civil war
Veteran former president Ali Abdullah Saleh was killed in a roadside attack on Monday after switching sides in Yemen’s civil war, abandoning his Iran-aligned Houthi allies in favour of a Saudi-led coalition, foes and supporters said. Analysts told Reuters Saleh’s death would be a huge moral boost for the Houthis and a serious blow to the Saudi-led coalition that intervened in the conflict to try to restore the internationally recognised government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.
Yemen: This image made from militant video via Ansar Allah media a Houthi group’s media arm, purports to show the lifeless body of Ali Abdullah Saleh, Yemen's former president on Monday. Yemeni rebels killed their erstwhile ally Saleh, the country’s former president and strongman, as their forces battled for control of the capital, Sanaa, officials said. The collapse of their alliance throws Yemen’s nearly three-year-old civil war into unpredictable new chaos. AP
Dec 05, 07:51 AM (IST)
Mastercard to repurchase up to $4bn of its shares
Payment processor Mastercard said on Monday it would buy back up to $4 billion of its class A shares, reports Reuters. The new share repurchase program will be effective at the completion of the company’s previously announced $4 billion share repurchase program, it said. Under the previously announced buyback, the company has about $1.5 billion remaining, the statement added.
Dec 05, 07:47 AM (IST)
OPEC oil output falls in November to lowest since May
OPEC oil output fell in November by 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) to its lowest since May, a Reuters survey found, pressured by a drop in Angolan and Iraqi exports, strong compliance with a supply cut deal and involuntary declines. OPEC’s adherence to pledged supply curbs rose to 112% from October’s 92%, the survey found.
Top exporter Saudi Arabia pumped below its OPEC target, as did all other members except Ecuador, Gabon and the United Arab Emirates. The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries is reducing output by about 1.2 million bpd as part of a deal with Russia and other non-member producers, which have also committed to production cuts.
Dec 05, 07:45 AM (IST)
US Congress moves closer to final tax bill with House vote
The Republican-controlled US House of Representatives voted on Monday to go to conference on tax legislation with the Senate, moving Congress another step closer to a final bill, reports Reuters. The Republican-led Senate was expected to hold a similar conference vote later this week.
Dec 05, 07:42 AM (IST)
Dow hits record as investors bet on tax cuts
The Dow Jones Industrial Average reached a record high on Monday, with banks and retailers surging and technology companies falling as investors realigned their portfolios in hopes of benefiting from expected corporate tax cuts, reports Reuters. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.24% to end at 24,290.05 points, while the S&P 500 lost 0.11 percent to 2,639.44. Earlier in the session, the S&P 500 had touched a record high. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 72.22 points to end at 6,775.37.
Dec 05, 07:34 AM (IST)
Lakshadweep: Navy personnel carry out rescue operations in Lakshadweep on Monday following the cyclone Ockhi. PTI
Dec 05, 07:33 AM (IST)
Lakshadweep: Navy personnel carry out rescue operations in Lakshadweep on Monday following the cyclone Ockhi. PTI
Dec 05, 07:08 AM (IST)
6am, Cyclone#Ockhi still a Cyclone and moving NE towards SSE Gujarat.#Mumbai RADAR showing a strong band over its WSW. Satellite imagery suggest that core is super intact.. if this continues and nears coast it'll pack high winds. #iwmpic.twitter.com/T4669pmfB0
The severe cyclonic storm ‘OCKHI’ over eastcentral Arabian Sea lay centred at 2330 hrs IST of 04th December, 2017 over eastcentral Arabian Sea near Lat 16.5º N and Long 69.8º E, about 610 km southwest of Surat and 420 km southwest of Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/49nn8NJUjK
highlights
US top court lets Donald Trump's latest travel ban go into full effect
The US Supreme Court on Monday handed a victory to President Donald Trump by allowing his latest travel ban targeting people from six Muslim-majority countries to go into full effect even as legal challenges continue in lower courts, reports Reuters.
The nine-member court, with two liberal justices dissenting, granted his administration’s request to lift two injunctions imposed by lower courts that had partially blocked the ban, which is the third version of a contentious policy that Trump first sought to implement a week after taking office in January.
The high court’s action means that the ban will now go fully into effect for people from Chad, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen seeking to enter the United States. The Republican president has said the travel ban is needed to protect the United States from terrorism by Islamic militants.
Inflation-hit UK shoppers hunt Black Friday bargains, spend more on food
British shoppers snapped up Black Friday bargains last month but an increasing share of their budgets was taken up by the rising cost of food, retailers told Reuters on Tuesday. Britain’s consumers are being squeezed by slow wage growth and the jump in inflation that followed last year’s Brexit vote, prompting many forecasters to predict a further weakening in the overall economy in 2018 after a slowdown this year.
The amount of money spent with retailers last month rose by 0.6% compared with a year earlier on a like-for-like basis, stripping out changes in store size, the British Retail Consortium (BRC) said. That represented a recovery from a 1% fall in the previous month which was the weakest October since 2008.
Australia retail sales bounce, economy seen loping along
Australian retail sales bounced in October after months of lukewarm demand, a bright sign for spending in the upcoming holiday season as Amazon.com opened its doors for business Down Under, reports Reuters. Tuesday’s data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) showed retail sales rose 0.5% in October from the previous month, the strongest since May and above expectations for a 0.3% increase. September sales had only inched up by a revised 0.1%.
China's services sector grows at stronger pace in Nov
Growth in China’s services sector activity picked up to a three-month high in November, buoyed by a solid rise in new business, though the rate of expansion remained moderate and weaker than the long-run trend, a private survey showed on Tuesday. The Caixin/Markit services purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to 51.9 in November, up from 51.2 in October and the highest reading since August, reports Reuters.
The index had plunged to 21-month low in September after hitting a three-month high in August. New business also grew at the fastest pace in three months, with survey respondents reporting sales were supported by the addition of new clients and promotional activities. Companies slightly picked up the pace of new hiring as a result.
Japan Nov services growth slows but business confidence picks up
Japan’s service sector activity grew at a slower pace in November due to a slowdown in outstanding business, but new orders remained relatively strong and business sentiment improved, suggesting the economy will continue to expand in coming months, reports Reuters. The Markit/Nikkei survey released on Tuesday showed its Japan Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) fell to 51.2 on a seasonally adjusted from 53.4 in October, which was the highest in 26 months.
The index for outstanding business fell to 50.6 from 51.5 in the previous month to the lowest level since February. But the pace of new business was largely steady, dipping only marginally to 53.7 from 53.8 in October. Business expectations rose to the highest level since May, though job creation slowed markedly with some firms noting that retiring staff had not been replaced.
OPEC oil output falls in November to lowest since May
OPEC oil output fell in November by 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) to its lowest since May, a Reuters survey found, pressured by a drop in Angolan and Iraqi exports, strong compliance with a supply cut deal and involuntary declines. OPEC’s adherence to pledged supply curbs rose to 112% from October’s 92%, the survey found.
Top exporter Saudi Arabia pumped below its OPEC target, as did all other members except Ecuador, Gabon and the United Arab Emirates. The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries is reducing output by about 1.2 million bpd as part of a deal with Russia and other non-member producers, which have also committed to production cuts.
US Congress moves closer to final tax bill with House vote
The Republican-controlled US House of Representatives voted on Monday to go to conference on tax legislation with the Senate, moving Congress another step closer to a final bill, reports Reuters. The Republican-led Senate was expected to hold a similar conference vote later this week.
US top court lets Donald Trump's latest travel ban go into full effect
The US Supreme Court on Monday handed a victory to President Donald Trump by allowing his latest travel ban targeting people from six Muslim-majority countries to go into full effect even as legal challenges continue in lower courts, reports Reuters.
The nine-member court, with two liberal justices dissenting, granted his administration’s request to lift two injunctions imposed by lower courts that had partially blocked the ban, which is the third version of a contentious policy that Trump first sought to implement a week after taking office in January.
The high court’s action means that the ban will now go fully into effect for people from Chad, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen seeking to enter the United States. The Republican president has said the travel ban is needed to protect the United States from terrorism by Islamic militants.
Kolkata: Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri with his wife Sonam posing after their wedding at Ordnance Club in Kolkata on Monday late evening. PTI
Visakhapatnam: The Eastern naval Command (ENC) is conducting Naval Operational display highlighting the multi-dimensional warfare capability of the Indian Navy in protecting the vast Maritime borders and offshore assets of our country on the occasion of Navy Day at RK Beach, Visakhapatnam on Monday. PTI
Visakhapatnam: The Eastern naval Command (ENC) is conducting Naval Operational display highlighting the multi-dimensional warfare capability of the Indian Navy in protecting the vast Maritime borders and offshore assets of our country on the occasion of Navy Day at RK Beach, Visakhapatnam on Monday. PTI
Mumbai: Naval commandos demonstrate their skills during Naval Day celebrations in Mumbai on Monday. December 4 is celebrated as Navy Day to celebrate Indian Navy’s achievement and as a tribute to the courage and determination made by the Indian Navy during the 1971 war. PTI
Mumbai: Naval helicopters perform a routine drill off the Gateway of India as a part of Navy Day celebrations in Mumbai on Monday. December 4 is celebrated as Navy Day to celebrate Indian Navy’s achievement and as a tribute to the courage and determination made by the Indian Navy during the 1971 war. PTI
3 LeT militants killed in encounter in south Kashmir
Three Lashker-e-Taiba militants, including two Pakistanis, allegedly responsible for carrying out an attack on Amarnath pilgrims in July this year, were killed in an encounter in South Kashmir, police told PTI. One militant, who had managed to flee from the encounter site, was also arrested by the police from a maternity hospital of Anantnag district of South Kashmir, they said.
The encounter broke on Monday afternoon when the militants opened fire on an Army convoy, on its way to Srinagar, at Qazigund on Jammu-Srinagar national highway. One soldier was killed in the attack while another sustained injuries. The security forces cordoned off the area and launched a hunt for the militants. The search operation turned into an encounter with militants which ended at 2 AM this morning, the police said.
China suspends flights from Bali to China due to volcanic ash
China’s aviation authority has suspended all flights from the Indonesian holiday island of Bali to Chinese cities until the threat of volcanic ash clears, the state-run People’s Daily newspaper reported on Monday. Clouds of volcanic ash from Bali’s erupting Mount Agung volcano disrupted flights to and from the island’s airport last week, stranding many thousands of tourists.
Flights began resuming when the airport reopened on Wednesday, after the wind changed and blew the ash away from flight paths. Individual airlines make their own decisions on whether to operate. Australia’s Jetstar resumed flights on Monday, while Virgin Australia Holdings said it planned to do so on Tuesday.
Karangasem: Mount Agung volcano is seen in Karangasem, Bali, on Monday. Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency said Monday the volcano remains at its highest alert level but most of Bali is safe for tourists. AP
Inflation-hit UK shoppers hunt Black Friday bargains, spend more on food
British shoppers snapped up Black Friday bargains last month but an increasing share of their budgets was taken up by the rising cost of food, retailers told Reuters on Tuesday. Britain’s consumers are being squeezed by slow wage growth and the jump in inflation that followed last year’s Brexit vote, prompting many forecasters to predict a further weakening in the overall economy in 2018 after a slowdown this year.
The amount of money spent with retailers last month rose by 0.6% compared with a year earlier on a like-for-like basis, stripping out changes in store size, the British Retail Consortium (BRC) said. That represented a recovery from a 1% fall in the previous month which was the weakest October since 2008.
Cathay Pacific crew saw North Korean missile from plane
A crew on board a Cathay Pacific aircraft saw a North Korean missile blow up over the Sea of Japan last week, the airline told CNBC on Monday. Pyongyang launched the latest in a series of ballistic missiles last Wednesday in defiance of international sanctions and warnings against provocations. The rocket, which the regime said could reach the US mainland, crashed into the sea near Japan.
The crew of Cathay Pacific CX893, which was traveling to Hong Kong from San Francisco, reportedly saw the missile from their plane as it was passing over Japan and alerted the country's air traffic control. "On November 29, the flight crew of CX893 reported a sighting of what is suspected to be the re-entry of the recent DPRK test missile. Though the flight was far from the event location, the crew advised Japan ATC (air traffic control) according to procedures," Cathay Pacific said.
A file image provided by the North Korean government on November 30 shows what the North Korean government calls the Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile at an undisclosed location in North Korea. Cathay Pacific said in a statement on Monday that the crew on a San Francisco-to-Hong Kong flight reported witnessing the apparent re-entry of the ICBM that North Korea launched before dawn Wednesday. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. AP
Australia retail sales bounce, economy seen loping along
Australian retail sales bounced in October after months of lukewarm demand, a bright sign for spending in the upcoming holiday season as Amazon.com opened its doors for business Down Under, reports Reuters. Tuesday’s data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) showed retail sales rose 0.5% in October from the previous month, the strongest since May and above expectations for a 0.3% increase. September sales had only inched up by a revised 0.1%.
China's services sector grows at stronger pace in Nov
Growth in China’s services sector activity picked up to a three-month high in November, buoyed by a solid rise in new business, though the rate of expansion remained moderate and weaker than the long-run trend, a private survey showed on Tuesday. The Caixin/Markit services purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to 51.9 in November, up from 51.2 in October and the highest reading since August, reports Reuters.
The index had plunged to 21-month low in September after hitting a three-month high in August. New business also grew at the fastest pace in three months, with survey respondents reporting sales were supported by the addition of new clients and promotional activities. Companies slightly picked up the pace of new hiring as a result.
Japan Nov services growth slows but business confidence picks up
Japan’s service sector activity grew at a slower pace in November due to a slowdown in outstanding business, but new orders remained relatively strong and business sentiment improved, suggesting the economy will continue to expand in coming months, reports Reuters. The Markit/Nikkei survey released on Tuesday showed its Japan Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) fell to 51.2 on a seasonally adjusted from 53.4 in October, which was the highest in 26 months.
The index for outstanding business fell to 50.6 from 51.5 in the previous month to the lowest level since February. But the pace of new business was largely steady, dipping only marginally to 53.7 from 53.8 in October. Business expectations rose to the highest level since May, though job creation slowed markedly with some firms noting that retiring staff had not been replaced.
Bollywood matinee idol Shashi Kapoor dies at 79
Veteran actor Shashi Kapoor, a Bollywood matinee idol who starred in over 100 films, died in Mumbai on Monday. He was 79 and had been battling a kidney ailment. Kapoor, a three-time winner at India’s National Film Awards, is survived by his three children. His wife, English actress Jennifer Kendal, died in 1984.
Ex-president Saleh dead after switching sides in Yemen's civil war
Veteran former president Ali Abdullah Saleh was killed in a roadside attack on Monday after switching sides in Yemen’s civil war, abandoning his Iran-aligned Houthi allies in favour of a Saudi-led coalition, foes and supporters said. Analysts told Reuters Saleh’s death would be a huge moral boost for the Houthis and a serious blow to the Saudi-led coalition that intervened in the conflict to try to restore the internationally recognised government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.
Yemen: This image made from militant video via Ansar Allah media a Houthi group’s media arm, purports to show the lifeless body of Ali Abdullah Saleh, Yemen's former president on Monday. Yemeni rebels killed their erstwhile ally Saleh, the country’s former president and strongman, as their forces battled for control of the capital, Sanaa, officials said. The collapse of their alliance throws Yemen’s nearly three-year-old civil war into unpredictable new chaos. AP
Mastercard to repurchase up to $4bn of its shares
Payment processor Mastercard said on Monday it would buy back up to $4 billion of its class A shares, reports Reuters. The new share repurchase program will be effective at the completion of the company’s previously announced $4 billion share repurchase program, it said. Under the previously announced buyback, the company has about $1.5 billion remaining, the statement added.
OPEC oil output falls in November to lowest since May
OPEC oil output fell in November by 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) to its lowest since May, a Reuters survey found, pressured by a drop in Angolan and Iraqi exports, strong compliance with a supply cut deal and involuntary declines. OPEC’s adherence to pledged supply curbs rose to 112% from October’s 92%, the survey found.
Top exporter Saudi Arabia pumped below its OPEC target, as did all other members except Ecuador, Gabon and the United Arab Emirates. The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries is reducing output by about 1.2 million bpd as part of a deal with Russia and other non-member producers, which have also committed to production cuts.
US Congress moves closer to final tax bill with House vote
The Republican-controlled US House of Representatives voted on Monday to go to conference on tax legislation with the Senate, moving Congress another step closer to a final bill, reports Reuters. The Republican-led Senate was expected to hold a similar conference vote later this week.
Dow hits record as investors bet on tax cuts
The Dow Jones Industrial Average reached a record high on Monday, with banks and retailers surging and technology companies falling as investors realigned their portfolios in hopes of benefiting from expected corporate tax cuts, reports Reuters. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.24% to end at 24,290.05 points, while the S&P 500 lost 0.11 percent to 2,639.44. Earlier in the session, the S&P 500 had touched a record high. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 72.22 points to end at 6,775.37.
Lakshadweep: Navy personnel carry out rescue operations in Lakshadweep on Monday following the cyclone Ockhi. PTI
Lakshadweep: Navy personnel carry out rescue operations in Lakshadweep on Monday following the cyclone Ockhi. PTI