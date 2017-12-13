News Live: US says it is ready to North Korean talks without pre-conditions

US says it is ready to North Korean talks without pre-conditions
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson offered on Tuesday to begin direct talks with North Korea without pre-conditions, backing away from a key US demand that Pyongyang must first accept that any negotiations would have to be about giving up its nuclear arsenal, reports Reuters. “Let’s just meet,” Tillerson said in a speech to Washington’s Atlantic Council think tank, presenting a new diplomatic overture amid heightened tensions over North Korea’s nuclear and missile advances and harsh rhetoric between the two sides.
The White House later issued an ambiguous statement that left unclear whether President Donald Trump - who has said in the past that Tillerson was wasting his time pursuing dialogue with North Korea - had given his approval for the speech. “The president’s views on North Korea have not changed,” the White House said. “North Korea is acting in an unsafe way. ...North Korea’s actions are not good for anyone and certainly not good for North Korea.”
Dec 13, 07:32 AM (IST)
Chris Gayle breaks sixes record in Bangladesh Premier League final
Chris Gayle hit 18 sixes on his way to an unbeaten 146 off 69 balls for Rangpur Riders against Dhaka Dynamites to create Twenty20 cricket history in the Bangladesh Premier League final on Tuesday, reports Reuters. Gayle, who was dropped by Shakib Al Hasan on 22, broke the record he set when he smashed 17 sixes in an unbeaten 175 for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Pune Warriors in the Indian Premier League’s 2013 final.
The 38-year-old Jamaican’s knock also took him past 11,000 runs in the shortest format of the game and made him the first player to score 20 centuries in T20 cricket. Gayle, who has now struck 819 sixes in T20 cricket, last played a T20 international for West Indies in September and his last test match was against Bangladesh in 2014. His unbeaten 201-run partnership with New Zealand’s Brendan McCullum steered Rangpur Riders to 206 for 1. (Picture courtesy: Bangladesh Cricket Board)
Dec 13, 08:12 AM (IST)
Bitcoin hits another record high in march toward $20,000
Virtual currency bitcoin hit another all-time peak on Tuesday, two days after the launch of the first ever bitcoin futures on a US exchange and ahead of the start of another futures contract next week, as investors grew optimistic that the $20,000-mark is within reach, reports Reuters. Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, was quoted at $17,310 on the Luxembourg-based Bitstamp exchange, up 5.1% on the day. Earlier on Tuesday bitcoin hit a record high of $17,428.42, registering a roughly 20-fold increase in its price for the year as it drew in millions of new investors.
Dec 13, 07:59 AM (IST)
Japan's machinery orders jump 5% in October
Japanese machinery orders rose more than expected in October, the Cabinet Office said on Wednesday, rebounding after a big fall in the prior month in a sign capital spending will remain resilient, reports Reuters. Core machinery orders, a volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, climbed 5% in October from the previous month.
The gain in core orders, which exclude those of ships and power generation equipment, compared with economists’ median estimate of a 3% increase. Orders fell 8.1% in September. Capital spending - investment in factories and equipment - has played a key role in the Japanese economy’s longest expansion on record.
The economy expanded at an annualised rate of 2.5% in July-September for the seventh straight quarter of growth, with robust capital expenditure helping to make up for a drop in consumer spending, revised data showed last week.
Dec 13, 07:53 AM (IST)
North Korea's Kim Jong Un fetes rocket scientists, promises more weapons
North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un vowed to develop more nuclear weapons on Tuesday while personally decorating scientists and officials who contributed to the development of Pyongyang’s most advanced intercontinental ballistic missile, the Hwasong-15, reports Reuters. Hwasong-15, which was test-launched on November 29, has been largely perceived by analysts and government officials to have a range that can reach all of the mainland United States.
Kim Jong Un said on Tuesday the scientists and workers would continue manufacturing “more latest weapons and equipment” to “bolster up the nuclear force in quality and quantity”, the North’s central news agency reported on Wednesday. The North Korean leader was speaking at the close of a rare two-day munitions conference to celebrate the Hwasong-15. Kim also said North Korea should develop and manufacture more diverse weapons.
Dec 13, 07:29 AM (IST)
Inflation accelerates to 15-month high of 4.88% in Nov
Retail inflation hit a 15-month high of 4.88% in November due to costlier fuel, vegetables and eggs, as per data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO). The inflation, based on Consumer Price Index (CPI), was at 3.58% in October. It was 3.63% in November 2016. The previous high was recorded at 5.05% in August last year.
Inflation in protein rich eggs shot to 7.95% in November on annual basis, as against 0.69% in the previous month. In the fuel and light segment, it was 7.92%, as against 6.36 in October. For vegetables it was 22.48% in November. The inflation in the segment was a only 7.47% in October.
However, in the pulses segment the print continued to show disinflationary trend as it contracted by 23.53% on annual basis. On an overall basis, inflation in the food segment increased to 4.42% in November as compared to 1.9% in the preceding month.
Dec 13, 07:26 AM (IST)
Dec 13, 07:21 AM (IST)
Industrial output growth slows to 3-month low of 2.2% in Oct
Industrial production growth hit a three-month low of 2.2% in October this year due to subdued performance by manufacturing and mining sectors coupled with a contraction in output of consumer durables. The factory output, measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), had witnessed a rise of 4.2% in October 2016, data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) showed.
When compared on a monthly basis, the IIP grew 4.14% in September this year. Industrial output rose by a meagre 2.5% in April-October this fiscal as compared to 5.5% in the same period of 2016-17. In October, growth in the manufacturing sector, which accounts for 77.63% of the index, slowed to 2.5% from 4.8% a year earlier.
During April-October, manufacturing grew by 2.1%, down from 5.9% in the same period last fiscal. Consumer durable goods output contracted by 6.9% in October as against a growth of 1.5% in the same month of the previous year.
During the first seven months of this fiscal, the output of these goods declined by 1.9% as against a growth of 6% last year. Electricity generation rose 3.2% in October as compared to 3% a year before. Mining activity recorded almost flat growth of 0.2% in the month under review as against 1% growth in October 2016.
Dec 13, 07:10 AM (IST)
Dalhousie: Two men try to cover themselves as it snows at Khajjiar Road in Dalhousie, Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday. PTI
Dec 13, 07:09 AM (IST)
Manali: Tourists enjoy skiing at Solangnala after fresh snowfall in Manali on Tuesday. PTI
Dec 13, 07:08 AM (IST)
Manali: Tourists enjoying with snow after a fresh snowfall in Manali on Tuesday. PTI
Dec 13, 07:07 AM (IST)
Srinagar: A young boy tending to his flock of sheep at a snow-covered path after snowfall in Srinagar on Tuesday. The MET Department has predicted more snow and rains over next few days. PTI
Dec 13, 07:06 AM (IST)
Kedarnath: A view of the Kedarnath temple amid heavy snowfall in Uttarakhund's Rudraprayag district on Tuesday. PTI
Dec 13, 07:03 AM (IST)
Mohali: India's captain Rohit Sharma and Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) bats at the nets during a practice session on the eve of the second ODI cricket match against Sri Lanka in Mohali on Tuesday. PTI
