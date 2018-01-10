News Live: UIDAI introduces 'Virtual ID' to address privacy concerns

With less than three months to go for the fiscal year to end, Bajaj Auto has left unchanged its target market share, reports Moneycontrol News’ Swaraj Baggonkar. It is confident of closing FY18 with a 24% share of the motorcycle segment. It will be an uphill task for the Pune-based bike maker to meet its target as its current share by end of last month stood at just 16%.
Axis Bank is looking to acquire a life insurance business, sources told The Economic Times. The bank's executive committee had approved the move in the December quarter, sources said. Among possible targets are IDBI Federal Life Insurance and Tata AIA, they said. "The bank has appointed a leading US-based investment bank to scout for a suitable midsize player that can be acquired," sources said. "It has already submitted a bid for IDBI Federal Life Insurance, which is on the block."
Public sector lenders Bank of Baroda (BoB) and Union Bank of India have put NPA assets worth Rs 17,550 crore on sale to avoid steep provisioning, reports The Economic Times. Bhushan Steel and Essar Steel, which formed a part of the assets on sale, were included in the first list of 12 firms identified by the Reserve Bank of India for resolutions under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). Bank of Baroda list contains foreign currency loans to 17 companies totalling Rs 3,335 crore and has invited bids for 42 accounts worth Rs 13,566 crore. Union Bank of India has invited bid for 18 accounts amounting to Rs 3,985 crore.
While a merger would make sense for the companies, valuations could be a hurdle, sources said. The merger, if it goes through, will create a financial company with a market value of at least Rs 29,080.57 crore that will have businesses across all segments. Capital First has a market cap of Rs 7,728.75 crore, IDFC Bank 21,351.82 crore and IDFC Rs 10,400 crore.
The Supreme Court has asked Jaiprakash Associates (JAL) to file a list of its ongoing housing projects in the country. It has ordered creation of a portal for registering grievances of homebuyers of the realty group and reiterates its direction restraining JAL directors from alienating their personal properties.
The central bank has not been collecting the coin stockpile as online payment systems are being widely used across the country in the past 6-9 months. “As RBI has not taken up the coins which amount to 2.5 billion pieces, it has been decided to halt the production of new coins at the minting press with immediate effect,” an internal communication from the mint stated.
From a high of 15-18% in 2006-07 period, salary hikes across companies have seen a steady decline and has now fallen below 10% for most sectors on an average. The hikes for senior management will be much lower at around 6-7% but may see an increase in the next financial year.
At present, there are no such criteria for continued stock liquidity in India. However, exchanges such as BSE and the National Stock Exchange stipulate a minimum market capitalisation of Rs 25 crore at the time of listing. Sebi has found that out of around 5,000 odd firms listed on exchanges, at least 1,000 appear to be penny stocks with only a few investors and infrequent trading, sources said.
"The blockchain is real," Dimon added in the interview. "You can have cryptodollars in yen and stuff like that. ICOs ... you got to look at every one individually. The bitcoin was always to me what the governments are going to feel about bitcoin when it gets really big. And I just have a different opinion than other people."
Here are the top headlines at 4 pm from Moneycontrol News' Sakshi Batra
Jan 10, 03:55 PM (IST)
UIDAI introduces 'Virtual ID' to address privacy concerns
In a bid to address privacy concerns, the UIDAI has introduced a new concept of 'Virtual ID'. An Aadhaar-card holder can generate a virtual id from the UIDAI website and give for various purposes, including SIM verification, instead of sharing the actual 12-digit biometric ID. This will give the users the option of not sharing their Aadhaar number at the time of authentication.
The Virtual ID, which would be a random 16-digit number, together with biometrics of the user would give any authorised agency like a mobile company, limited details like name, address and photograph, which are enough for any verification. Officials said a user can generate as many Virtual IDs as he or she wants. The older ID gets automatically cancelled once a fresh one is generated.
UIDAI will also introduce a limited KYC service that does not return Aadhaar number and only provides an 'agency specific' unique UID token to eliminate many agencies storing Aadhaar number while still enabling their own paperless KYC.
Jan 10, 04:58 PM (IST)
With the Cabinet allowing 49 percent FDI on the approval route, here is a look its journey so far.
Jan 10, 04:58 PM (IST)
With the Cabinet allowing 49 percent FDI on the approval route, here is a look its journey so far.
Jan 10, 04:27 PM (IST)
Bar Council issues notice to all MLA/MLC/MPs who are practicing as lawyers on the issue of whether they should be debarred from practice while they are serving as legislators. Asks them to file their replies in one week.
It's time Maharashtra govt monitors condition of roads in state: High Court
The Bombay High Court said today it was time the Maharashtra government took note of the poor condition of roads in the state and the failure on part of the civic corporations and district councils to fix potholes.
A division bench of justices AS Oka and PN Deshmukh made the observation while hearing suo motu a public interest litigation on pothole-ridden roads and the increasing number of accidents because of them. (PTI)
Jan 10, 04:00 PM (IST)
Jan 10, 03:40 PM (IST)
Maha FDA issues notice to McDonald's for poor quality food at Lower Parel outlet
The Maharashtra food and drug administration (FDA) has warned popular quick service restaurant McDonald's as one of its outlets in the central region of Mumbai has allegedly breached food safety standards, reports PTI. The FDA had reportedly conducted a "surprise check" on the McDonald's outlet in High Street Phoenix at Lower Parel for alleged violation of the Food Safety Standards Act, by cooking in unhygienic conditions, and also not displaying its licence copy prominently.
They subsequently sent a warning notice to the restaurant chain, saying if the conditions were not improved over the next 15 days stern action would be taken. HardCastle Restaurants, which runs the McDonald's franchise in the Southern and Western states said they are looking into the matter seriously.
Jan 10, 03:35 PM (IST)
Bajaj Auto is confident of 8% jump in market share in 3 months
With less than three months to go for the fiscal year to end, Bajaj Auto has left unchanged its target market share, reports Moneycontrol News’ Swaraj Baggonkar. It is confident of closing FY18 with a 24% share of the motorcycle segment. It will be an uphill task for the Pune-based bike maker to meet its target as its current share by end of last month stood at just 16%.
Jan 10, 03:22 PM (IST)
Eyeing over 80% sales from US, India, Europe by 2021: Glenmark Pharma
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals expects the US, Indian and European markets, along with active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) segment, to contribute over 80% to its sales by 2021. As part of its medium-term strategy, the company is also looking at increasing presence in complex generics, Glenmark said in a presentation to be made at the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference in the US. The company is also planning to scale up its speciality business in the US as part of its future outlook for 2021.
Jan 10, 03:19 PM (IST)
Bosch subsidiary christened as SEG Automotive
German auto component major Bosch Group's starter motor and generator division has been christened as SEG Automotive with immediate effect, a release issued said. Last week, Bosch Group announced the completion of sale of Robert Bosch Starter Motors Generators Holding, to Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Group (ZMJ) and an investment group. As part of the transition, the Indian arm of the Bosch's starter motor and generator division has been named as SEG Automotive India.
Jan 10, 03:18 PM (IST)
Taxman alert: Keep away from benami transactions
The Income Tax Department warned people to "keep away" from benami transactions, cautioning that violations under the newly enacted law invites criminal prosecution and rigorous imprisonment up to seven years. The department put out its alert in a public advertisement published in leading national dailies.
Titled "Keep Away from Benami Transactions", it described black money as a "crime against humanity" and urged "conscientious citizens to help the government in eradicating it". "Benamidar (in whose name benami proper is standing), beneficiary (who actually paid consideration) and persons who abet and induce benami transactions are prosecutable and may face rigorous imprisonment up to 7 years besides being liable to pay fine up to 25% of fair market value of benami property," the I-T advertisement said.
Jan 10, 03:15 PM (IST)
ONGC to open India's 8th sedimentary basin with Kutch gas find
After a gap of over three-decades, state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) is set to open a new sedimentary basin in the country as it puts Kutch offshore on the oil and gas map of India, reports PTI. Kutch would be India's eighth sedimentary basin. ONGC had previously opened for commercial production six out of India's seven producing basins. Cauvery was the last Category-I producing basin which was discovered in 1985.
ONGC has made a significant natural gas discovery in the Gulf of Kutch off the west coast, which it plans to bring to production in 2-3 years, senior company officials said. India has 26 sedimentary basins, of which only seven have commercial production of oil and gas. Except for the Assam shelf, ONGC opened up for commercial production all the other six basins, including Cambay, Mumbai Offshore, Rajasthan, Krishna Godavari, Cauvery and Assam-Arakan Fold Belt. The discovery in Kutch offshore may hold about 1 trillion cubic feet of gas reserves.
Jan 10, 03:13 PM (IST)
Hyundai launches Verna with 1.4L petrol engine at Rs 7.79 lakh
Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) launched two new variants of its mid-sized premium sedan Verna with 1.4 litre petrol engine, priced at Rs 7.79 lakh and Rs 9.09 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The company, which introduced a new generation Verna in August last year, is already selling the model with 1.6 litre petrol and diesel powertrains.
Jan 10, 03:08 PM (IST)
Here are the top headlines at 3 pm from Moneycontrol News' Sakshi Batra
Jan 10, 03:08 PM (IST)
Saonam Wangchuk, Innovator and educationist, the real life Phunsukh Wangdu of Aamir Khan-starrer 3 Idiots, aims to set up a skill-based university at a cost of Rs 800 crore in Ladakh region of Jammu & Kashmir. PTI
Jan 10, 03:07 PM (IST)
Jan 10, 02:59 PM (IST)
The Supreme Court will set up a fresh special investigative team (SIT) to look into 186 anti-Sikh riot cases in which investigations were closed. The apex court has asked the Centre to suggest names today itself for the proposed three-member panel to be headed by a former high court judge.
Jan 10, 02:41 PM (IST)
India Inc's topline growth to hit 5-year high of 9% in Q3: Crisil
Ahead of the start of earnings season, domestic rating agency Crisil today said it expects India Inc's revenue growth to hit a five-year high of 9 per cent for the October-December 2017 period.
However, profits will continue to contract, primarily due to the rising commodity prices, the note by its research wing said.
The aggregate topline of companies in key sectors will grow 9 per cent over same period last year on higher realisations in steel, aluminium, cement and crude oil-linked sectors, and a pick-up in consumption-driven sectors such as auto and aviation, its research wing said.
Jan 10, 02:38 PM (IST)
1984 anti-Sikh riots case: Supreme Court directs re-investigation of 186 cases, closed earlier by the SIT.
Larger PSU banks to get bigger pie of recapitalisation bonds: Fitch
The government's plan to recapitalise state-owned banks is likely to focus on supporting lending growth, with large lenders being the main beneficiaries, credit rating firm Fitch said today.
The Lok Sabha last week gave its approval for Rs 80,000 crore recapitalisation bonds for strengthening public sector banks (PSBs). This would be the first tranche of the Rs 1.35 lakh crore recap bonds that the government would issue over two years.
"Government officials have indicated that capital injections are to be targeted at supporting lending growth, which suggests the healthiest state banks - generally the larger ones - will be the main recipients," Fitch said in a statement.
Jan 10, 02:28 PM (IST)
SC issues notice to NIA, CBI, #Maharashtra and #Karnataka on a plea seeking SIT probe into rationalist #M M Kalburgi's murder
A look at the two persons with the world's highest net worth.
Jan 10, 02:09 PM (IST)
Here are the top headlines at 2 pm from Moneycontrol News' Anchal Pathak
Jan 10, 01:55 PM (IST)
Axis Bank eyes acquisition of a life insurance biz, says report
Axis Bank is looking to acquire a life insurance business, sources told The Economic Times. The bank's executive committee had approved the move in the December quarter, sources said. Among possible targets are IDBI Federal Life Insurance and Tata AIA, they said. "The bank has appointed a leading US-based investment bank to scout for a suitable midsize player that can be acquired," sources said. "It has already submitted a bid for IDBI Federal Life Insurance, which is on the block."
Jan 10, 01:41 PM (IST)
Jan 10, 01:41 PM (IST)
Jan 10, 01:41 PM (IST)
Stressed assets worth over Rs 17K cr put on sale by BoB, Union Bank
Public sector lenders Bank of Baroda (BoB) and Union Bank of India have put NPA assets worth Rs 17,550 crore on sale to avoid steep provisioning, reports The Economic Times. Bhushan Steel and Essar Steel, which formed a part of the assets on sale, were included in the first list of 12 firms identified by the Reserve Bank of India for resolutions under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). Bank of Baroda list contains foreign currency loans to 17 companies totalling Rs 3,335 crore and has invited bids for 42 accounts worth Rs 13,566 crore. Union Bank of India has invited bid for 18 accounts amounting to Rs 3,985 crore.
highlights
UIDAI introduces 'Virtual ID' to address privacy concerns
In a bid to address privacy concerns, the UIDAI has introduced a new concept of 'Virtual ID'. An Aadhaar-card holder can generate a virtual id from the UIDAI website and give for various purposes, including SIM verification, instead of sharing the actual 12-digit biometric ID. This will give the users the option of not sharing their Aadhaar number at the time of authentication.
The Virtual ID, which would be a random 16-digit number, together with biometrics of the user would give any authorised agency like a mobile company, limited details like name, address and photograph, which are enough for any verification. Officials said a user can generate as many Virtual IDs as he or she wants. The older ID gets automatically cancelled once a fresh one is generated.
UIDAI will also introduce a limited KYC service that does not return Aadhaar number and only provides an 'agency specific' unique UID token to eliminate many agencies storing Aadhaar number while still enabling their own paperless KYC.
Bajaj Auto is confident of 8% jump in market share in 3 months
With less than three months to go for the fiscal year to end, Bajaj Auto has left unchanged its target market share, reports Moneycontrol News’ Swaraj Baggonkar. It is confident of closing FY18 with a 24% share of the motorcycle segment. It will be an uphill task for the Pune-based bike maker to meet its target as its current share by end of last month stood at just 16%.
The Supreme Court will set up a fresh special investigative team (SIT) to look into 186 anti-Sikh riot cases in which investigations were closed. The apex court has asked the Centre to suggest names today itself for the proposed three-member panel to be headed by a former high court judge.
Axis Bank eyes acquisition of a life insurance biz, says report
Axis Bank is looking to acquire a life insurance business, sources told The Economic Times. The bank's executive committee had approved the move in the December quarter, sources said. Among possible targets are IDBI Federal Life Insurance and Tata AIA, they said. "The bank has appointed a leading US-based investment bank to scout for a suitable midsize player that can be acquired," sources said. "It has already submitted a bid for IDBI Federal Life Insurance, which is on the block."
Stressed assets worth over Rs 17K cr put on sale by BoB, Union Bank
Public sector lenders Bank of Baroda (BoB) and Union Bank of India have put NPA assets worth Rs 17,550 crore on sale to avoid steep provisioning, reports The Economic Times. Bhushan Steel and Essar Steel, which formed a part of the assets on sale, were included in the first list of 12 firms identified by the Reserve Bank of India for resolutions under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). Bank of Baroda list contains foreign currency loans to 17 companies totalling Rs 3,335 crore and has invited bids for 42 accounts worth Rs 13,566 crore. Union Bank of India has invited bid for 18 accounts amounting to Rs 3,985 crore.
IDFC Bank, Capital First explore Rs 29K cr merger, says report
IDFC Bank, which scrapped a deal to merge with Shriram City Union, is said to be exploring a similar deal with the Mumbai-based Capital First, which has more than 5 million customers in retail and small and medium enterprises, sources told The Economic Times. "IDFC and Capital First are exploring merger options and are in initial stage of merging the two," a source said. "It will help Capital First to enter into banking while IDFC Bank will get a retail franchise."
While a merger would make sense for the companies, valuations could be a hurdle, sources said. The merger, if it goes through, will create a financial company with a market value of at least Rs 29,080.57 crore that will have businesses across all segments. Capital First has a market cap of Rs 7,728.75 crore, IDFC Bank 21,351.82 crore and IDFC Rs 10,400 crore.
Cabinet approves 100% FDI in single-brand retail, construction via automatic route
The Cabinet on Wednesday approved 100% foreign direct investment (FDI) in single-brand retail through the automatic route. The move is a departure from the earlier mechanism where the government's nod was needed for more than 49% FDI in single-brand retail.
The government also eased norms pertaining to the aviation sector and gave a go-ahead to 100% FDI in construction sector under the automatic route. The Cabinet also approved investment up to 49% under approval mechanism in Air India to facilitate its divestment process.
Besides, the government allowed FPIs and FIIs to invest in power exchanges through primary market.The relaxation of policy is aimed at providing investor friendly climate to foreign players and in turn attract more FDI to boost economic growth and create jobs.
SC asks JP Associates to list all ongoing projects
The Supreme Court has asked Jaiprakash Associates (JAL) to file a list of its ongoing housing projects in the country. It has ordered creation of a portal for registering grievances of homebuyers of the realty group and reiterates its direction restraining JAL directors from alienating their personal properties.
I-T Dept conducts raids at Joyalukkas for alleged tax evasion
The Income Tax Department conducted country-wide searches at over 100 stores and other premises belonging to two major south-India based jewellery chains on charges of alleged tax evasion, sources told PTI. The action is being carried out against Kerala-based jewellery group Joyalukkas and another firm connected with it.
I-T sleuths are raiding 130 premises of the business houses in the cities of Chennai, Hyderabad, Thrissur and other locations in Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Delhi and West Bengal, sources said. The action, they said, is aimed at checking alleged tax evasion following demonetisation in the two firms.
Tax sleuths detected huge cash deposits and sale figures of gold, diamond and jewellery in their accounts. The Chennai wing of the department is co-ordinating the nation-wide action, involving over 100 tax sleuths and a number of police teams, sources said.
Exclusive: Why has the govt halted minting of Re 1, Rs 2 & Rs 5 coins?
The government has temporarily stopped the minting of Re 1, Rs 2 and Rs 5 coins owing to the excess at mints in the country, reports Moneycontrol News’ Tarun Sharma. The Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India (SPMCIL), a body that governs India’s four currency minting houses, on Tuesday took the decision as the country’s mints have an excess of 2.5 billion pieces (MPC), or coins, which haven’t been lifted by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) machinery for circulation.
The central bank has not been collecting the coin stockpile as online payment systems are being widely used across the country in the past 6-9 months. “As RBI has not taken up the coins which amount to 2.5 billion pieces, it has been decided to halt the production of new coins at the minting press with immediate effect,” an internal communication from the mint stated.
India’s internet guru Vijay Mukhi passes away
Vijay Mukhi, better known as India’s internet guru, passed away at his home in Mumbai on Tuesday night. He had suffered a heart attack. An engineer from Mumbai’s VJTI, he began his own computer training institute way back in 1989 when computers were still nascent in the country.
An author of over 80 books, a lead developer for an e-security product and the president of the Foundation of Information Security and Technology, he has co-chaired efforts by the Mumbai Police and Nasscom to institute cyber security. He also chaired the IT Committee at FICCI and is a co-founder of the Internet Users Community of India.
Salary hikes by India Inc to hover around 8-10%, IT may see lower increments
The appraisal season is round the corner and human resource consultants are anticipating an 8-10% hike for professionals in India, reports Moneycontrol News’ M Saraswathy. Among sectors, emerging companies and start-ups are expected to give the largest hikes, while the same at information technology (IT) firms will be muted.
From a high of 15-18% in 2006-07 period, salary hikes across companies have seen a steady decline and has now fallen below 10% for most sectors on an average. The hikes for senior management will be much lower at around 6-7% but may see an increase in the next financial year.
Paytm launches investment arm, to invest $10m
Paytm has set up Paytm Money which will offer customers investment and wealth management products. It will invest $10 million in the entity this year. Paytm Money will be a wholly owned subsidiary of One97 Communications, the parent firm of Paytm.
Paytm Money is the fourth product from One97’s stable after Paytm Mall, Paytm Payments Bank and Paytm wallet; it will be available as a separate mobile application to users, said Vijay Shekhar Sharma, founder of One97 Communications told Mint.
Sebi may weigh minimum m-cap of Rs 10cr for cos to stay listed
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) plans to impose a limit on the minimum market capitalisation for companies to remain listed in an effort to weed out so-called penny stocks, sources told Mint. Sebi is considering a free-float market capitalisation of Rs10 crore for companies to remain listed, sources said. Free-float market cap is the value of publicly traded shares.
At present, there are no such criteria for continued stock liquidity in India. However, exchanges such as BSE and the National Stock Exchange stipulate a minimum market capitalisation of Rs 25 crore at the time of listing. Sebi has found that out of around 5,000 odd firms listed on exchanges, at least 1,000 appear to be penny stocks with only a few investors and infrequent trading, sources said.
Jamie Dimon says he regrets calling bitcoin a fraud
JP Morgan Chase Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon is backpedalling a bit on his earlier criticisms on cryptocurrencies. In September, Dimon called bitcoin a fraud. "I regret making" that comment, he told Fox Business on Tuesday.
"The blockchain is real," Dimon added in the interview. "You can have cryptodollars in yen and stuff like that. ICOs ... you got to look at every one individually. The bitcoin was always to me what the governments are going to feel about bitcoin when it gets really big. And I just have a different opinion than other people."
UK eco set for 'underwhelming' 2018, says British Chambers of Commerce
Britain’s economy looks set for an underwhelming 2018, according to a major survey on Wednesday that showed businesses are in a subdued mood ahead of Brexit, reports Reuters. Companies continued to grapple with cost pressures in the last three months of 2017 and were reluctant to invest more, the British Chambers of Commerce’s (BCC) Quarterly Economic Survey showed.
The services sector, which represents the lion’s share of Britain’s economy, continued to expand at a subdued pace, the BCC said. Manufacturers did better than services firms, but still reported a slowdown in both domestic and export sales. Overall the survey suggested the economy grew modestly at the end of last year, after picking up slightly in the three months to September with quarterly growth of 0.4% - below a historic trend of nearer 0.6%.
“The economy is set to continue on an underwhelming growth trajectory over the near term with uncertainty over the impact of Brexit coupled with high inflation and weak productivity likely to dampen overall economic activity,” the BCC’s head of economics, Suren Thiru, said.
World Bank projects 7.3% growth for India in 2018
With an "ambitious government undertaking comprehensive reforms", India has "enormous growth potential" compared to other emerging economies, the World Bank said, as it projected country's growth rate at 7.3% in 2018 and 7.5% for the next two years, reports PTI. India, despite initial setbacks from demonetisation and Goods & Services Tax (GST), is estimated to have grown at 6.7% in 2017, according to the 2018 Global Economics Prospect released by the World Bank in Washington today.
"In all likelihood India is going to register higher growth rate than other major emerging market economies in the next decade. So, I wouldn't focus on the short-term numbers. I would look at the big picture for India and big picture is telling us that it has enormous potential," Ayhan Kose, Director, Development Prospects Group, World Bank, said in an interview.
He said in comparison with China, which is slowing, the World Bank is expecting India to gradually accelerate. In 2017, China grew at 6.8%, 0.1% more than that of India, while in 2018, its growth rate is projected at 6.4%. And in the next two years, the country's growth rate will drop marginally to 6.3% and 6.2%, respectively.
Oil prices hit highest since 2014, but analysts warn of overheated market
Oil prices hit their highest levels since 2014 on Wednesday due to ongoing production cuts led by Opec as well as healthy demand, although analysts cautioned that markets may be overheating, reports Reuters. A broad global market rally, including stocks, has also been fuelling investment into crude oil futures.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures CLc1 were at $63.40 a barrel at 06:30 am - 44 cents, or 0.7%, above their last settlement. They marked a December 2014 high of $63.53 a barrel in early trading. Brent crude futures LCOc1 were at $69.15 a barrel, 33 cents, or 0.5%percent, above their last close. Brent touched $69.29 in late Tuesday trading, its strongest since an intra-day spike in May 2015 and, before that, in December 2014.
Cabinet may review FDI policy in construction, single brand retail today
The Union Cabinet is likely to review foreign direct investment (FDI) policy in certain sectors today with a view to attract more overseas funds, sources told PTI. The sectors, which could be considered for further relaxation, include construction and single brand retail. According to sources, FDI policy review in various sectors is expected to figure in today’s meeting of the Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Last year, there was a proposal to permit 100% FDI through automatic route in single brand retail trading. Currently, FDI up to 49% is permitted under the automatic route but beyond that limit government nod is required.
Here are the top headlines at 4 pm from Moneycontrol News' Sakshi Batra
UIDAI introduces 'Virtual ID' to address privacy concerns
In a bid to address privacy concerns, the UIDAI has introduced a new concept of 'Virtual ID'. An Aadhaar-card holder can generate a virtual id from the UIDAI website and give for various purposes, including SIM verification, instead of sharing the actual 12-digit biometric ID. This will give the users the option of not sharing their Aadhaar number at the time of authentication.
The Virtual ID, which would be a random 16-digit number, together with biometrics of the user would give any authorised agency like a mobile company, limited details like name, address and photograph, which are enough for any verification. Officials said a user can generate as many Virtual IDs as he or she wants. The older ID gets automatically cancelled once a fresh one is generated.
UIDAI will also introduce a limited KYC service that does not return Aadhaar number and only provides an 'agency specific' unique UID token to eliminate many agencies storing Aadhaar number while still enabling their own paperless KYC.
With the Cabinet allowing 49 percent FDI on the approval route, here is a look its journey so far.
With the Cabinet allowing 49 percent FDI on the approval route, here is a look its journey so far.
News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world
News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world
It's time Maharashtra govt monitors condition of roads in state: High Court
The Bombay High Court said today it was time the Maharashtra government took note of the poor condition of roads in the state and the failure on part of the civic corporations and district councils to fix potholes.
A division bench of justices AS Oka and PN Deshmukh made the observation while hearing suo motu a public interest litigation on pothole-ridden roads and the increasing number of accidents because of them. (PTI)
Maha FDA issues notice to McDonald's for poor quality food at Lower Parel outlet
The Maharashtra food and drug administration (FDA) has warned popular quick service restaurant McDonald's as one of its outlets in the central region of Mumbai has allegedly breached food safety standards, reports PTI. The FDA had reportedly conducted a "surprise check" on the McDonald's outlet in High Street Phoenix at Lower Parel for alleged violation of the Food Safety Standards Act, by cooking in unhygienic conditions, and also not displaying its licence copy prominently.
They subsequently sent a warning notice to the restaurant chain, saying if the conditions were not improved over the next 15 days stern action would be taken. HardCastle Restaurants, which runs the McDonald's franchise in the Southern and Western states said they are looking into the matter seriously.
Bajaj Auto is confident of 8% jump in market share in 3 months
With less than three months to go for the fiscal year to end, Bajaj Auto has left unchanged its target market share, reports Moneycontrol News’ Swaraj Baggonkar. It is confident of closing FY18 with a 24% share of the motorcycle segment. It will be an uphill task for the Pune-based bike maker to meet its target as its current share by end of last month stood at just 16%.
Eyeing over 80% sales from US, India, Europe by 2021: Glenmark Pharma
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals expects the US, Indian and European markets, along with active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) segment, to contribute over 80% to its sales by 2021. As part of its medium-term strategy, the company is also looking at increasing presence in complex generics, Glenmark said in a presentation to be made at the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference in the US. The company is also planning to scale up its speciality business in the US as part of its future outlook for 2021.
Bosch subsidiary christened as SEG Automotive
German auto component major Bosch Group's starter motor and generator division has been christened as SEG Automotive with immediate effect, a release issued said. Last week, Bosch Group announced the completion of sale of Robert Bosch Starter Motors Generators Holding, to Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Group (ZMJ) and an investment group. As part of the transition, the Indian arm of the Bosch's starter motor and generator division has been named as SEG Automotive India.
Taxman alert: Keep away from benami transactions
The Income Tax Department warned people to "keep away" from benami transactions, cautioning that violations under the newly enacted law invites criminal prosecution and rigorous imprisonment up to seven years. The department put out its alert in a public advertisement published in leading national dailies.
Titled "Keep Away from Benami Transactions", it described black money as a "crime against humanity" and urged "conscientious citizens to help the government in eradicating it". "Benamidar (in whose name benami proper is standing), beneficiary (who actually paid consideration) and persons who abet and induce benami transactions are prosecutable and may face rigorous imprisonment up to 7 years besides being liable to pay fine up to 25% of fair market value of benami property," the I-T advertisement said.
ONGC to open India's 8th sedimentary basin with Kutch gas find
After a gap of over three-decades, state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) is set to open a new sedimentary basin in the country as it puts Kutch offshore on the oil and gas map of India, reports PTI. Kutch would be India's eighth sedimentary basin. ONGC had previously opened for commercial production six out of India's seven producing basins. Cauvery was the last Category-I producing basin which was discovered in 1985.
ONGC has made a significant natural gas discovery in the Gulf of Kutch off the west coast, which it plans to bring to production in 2-3 years, senior company officials said. India has 26 sedimentary basins, of which only seven have commercial production of oil and gas. Except for the Assam shelf, ONGC opened up for commercial production all the other six basins, including Cambay, Mumbai Offshore, Rajasthan, Krishna Godavari, Cauvery and Assam-Arakan Fold Belt. The discovery in Kutch offshore may hold about 1 trillion cubic feet of gas reserves.
Hyundai launches Verna with 1.4L petrol engine at Rs 7.79 lakh
Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) launched two new variants of its mid-sized premium sedan Verna with 1.4 litre petrol engine, priced at Rs 7.79 lakh and Rs 9.09 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The company, which introduced a new generation Verna in August last year, is already selling the model with 1.6 litre petrol and diesel powertrains.
Here are the top headlines at 3 pm from Moneycontrol News' Sakshi Batra
Saonam Wangchuk, Innovator and educationist, the real life Phunsukh Wangdu of Aamir Khan-starrer 3 Idiots, aims to set up a skill-based university at a cost of Rs 800 crore in Ladakh region of Jammu & Kashmir. PTI
The Supreme Court will set up a fresh special investigative team (SIT) to look into 186 anti-Sikh riot cases in which investigations were closed. The apex court has asked the Centre to suggest names today itself for the proposed three-member panel to be headed by a former high court judge.
India Inc's topline growth to hit 5-year high of 9% in Q3: Crisil
Ahead of the start of earnings season, domestic rating agency Crisil today said it expects India Inc's revenue growth to hit a five-year high of 9 per cent for the October-December 2017 period.
However, profits will continue to contract, primarily due to the rising commodity prices, the note by its research wing said.
The aggregate topline of companies in key sectors will grow 9 per cent over same period last year on higher realisations in steel, aluminium, cement and crude oil-linked sectors, and a pick-up in consumption-driven sectors such as auto and aviation, its research wing said.
Larger PSU banks to get bigger pie of recapitalisation bonds: Fitch
The government's plan to recapitalise state-owned banks is likely to focus on supporting lending growth, with large lenders being the main beneficiaries, credit rating firm Fitch said today.
The Lok Sabha last week gave its approval for Rs 80,000 crore recapitalisation bonds for strengthening public sector banks (PSBs). This would be the first tranche of the Rs 1.35 lakh crore recap bonds that the government would issue over two years.
"Government officials have indicated that capital injections are to be targeted at supporting lending growth, which suggests the healthiest state banks - generally the larger ones - will be the main recipients," Fitch said in a statement.
A look at the two persons with the world's highest net worth.
Here are the top headlines at 2 pm from Moneycontrol News' Anchal Pathak
Axis Bank eyes acquisition of a life insurance biz, says report
Axis Bank is looking to acquire a life insurance business, sources told The Economic Times. The bank's executive committee had approved the move in the December quarter, sources said. Among possible targets are IDBI Federal Life Insurance and Tata AIA, they said. "The bank has appointed a leading US-based investment bank to scout for a suitable midsize player that can be acquired," sources said. "It has already submitted a bid for IDBI Federal Life Insurance, which is on the block."
Stressed assets worth over Rs 17K cr put on sale by BoB, Union Bank
Public sector lenders Bank of Baroda (BoB) and Union Bank of India have put NPA assets worth Rs 17,550 crore on sale to avoid steep provisioning, reports The Economic Times. Bhushan Steel and Essar Steel, which formed a part of the assets on sale, were included in the first list of 12 firms identified by the Reserve Bank of India for resolutions under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). Bank of Baroda list contains foreign currency loans to 17 companies totalling Rs 3,335 crore and has invited bids for 42 accounts worth Rs 13,566 crore. Union Bank of India has invited bid for 18 accounts amounting to Rs 3,985 crore.