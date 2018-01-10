App
News Live: UIDAI introduces 'Virtual ID' to address privacy concerns

This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.

  • Jan 10, 04:06 PM (IST)

    Here are the top headlines at 4 pm from Moneycontrol News' Sakshi Batra

  • Jan 10, 03:55 PM (IST)

    UIDAI introduces 'Virtual ID' to address privacy concerns

    In a bid to address privacy concerns, the UIDAI has introduced a new concept of 'Virtual ID'. An Aadhaar-card holder can generate a virtual id from the UIDAI website and give for various purposes, including SIM verification, instead of sharing the actual 12-digit biometric ID. This will give the users the option of not sharing their Aadhaar number at the time of authentication.

    The Virtual ID, which would be a random 16-digit number, together with biometrics of the user would give any authorised agency like a mobile company, limited details like name, address and photograph, which are enough for any verification. Officials said a user can generate as many Virtual IDs as he or she wants. The older ID gets automatically cancelled once a fresh one is generated.

    UIDAI will also introduce a limited KYC service that does not return Aadhaar number and only provides an 'agency specific' unique UID token to eliminate many agencies storing Aadhaar number while still enabling their own paperless KYC.

  • Jan 10, 04:58 PM (IST)

    With the Cabinet allowing 49 percent FDI on the approval route, here is a look its journey so far.

  • Jan 10, 04:58 PM (IST)

    With the Cabinet allowing 49 percent FDI on the approval route, here is a look its journey so far.

  • Jan 10, 04:23 PM (IST)

    News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

    It's time Maharashtra govt monitors condition of roads in state: High Court

    The Bombay High Court said today it was time the Maharashtra government took note of the poor condition of roads in the state and the failure on part of the civic corporations and district councils to fix potholes.

    A division bench of justices AS Oka and PN Deshmukh made the observation while hearing suo motu a public interest litigation on pothole-ridden roads and the increasing number of accidents because of them. (PTI)

    Maha FDA issues notice to McDonald's for poor quality food at Lower Parel outlet

    The Maharashtra food and drug administration (FDA) has warned popular quick service restaurant McDonald's as one of its outlets in the central region of Mumbai has allegedly breached food safety standards, reports PTI. The FDA had reportedly conducted a "surprise check" on the McDonald's outlet in High Street Phoenix at Lower Parel for alleged violation of the Food Safety Standards Act, by cooking in unhygienic conditions, and also not displaying its licence copy prominently.

    They subsequently sent a warning notice to the restaurant chain, saying if the conditions were not improved over the next 15 days stern action would be taken. HardCastle Restaurants, which runs the McDonald's franchise in the Southern and Western states said they are looking into the matter seriously.

  • Jan 10, 03:35 PM (IST)

    Bajaj Auto is confident of 8% jump in market share in 3 months

    With less than three months to go for the fiscal year to end, Bajaj Auto has left unchanged its target market share, reports Moneycontrol News’ Swaraj Baggonkar. It is confident of closing FY18 with a 24% share of the motorcycle segment. It will be an uphill task for the Pune-based bike maker to meet its target as its current share by end of last month stood at just 16%.

  • Jan 10, 03:22 PM (IST)

    Eyeing over 80% sales from US, India, Europe by 2021: Glenmark Pharma

    Glenmark Pharmaceuticals expects the US, Indian and European markets, along with active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) segment, to contribute over 80% to its sales by 2021. As part of its medium-term strategy, the company is also looking at increasing presence in complex generics, Glenmark said in a presentation to be made at the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference in the US. The company is also planning to scale up its speciality business in the US as part of its future outlook for 2021.

  • Jan 10, 03:19 PM (IST)

    Bosch subsidiary christened as SEG Automotive

    German auto component major Bosch Group's starter motor and generator division has been christened as SEG Automotive with immediate effect, a release issued said. Last week, Bosch Group announced the completion of sale of Robert Bosch Starter Motors Generators Holding, to Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Group (ZMJ) and an investment group. As part of the transition, the Indian arm of the Bosch's starter motor and generator division has been named as SEG Automotive India.

  • Jan 10, 03:18 PM (IST)

    Taxman alert: Keep away from benami transactions

    The Income Tax Department warned people to "keep away" from benami transactions, cautioning that violations under the newly enacted law invites criminal prosecution and rigorous imprisonment up to seven years. The department put out its alert in a public advertisement published in leading national dailies.

    Titled "Keep Away from Benami Transactions", it described black money as a "crime against humanity" and urged "conscientious citizens to help the government in eradicating it". "Benamidar (in whose name benami proper is standing), beneficiary (who actually paid consideration) and persons who abet and induce benami transactions are prosecutable and may face rigorous imprisonment up to 7 years besides being liable to pay fine up to 25% of fair market value of benami property," the I-T advertisement said.

  • Jan 10, 03:15 PM (IST)

    ONGC to open India's 8th sedimentary basin with Kutch gas find

    After a gap of over three-decades, state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) is set to open a new sedimentary basin in the country as it puts Kutch offshore on the oil and gas map of India, reports PTI. Kutch would be India's eighth sedimentary basin. ONGC had previously opened for commercial production six out of India's seven producing basins. Cauvery was the last Category-I producing basin which was discovered in 1985.

    ONGC has made a significant natural gas discovery in the Gulf of Kutch off the west coast, which it plans to bring to production in 2-3 years, senior company officials said. India has 26 sedimentary basins, of which only seven have commercial production of oil and gas. Except for the Assam shelf, ONGC opened up for commercial production all the other six basins, including Cambay, Mumbai Offshore, Rajasthan, Krishna Godavari, Cauvery and Assam-Arakan Fold Belt. The discovery in Kutch offshore may hold about 1 trillion cubic feet of gas reserves.

  • Jan 10, 03:13 PM (IST)

    Hyundai launches Verna with 1.4L petrol engine at Rs 7.79 lakh

    Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) launched two new variants of its mid-sized premium sedan Verna with 1.4 litre petrol engine, priced at Rs 7.79 lakh and Rs 9.09 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The company, which introduced a new generation Verna in August last year, is already selling the model with 1.6 litre petrol and diesel powertrains.

  • Jan 10, 03:08 PM (IST)

    Here are the top headlines at 3 pm from Moneycontrol News' Sakshi Batra

    Saonam Wangchuk, Innovator and educationist, the real life Phunsukh Wangdu of Aamir Khan-starrer 3 Idiots, aims to set up a skill-based university at a cost of Rs 800 crore in Ladakh region of Jammu & Kashmir. PTI

    The Supreme Court will set up a fresh special investigative team (SIT) to look into 186 anti-Sikh riot cases in which investigations were closed. The apex court has asked the Centre to suggest names today itself for the proposed three-member panel to be headed by a former high court judge.

  • Jan 10, 02:41 PM (IST)

    India Inc's topline growth to hit 5-year high of 9% in Q3: Crisil

    Ahead of the start of earnings season, domestic rating agency Crisil today said it expects India Inc's revenue growth to hit a five-year high of 9 per cent for the October-December 2017 period.

    However, profits will continue to contract, primarily due to the rising commodity prices, the note by its research wing said.

    The aggregate topline of companies in key sectors will grow 9 per cent over same period last year on higher realisations in steel, aluminium, cement and crude oil-linked sectors, and a pick-up in consumption-driven sectors such as auto and aviation, its research wing said.

    Larger PSU banks to get bigger pie of recapitalisation bonds: Fitch

    The government's plan to recapitalise state-owned banks is likely to focus on supporting lending growth, with large lenders being the main beneficiaries, credit rating firm Fitch said today.

    The Lok Sabha last week gave its approval for Rs 80,000 crore recapitalisation bonds for strengthening public sector banks (PSBs). This would be the first tranche of the Rs 1.35 lakh crore recap bonds that the government would issue over two years.

    "Government officials have indicated that capital injections are to be targeted at supporting lending growth, which suggests the healthiest state banks - generally the larger ones - will be the main recipients," Fitch said in a statement.

    A look at the two persons with the world's highest net worth.

    Here are the top headlines at 2 pm from Moneycontrol News' Anchal Pathak

    Axis Bank eyes acquisition of a life insurance biz, says report

    Axis Bank is looking to acquire a life insurance business, sources told The Economic Times. The bank's executive committee had approved the move in the December quarter, sources said. Among possible targets are IDBI Federal Life Insurance and Tata AIA, they said. "The bank has appointed a leading US-based investment bank to scout for a suitable midsize player that can be acquired," sources said. "It has already submitted a bid for IDBI Federal Life Insurance, which is on the block." 

    Stressed assets worth over Rs 17K cr put on sale by BoB, Union Bank

    Public sector lenders Bank of Baroda (BoB) and Union Bank of India have put NPA assets worth Rs 17,550 crore on sale to avoid steep provisioning, reports The Economic Times. Bhushan Steel and Essar Steel, which formed a part of the assets on sale, were included in the first list of 12 firms identified by the Reserve Bank of India for resolutions under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). Bank of Baroda list contains foreign currency loans to 17 companies totalling Rs 3,335 crore and has invited bids for 42 accounts worth Rs 13,566 crore. Union Bank of India has invited bid for 18 accounts amounting to Rs 3,985 crore.

