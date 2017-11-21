News Live: Uday Kotak spots a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity in stressed assets

Funds controlled by Kotak Mahindra are looking at deals involving the assets and debts of some of the first 12 companies going through the bankruptcy courts, he stated. Industries including steel are of particular interest, according to the banker. Pricing of assets put up for sale should become clearer by the end of the first quarter, he said.
Reliance Industries said it has raised $800 million by selling 10-year bonds – the first offering since Moody's raised India's sovereign rating, reports PTI. The bonds were priced at 3.66%, the lowest coupon ever achieved by an Indian corporate for a 10-year issuance, it said in a statement. RIL, which is rated the same as the sovereign, will use the proceeds to refinance existing debt. This was the first dollar note this year.
The note by RIL, India's largest company, was assigned 'BBB+' rating by S&P and 'Baa2' by Moody's Investors Service. "The notes have been priced at 130 basis points over the 10-year US Treasury Note, at a price of 100 to yield at 3.667%," the statement said. They will bear fixed interest of 3.66% per annum, with interest payable semi-annually in arrears and shall rank pari passu with all other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the company.
Speaking to Economic Times, Subramanian said the government may combine the 12% and 18% slabs for Goods and Services Tax (GST) into one in the near future and reserve the 28% rate only for demerit goods. While India will never move to a single GST rate, over time there would be a “poor man’s” rate (0% and 5%), a “core” rate (the 12-18% combination), and the demerit rate (28%), Subramanian said.
JSW Steel may pair up with external investors to set up a platform to acquire distressed assets, including those in Europe, reports Mint. The Sajjan Jindal led-company is open to various options as it is looking for inorganic growth and opportunities in distressed assets, Joint Managing Director and group Chief Financial Officer Seshagiri Rao said.
"There are various structures which we are open to exploring and this is one of them,” he said. “But only when a specific asset is identified and the resolution process is decided thereafter I will be able to give a definite answer," Rao stated. The company, he said, is also actively looking at acquisitions in Europe, where it sees several opportunities, especially in the downstream segment.
The mega merger between telecom firms Vodafone India and Idea Cellular may be good news for the sector, but for customers, it could also mean network issues, if at least one expert is to go by, reports The Economic Times. A Bank of America-Merrill Lynch report said if the two companies look to cut down the number of sites post merger, the combined entity will risk deteriorating network coverage as the number of consumers and data coverage will also increase alongside the merger.
The two firms together have more than 40 crore customers and 2.73 lakh sites. Vodafone and Idea are likely to cut infrastructure in circles where there is overlap in order to save energy and cost. Combined sites can be cut by more than 20% after the deal comes to force, according to experts. However, Vodafone India is confident that the rationalisation will not hamper the network coverage.
The ONGC-HPCL deal is set to be concluded before the end of the current financial year. Higher dividends (about Rs 17,000 crore more than Rs 67,529 crore budgeted) from state-run entities and extra disinvestment receipts could make up a large part of about Rs 50,000 crore shortfall in receipts due to RBI cutting dividend, lower telecom spectrum proceeds and excise duty cut on petrol and diesel.
Subsequently, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a reply saying instead of discussing the case on merit, Mallya was trying to divert attention by making statements on the basis of unsubstantiated media reports. Mallya, who fled to the UK in March 2016, is on bail till December 4. Wanted for loan defaults amounting to nearly Rs 9,000 crore, the 61-year-old businessman appeared before another UK court in London on Monday where dates for his extradition trial were confirmed for eight days starting December 4.
“Bain Capital has given the mandate to Citibank to sell 2.12% stake in L&T Finance at Rs 180-185 a share,” sources said. “The transaction will help Bain monetise a part of its investment.” Bain Capital had bought 10.72% in the NBFC arm of India’s biggest engineering company L&T in two transactions, including an issue of preferential shares and warrants, and in open deals.
Elections and political votes, military attacks and macroeconomic crises were recognized by Citi as some of the key geopolitical events likely to influence investment into gold. And while analysts said there was not a consistent pattern for gold price performance amid such times of global uncertainty, prices were seen to have rallied more frequently during these periods.
Investors tend to move into safe-haven assets such as gold, the Swiss franc and the Japanese yen in times of geopolitical turmoil as traditional assets such as stocks and bonds are often perceived as a more volatile investment.
Automobile giant Mahindra & Mahindra opened its new manufacturing plant on Monday with an investment of $230 million in the world's car capital Detroit which got its first automotive production facility in 25 years, reports PTI. The new plant will create 250 new jobs in the US. Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra Group, said his company is committed to growing the Mahindra brand in North America and Michigan.
In few weeks from now, the new facility will produce an off-highway vehicle which will extend Mahindra's current position in this growing segment. Designed and engineered by Mahindra Automotive North America (MANA), the vehicle promises to be unlike anything currently on the market, he said. By 2020, additional planned projects will result in 400 more jobs and another $600 million in local investment over that same period.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi credited the efforts of External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and MEA officials for the re-election of Dalveer Bhandari to the International Court of Justice, reports PTI. He also expressed gratitude to members of the UN General Assembly and the UN Security Council for "their support and trust in India." "Congratulations to EAM @SushmaSwaraj and her entire team at MEA & diplomatic missions for their untiring efforts that have led to India’s re-election to ICJ.
Dr Reddy's gets EIR for Vizag plant, but inspection not closed
Dr Reddy's Laboratories has received an establishment inspection report (EIR) from the US health regulator for its formulation manufacturing facility at Duvvada in Visakhapatnam. It, however, said the US Food and Drug Administration has not closed the inspection and the manufacturing site's status remains unchanged.
"We have received the establishment inspection report (EIR) from the USFDA for the above mentioned facility. In the cover letter to the EIR, the USFDA has explained that inspection has not closed, and the site's status remains unchanged," Dr Reddy's said in a regulatory filing. It further said: "The USFDA has released the EIR in order to be transparent about its regulatory process. We are planning to request a re-inspection in 2018 after further discussion on scheduling with the USFDA."
In March this year, Dr Reddy's Laboratories had received observations from the US regulator for its Duvvada facility.
Padmavati not to be screened till suggestions incorporated: Vasundhara Raje
Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje has said that "Padmavati" will not be released in the state unless necessary changes as suggested to the Centre are made in the film, reports PTI. In the letter to Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani last week, Raje had suggested that a committee of historians, film experts and members from the Rajput community be formed to look into the film's subject and necessary changes be made to it so that it does not hurt the sentiments of any community. In a statement late last night, Raje made it clear that the film will not be released until the suggestions given to the Centre are incorporated.
Simplex Infrastructures bags Rs 524cr order from NBCC
Simplex Infrastructures said it has bagged a Rs 524-crore order from state-owned NBCC for construction of institutional buildings in Odisha. "We have received an order from NBCC (India) for Rs 524 crore for construction of institutional buildings in Bhubaneswar, Odisha," the company said in a BSE filing.
RCom shares jump over 14% on real estate assets sale buzz
Shares of Reliance Communications soared over 14% amid reports that lenders of the debt ridden firm have approved the sale of its real estate assets in Delhi and Chennai to a Canada-based company. "Lenders have approved sale of real estate assets RCom holds in Delhi and Chennai for Rs 801 crore to Brookfield," a source told PTI on Monday. Brookfield is Canada-based asset management firm. The proceeds will be used for retiring debts, the source said. RCom is reeling under Rs 45,000 crore debt.
Yet again, I came across news, where someone is using my name as crutches, for his personal benefits or to divert the Nation's real issues.... This time, none other than Mr. Vijay Mallya citing my references in the UK courts.. @TheVijayMallya 1/2
Rajasthan's royal wheels swap routes, and get new names
A newer 'Royal Rajasthan on Wheels' has replaced the two-decade old luxurious train 'Palace on Wheels' (PoW) and assumed the latter’s name this season, reports The Economic Times. The state is planning to promote both the luxury trains, which provide the experience of travelling in a palace-like train, with luxurious facilities and extravagance. But as Royal Rajasthan replaces the PoW, it will run on the latter’s route.
Similar to PoW, the Royal Rajasthan covered seven destinations in Rajasthan and Agra and additionally stopped at Varanasi and Khajuraho. The two additional stops have been dropped since Royal Rajasthan will now run on the PoW route. The trains are mainly patronised by foreign passengers and the government is trying to step up the popularity quotient. While the erstwhile PoW has taken a hit in terms of passenger numbers, Royal Rajasthan has struggled to get on the track after its launch in 2009.
Sebi to look into complaints of errors in classification of shell cos, says report
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has formed a committee to hear cases of firms (and their directors) that have complained that they have been classified as shell companies because of technical errors, sources told Mint. The panel will be a sub-committee of the capital market regulator’s secondary market and advisory committee (SMAC).
“For genuine cases of small technical errors or mis-interpretation, the sub-committee will make representations or help companies to make representations to the ministry of company affairs (MCA) for relief,” sources said. At least 500 listed companies have been impacted after the MCA disqualified directors in September. These companies share directors who have been disqualified for associating with other firms which haven’t filed their financial statements or annual returns for three years.
Centre’s disinvestment revenue set to hit Rs 1 lakh cr mark
If the transactions already initiated and the plans laid out materialise, the Centre’s disinvestment revenue may cross the Rs 1 lakh crore mark this year, against the Budget target of Rs 72,500 crore, reports The Financial Express. Revenue from sale of government stake in companies in the current year will be in excess of Rs 84,500 crore if the current mop-up is added to the government’s estimated proceeds of over Rs 32,000 crore from the proposed sale of the government’s entire equity stake in HPCL to ONGC.
The ONGC-HPCL deal is set to be concluded before the end of the current financial year. Higher dividends (about Rs 17,000 crore more than Rs 67,529 crore budgeted) from state-run entities and extra disinvestment receipts could make up a large part of about Rs 50,000 crore shortfall in receipts due to RBI cutting dividend, lower telecom spectrum proceeds and excise duty cut on petrol and diesel.
Vijay Mallya dubs himself a political victim like Vadra, Virbhadra
In his defence before a UK court against India's request to extradite him in a money laundering case, controversial businessman Vijay Mallya has drawn parallels between himself, and Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra and Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh, reports The Times of India. In a statement, which also cited "inhuman jail conditions" in India, Mallya said he was a political victim like the other two. The former liquor baron attached newspaper reports quoting Congress members as alleging that the Centre was targeting Vadra and Singh as part of political vendetta.
Subsequently, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a reply saying instead of discussing the case on merit, Mallya was trying to divert attention by making statements on the basis of unsubstantiated media reports. Mallya, who fled to the UK in March 2016, is on bail till December 4. Wanted for loan defaults amounting to nearly Rs 9,000 crore, the 61-year-old businessman appeared before another UK court in London on Monday where dates for his extradition trial were confirmed for eight days starting December 4.
Trump declares North Korea state sponsor of terrorism, triggers sanctions
President Donald Trump put North Korea back on a list of state sponsors of terrorism on Monday, a designation that allows the United States to impose more sanctions and risks inflaming tensions over Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons and missile programs, reports Reuters. The Republican president, who has traded personal insults with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un but has not ruled out talks, said the Treasury Department will announce additional sanctions against North Korea on Tuesday.
Bain Capital to sell 2.12% in L&T Finance to raise Rs 750cr, says report
Private-equity firm Bain Capital will raise Rs 750 crore by selling 2.12%, or about a fifth of its holding, in L&T Finance through a block deal, fetching about 150% returns on its two-year-old investment in the non-banking finance company, reports The Economic Times. The PE firm currently owns 10.72% in L&T Finance. Bain had bought the stake at around Rs 75 a share, and is looking to sell the holding at Rs 180-185 apiece.
“Bain Capital has given the mandate to Citibank to sell 2.12% stake in L&T Finance at Rs 180-185 a share,” sources said. “The transaction will help Bain monetise a part of its investment.” Bain Capital had bought 10.72% in the NBFC arm of India’s biggest engineering company L&T in two transactions, including an issue of preferential shares and warrants, and in open deals.
Quess Corp to acquire 51% stake in TBSS for up to Rs 153cr
Quess Corp on Monday said it has signed a pact with Tata Sons and Tata Capital to acquire 51% stake in Tata Business Support Services (TBSS) for up to Rs 153 crore in cash. Tata Sons will hold the remaining 49% stake in the company, Quess said in a filing to BSE. The deal is to be completed by December 31, it added. TBSS is among India's premier customer experience management companies, with over 10 years of sectoral expertise, Quess Corp said.
Trump promises Americans 'huge tax cut' for Christmas
President Donald Trump promised a tax overhaul by Christmas, even as a nonpartisan tax analysis group said the Senate package would leave half of taxpayers facing higher levies by 2027, reports AP. Speaking before a Cabinet meeting, Trump said, "We're going to give the American people a huge tax cut for Christmas - hopefully that will be a great, big, beautiful Christmas present."
Trump spoke as the Tax Policy Centre said that while all income groups would see tax reductions, on average, under the Senate bill in 2019, 9% of taxpayers would pay higher taxes that year than under current law. By 2027, that proportion would grow to 50%, largely because the legislation's personal tax cuts expire in 2026, which Republicans did to curb budget deficits the bill would create. (Picture courtesy: PTI)
The policy centre, a joint operation of the liberal-leaning Urban Institute and Brookings Institution, found that low-earners would generally get smaller tax breaks than higher-income people. In 2019, those making less than $25,000 would get an average $50 tax reduction, or 0.3% of their after-tax income. Middle-income earners would get average cuts of $850, while people making at least $746,000 would get average cuts of $34,000, or 2.2% of income.
Govt raises Rs 14,500cr from Bharat-22 ETF, Rs 52,500cr via divestment
The government has raised Rs 14,500 crore through the Bharat-22 Exchange Traded Fund (ETF), comprising 22 companies, reports PTI. "We have decided to retain Rs 14,500 crore of the total subscription that has come in for Bharat-22 ETF," Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Neeraj Gupta said.
The ETF saw bids of nearly Rs 32,000 crore coming in, with FIIs bidding for one-third of the money. The portion reserved for retail investors was subscribed 1.45 times; retirement funds - 1.50 times and NIIs and QIBs - 7 times. With this, the government has raised Rs 52,500 crore through disinvestment in the current fiscal, including listing of insurance PSUs.
US market is 'clearly near to a top,' says long-time bull Jeremy Siegel
Next year will likely bring lower returns and perhaps a "pause" for the US stock market, Wharton School finance professor Jeremy Siegel told CNBC. "We have one more push and I think it's connected with the corporate tax reform," the long-time bull said. Next year he sees returns of less than 10%.
Citi says geopolitical risk may boost gold prices over $1,400/oz till 2020
Gold prices are likely to be buoyed by the "new normal" of elevated geopolitical tensions over the coming years, Citi analysts told CNBC. The geopolitical case for gold investment has been emboldened in recent months and it seems as strong today than at any point over the last four decades, Citi analysts said. As a result, gold prices were forecast to "push north of $1,400 per ounce for sustained periods" through to 2020.
Elections and political votes, military attacks and macroeconomic crises were recognized by Citi as some of the key geopolitical events likely to influence investment into gold. And while analysts said there was not a consistent pattern for gold price performance amid such times of global uncertainty, prices were seen to have rallied more frequently during these periods.
Investors tend to move into safe-haven assets such as gold, the Swiss franc and the Japanese yen in times of geopolitical turmoil as traditional assets such as stocks and bonds are often perceived as a more volatile investment.
Yellen to leave Fed board once successor Powell sworn in
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said on Monday she will resign her seat on the Fed’s Board of Governors once Jerome Powell is confirmed and sworn in to replace her as head of the US central bank, reports Reuters. In a letter to President Donald Trump, which was released by the Fed, Yellen, 71, also vowed to “do my utmost to ensure a smooth transition” to Powell, who was nominated to succeed her by Trump earlier this month.
In her letter to Trump, Yellen said she was “gratified by the substantial improvement in the economy since the crisis,” noting that 17 million net jobs had been added during roughly the last eight years. Yellen served as a Fed vice chair before Democratic President Barack Obama nominated her as Fed chief in 2014. The economy “by most metrics, is close to achieving the Federal Reserve’s statutory objectives of maximum employment and price stability,” she wrote to Trump.
M&M opens Detroit's 1st car making plant in 25 years
Automobile giant Mahindra & Mahindra opened its new manufacturing plant on Monday with an investment of $230 million in the world's car capital Detroit which got its first automotive production facility in 25 years, reports PTI. The new plant will create 250 new jobs in the US. Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra Group, said his company is committed to growing the Mahindra brand in North America and Michigan.
In few weeks from now, the new facility will produce an off-highway vehicle which will extend Mahindra's current position in this growing segment. Designed and engineered by Mahindra Automotive North America (MANA), the vehicle promises to be unlike anything currently on the market, he said. By 2020, additional planned projects will result in 400 more jobs and another $600 million in local investment over that same period.
Chinese shadow banking has slowed - but that's not as good as it seems
China is on a drive to reduce its reliance on debt, a habit that some experts warn could lead to a global financial crisis. One reason for a fall in risky loans is that credit is being re-channeled into more formal and more regulated sectors.
