you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News Live: UBS India chief Aashish Kamat quits, to be replaced by Harald Egger

This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.

  • Nov 21, 03:47 PM (IST)

    UBS India chief Aashish Kamat quits

    UBS's India chief Aashish Kamat has resigned amidst speculation that his departure was triggered due to a shift in the Swiss banking giants approach to India where it is increasingly looking to house more of its offshoring business, reports The Economic Times. Kamat will be replaced by UBS veteran Harald Egger who till recently was head of group corporate services and sourcing based at the investment bank's Zurich headquarters.

    Kamat who was previously Chairman of the Swiss bank's financial institutions group in Asia prior to taking over as country head of India in 2011 is expected to continue till January next year to enable a smooth transition. His departure is said to have not been totally unplanned and he is said to have sounded out the senior management of his intentions to move on and pursue other interests. 

  • Nov 21, 03:07 PM (IST)

    1. 8.5% GDP growth and a combination of 12% and 18% GST slabs. This is what CEA Arvind Subramanian foresees for India going forward, according to media interviews.

    Reliance Industries raised $800 million by selling 10-year bonds at the lowest rate of 3.66%. The proceeds will be used to refinance existing debt. While Yes Bank raised $400m in loans from Japan, Taiwan

    3. Reliance Industries raised $800 million by selling 10-year bonds at the lowest rate of 3.66%. The proceeds will be used to refinance existing debt.

    4. M&M opens Detroit's 1st car making plant in 25 years, reports PTI

    5. Uday Kotak spots a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity in stressed assets, reports Bloomberg

    6. Vijay Mallya dubs himself a political victim like Vadra, Virbhadra, reports The Times of India. Vadra asks him not misuse his name

    7. Dr Reddy's gets EIR for Vizag plant, but inspection not closed

    8. ONGC buys 15% stake in Namibia offshore block from Tullow, reports Reuters

  • Nov 21, 04:23 PM (IST)

    Senior British ministers have agreed to offer more money to Brussels as part of Brexit negotiations, but only as part of a final deal on leaving the EU, sources said today. Leading Brexit campaigners, including Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, have agreed to increase Britain's offer of a financial settlement in a bid to move the withdrawal negotiations onto trade, newspaper reports said.

  • Nov 21, 04:10 PM (IST)

    The government has set up a ministerial committee to consider a legislation to put an end to instantaneous triple talaq, the Muslim way of divorce which is said to be still in practice despite the Supreme Court striking it down.   Government functionaries, who did not wish to be named, said that the Centre was considering to bring a suitable legislation or amend existing penal provisions, which would make instantaneous triple talaq an offence.

  • Nov 21, 03:49 PM (IST)

    Tokyo: A visitor walk under the colourful autumn leaves in the Hibiya park. The public park is located in the heart of the capital. AP/PTI

  • Nov 21, 03:40 PM (IST)

    CBEC chief tells firms, restaurants to lower prices post GST rate cuts

    Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC) Chariman Vanaja Sarna has written to 100 major companies including Colgate-Palmolive, Dabur, Nestle, and Hindustan Unilever, and 15 restaurants including McDonald’s, Café Coffee Day, and MTR, to pass on the benefit of reduction in goods and services tax (GST) rates to consumers, reports Business Standard.

    The move comes amid instances of companies and restaurants persisting with high rates, raising profiteering concerns. In a letter to company heads and associations, Sarna asked them to go for a commensurate reduction in the prices of products and give it wide publicity. “While it is a legal requirement, you will agree that for all citizens this is an important social responsibility. It would be most helpful if the reduced prices are also given wide publicity,” the letter reads.

  • Nov 21, 03:34 PM (IST)

    Govt asks state oil companies to boost gas supply to petcoke ban-hit states

    Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan asked state oil firms to boost supply of gas and alternative fuels in states where petroleum coke and furnace oil are banned due to high emissions. India imports about half of its annual consumption of 27 million tonne of petcoke, he said in a tweet. The country has banned use of petcoke and furnace oil in states around New Delhi and in the capital city to rein in pollution. Demand for petcoke has doubled in the past four years.

  • Nov 21, 03:32 PM (IST)

    Britain’s budget gap unexpectedly widened last month, underscoring finance minister Philip Hammond’s challenge as he juggles calls for more spending in his budget on Wednesday with the prospect of weaker economic growth ahead, reports Reuters. The deficit, excluding state-run banks, stood at GBP 8 billion, up 6.9% compared with October 2016, the Office for National Statistics said on Tuesday. Rising debt costs, linked to Britain’s higher inflation since the Brexit vote, were a driver of the shortfall. However, in the first seven months of the financial year, the deficit has fallen by 9.6% to GBP 38.5 billion, the ONS said. That still leaves Hammond on target to beat a target of GBP 58.3 billion for the 2017-18 financial year.

  • Nov 21, 03:23 PM (IST)

  • Nov 21, 03:21 PM (IST)

    WhatsApp leak: Sebi, bourses checking listed cos' trade details

    Sebi and exchanges have started examining trade details of over two dozen stocks as part of a probe into alleged leak of key financial details of these companies through WhatsApp while the regulator is also considering seeking call data records of the persons involved. The companies include several listed blue-chip firms, officials said.

    The exchanges are analysing the trade data of the last 12 months of such companies in order to detect any possible breach of norms while Sebi is taking the help of data warehouse and its intelligence systems, they added. Besides, Sebi is considering seeking call data records (CDRs) of all the persons involved in alleged circulation of key financial details and other information about listed companies on social media groups before they are made public.

  • Nov 21, 03:16 PM (IST)

    Govt plans coal transportation in covered trucks, rail wagons to fight air pollution

    Scurrying for solutions to fight the toxic air pollution, the government has said it plans to transport coal in covered rail wagons and trucks across the country, reports PTI. Ferrying of coal in uncovered vehicles and rail wagons is said to be one of the key reasons behind high pollution levels along the transportation route from coal mine or importing sea port to user plants like power generation houses. "We are looking at better and more environment friendly transportation of coal. I have ordered that we will design a covering over every truck and railway wagon that transports coal across the length and breadth of the country," Coal and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said.

  • Nov 21, 03:13 PM (IST)

    Coca-Cola India expect Thums Up to be $1bn brand in 2 years

    Beverages major Coca-Cola India expects its soft drink Thums Up to be a $1 billion brand in the next two years and is adding variants to the home-grown product, reports PTI. With the introduction of 'Thums Up Charged', the company added the first ever variant to the 40-year-old brand. "We expect Thums Up to become a $1 billion brand in the next two years. The launch of Thums Up Charge will help accelerate the journey of becoming the first home-grown billion dollar beverage brand," Vijay Parasuraman, Vice President, Marketing, Coca-Cola India and South West Asia, said.

    Thums Up has a revenue of Rs 5,000 crore, he said. The new Thums Up Charged will be available in seven different packs -180ml can, 200ml can, 300ml can, 330ml can, 250ml PET, 400ml PET, 500ml PET, it added. Besides Thums Up, the company has identified brands such as Maaza and Limca which have the potential to grow to reach similar size. "For Maaza, it would take around five years to reach that scale," said a company official.

  • Nov 21, 03:09 PM (IST)

    Gujarat polls battle of casteism, dynasty against development: Amit Shah

    BJP president Amit Shah said the Gujarat election was not just a fight between two parties but a battle between Congress's casteism and dynastic rule and Prime Minster Narendra Modi's developmental politics, reports PTI. Shah also took a jibe at Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi, saying his visits to Gujarat had increased as he thought the state was a "tourist spot". "The Gujarat election 2017 is not just a fight between two parties or a fight for who will become the chief minister, but it is to decide if 'jativad' (casteism) and 'vanshvad' (dynastic rule) will win or Narendra Modi's 'vikasvad' (development politics)," Shah said.

  • Nov 21, 03:02 PM (IST)

    ONGC buys 15% stake in Namibia offshore block from Tullow

    ONGC Videsh (OVL), the overseas investment arm of the country’s top explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, said on Tuesday it had acquired a 15% stake in Namibia’s offshore Block 2012A from Tullow Oil, reports Reuters. OVL executed the deal through its subsidiary ONGC Videsh Vankorneft Pte, it said in a statement.

    Tullow Namibia had a 25% stake in the block in Namibia’s Petroleum Exploration License area (PEL)0030. Eco Oil and Gas Namibia (Pty), with a 32.5% stake, is the operator of the block. ONGC Videsh last month bought a 30% stake in PEL 0037 from Tullow Oil.

    At 14:58, the stock was quoting Rs 180.35, up Rs 0.35, or 0.19%.

  • Nov 21, 02:52 PM (IST)

    Mumbai: A view of the iconic Bandra-Worli Sea Link engulfed by smog, in Mumbai on Tuesday morning. PTI

  • Nov 21, 02:49 PM (IST)

    North Korea punishes top military leaders, South Korea says

    Two key figures in the North Korean military have been punished for "impure behaviour," according to a South Korean lawmaker, a move analysts say is likely intended to help leader Kim Jong Un tighten his grip on power, reports CNN. A closed-door briefing by South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS) identified the two officials as Hwang Pyong So, the director of North Korea's General Political Bureau (GPB), and his deputy Kim Won Hong, said South Korean Rep. Kim Byung-kee after the meeting. It is unclear how exactly how Hwang and his deputy were disciplined, but one analyst said they could have been required to undergo re-education, which is likely to include a period of re-indoctrination of North Korean ideology.

  • Nov 21, 02:44 PM (IST)

    UAV crashes in Kochi

    An Israeli-origin unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) operated by the Southern Naval Command in Kochi crashed, reports The Hindu. The UAV, which was on a routine surveillance sortie, crashed around 10.25 am shortly after take off. “The remotely piloted aircraft failed to attain the expected height and came crashing down,” said an official statement. It also said the aircraft crashed in the vicinity of the HHA tank terminal on the northern side of Willingdon Island. However, there was no casualty or damage to property. A Board of Inquiry is being constituted to investigate the cause of accident, it said. The crashed aircraft was part of the naval air squadron INS Garuda, which comprises the Israeli aircraft herons and searchers. 

  • Nov 21, 02:32 PM (IST)

    Yes Bank raises $400m loans from Japan, Taiwan

    Midsize private sector lender Yes Bank has raised $400 million in syndicated loans from lenders in Taiwan and Japan for on-lending to clients, reports PTI. It exercised a greenshoe option to raise $250 million in a five year commercial loan from 17 Taiwanese banks, a statement said. In Japan, it raised JPY 16.5 billion or $150 million from eight lenders in a one-year loan in a maiden transaction, it said. This borrowing will be used for on-lending through its international branch at GIFT City, Ahmedabad. Its overall foreign asset book had stood at $1.4 billion as of September.This the second time the bank has raised money from Taiwan, after a $130 million loan from 10 banks last year, it said, adding that this year it had commitments of $355 million.

  • Nov 21, 02:25 PM (IST)

    Adityanath hits out at film-maker Bhansali over Padmavati row

    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath alleged that 'Padmavati' director Sanjay Leela Bhansali is no less guilty than those issuing threats to actors and others involved with the film and asserted that if there is any action, "it will be against both the sides", reports PTI. Lashing out at the film-maker, he said Bhansali was "habitual of playing with public sentiments". The state government has said it would not allow the movie's release till certain "controversial portions" are removed. "No one has the right to take the law into own hands whether it is Sanjay Leela Bhansali or anyone else," the chief minister said. "I feel that if those threatening (the actors of the film) are guilty, Bhansali is no less guilty," he said.

  • Nov 21, 02:17 PM (IST)

    Here are the top headlines at 2 pm from Moneycontrol News' Maryam Farooqui

  • Nov 21, 02:14 PM (IST)

    Modi credits Swaraj for re-election of India's Bhandari to ICJ

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi credited the efforts of External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and MEA officials for the re-election of Dalveer Bhandari to the International Court of Justice, reports PTI. He also expressed gratitude to members of the UN General Assembly and the UN Security Council for "their support and trust in India." "Congratulations to EAM @SushmaSwaraj and her entire team at MEA & diplomatic missions for their untiring efforts that have led to India’s re-election to ICJ.

  • Nov 21, 02:10 PM (IST)

    Dr Reddy's gets EIR for Vizag plant, but inspection not closed

    Dr Reddy's Laboratories has received an establishment inspection report (EIR) from the US health regulator for its formulation manufacturing facility at Duvvada in Visakhapatnam. It, however, said the US Food and Drug Administration has not closed the inspection and the manufacturing site's status remains unchanged.

    "We have received the establishment inspection report (EIR) from the USFDA for the above mentioned facility. In the cover letter to the EIR, the USFDA has explained that inspection has not closed, and the site's status remains unchanged," Dr Reddy's said in a regulatory filing. It further said: "The USFDA has released the EIR in order to be transparent about its regulatory process. We are planning to request a re-inspection in 2018 after further discussion on scheduling with the USFDA."

    In March this year, Dr Reddy's Laboratories had received observations from the US regulator for its Duvvada facility. 

  • Nov 21, 02:08 PM (IST)

    Padmavati not to be screened till suggestions incorporated: Vasundhara Raje

    Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje has said that "Padmavati" will not be released in the state unless necessary changes as suggested to the Centre are made in the film, reports PTI. In the letter to Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani last week, Raje had suggested that a committee of historians, film experts and members from the Rajput community be formed to look into the film's subject and necessary changes be made to it so that it does not hurt the sentiments of any community. In a statement late last night, Raje made it clear that the film will not be released until the suggestions given to the Centre are incorporated.

