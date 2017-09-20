News Live: Trump vows to destroy North Korea if threatened

07:56 US homebuilding fell for a second straight month in August as a rebound in the construction of single-family houses was offset by persistent weakness in the volatile multifamily home segment, reports Reuters. The report from the Commerce Department showed building permits racing to a seven-month high in August. However, permits for single-family homebuilding, which accounts for the largest share of the housing market, dropped.

The mixed readings suggested housing could remain a drag on economic growth in the third quarter. Housing starts slipped 0.8% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.18 million units, the Commerce Department said. Starts for July were revised higher by 35,000 units. Building permits surged 5.7% to a rate of 1.30 million units in August, the highest level since January.

07:54 Gold was steady on Wednesday, with investors in wait-and-see mode ahead of the outcome of a two-day Federal Reserve meeting in the United States. SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.25% to 846.03 tonne on Tuesday from 843.96 tonne on Monday.

07:52 Oil prices rose on Wednesday after Iraq’s oil minister said OPEC and other crude producers were considering extending or even deepening a supply cut to curb a global glut, while a report showed a smaller-than-expected increase in US inventories.

While options being considered by the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producers include an extension of cuts in output by months, it is premature to decide on what to do beyond March, when the agreement expires, Iraqi oil minister Jabar al-Luaibi told an energy conference in the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, US crude stocks rose last week while gasoline and distillate stocks decreased, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute (API) showed on Tuesday.

07:41 US President Donald Trump escalated his standoff with North Korea over its nuclear challenge on Tuesday, threatening to “totally destroy” the country of 26 million people and mocking its leader, Kim Jong Un, as a “rocket man.” In a hard-edged speech to the United Nations General Assembly, Trump offered a grim portrait of a world in peril, adopted a more confrontational approach to solving global challenges from Iran to Venezuela, and gave an unabashed defence of US sovereignty, reports Reuters.

07:39 Asian stocks were mostly steady on Wednesday after Wall Street again rose to record highs, although movements were limited as a wait-and-see mood prevailed before the Federal Reserve reveals its monetary policy stance later in the day. Japan's Nikkei was flat and South Korea's KOSPI was off 0.2%. The SGX Nifty too is indicating a soft start.

07:31 Trains services on the Central and Western Railway are running normally, except on the Harbour line.

Good Morning Moneycontrol users. This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.