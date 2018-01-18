News Live: Tripura to go to polls on Feb 18, Meghalaya & Nagaland on Feb 27

Live now
Source: Moneycontrol.com
India Ratings projects economic growth at 7.1% next fiscal
India Ratings and Research on Thursday projected the country's economic growth to improve to 7.1 per cent next fiscal from 6.5 per cent this year, buoyed by robust consumption demand and low commodity prices.
In its outlook for 2018-19, the agency said there will be a gradual pick up in growth momentum owing to structural reforms like GST and Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) in place.
"While the implementation of GST is likely to benefit the economy over the medium to long term, the same cannot be said about the impact of demonetisation," India Ratings & Research (Ind-Ra), a subsidiary of Fitch Ratings, said.
Tripura to go to polls on Feb 18, Meghalaya & Nagaland on Feb 27
The Election Commission has announced poll dates for Meghalaya, Tripura and Nagaland assembly elections. Tripura will go to the polls on February 18, whereas Meghalaya and Nagaland will vote on February 27. The Chief Election Commissioner of India (CEC) said counting in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland will happen on March 3.
Terror funding case: NIA files chargesheet against LeT, Hizbul chiefs, 10 others
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a charge sheet against 12 people, including Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafeez Saeed and Hizbul Mujahideen head Syed Salahuddin, in a case related to alleged funding of terror and secessionist activities in the Kashmir Valley, reports PTI. The NIA filed the 1,279-page charge sheet before a designated court in New Delhi and sought permission to continue its probe.
SC stays Guj, Raj order prohibiting Padmavaat release
The Supreme Court has paved the way for all-India release of controversial Bollywood movie Padmavaat on January 25, reports PTI. The apex court has stayed the notification and order issued by Gujarat and Rajasthan prohibiting exhibition of Padmavaat in their respective states. It has also restrains any other state from issuing similar notifications and orders prohibiting screening of Padmaavat. “States are obliged to maintain law and order in their respective areas.”
Virat Kohli named ICC Cricketer of the Year, ICC ODI Player
In phenomenal form across formats, Indian captain Virat Kohli was named the world cricketer of the year, besides bagging the top honour for ODI players in the ICC annual awards announced in Dubai. In the qualification period from September 21, 2016 to the end of 2017, Kohli scored 2,203 Test runs at an average of 77.80 including eight centuries, 1,818 ODI runs including seven centuries at 82.63, and 299 T20I runs at a strike rate of 153.
He also captained India to the top of the ICC Test rankings. "It means a lot to win the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for becoming the ICC Cricketer of the Year 2017 and also the ICC ODI Player of the Year," Kohli was quoted as saying in an ICC statement. "I won that back in 2012 also but it's the first time winning the Garfield Sobers Trophy, and it's a huge honour for me. It's probably the biggest of all in world cricket and two Indians getting it back-to-back makes it more special," he added.
India successfully test-fires Agni-5 ballistic missile
India successfully test-fired its nuclear capable surface-to-surface ballistic missile Agni-5 - the most advanced missile in the Agni series with a strike range of over 5,000 km - from a test range off Odisha coast, reports PTI. The user associate test-flight of the missile has further boosted indigenous missile capabilities and deterrence strength of the country. All radars, tracking systems and range stations monitored the flight performance, defence sources said.
Describing the trial as "fully successful", the sources said, the sophisticated missile travelled for 19 minutes and covered 4,900 km. The sleek missile was test-fired from a canister launcher, mounted on a mobile platform, at about 9.54 am from No 4 launch pad of the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Abdul Kalam Island, earlier known as Wheeler Island, they said. After four successful developmental trials, this was the first user associate test of Agni-5 missile, the sources added.
No action can be taken against Hafiz Saeed, says Pakistan PM
Pakistan will not act against Hafiz Saeed 'sahib' as there is no case registered against him in the country, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said, giving a clean chit to the 2008 Mumbai attack mastermind, reports PTI. Saeed, the chief of the Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD), was released from house arrest in Pakistan in November.
The US has labelled JuD the "terrorist front" for the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), a group Saeed founded in 1987. LeT was responsible for carrying the 2008 Mumbai attack that killed 166 people. Abbasi, during an interview to Geo TV on Tuesday, referred to Saeed as 'sahib' or 'sir'. "There is no case against Hafiz Saeed sahib in Pakistan. Only when there is a case can there be action," Abbasi said when asked why there was no action against Saeed, a UN-designated terrorist.
Cut in govt borrowing won’t impact sovereign rating, says Moody’s
The government on Wednesday curtailed its additional market borrowing programme by 60% to Rs 20,000 crore as it expects more transfers of surplus cash from the Reserve Bank in the current fiscal ending March 31.
Commenting on the same, Marie Diron, Senior Vice President, Sovereign Risk Group at Moody's Investors Service, said reduction in the borrowing is relatively small compared to the size of India’s economy. “The reduction will not really impact our fiscal deficit target estimate for India and hence is not too relevant to our sovereign rating.”
Despite concerns that the Finance Minister Arun Jaitley may breach the fiscal deficit target for the first time in four years, the rating agency expects the Narendra Modi-led NDA government to maintain its stance of gradual fiscal consolidation.
100 Smart Cities Mission: List of 10 smart cities to be announced on Friday
The final set of 10 smart cities for funding under the Smart City Mission will be announced on Friday, ministry sources said. The 100 Smart Cities Mission was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 25, 2015. On Tuesday, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri told Moneycontrol News’ Vandana Ramnani that the list will be announced soon and there will be some smart cities on the ground by June.
“We have finished the paperwork. The committee that had to evaluate the requests has finished its work. As many as 15 cities had applied out of which 10 will be selected. The announcement will be made in the next few days,” he said. The 15 cities that had sent their proposals included Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh), Biharsharif (Bihar), Amravati (Maharashtra), Erode and Dindigul (Tamil Nadu) and Moradabad, Meerut, Sharanpur, Bareilly, Rampur, Rae Bareli and Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh), Silvasa (Dadra and Nagar Haveli), Kavarati ( (Lakshwadweep) and Diu (Daman and Diu), sources said.
Govt mulls allowing 100% FDI in private banks: Sources
The government is thinking of allowing 100% foreign direct investment in private banks, sources told CNBC-TV18. Increasing the permissible limit for FDI in public sector banks to 49% from the current 20% is also being considered, sources said.
Trump considers big 'fine' over China intellectual property theft
President Donald Trump said the United States was considering a big “fine” as part of a probe into China’s alleged theft of intellectual property, the clearest indication yet that his administration will take retaliatory trade action against China. In an interview with Reuters, Trump and his economic adviser Gary Cohn said China had forced US companies to transfer their intellectual property to China as a cost of doing business there. The United States has started a trade investigation into the issue, and Cohn said the United States Trade Representative would be making recommendations about it soon.
Trump accuses Russia of helping North Korea evade sanctions
US President Donald Trump complained that Russia was helping North Korea to evade international sanctions, signalling frustration with a country he had hoped to forge friendly relations with after his 2016 election win. “Russia is not helping us at all with North Korea,” Trump said during an Oval Office interview with Reuters. “What China is helping us with, Russia is denting. In other words, Russia is making up for some of what China is doing.” Asked whether he thought the United States needs more missile defence systems, he said, “Yes, yes I do. We’re ordering more missile defence and we’re ordering more missile offence also.”
Volkswagen says studying electric vehicle market closely
German auto major Volkswagen is monitoring electric vehicle scenario in India and will be ready with its range of products for the country as soon as the market is ready, a company official said.
"Volkswagen Group is studying the developments on electric vehicles in India closely ... As and when the Indian market is ready for electric vehicles, the Volkswagen Group will also be ready with its products," a company spokesperson told PTI.
JUST IN: Hafiz Saeed named in the chargesheet filed by NIA in Patiala House Court in connection with terror funding case.
Newgen Software IPO subscribed over 2 times
The initial public offer (IPO) of IT firm Newgen Software Technologies was fully subscribed by afternoon trade, the final day of the offer.
The IPO, which aims to raise Rs 425 crore, received bids for 2.58 crore shares as against the total issue size of over 1.22 crore scrips, registering a subscription of 2.11 times, NSE data till 12:30 hours showed. The portion reserved for retail investors was subscribed nearly two times, while that for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) witnessed a subscription of 10%.
China economy rebounds in 2017 with 6.9% growth
China's economy grew a forecast-beating 6.9% in 2017, picking up steam for the first time since 2010, official data showed today. Analysts surveyed by AFP had predicted 6.8% growth, which was better than the government target of around 6.5%.
The performance was a welcome uptick for the world's second largest economy, which registered 6.7% growth in 2016, the slowest for more than a quarter of a century. The reading comes as China kicks its war on pollution into full gear, halving industrial production for some steel smelters and mills this winter.
The National Statistics Bureau said the economy expanded 6.8% in the final three months of the year, matching its third quarter growth but slightly down from the 6.9% in each of the previous two quarters.
Karti Chidambaram, the son of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, today appeared before the ED in connection with its probe into the INX Media money laundering case.
Karti was summoned by the agency to appear before the Investigating Officer (IO) of the case today.
His authorised representative had met the IO on the last two occasions and the central probe agency had subsequently asked him to appear himself.
CJI meets four senior-most SC judges
Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra held a meeting with four senior-most Supreme Court judges to resolve issues raised by them during a press conference on January 12, reports PTI. The meeting between the CJI and four judges - Justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan B Lokur and Kurian Joseph - lasted for around 10-15 minutes before resumption of court proceedings at 10:30 am, court sources said. They said that no other judge was present at the meeting.
SC refuses to entertain plea to restrict media from reporting judges' controversy
The Supreme Court refused to entertain a plea seeking to restrain the media from publishing, discussing and politicising issues raised by four senior-most judges in the January 12 press conference, reports PTI. A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra said it will look into the matter only after the apex court Registry takes the petition on record and lists it for hearing. Four senior-most judges - Justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan B Lokur and Kurian Joseph - had in an unprecedented presser on January 12 raised a litany of problems, including the assigning of cases in the apex court, and said there were certain issues afflicting the country's highest court.
Dilip Buildcon bags Rs 730cr road project from NHAI
Highway developer Dilip Buildcon (DBL) has bagged a road project worth Rs 730 crore in Madhya Pradesh from NHAI. "The company has been declared L-1 bidder by the National Highways Authority of India (Nhai) for an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) road project in Madhya Pradesh," Dilip Buildcon said in a BSE filing. The project is for construction of four laning from km 624.480 to km 653.225 (delinked stretch of Seoni-MP/MH border) of NH-7 in Madhya Pradesh.
NYT, CNN, Time, The Washington Post bag Trump fake news awards
US President Donald Trump has declared 'The New York Times' as the winner of the 'Fake News Award', reports PTI. Others in Trump's unique award were 'ABC News', 'CNN', 'Time' and 'The Washington Post'. Trump announced the award by a tweet. Topping the list was The New York Times' Paul Krugman story which claimed on the day of Trump's historic, landslide victory that the economy would never recover. ABC News' Brian Ross was positioned second. It "CHOKES and sends markets in a downward spiral with false report," the website said.
'CNN' received the third prize for "FALSELY" reporting that candidate Donald Trump and his son Donald J Trump Jr had access to hacked documents from WikiLeaks. The 'Time' magazine was place fourth for "FALSELY" reporting that Trump removed a bust of Martin Luther King, Jr from the Oval Office. "The Washington Post" was placed last for "FALSELY" reporting the president's massive sold-out rally in Pensacola, Florida was empty.
Netanyahu meets India Inc over power breakfast in Mumbai
Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met top leadership of India Inc for a power breakfast, the first of his numerous assignments for the day as he wraps up his four-day India visit, reports PTI. Netanyahu interacted with business leaders at the iconic Taj hotel overlooking the Arabia Sea. This will be followed by his address to the India-Israel Business Summit, also at the same venue. Business leaders who were present at the breakfast included Ajay Piramal, Rahul Bajaj, Adi Godrej, Harsh Goenka, Anand Mahindra, Dilip Shanghvi, Ashok Hinduja, Atul Punj and Chanda Kochhar.
In the first visit by an Israeli Prime Minister to the financial capital of India, Netanyahu will lay a wreath at the memorial for the victims of the 26/11 terror attacks. He will then proceed to the nearby Nariman House, where he will meet 11-year-old Moshe Holtzberg. Moshe's father Rabbi Gavriel Holtzberg and mother Rivka were killed at the Nariman House during the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.
Netanyahu will later meet around 25 to 30 members of the Jewish community at the Taj hotel. He will cap his hectic schedule by attending the 'Shalom Bollywood' event, in which he will invite leading actors, directors, and producers in the Indian cinema industry to come to Israel to shoot movies and collaborate with the Israeli film and television industry.
No action can be taken against Hafiz Saeed, says Pakistan PM
Pakistan will not act against Hafiz Saeed 'sahib' as there is no case registered against him in the country, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said, giving a clean chit to the 2008 Mumbai attack mastermind, reports PTI. Saeed, the chief of the Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD), was released from house arrest in Pakistan in November.
The US has labelled JuD the "terrorist front" for the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), a group Saeed founded in 1987. LeT was responsible for carrying the 2008 Mumbai attack that killed 166 people. Abbasi, during an interview to Geo TV on Tuesday, referred to Saeed as 'sahib' or 'sir'. "There is no case against Hafiz Saeed sahib in Pakistan. Only when there is a case can there be action," Abbasi said when asked why there was no action against Saeed, a UN-designated terrorist.
BSF jawan killed as Pakistan violates ceasefire
A Border Security Force jawan was killed as Pakistani troops opened fire and shelled Indian positions along the International Border in RS Pura sector of Jammu, reports PTI. "BSF troops are giving a befitting reply," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Jammu, Arun Manhas, said. A BSF personnel died in the heavy shelling. He has been identified as head constable Suresh. He was a native of Tamil Nadu.
EC to announce schedule for Meghalaya, Tripura, Nagaland polls
The Election Commission will today announce the schedule for Meghalaya, Tripura and Nagaland assembly elections. The term of the Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura legislative assemblies is ending on March 6, March 13 and March 14, respectively. The strength of the three assemblies is 60 members each.
Bharti Airtel Q3 earnings to remain subdued, profit may fall 21% QoQ
Telecom operator Bharti Airtel is expected to report a weak set of earnings for the October-December quarter due to the continued pricing war. Analysts expect Bharti's India wireless revenue to decline 8% QoQ due to the 57% interconnect usage charge rate and downtrend in APRU (average revenue per user) to continue as incumbents extend freebies to a wider subscriber base to arrest the churn towards Reliance Jio.
Its Africa business is expected to remain insulated from intense competition in the market. But the launch of additional unlimited plans is likely to impact its India wireless EBITDA. Airtel's consolidated profit is seen falling 21% QoQ to Rs 271 crore and revenue may decline 4% to Rs 20,809 crore for the quarter ended December 2017, according to average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18.
EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) is likely to slip 5% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 7,519 crore, but margins may expand 90 basis points to 36.1% in Q3.
Bharti's Africa business EBITDA is likely to remain steady, with improvements in margin. Its Africa business may see three key moving levers - adverse currency fluctuations, merger of Ghana operations in Q3 FY18, and organic growth in Africa.
Cut in govt borrowing won’t impact sovereign rating, says Moody’s
The government on Wednesday curtailed its additional market borrowing programme by 60% to Rs 20,000 crore as it expects more transfers of surplus cash from the Reserve Bank in the current fiscal ending March 31.
Commenting on the same, Marie Diron, Senior Vice President, Sovereign Risk Group at Moody's Investors Service, said reduction in the borrowing is relatively small compared to the size of India’s economy. “The reduction will not really impact our fiscal deficit target estimate for India and hence is not too relevant to our sovereign rating.”
Despite concerns that the Finance Minister Arun Jaitley may breach the fiscal deficit target for the first time in four years, the rating agency expects the Narendra Modi-led NDA government to maintain its stance of gradual fiscal consolidation.
Direct tax mop-up jumps 19% YoY to Rs 6.89 lakh cr in FY18
Direct tax collections during the first nine-and-a-half months of the current fiscal have risen by 18.7% YoY to Rs 6.89 lakh crore, the tax department said. The collections till January 15, 2018 represent over 70% of the Rs 9.8 lakh crore revenue target from direct taxes, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a statement.
Yes Bank Q3 profit seen up 21% YoY, loan growth above 30%
Private sector lender Yes Bank's third quarter profit is expected to increase 21.2% to Rs 1,069.4 crore compared to Rs 882.6 crore in the corresponding quarter. Net interest income during the quarter is seen rising 32.2% to Rs 1,992.8 crore from Rs 1,507.5 crore in the year ago period, according to an average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18.
Apple to inject $350bn into US economy in next 5 years
Apple has announced that it will invest and spend about $350 billion in the United States in the next five years creating some 20,000 jobs in the country, reports PTI. Already the largest US taxpayer, Apple anticipates repatriation tax payments of approximately $38 billion as required by the recent changes to the tax law.
US slaps anti-dumping duty on polyester staple fiber from China, India
The Trump Administration has slapped anti-dumping duties on stainless steel flangs and finer denier polyester staple fiber from China and India. Exporters from China and India received countervailing subsidies of 41.73% to 47.55% and 9.5% to 25.28%, respectively, the US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross alleged. As such he has instructed US Customs and Border Protection to collect cash deposits from importers of fine denier polyester staple fiber from China and India based on these final rates.
