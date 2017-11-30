News Live: Trai pushes plan to give free 100 MB data to rural users

In its response to the Department of Telecommunications’ (DoT) queries, the regulator stayed with its recommendations that the Universal Services Obligation Fund be used for footing the bill for providing government-incentivised free data schemes to rural subscribers. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) also repeated a plan to introduce an aggregator model for offering telco-agnostic schemes in a non-discriminatory manner as it will not circumvent rules that bar discriminatory pricing of data services.
“The next leg of the bull run will be driven by earnings growth, not by interest rates or valuations,” Moe said. The bank expects Indian companies’ profits to grow 18% in 2018, the fastest since 2010, helped by improving GDP growth and reduced impact of the Goods & Services Tax and demonetisation.
The Labour Ministry is also having second thoughts on barring outsiders from becoming office-bearers of trade unions in the organised sector and a few other proposals intended to make unions with negotiating powers more representative, like a stipulation that at least 10% of workers are needed to form a union. The Centre has developed cold feet on these proposals even as eight states including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh have already implemented all or most of them. (Picture courtesy:The Financial Express)
Trai pushes plan to give free 100 MB data to rural users
The telecom regulator has reiterated its suggestion to offer 100 MB data to users in rural and remote areas for free, but modified its stance to focus on connectivity and local language content, instead of affordability given prices of mobile Internet have slumped since the entry of Reliance Jio Infocomm, reports The Economic Times.
In its response to the Department of Telecommunications’ (DoT) queries, the regulator stayed with its recommendations that the Universal Services Obligation Fund be used for footing the bill for providing government-incentivised free data schemes to rural subscribers. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) also repeated a plan to introduce an aggregator model for offering telco-agnostic schemes in a non-discriminatory manner as it will not circumvent rules that bar discriminatory pricing of data services.
Nov 30, 10:08 AM (IST)
Here are the top headlines at 10 am from Moneycontrol News' Anchal Pathak
Nov 30, 10:55 AM (IST)
Snow advisory: Shimla admin urges visitors to avoid bringing infants, elderly people
The Shimla district administration has issued a snow advisory for tourists, especially from Punjab and Haryana, to hire trained drivers during snowfall, carry blankets, and avoid bringing infants and elderly people, reports PTI. The advisory, issued on Wednesday, was sent to deputy commissioners for distribution among tourists, travel agents, taxi operators and other stakeholders so that they do not face any inconvenience, an official said.
"The advisory has been also sent to all the DCs of Punjab and Haryana, and the Chandigarh administration. They have been asked to inform tourists to come prepared and take necessary precautions," Deputy Commissioner Rohan Chand Thakur said.
Shimla witnesses spells of snowfall during winters and a large number of tourists visit the place during the season. Tourists should bring trained and experienced drivers to avoid accidents during snowfall; carry blankets and warmers; and avoid bringing infants and elderly persons along, said the advisory.
Nov 30, 10:32 AM (IST)
China quietly but relentlessly becoming global super power, says expert
Q2 GDP data at 5.30 pm today: 3 things to watch out for
Has the Indian economy turned the corner after the disruptions caused by the Goods & Services Tax (GST)? Or do the effects of GST implementation continue to hold sway over factory output and inventories? The national income statistics will have the answers, reports Moneycontrol News’ Gaurav Choudhury. The Central Statistics Office (CSO) will release gross domestic product (GDP) growth estimates for the second quarter (July-September) of 2017-18 at 5.30 pm today.
Nov 30, 10:06 AM (IST)
PE firms can now promote insurance companies, but with a lock-in of 5 years
Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irda) on Wednesday approved a proposal to allow private equity (PE) firms to promote insurance companies. However, there will be a lock-in of five years, reports Moneycontrol News’ M Saraswathy. "We will allow PE/VC to become promoters of insurance companies with a five year lock-in period. However, they can only do so through a special purpose vehicle (SPV) and abide by the Indian-owned and controlled guidelines," a senior IRDAI official said adding that, "Further, they should commit that whatever additional capital needs are there, will be fulfilled."
Nov 30, 10:00 AM (IST)
SBI raises bulk deposit rate by 1 percentage point across certain categories
State-owned lender State Bank of India has raised interest rate on bulk deposits by 1 percentage point across certain categories, effective Thursday. The lender hiked interest rates by 1 percentage point across all maturities for deposits above Rs 1 crore, while rates on deposits of less than that amount were kept unchanged, having been increased by 25 basis points at the beginning of this month. In an interaction with CNBC TV18, Anshula Kant, Deputy Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer at SBI, said that even after the hike, the bank's bulk deposit rates were 100 bps lower than those offered by its peers.
India's stocks are expensive but still beat bonds, Goldman Sachs says
India’s stocks, the most expensive in Asia, might still be a better bet than the country’s bonds heading into next year amid a forecast for earnings growth approaching 20%, reports Bloomberg. “The total return on equities will exceed that of bonds if bond yields rise moderately as we expect, given modest RBI tightening,” Timothy Moe, Goldman Sachs Group’s chief Asia Pacific regional equity strategist, said. “We got overweight on stocks over Indian bonds.”
“The next leg of the bull run will be driven by earnings growth, not by interest rates or valuations,” Moe said. The bank expects Indian companies’ profits to grow 18% in 2018, the fastest since 2010, helped by improving GDP growth and reduced impact of the Goods & Services Tax and demonetisation.
Nov 30, 09:05 AM (IST)
Labour Ministry drops plan to allow firms with up to 300 staff to sack them, says report
Approaching the last year of its tenure and elections already on top of its mind, the Narendra Modi government has decided to whittle down its ambitious labour reforms agenda. A key proposal to allow firms employing up to 300 people — against 100 now — to retrench/lay off workers and/or close down without government approval has been removed from the Industrial Relations Code (IR Code), sources told The Financial Express.
The Labour Ministry is also having second thoughts on barring outsiders from becoming office-bearers of trade unions in the organised sector and a few other proposals intended to make unions with negotiating powers more representative, like a stipulation that at least 10% of workers are needed to form a union. The Centre has developed cold feet on these proposals even as eight states including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh have already implemented all or most of them. (Picture courtesy:The Financial Express)
Nov 30, 08:52 AM (IST)
Trump fires back at Britain's May: "Don't focus on me"
US President Donald Trump fired back at British Prime Minister Theresa May over her criticism of his retweeting of anti-Muslim videos, saying she should focus on terrorism in Britain, reports Reuters. “Theresa @theresamay, don’t focus on me, focus on the destructive Radical Islamic Terrorism that is taking place within the United Kingdom. We are doing just fine,” Trump tweeted. The Twitter handle Trump included in his tweet was not that of the British leader.
Nov 30, 08:48 AM (IST)
Australia calls banking inquiry to quell public anger
An independent inquiry into the Australian financial services sector was announced in a bid to quell public anger at the massively profitable banking system after a series of scandals, reports AFP. The country's "big four" lenders -- among the developed world's most wealthy -- have been under scrutiny in recent years amid allegations of dodgy financial advice, life insurance and mortgage fraud.
There have also been claims of anti-money laundering laws being breached and benchmark interest rates rigged. Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, a former investment banker, has long resisted Labour opposition calls for a royal commission into banking misconduct, claiming it would be a waste of money, but mounting political pressure forced his hand.
"Ongoing speculation and fear-mongering about a banking inquiry or royal commission is disruptive and risks undermining the reputation of Australia's world-class financial system," he said. "The government has decided to establish this royal commission to further ensure our financial system is working efficiently and effectively."
The big banks have also been opposed to any inquiry, but in a letter to Treasurer Scott Morrison ahead of Turnbull's announcement the chairpersons and chief executives of ANZ, Commonwealth, NAB and Westpac said such a measure was now in the national interest.
Nov 30, 08:38 AM (IST)
ECB calls for ending stimulus and declaring victory
The European Central Bank should wind down its stimulus programme after September as it has reached its inflation goal, ECB policymaker Klaas Knot, a staunch critic of the scheme, said on Wednesday. He was openly contradicting the ECB’s official view, expressed by its President Mario Draghi, that it was too early to declare victory as the euro zone still needed cheap credit if inflation was to return to its target of almost 2%, reports Reuters.
The ECB has extended its EUR 2.55 trillion bond-buying programme until September, albeit at a reduced pace, and retained an option to extend it further if needed. But Knot, the Dutch central bank governor, argued the threat of a fall in prices had been averted and the case for a continuation of the asset-purchase programme (APP) had gone.
Nov 30, 08:21 AM (IST)
Nov 30, 08:19 AM (IST)
Nov 30, 08:11 AM (IST)
UK consumer sentiment sinks to 16-month low, business mixed
Britain’s closest-watched gauge of consumer sentiment fell this month to its lowest since just after last year’s Brexit vote, and business morale also softened, as households and firms took a darker view of the economic outlook. The GfK consumer confidence index dropped by 2 points to -12 in November, its lowest since July 2016 and below the average forecast of a decline to -11 in a Reuters poll.
Nov 30, 08:02 AM (IST)
Nov 30, 07:58 AM (IST)
Eco Advisor says note ban, GST may have 'reinforced' growth deceleration
Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian on Wednesday said demonetisation and GST rollout may have "reinforced" the growth deceleration that had already set in, reports PTI. He also exuded confidence that "we will soon come out from these two policy experiments" and regain growth.
"Deceleration in growth, if you look at numbers, actually preceded before these two actions. Not just growth, but investment, credit, exports, industrial production, they all started decelerating sometime in the second quarter last year," he said.
"So, it certainly began before. It's quite possible that these two steps (demonetisation and GST) reinforced the deceleration...We will soon come out from these two policy experiments and get back to the growth path," he said. "GDP would bounce back with better credit growth, investment growth and growth in exports, as Indian economy has the potential to grow at 8-10%. As GST is also stabilising, it will also help in that," he said.
Nov 30, 07:57 AM (IST)
Senate takes step toward passage of tax bill, vote likely this week
The US Senate on Wednesday took a step toward passage of tax legislation that is a top White House priority, setting up a likely decisive vote later this week even though it was unclear if the bill had enough Republican support to become law, reports Reuters. Republicans spent the day scrambling to reformulate the bill, which aims to cut taxes on corporations, other businesses and many individuals and families, to satisfy lawmakers worried about how much it would balloon the US budget deficit.
Stocks rallied on optimism it could pass, but obstacles remained, including attempts to address the estimated $1.4 trillion that the bill would add to the United States’ $20 trillion national debt over 10 years. Lawmakers voted 52-48 to begin formal debate, a step that could lead on Thursday and Friday to a full vote on the bill. Republicans are eager to pass the legislation, wanting something to show for their control of the White House and both houses of Congress.
Nov 30, 07:42 AM (IST)
Oil markets on tenterhooks ahead of OPEC meeting in Vienna
Oil markets opened cautiously on Thursday ahead of the outcome of an OPEC meeting in Vienna later in the day, with members set to debate the path for an extension of the group’s supply-cut agreement, reports Reuters. The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) will be meeting at its headquarters in the Austrian capital, along with ministers from other oil producing countries, most importantly Russia.
While there has not been an official statement, OPEC and Russia seem set to prolong oil supply cuts, which came into place last January and are currently scheduled to expire next March, until the end of 2018. There may be a review of the deal in June, should the market overheat amid healthy demand and ongoing supply restraint.
Nov 30, 07:36 AM (IST)
US economy sees fastest growth in three years in Q3 2017
The US economy posted its fastest growth in three years in the third quarter, indicating a broad-based expansion is gaining momentum, according to official figures released today. The revised data surpassed President Donald Trump's 3% target for the second time in a row, showing that back-to-back hurricanes in late summer barely left a scratch on the world's largest economy.
Third-quarter GDP growth was revised up to 3.3%, three tenths of a point higher than an initial estimate and the strongest performance since the third quarter of 2014, according to the Commerce Department. US President Donald Trump today took credit for the rising growth rate even though the principal planks of his economic agenda have yet to take effect.
Nov 30, 07:31 AM (IST)
Japan October industrial output rebounds, manufacturers see good times ahead
Japan’s industrial output rose less than expected in October, but companies forecast production to rise strongly in November and December as robust overseas demand continues to support factory activity and broader economic growth, reports Reuters. The 0.5% increase in October was less than the median market projection for a 1.9% increase and followed a revised 1% decline in September.
Though October’s performance was slightly disappointing, forecasts for an acceleration in factory output suggest Japan could extend its longest uninterrupted period of growth in more than a decade as exports and domestic demand drive the economy. Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to rise 2.8% in November and 3.5% in December.
Nov 30, 07:26 AM (IST)
China November official factory PMI rises to 51.8 from 51.6 in October
Growth in China’s manufacturing sector unexpectedly picked up in November, despite a crackdown on air pollution and a cooling property market that have been widely expected to weigh on the world’s second-largest economy, reports Reuters. The official Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) released on Thursday stood at 51.8 in November, compared with 51.6 in October and comfortably above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis.
Boosted by government infrastructure spending, a resilient property market and unexpected strength in exports, China’s manufacturing and industrial firms helped the economy post better-than-expected growth of nearly 6.9% through the first nine months of this year. But October economic data disappointed analysts as investment, industrial output and export growth all slowed, raising concerns that a long-expected slowdown had arrived.
Nov 30, 07:17 AM (IST)
Bank of Korea raises interest rate for first time in six years
South Korea’s central bank raised interest rates for the first time in more than six years on Thursday - a vote of confidence that the economy is growing well above trend and no longer needs crisis-level monetary settings, reports Reuters. The Monetary Policy Board voted on Thursday to increase the benchmark rate KROCRT=ECI to 1.5% from a record-low of 1.25%, ending a five-year easing cycle amid a sustained export boom. Thursday’s decision removes the emergency stimulus in force since 2012 to boost the economy, and takes Asia’s fourth largest economy into tightening territory - a journey already started by the US Federal Reserve and the central banks of Britain and Canada. Outside of Sri Lanka, South Korea is the only Asian country to hike rates since November 2014, when Indonesia raised borrowing costs.
Nov 30, 06:59 AM (IST)
US warns North Korean leadership will be 'utterly destroyed' in case of war
The United States warned the North Korean leadership that it would be “utterly destroyed” if war were to break out, after Pyongyang test fired its most advanced intercontinental ballistic missile, putting the US mainland within range, reports Reuters. The Trump administration has repeatedly said all options were on the table in dealing with North Korea’s ballistic and nuclear weapons programme, including military ones, but that it still prefers a diplomatic option.
Speaking at an emergency UN Security Council meeting, US ambassador Nikki Haley warned: “We have never sought war with North Korea, and still today we do not seek it. If war does come, it will be because of continued acts of aggression like we witnessed yesterday (on Wednesday)... And if war comes, make no mistake, the North Korean regime will be utterly destroyed.” She said the US has asked China to cut off oil supply to North Korea, a drastic step that Beijing - the North’s neighbour and sole major trading partner - has so far refrained from doing.
highlights
Trai pushes plan to give free 100 MB data to rural users
The telecom regulator has reiterated its suggestion to offer 100 MB data to users in rural and remote areas for free, but modified its stance to focus on connectivity and local language content, instead of affordability given prices of mobile Internet have slumped since the entry of Reliance Jio Infocomm, reports The Economic Times.
In its response to the Department of Telecommunications’ (DoT) queries, the regulator stayed with its recommendations that the Universal Services Obligation Fund be used for footing the bill for providing government-incentivised free data schemes to rural subscribers. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) also repeated a plan to introduce an aggregator model for offering telco-agnostic schemes in a non-discriminatory manner as it will not circumvent rules that bar discriminatory pricing of data services.
PE firms can now promote insurance companies, but with a lock-in of 5 years
Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irda) on Wednesday approved a proposal to allow private equity (PE) firms to promote insurance companies. However, there will be a lock-in of five years, reports Moneycontrol News’ M Saraswathy. "We will allow PE/VC to become promoters of insurance companies with a five year lock-in period. However, they can only do so through a special purpose vehicle (SPV) and abide by the Indian-owned and controlled guidelines," a senior IRDAI official said adding that, "Further, they should commit that whatever additional capital needs are there, will be fulfilled."
SBI raises bulk deposit rate by 1 percentage point across certain categories
State-owned lender State Bank of India has raised interest rate on bulk deposits by 1 percentage point across certain categories, effective Thursday. The lender hiked interest rates by 1 percentage point across all maturities for deposits above Rs 1 crore, while rates on deposits of less than that amount were kept unchanged, having been increased by 25 basis points at the beginning of this month. In an interaction with CNBC TV18, Anshula Kant, Deputy Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer at SBI, said that even after the hike, the bank's bulk deposit rates were 100 bps lower than those offered by its peers.
India's stocks are expensive but still beat bonds, Goldman Sachs says
India’s stocks, the most expensive in Asia, might still be a better bet than the country’s bonds heading into next year amid a forecast for earnings growth approaching 20%, reports Bloomberg. “The total return on equities will exceed that of bonds if bond yields rise moderately as we expect, given modest RBI tightening,” Timothy Moe, Goldman Sachs Group’s chief Asia Pacific regional equity strategist, said. “We got overweight on stocks over Indian bonds.”
“The next leg of the bull run will be driven by earnings growth, not by interest rates or valuations,” Moe said. The bank expects Indian companies’ profits to grow 18% in 2018, the fastest since 2010, helped by improving GDP growth and reduced impact of the Goods & Services Tax and demonetisation.
Labour Ministry drops plan to allow firms with up to 300 staff to sack them, says report
Approaching the last year of its tenure and elections already on top of its mind, the Narendra Modi government has decided to whittle down its ambitious labour reforms agenda. A key proposal to allow firms employing up to 300 people — against 100 now — to retrench/lay off workers and/or close down without government approval has been removed from the Industrial Relations Code (IR Code), sources told The Financial Express.
The Labour Ministry is also having second thoughts on barring outsiders from becoming office-bearers of trade unions in the organised sector and a few other proposals intended to make unions with negotiating powers more representative, like a stipulation that at least 10% of workers are needed to form a union. The Centre has developed cold feet on these proposals even as eight states including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh have already implemented all or most of them. (Picture courtesy: The Financial Express)
Trump fires back at Britain's May: "Don't focus on me"
US President Donald Trump fired back at British Prime Minister Theresa May over her criticism of his retweeting of anti-Muslim videos, saying she should focus on terrorism in Britain, reports Reuters. “Theresa @theresamay, don’t focus on me, focus on the destructive Radical Islamic Terrorism that is taking place within the United Kingdom. We are doing just fine,” Trump tweeted. The Twitter handle Trump included in his tweet was not that of the British leader.
Australia calls banking inquiry to quell public anger
An independent inquiry into the Australian financial services sector was announced in a bid to quell public anger at the massively profitable banking system after a series of scandals, reports AFP. The country's "big four" lenders -- among the developed world's most wealthy -- have been under scrutiny in recent years amid allegations of dodgy financial advice, life insurance and mortgage fraud.
There have also been claims of anti-money laundering laws being breached and benchmark interest rates rigged. Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, a former investment banker, has long resisted Labour opposition calls for a royal commission into banking misconduct, claiming it would be a waste of money, but mounting political pressure forced his hand.
"Ongoing speculation and fear-mongering about a banking inquiry or royal commission is disruptive and risks undermining the reputation of Australia's world-class financial system," he said. "The government has decided to establish this royal commission to further ensure our financial system is working efficiently and effectively."
The big banks have also been opposed to any inquiry, but in a letter to Treasurer Scott Morrison ahead of Turnbull's announcement the chairpersons and chief executives of ANZ, Commonwealth, NAB and Westpac said such a measure was now in the national interest.
ECB calls for ending stimulus and declaring victory
The European Central Bank should wind down its stimulus programme after September as it has reached its inflation goal, ECB policymaker Klaas Knot, a staunch critic of the scheme, said on Wednesday. He was openly contradicting the ECB’s official view, expressed by its President Mario Draghi, that it was too early to declare victory as the euro zone still needed cheap credit if inflation was to return to its target of almost 2%, reports Reuters.
The ECB has extended its EUR 2.55 trillion bond-buying programme until September, albeit at a reduced pace, and retained an option to extend it further if needed. But Knot, the Dutch central bank governor, argued the threat of a fall in prices had been averted and the case for a continuation of the asset-purchase programme (APP) had gone.
UK consumer sentiment sinks to 16-month low, business mixed
Britain’s closest-watched gauge of consumer sentiment fell this month to its lowest since just after last year’s Brexit vote, and business morale also softened, as households and firms took a darker view of the economic outlook. The GfK consumer confidence index dropped by 2 points to -12 in November, its lowest since July 2016 and below the average forecast of a decline to -11 in a Reuters poll.
Eco Advisor says note ban, GST may have 'reinforced' growth deceleration
Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian on Wednesday said demonetisation and GST rollout may have "reinforced" the growth deceleration that had already set in, reports PTI. He also exuded confidence that "we will soon come out from these two policy experiments" and regain growth.
"Deceleration in growth, if you look at numbers, actually preceded before these two actions. Not just growth, but investment, credit, exports, industrial production, they all started decelerating sometime in the second quarter last year," he said.
"So, it certainly began before. It's quite possible that these two steps (demonetisation and GST) reinforced the deceleration...We will soon come out from these two policy experiments and get back to the growth path," he said. "GDP would bounce back with better credit growth, investment growth and growth in exports, as Indian economy has the potential to grow at 8-10%. As GST is also stabilising, it will also help in that," he said.
Senate takes step toward passage of tax bill, vote likely this week
The US Senate on Wednesday took a step toward passage of tax legislation that is a top White House priority, setting up a likely decisive vote later this week even though it was unclear if the bill had enough Republican support to become law, reports Reuters. Republicans spent the day scrambling to reformulate the bill, which aims to cut taxes on corporations, other businesses and many individuals and families, to satisfy lawmakers worried about how much it would balloon the US budget deficit.
Stocks rallied on optimism it could pass, but obstacles remained, including attempts to address the estimated $1.4 trillion that the bill would add to the United States’ $20 trillion national debt over 10 years. Lawmakers voted 52-48 to begin formal debate, a step that could lead on Thursday and Friday to a full vote on the bill. Republicans are eager to pass the legislation, wanting something to show for their control of the White House and both houses of Congress.
Oil markets on tenterhooks ahead of OPEC meeting in Vienna
Oil markets opened cautiously on Thursday ahead of the outcome of an OPEC meeting in Vienna later in the day, with members set to debate the path for an extension of the group’s supply-cut agreement, reports Reuters. The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) will be meeting at its headquarters in the Austrian capital, along with ministers from other oil producing countries, most importantly Russia.
While there has not been an official statement, OPEC and Russia seem set to prolong oil supply cuts, which came into place last January and are currently scheduled to expire next March, until the end of 2018. There may be a review of the deal in June, should the market overheat amid healthy demand and ongoing supply restraint.
US economy sees fastest growth in three years in Q3 2017
The US economy posted its fastest growth in three years in the third quarter, indicating a broad-based expansion is gaining momentum, according to official figures released today. The revised data surpassed President Donald Trump's 3% target for the second time in a row, showing that back-to-back hurricanes in late summer barely left a scratch on the world's largest economy.
Third-quarter GDP growth was revised up to 3.3%, three tenths of a point higher than an initial estimate and the strongest performance since the third quarter of 2014, according to the Commerce Department. US President Donald Trump today took credit for the rising growth rate even though the principal planks of his economic agenda have yet to take effect.
Japan October industrial output rebounds, manufacturers see good times ahead
Japan’s industrial output rose less than expected in October, but companies forecast production to rise strongly in November and December as robust overseas demand continues to support factory activity and broader economic growth, reports Reuters. The 0.5% increase in October was less than the median market projection for a 1.9% increase and followed a revised 1% decline in September.
Though October’s performance was slightly disappointing, forecasts for an acceleration in factory output suggest Japan could extend its longest uninterrupted period of growth in more than a decade as exports and domestic demand drive the economy. Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to rise 2.8% in November and 3.5% in December.
China November official factory PMI rises to 51.8 from 51.6 in October
Growth in China’s manufacturing sector unexpectedly picked up in November, despite a crackdown on air pollution and a cooling property market that have been widely expected to weigh on the world’s second-largest economy, reports Reuters. The official Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) released on Thursday stood at 51.8 in November, compared with 51.6 in October and comfortably above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis.
Boosted by government infrastructure spending, a resilient property market and unexpected strength in exports, China’s manufacturing and industrial firms helped the economy post better-than-expected growth of nearly 6.9% through the first nine months of this year. But October economic data disappointed analysts as investment, industrial output and export growth all slowed, raising concerns that a long-expected slowdown had arrived.
Bank of Korea raises interest rate for first time in six years
South Korea’s central bank raised interest rates for the first time in more than six years on Thursday - a vote of confidence that the economy is growing well above trend and no longer needs crisis-level monetary settings, reports Reuters. The Monetary Policy Board voted on Thursday to increase the benchmark rate KROCRT=ECI to 1.5% from a record-low of 1.25%, ending a five-year easing cycle amid a sustained export boom. Thursday’s decision removes the emergency stimulus in force since 2012 to boost the economy, and takes Asia’s fourth largest economy into tightening territory - a journey already started by the US Federal Reserve and the central banks of Britain and Canada. Outside of Sri Lanka, South Korea is the only Asian country to hike rates since November 2014, when Indonesia raised borrowing costs.
US warns North Korean leadership will be 'utterly destroyed' in case of war
The United States warned the North Korean leadership that it would be “utterly destroyed” if war were to break out, after Pyongyang test fired its most advanced intercontinental ballistic missile, putting the US mainland within range, reports Reuters. The Trump administration has repeatedly said all options were on the table in dealing with North Korea’s ballistic and nuclear weapons programme, including military ones, but that it still prefers a diplomatic option.
Speaking at an emergency UN Security Council meeting, US ambassador Nikki Haley warned: “We have never sought war with North Korea, and still today we do not seek it. If war does come, it will be because of continued acts of aggression like we witnessed yesterday (on Wednesday)... And if war comes, make no mistake, the North Korean regime will be utterly destroyed.” She said the US has asked China to cut off oil supply to North Korea, a drastic step that Beijing - the North’s neighbour and sole major trading partner - has so far refrained from doing.
Trai pushes plan to give free 100 MB data to rural users
The telecom regulator has reiterated its suggestion to offer 100 MB data to users in rural and remote areas for free, but modified its stance to focus on connectivity and local language content, instead of affordability given prices of mobile Internet have slumped since the entry of Reliance Jio Infocomm, reports The Economic Times.
In its response to the Department of Telecommunications’ (DoT) queries, the regulator stayed with its recommendations that the Universal Services Obligation Fund be used for footing the bill for providing government-incentivised free data schemes to rural subscribers. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) also repeated a plan to introduce an aggregator model for offering telco-agnostic schemes in a non-discriminatory manner as it will not circumvent rules that bar discriminatory pricing of data services.
Here are the top headlines at 10 am from Moneycontrol News' Anchal Pathak
Snow advisory: Shimla admin urges visitors to avoid bringing infants, elderly people
The Shimla district administration has issued a snow advisory for tourists, especially from Punjab and Haryana, to hire trained drivers during snowfall, carry blankets, and avoid bringing infants and elderly people, reports PTI. The advisory, issued on Wednesday, was sent to deputy commissioners for distribution among tourists, travel agents, taxi operators and other stakeholders so that they do not face any inconvenience, an official said.
"The advisory has been also sent to all the DCs of Punjab and Haryana, and the Chandigarh administration. They have been asked to inform tourists to come prepared and take necessary precautions," Deputy Commissioner Rohan Chand Thakur said.
Shimla witnesses spells of snowfall during winters and a large number of tourists visit the place during the season. Tourists should bring trained and experienced drivers to avoid accidents during snowfall; carry blankets and warmers; and avoid bringing infants and elderly persons along, said the advisory.
Traders have consistently made double-digit returns this year using this options strategy
If you are among those who feel that the index still has steam left in it, buying a call option for a strike price at the nearest 100-point multiple early on in the new F&O series could be the best way to play the trade.
Q2 GDP data at 5.30 pm today: 3 things to watch out for
Has the Indian economy turned the corner after the disruptions caused by the Goods & Services Tax (GST)? Or do the effects of GST implementation continue to hold sway over factory output and inventories? The national income statistics will have the answers, reports Moneycontrol News’ Gaurav Choudhury. The Central Statistics Office (CSO) will release gross domestic product (GDP) growth estimates for the second quarter (July-September) of 2017-18 at 5.30 pm today.
PE firms can now promote insurance companies, but with a lock-in of 5 years
Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irda) on Wednesday approved a proposal to allow private equity (PE) firms to promote insurance companies. However, there will be a lock-in of five years, reports Moneycontrol News’ M Saraswathy. "We will allow PE/VC to become promoters of insurance companies with a five year lock-in period. However, they can only do so through a special purpose vehicle (SPV) and abide by the Indian-owned and controlled guidelines," a senior IRDAI official said adding that, "Further, they should commit that whatever additional capital needs are there, will be fulfilled."
SBI raises bulk deposit rate by 1 percentage point across certain categories
State-owned lender State Bank of India has raised interest rate on bulk deposits by 1 percentage point across certain categories, effective Thursday. The lender hiked interest rates by 1 percentage point across all maturities for deposits above Rs 1 crore, while rates on deposits of less than that amount were kept unchanged, having been increased by 25 basis points at the beginning of this month. In an interaction with CNBC TV18, Anshula Kant, Deputy Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer at SBI, said that even after the hike, the bank's bulk deposit rates were 100 bps lower than those offered by its peers.
India's stocks are expensive but still beat bonds, Goldman Sachs says
India’s stocks, the most expensive in Asia, might still be a better bet than the country’s bonds heading into next year amid a forecast for earnings growth approaching 20%, reports Bloomberg. “The total return on equities will exceed that of bonds if bond yields rise moderately as we expect, given modest RBI tightening,” Timothy Moe, Goldman Sachs Group’s chief Asia Pacific regional equity strategist, said. “We got overweight on stocks over Indian bonds.”
“The next leg of the bull run will be driven by earnings growth, not by interest rates or valuations,” Moe said. The bank expects Indian companies’ profits to grow 18% in 2018, the fastest since 2010, helped by improving GDP growth and reduced impact of the Goods & Services Tax and demonetisation.
Labour Ministry drops plan to allow firms with up to 300 staff to sack them, says report
Approaching the last year of its tenure and elections already on top of its mind, the Narendra Modi government has decided to whittle down its ambitious labour reforms agenda. A key proposal to allow firms employing up to 300 people — against 100 now — to retrench/lay off workers and/or close down without government approval has been removed from the Industrial Relations Code (IR Code), sources told The Financial Express.
The Labour Ministry is also having second thoughts on barring outsiders from becoming office-bearers of trade unions in the organised sector and a few other proposals intended to make unions with negotiating powers more representative, like a stipulation that at least 10% of workers are needed to form a union. The Centre has developed cold feet on these proposals even as eight states including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh have already implemented all or most of them. (Picture courtesy: The Financial Express)
Trump fires back at Britain's May: "Don't focus on me"
US President Donald Trump fired back at British Prime Minister Theresa May over her criticism of his retweeting of anti-Muslim videos, saying she should focus on terrorism in Britain, reports Reuters. “Theresa @theresamay, don’t focus on me, focus on the destructive Radical Islamic Terrorism that is taking place within the United Kingdom. We are doing just fine,” Trump tweeted. The Twitter handle Trump included in his tweet was not that of the British leader.
Australia calls banking inquiry to quell public anger
An independent inquiry into the Australian financial services sector was announced in a bid to quell public anger at the massively profitable banking system after a series of scandals, reports AFP. The country's "big four" lenders -- among the developed world's most wealthy -- have been under scrutiny in recent years amid allegations of dodgy financial advice, life insurance and mortgage fraud.
There have also been claims of anti-money laundering laws being breached and benchmark interest rates rigged. Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, a former investment banker, has long resisted Labour opposition calls for a royal commission into banking misconduct, claiming it would be a waste of money, but mounting political pressure forced his hand.
"Ongoing speculation and fear-mongering about a banking inquiry or royal commission is disruptive and risks undermining the reputation of Australia's world-class financial system," he said. "The government has decided to establish this royal commission to further ensure our financial system is working efficiently and effectively."
The big banks have also been opposed to any inquiry, but in a letter to Treasurer Scott Morrison ahead of Turnbull's announcement the chairpersons and chief executives of ANZ, Commonwealth, NAB and Westpac said such a measure was now in the national interest.
ECB calls for ending stimulus and declaring victory
The European Central Bank should wind down its stimulus programme after September as it has reached its inflation goal, ECB policymaker Klaas Knot, a staunch critic of the scheme, said on Wednesday. He was openly contradicting the ECB’s official view, expressed by its President Mario Draghi, that it was too early to declare victory as the euro zone still needed cheap credit if inflation was to return to its target of almost 2%, reports Reuters.
The ECB has extended its EUR 2.55 trillion bond-buying programme until September, albeit at a reduced pace, and retained an option to extend it further if needed. But Knot, the Dutch central bank governor, argued the threat of a fall in prices had been averted and the case for a continuation of the asset-purchase programme (APP) had gone.
UK consumer sentiment sinks to 16-month low, business mixed
Britain’s closest-watched gauge of consumer sentiment fell this month to its lowest since just after last year’s Brexit vote, and business morale also softened, as households and firms took a darker view of the economic outlook. The GfK consumer confidence index dropped by 2 points to -12 in November, its lowest since July 2016 and below the average forecast of a decline to -11 in a Reuters poll.
Eco Advisor says note ban, GST may have 'reinforced' growth deceleration
Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian on Wednesday said demonetisation and GST rollout may have "reinforced" the growth deceleration that had already set in, reports PTI. He also exuded confidence that "we will soon come out from these two policy experiments" and regain growth.
"Deceleration in growth, if you look at numbers, actually preceded before these two actions. Not just growth, but investment, credit, exports, industrial production, they all started decelerating sometime in the second quarter last year," he said.
"So, it certainly began before. It's quite possible that these two steps (demonetisation and GST) reinforced the deceleration...We will soon come out from these two policy experiments and get back to the growth path," he said. "GDP would bounce back with better credit growth, investment growth and growth in exports, as Indian economy has the potential to grow at 8-10%. As GST is also stabilising, it will also help in that," he said.
Senate takes step toward passage of tax bill, vote likely this week
The US Senate on Wednesday took a step toward passage of tax legislation that is a top White House priority, setting up a likely decisive vote later this week even though it was unclear if the bill had enough Republican support to become law, reports Reuters. Republicans spent the day scrambling to reformulate the bill, which aims to cut taxes on corporations, other businesses and many individuals and families, to satisfy lawmakers worried about how much it would balloon the US budget deficit.
Stocks rallied on optimism it could pass, but obstacles remained, including attempts to address the estimated $1.4 trillion that the bill would add to the United States’ $20 trillion national debt over 10 years. Lawmakers voted 52-48 to begin formal debate, a step that could lead on Thursday and Friday to a full vote on the bill. Republicans are eager to pass the legislation, wanting something to show for their control of the White House and both houses of Congress.
Oil markets on tenterhooks ahead of OPEC meeting in Vienna
Oil markets opened cautiously on Thursday ahead of the outcome of an OPEC meeting in Vienna later in the day, with members set to debate the path for an extension of the group’s supply-cut agreement, reports Reuters. The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) will be meeting at its headquarters in the Austrian capital, along with ministers from other oil producing countries, most importantly Russia.
While there has not been an official statement, OPEC and Russia seem set to prolong oil supply cuts, which came into place last January and are currently scheduled to expire next March, until the end of 2018. There may be a review of the deal in June, should the market overheat amid healthy demand and ongoing supply restraint.
US economy sees fastest growth in three years in Q3 2017
The US economy posted its fastest growth in three years in the third quarter, indicating a broad-based expansion is gaining momentum, according to official figures released today. The revised data surpassed President Donald Trump's 3% target for the second time in a row, showing that back-to-back hurricanes in late summer barely left a scratch on the world's largest economy.
Third-quarter GDP growth was revised up to 3.3%, three tenths of a point higher than an initial estimate and the strongest performance since the third quarter of 2014, according to the Commerce Department. US President Donald Trump today took credit for the rising growth rate even though the principal planks of his economic agenda have yet to take effect.
Japan October industrial output rebounds, manufacturers see good times ahead
Japan’s industrial output rose less than expected in October, but companies forecast production to rise strongly in November and December as robust overseas demand continues to support factory activity and broader economic growth, reports Reuters. The 0.5% increase in October was less than the median market projection for a 1.9% increase and followed a revised 1% decline in September.
Though October’s performance was slightly disappointing, forecasts for an acceleration in factory output suggest Japan could extend its longest uninterrupted period of growth in more than a decade as exports and domestic demand drive the economy. Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to rise 2.8% in November and 3.5% in December.
China November official factory PMI rises to 51.8 from 51.6 in October
Growth in China’s manufacturing sector unexpectedly picked up in November, despite a crackdown on air pollution and a cooling property market that have been widely expected to weigh on the world’s second-largest economy, reports Reuters. The official Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) released on Thursday stood at 51.8 in November, compared with 51.6 in October and comfortably above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis.
Boosted by government infrastructure spending, a resilient property market and unexpected strength in exports, China’s manufacturing and industrial firms helped the economy post better-than-expected growth of nearly 6.9% through the first nine months of this year. But October economic data disappointed analysts as investment, industrial output and export growth all slowed, raising concerns that a long-expected slowdown had arrived.
Bank of Korea raises interest rate for first time in six years
South Korea’s central bank raised interest rates for the first time in more than six years on Thursday - a vote of confidence that the economy is growing well above trend and no longer needs crisis-level monetary settings, reports Reuters. The Monetary Policy Board voted on Thursday to increase the benchmark rate KROCRT=ECI to 1.5% from a record-low of 1.25%, ending a five-year easing cycle amid a sustained export boom. Thursday’s decision removes the emergency stimulus in force since 2012 to boost the economy, and takes Asia’s fourth largest economy into tightening territory - a journey already started by the US Federal Reserve and the central banks of Britain and Canada. Outside of Sri Lanka, South Korea is the only Asian country to hike rates since November 2014, when Indonesia raised borrowing costs.
US warns North Korean leadership will be 'utterly destroyed' in case of war
The United States warned the North Korean leadership that it would be “utterly destroyed” if war were to break out, after Pyongyang test fired its most advanced intercontinental ballistic missile, putting the US mainland within range, reports Reuters. The Trump administration has repeatedly said all options were on the table in dealing with North Korea’s ballistic and nuclear weapons programme, including military ones, but that it still prefers a diplomatic option.
Speaking at an emergency UN Security Council meeting, US ambassador Nikki Haley warned: “We have never sought war with North Korea, and still today we do not seek it. If war does come, it will be because of continued acts of aggression like we witnessed yesterday (on Wednesday)... And if war comes, make no mistake, the North Korean regime will be utterly destroyed.” She said the US has asked China to cut off oil supply to North Korea, a drastic step that Beijing - the North’s neighbour and sole major trading partner - has so far refrained from doing.