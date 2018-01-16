News Live: Torso of missing pilot in ONGC crash found, DNA analysis underway

Live now
IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Torso of missing pilot in ONGC crash found, DNA analysis underway
The search team has recovered a torso, assumed to be that of the missing pilot of the Pawan Hans helicopter that crashed into the sea off the Mumbai coast on Saturday, an official said today. “The torso was found last night. But, there would be clarity on it after DNA analysis,” the official at the Cooper Municipal General Hospital told PTI.
"We have taken blood samples of a relative of the missing crew member and sent them to a state-run forensic laboratory in Mumbai," he said. He said the DNA analysis is a tedious process and its result is expected by Saturday. The brother of the missing pilot has flown from Kerala to Mumbai and given his blood samples.
Maharashtra contributes 37% of MF equity AUM
Around 37% of total equity assets under management of mutual funds is from the state of Maharashtra. As per data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), of the total Rs 9.80 lakh crore of total equity assets, Rs 3.64 lakh crore has been contributed by Maharashtra.
Also, Maharashtra continues to dominate the mutual fund industry with the highest equity AUM. It registered an 80% increase, or nearly Rs 1.6 lakh crore, in the last one year. New Delhi followed Maharashtra with an equity AUM of Rs 89,712 crore, a rise of 67% or Rs 36,138 crore in a year.
Gujarat stood third in terms of equity participation, with equity AUM from the state almost doubling in one year. The equity AUM of Gujarat was Rs 77,064 crore in December 2017, up 91% from Rs 40,322 crore in December 2016.
Jhunjhunwala, Damani team up for Binani Cement bid, says report
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and D-Mart promoter Radhakishan Damani have teamed up to bid for Binani Cement, sources told The Economic Times. Established cement makers such as UltraTech, Heidelberg, the JSW Group, Dalmia Bharat and Ramco Cements also made proposals on their own or in partnerships to acquire the assets of the debt-ridden company on the last day to submit bids, sources said.
Sebi may ask bourses to cut co-location charges in bid to level playing field
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) plans to direct stock exchanges to minimise the charges brokers need to pay for co-location facilities and also allow at least five brokers to share each co-location rack, reports Mint. The aim is to ensure that all brokers, including the smaller ones, get equitable access to algorithmic trading—a fast-emerging market trend globally, sources said.
Algorithmic trading refers to orders generated using automated execution logic. Co-location refers to the positioning of servers on the exchange premises so that a broker renting a co-location rack is able to gain in terms of trading costs from the speed at which information about a stock or its derivative flows between the exchange and the servers to which the broker’s trading terminal is connected.
At present, stock exchanges do not allow sharing of co-location racks among brokers. While BSE offers some basic co-location facilities free of cost, at NSE, the cost of taking one co-location rack on rent is Rs 35-40 lakh annually. Due to the high fixed costs, only large brokers are able to offer algo-trading facilities to their clients.
RIL to invest Rs 5,000cr in non-Jio businesses in WB over 3 years
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani said his company is committed to invest over Rs 5,000 crore in non-Jio businesses over the next three years. He was speaking at the two-day Bengal Global Business Summit. “RIL has invested around Rs 15,000 crore in West Bengal over two years,” he said.
Reliance Jio will reach 100% of West Bengal's population by December 2018, Ambani said. He also promised to connect every single educational institute and hospital in two years via Jio. “Jio is embarking on a project to connect West Bengal with optic fibre.
ONGC chopper crash: Both engines intact, explosion ruled out
With both engines of the Dauphin N3 helicopter that crashed off Mumbai Saturday recovered intact, officials of Pawan Hans and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) have ruled out the possibility of an engine explosion leading to the crash, reports The Indian Express. The Dauphin is a medium weight multi-purpose twin-engine helicopter.
On Monday, a three-member committee of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) collected photographic evidence of the wreckage of the helicopter recovered from the sea. Officials said they were able to find most of the wreckage by Monday evening.
“More than 75% of the required debris of the chopper have been recovered. The debris include the black box (cockpit voice recorder), both engines of the aircraft, its wings and some tail pieces. Both engines are intact, which rules out the possibility of a mid-air explosion. A proper investigation of the conversation between the pilots once the black box data is decoded will offer more clues,” said a senior Pawan Hans official.
Prime facie, investigations also show that the aircraft would have been at a height of almost 3,000 feet when it crashed. Without the rotor blades running, the chopper would have fallen like a stone from a great height on to a flat surface. “As the chopper was also broken into pieces, chances are that parts of the chopper may have cut through the bodies of those on board, leaving them mutilated,” said a senior ONGC official.
Crisis in SC seems to be unresolved: Attorney General KK Venugopal
Attorney General KK Venugopal on Tuesday said the crisis in the Supreme Court seems to be unresolved and hoped it will be "fully settled" in a couple of days, remarks that come a day after he stated that everything was settled in the higher judiciary.
A crisis erupted on January 12 after four senior judges - Justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan B Lokur and Kurian Joseph - openly castigated the functioning of the top court headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra.
How did Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s portfolio change in Q3?
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's personal holding in pharma major Lupin rose to highest ever at the end of December quarter, even as he cut his stake in a couple of other stocks such as Rallis India, reports The Economic Times. He kept his stakes in NCC and VIP Industries, among others, unchanged. The ace investor held 86,98,605 shares, or 1.92% stake, in Lupin as of December-end, which was worth Rs 790 crore at Monday's trading price. The ace investor has been holding the stock at least since the December quarter of 2015.
Jhunjhunwala cut his holding in Rallis India to 9.67% in December quarter from 9.93% at the end of September quarter. He kept his holdings unchanged in VIP industries and NCC. At the end of December quarter, Jhunjhunwala held 3.69% in VIP Industries, the same as September quarter. In NCC, Jhunjhunwala and his better half Rekha Jhunjhunwala together held 10.21% stake at the end of last quarter.
Kotak Mahindra Bank looks to 15% divest stake in MCX
Uday Kotak's Kotak Mahindra Bank has begun discussions to divest its stake in Multi Commodity Exchange, which was dealt a blow in December when market regulator Securities and Exchange Board India paved the way for universal exchange, reports Moneycontrol News’ Tarun Sharma. Kotak Mahindra Bank holds 15% stake in MCX. Other prominent shareholders in the company include ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, who has a 3.92% stake.
"After implementation of universal exchange from October this year, MCX would be the most impacted, in terms of volumes," a source said. Another senior executive from the industry added: "Kotak Mahindra Bank is asking for Rs 1,400 per share, for its stake. Though a premium from MCX's current share price, the rate is a climb down from the Rs 1,600 per share, the bank was asking for earlier."
Telecom sector loses 40,000 jobs since 2017, on course to cut 50,000 more
Faced with uncertainty, the once-sunshine telecom sector will continue to witness a decline in headcounts for the next six-nine months, taking the total number of job losses to 80,000-90,000. The sector, which has been witnessing rough weather in terms of profitability due to rising competition and lower margins, has witnessed large scale lay-offs making job scenario uncertain, said a CIEL HR Services in a report.
The report is based on a survey among around 100 senior and mid-level employees of 65 telco and software and hardware service providers to telecom companies. According to the report, since last year the sector has already lost around 40,000 people and the trend is likely to continue for the next six-to-nine months and may see the culling touching 80,000-90,000.
Market rally must price risk from robots, UBS says
Robots will eat into any economic boost India receives from its young population and markets aren’t pricing in these risks, says UBS Group AG. Despite the Indian stock market hitting fresh highs and UBS predicting an increase in growth and jobs over the next five years, it cautions that immediate risks are to the downside. A global shift toward automation could be a significant negative, leaving many underemployed or without a job.
"This could be a grey-sky scenario for India in terms of GDP and earnings growth, and could also lead to major social issues," it said. "This impact is likely to be beyond the next five years and government policy response -- like more protectionism and a ‘Universal Basic Income’-- will matter."
At best, UBS estimates India will create six million jobs each year for seven million job seekers, while the bleakest outlook is one million. The brokerage says India doesn’t seem to be well positioned to leverage from the shift toward automation. UBS’s base case for job creation implies a 7.5% GDP growth over the next five years and 12-15% Nifty earnings growth. However, it sees "greater skew to the downside:" 5.7% GDP growth and low single-digit Nifty earnings growth.
Kamla mills fire: Mojo's Bistro owner Yug Tulli surrenders
The owner of the Mojo's Bistro pub Yug Tulli, who had been evading arrest in the Kamala Mills compound fire case, surrendered before the Mumbai Police, officials said. "We have arrested Yug Tulli, after he surrendered himself before police today morning at NM Joshi Marg Police Station," S Jaykumar, Additional Commissioner of Police (Central) told PTI.
He will be produced before a court today, said Jaykumar. After the arrest of Tulli - who had been evading arrest since last two weeks - all the owners of the Mojo's Bistro and '1 Above' have been arrested, another official said. On Sunday, Tulli was spotted at the Hyderabad Airport with his wife but disappeared before the police could arrest him. The deadly fire, which had engulfed Mojo's Bistro and the adjacent 1Above pub, at the Kamala Mills compound on December 29 last year had claimed 14 lives.
BSE to buyback 15 lakh shares from the open market for Rs 166 crore. The price has been set at Rs 1,100 per share.
Pope Francis warns the world is at the brink of nuclear war
Pope Francis said he was really afraid about the danger of nuclear war and that the world now stood at "the very limit," reports Reuters. His comment, made as he flew off for a visit to Chile and Peru, came after Hawaii issued a false missile alert that provoked panic in the US state and highlighted the risk of possible unintended nuclear war with North Korea.
Asked if he was worried about the possibility of nuclear war, Pope Francis said: "I think we are at the very limit. I am really afraid of this. One accident is enough to precipitate things." He did not mention Hawaii or North Korea. Pope Francis has often flagged the danger of nuclear warfare and in November he appeared to harden the Catholic Church's teaching against nuclear weapons, saying countries should not stockpile them even for the purpose of deterrence.
Newgen Software garners Rs 127cr from anchor investors
Newgen Software Technologies raised over Rs 127 crore from anchor investors on Monday ahead of its initial share-sale, which opens today. The company's IPO committee has finalised allocation of 5,199,444 equity shares to nine anchor investors at Rs 245 apiece, also the upper price band for the offer, Newgen Software informed the stock exchanges.
At this price, the total amount works out to be Rs 127.38 crore, it added. The IPO will close for public subscription on January 18. The IPO comprises fresh issue of shares worth up to Rs 95 crore by the company and an offer for sale of 13,453,932 equity shares by the existing shareholders. The price band has been fixed at Rs 240-245 per share. At the upper end, the public issue would fetch Rs 425 crore.
Proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised towards purchase and furnishing of office premises near Noida-Greater Noida Expressway in Uttar Pradesh and for other general corporate purposes. Newgen is a software products company offering a platform that enables organisations to develop applications addressing their strategic business needs.
Trade deficit widens to 3-yr high, gold imports up 71.5% in Dec
Propelled by engineering goods and petroleum sectors, India's exports rose 12.36% to $27.03 billion in December even as the trade deficit touched a 3-year high. Imports too surged significantly to $41.91 billion, up 21.12%, on increased inbound shipments of crude oil and gold. As per the data released by the Commerce Ministry, the trade deficit or difference between imports and exports was $14.88 billion, up about 41% YoY.
Exports of engineering goods as well as petroleum products showed an increase of over 25% in December. However, shipments of ready-made garments declined by 8% to $1.33 billion last month. Gold imports surged by 71.5% to $3.39 billion last month as against $1.97 billion in December 2016. Imports of petroleum products and crude oil increased by a significant 35% to $10.34 billion in December, from $7.66 billion a year ago.
Barbeque Nation gets Sebi's nod for Rs 700cr IPO
Casual dining chain Barbeque Nation Hospitality has received markets regulator Sebi's approval to raise an estimated Rs 700 crore through initial public offering (IPO). The company had filed its draft papers with Sebi in August last year and obtained "observations" from the regulator on January 5, 2018, the latest update with markets watchdog showed.
Securities and Exchange Board of India's (Sebi) 'observations' are very important for any company to launch a public offer. Barbeque-Nation Hospitality's IPO comprises fresh issue of shares worth Rs 200 crore and an offer for sale of up to 6,179,000 equity shares, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).
The offer includes a reservation of up to 1.5 lakh equity shares for the company's employees. Proceeds from the issue will be utilised towards setting-up of new Barbeque Nation restaurants in India, repayment of loans, and general corporate purposes.
One of the biggest diamonds in history has just been dug up
One of the biggest diamonds in history has been discovered in the mountainous kingdom of Lesotho in southern Africa, reports Bloomberg. Gem Diamonds found the 910-carat stone, about the size of two golf balls, at its Letseng mine in the country. It’s a D color Type IIa diamond, which means it has very few or no nitrogen atoms and is one of the most expensive stones. The diamond is the fifth-biggest ever found.
The Letseng mine is famous for the size and quality of the diamonds it produces and has the highest average selling price in the world. Gem sold a 357-carat stone for $19.3 million in 2015 and in 2006 found the 603-carat Lesotho Promise. “This exceptional top-quality diamond is the largest to be mined to date and highlights the unsurpassed quality of the Letseng mine,” Chief Executive Officer Clifford Elphick said in a statement.
Mutual funds asset base from small towns up 46% to Rs 4.1L cr
Contribution of the country's small towns to mutual funds asset base surged 46% to Rs 4.1 lakh crore by November-end due to a spirited promotion campaign by industry body Amfi. Mutual funds' assets under management (AUM) from B15 locations - small towns beyond top 15 (T15) cities – grew from Rs 2.81 lakh crore in November-end 2016 to Rs 4.1 lakh crore at the end of November 2017, according to latest data available with Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi).
PE investments jump 55% YoY to all-time high of $24bn in 2017
Private equity firms invested $23.8 billion across 591 deals in 2017, making it the biggest year for PE investments in India. According to deal tracker Venture Intelligence, the investment value is 39% higher than the previous high of $17.1 billion (recorded in 2015) and 55% higher than $15.4 billion invested during 2016. In terms of number of deals in the year, 2017 saw 21% less activity as compared to 2016 (731 deals), indicating large number of big-ticket transactions.
HUL m-cap touches Rs 3 lakh cr ahead of Q3 results
Shares of Hindustan Unilever surged to its 52-week high level in trade today ahead of its third quarter results, following which the market capitalisation reached Rs 3 lakh crore. The stock opened at Rs 1,365, then touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,388.45, registering a jump of 1.56% over its previous closing price.
Following the uptick in the counter, the market-capitalisation of the company reached Rs 3 lakh crore in intra-day trade. At 1106 hours, the FMCG major's m-cap was quoted at Rs 2.97 lakh crore, BSE data shows. On the NSE, the stock opened at Rs 1,369.30, then gained further ground and touched a high of Rs 1,389.50, which was lso its 52-week high.
26/11 survivor little Moshe arrives in Mumbai, says he's very happy
Moshe Holtzberg, who lost his parents in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, arrived in Mumbai for the first time since the tragedy struck the family over nine years ago and said he was happy to visit the city, reports PTI. "Shalom...bahut khushi (I'm very happy)," said a shy Moshe, who arrived at the Mumbai airport shortly after 8 am.
The boy, who is now 11 years old, was accompanied by his grandfather Shimon Rosenberg, who said he will visit the Nariman House, where Moshe's parents were killed in the terror attack in November 2008, and pray there. "I feel very happy to come to India, to Nariman House where I am going to pray. I will say hi to the people of India. I feel very good in this country," Rosenberg said.
Moshe was two years old when his parents – Rabbi Gavriel Holtzberg and Rivka - were killed during the siege at the Nariman House by 10 Pakistani terrorists in November 2008. The Jewish couple ran a cultural and outreach centre for the Chabad-Lubavitch movement at the Nariman House in South Mumbai's Colaba area.
Budget 2018: What do startups and investors want? Watch Moneycontrol's Harsimran Julka in discussion with GoMassive Fund Founder Shailesh Vikram Singh, AdvantEdge Capital Partner's Kunal Khattar, Revstart CEO Ishant Singh and Moglix Founder CEO Rahul Garg.
ED summons Lalu Prasad's second son-in-law Rahul in PMLA case
The Enforcement Directorate has summoned another son-in-law of RJD chief Lalu Prasad, Rahul Yadav, in connection with its money laundering probe against his MP daughter Misa Bharti and others, reports PTI. In what comes as fresh trouble for the Lalu Prasad family, the agency has allegedly detected some funds being transferred by Rahul Yadav to his mother-in-law Rabri Devi, the wife of Lalu Prasad.
Agency sources said Rahul Yadav, husband of Lalu Prasad's fourth daughter Ragini, has now been issued summons to depose before the investigating officer of the case later this week and explain this transfer of about Rs 1 crore. The agency has already questioned Shailesh Kumar, Lalu Prasad's other son-in-law and husband of his daughter Misa Bharti, in this case many times in the past.
Bajaj Finance to acquire 12.6% in Mobikwik
Bajaj Finance said it will acquire 12.6% stake in mobile wallet company Mobikwik as against 10.83% stated earlier due to change in the conversion price of the compulsory convertible cumulative preference shares. In August last year, Bajaj Finance had entered into a subscription agreement with One MobiKwik Systems to acquire 10.83% stake for about Rs 225 crore.
Absolutely no crisis now in SC, says Bar Council of India
The Bar Council of India said there was "absolutely no crisis now" in the Supreme Court and normalcy will be restored soon in the higher judiciary that saw four top judges coming out in the open against the Chief Justice of India. BCI Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra told PTI that a seven-member delegation on Monday met Justice Ranjan Gogoi, one of the four judges who held the January 12 presser, and he assured him that there was no crisis at all.
"Justice Gogoi said the crisis is over. He said there is no dispute at all," Manan said when asked about reports which projected a contrary situation. A crisis erupted on January 12 after four senior judges - Justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan B Lokur and Kurian Joseph - openly castigated the functioning of the top court headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra.
GNFC shuts down Dahej plant indefinitely post gas leak
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals (GNFC) has shut down its plant at Dahej indefinitely post a gas leak incident. "In the morning on January 15, 2018, there has been a sudden leakage at TDI-II plant, Dahej, which called for plant shutdown at Dahej (Gujarat)... However, as a matter of abundant precaution, management has decided to close the plant indefinitely," GNFC said in a regulatory filing.
The company clarified that neither there was any property damage nor any loss of life. It said the plant will be closed till the "root cause is thoroughly analysed, reviewed and necessary further safety measures to be taken are fully evaluated in addition to current safety precautions". GNFC said "this decision to close TDI-II Plant indefinitely is taken till the process of necessary preparations, putting in place further checks and balances and thorough evaluation is over".
Pravin Togadia's health stable: Doctor
The condition of VHP international working president Pravin Togadia was stable, a day after he was found in an unconscious state at a park in Ahmedabad, a doctor attending him said. Senior officials of the Crime Branch went to the hospital this morning where Togadia is admitted to enquire about the incident.
The VHP leader, a Z-plus category protectee, went "missing" on Monday morning after stepping out of the VHP headquarters in Paldi area of the city when a contingent of Rajasthan Police came to arrest him in an old case. According to a statement issued on Monday by the VHP in Delhi, Togadia (62), who suffered from low blood sugar levels, was found in an unconscious state in Shahibaug area and was taken to Chandramani Hospital located in the same area.
Modinomics and Bharat
Is Modinomics compatible with Bharat? Watch our special show where Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra speaks with India Ratings Economist Devendra Pant, HT Journalist Vinod Sharma, Deloitte Partner Rohinton Sidhwa and Moneycontrol Economy Editor Gaurav Choudhury.
Crisis in SC seems to be unresolved: Attorney General KK Venugopal
Attorney General KK Venugopal on Tuesday said the crisis in the Supreme Court seems to be unresolved and hoped it will be "fully settled" in a couple of days, remarks that come a day after he stated that everything was settled in the higher judiciary.
A crisis erupted on January 12 after four senior judges - Justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan B Lokur and Kurian Joseph - openly castigated the functioning of the top court headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra.
India in quarterfinals of U-19 World Cup
Mount Maunganui: India breezed into the ICC U-19 World Cup quarterfinals after hammering minnows Papua New Guinea by 10 wickets in a low-scoring group B clash on Tuesday.
Skipper Prithvi Shaw slammed a strokeful fifty while spinner Anukul Roy claimed a maiden five-wicket haul at Bay Oval here to earn India the win.
Shares of Infosys are up close to 1.7% after Morgan Stanley raised coverage to overweight with a target price of Rs 1,300 per share.
Shares of HCL Technologies are up 3.5% after Morgan Stanley raised coverage to overweight with a target price of Rs 1,060 per share.
Kotak Mahindra Bank looks to 15% divest stake in MCX
Uday Kotak's Kotak Mahindra Bank has begun discussions to divest its stake in Multi Commodity Exchange, which was dealt a blow in December when market regulator Securities and Exchange Board India paved the way for universal exchange, reports Moneycontrol News’ Tarun Sharma. Kotak Mahindra Bank holds 15% stake in MCX. Other prominent shareholders in the company include ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, who has a 3.92% stake.
"After implementation of universal exchange from October this year, MCX would be the most impacted, in terms of volumes," a source said. Another senior executive from the industry added: "Kotak Mahindra Bank is asking for Rs 1,400 per share, for its stake. Though a premium from MCX's current share price, the rate is a climb down from the Rs 1,600 per share, the bank was asking for earlier."
Telecom sector loses 40,000 jobs since 2017, on course to cut 50,000 more
Faced with uncertainty, the once-sunshine telecom sector will continue to witness a decline in headcounts for the next six-nine months, taking the total number of job losses to 80,000-90,000. The sector, which has been witnessing rough weather in terms of profitability due to rising competition and lower margins, has witnessed large scale lay-offs making job scenario uncertain, said a CIEL HR Services in a report.
The report is based on a survey among around 100 senior and mid-level employees of 65 telco and software and hardware service providers to telecom companies. According to the report, since last year the sector has already lost around 40,000 people and the trend is likely to continue for the next six-to-nine months and may see the culling touching 80,000-90,000.