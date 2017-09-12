News Live: Thrilled to host Apple's first keynote at the Steve Jobs Theater, says Cook

Coming to the rescue of distressed home buyers of Noida and Greater Noida, the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday directed the builders to hand over 50,000 flats to buyers in the next three months or face action, reports PTI.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued the directive at a meeting with the developers and top administrators from Noida and Greater Noida Authority, Urban Development Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said.
Khanna is a member of three-ministerial committee formed by Adityanath to look into the problems being faced by the home buyers in the wake of insolvency proceedings initiated against Jaypee Infratech.
Sep 12, 08:36 PM (IST)
SBI Life Insurance, a subsidiary of the country's largest lender SBI, will hit the capital market on September 20 to raise up to Rs 8,400 crore.
The initial share sale offer will open on September 20 and close on September 22, SBI said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.
Ministry of Corporate Finance has identified over 1 lakh directors of shell companies and disqualified them under Section 164 (2)(a) of Companies Act. The move comes in after the government cancelled registration of 2 lakh companies.
Sep 12, 05:56 PM (IST)
India’s industrial output grew 1.2 percent in July as compared with a contraction of 0.1 percent in June amid expectation that production would have risen as companies began restocking and building fresh inventories after clearing up the stockpile in the previous month ahead of GST’s roll out from July 1.
Factory output measured by the index of industrial production (IIP) is the closest approximation for measuring economic activity in the country’s business landscape.
Cabinet allows BSNL to sell tower assets. Mobile tower assets of BSNL to be hived off into a separate company, fully owned by BSNL
Sep 12, 04:29 PM (IST)
Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan have become members of key cabinet committees.
Sitharaman has become a member of committee on security headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Sitharaman and Goyal have become part of a committee on political affairs and another committee on economic affairs.
Abducted Father Tom from Kerala who was kidnapped by the ISIS has been rescued. According to government sources, Father Tom will be flown to Kerala on Tuesday night. The priest is currently in Muscat.
Father Tom was abducted in March 2016 by ISIS, which had attacked an old-age home in southern Yemeni city of Aden. Nearly 15 people were killed in the attack.
Sep 12, 03:31 PM (IST)
Two officers from Haryana Police questioned staff at the Ryan International School in Kandivali in connection with the murder of a boy in the institution's premises in Gurugram. The two officials from Haryana Police are at the campus of Ryan International School, said DCP (Zone-XII) Vinay Rathod. Of the two officials one of them is an inspector-level officer. They are verifying documents and questioning staff, an official said.
Sep 12, 03:29 PM (IST)
Online recruitment posted a 14 percent growth in August, driven by segments such as home appliances, BFSI and FMCG, and the job outlook for coming months looks sanguine, a report by Monster.com states. The Monster Employment Index for August stood at 279, a 14 percent jump over the same period a year ago when it stood at 244. The August index registered a slight improvement from 274 in July.
Sep 12, 03:29 PM (IST)
Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "massively opening up" space for terrorists in Jammu & Kashmir, leading to an increase in violence. He said the decision by Modi to have a political tie-up with the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) was a "strategic mistake".
Sep 12, 03:26 PM (IST)
BJP President Amit Shah accused West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress of unleashing violence against BJP workers in the state and urged human rights organisations to speak against it. No violence could stop the growth of the BJP in Bengal, he said.
Sep 12, 03:24 PM (IST)
The Delhi High Court sought the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (TRAI) response on Vodafone India's appeal against a single judge order dismissing its petition against the consultation process adopted for fixing interconnection usage charges (IUCs) between cellular and fixed line operators. A bench of justices S Ravindra Bhat and Sunil Gaur sought to know the TRAI’s stand on the issue and listed the matter for September 15.
IUCs are charges paid by operators of telecommunication services on whom the call originates to operators on whose end the call terminates. The charges are currently determined in accordance with the Telecom Interconnection Usage Charges Regulations 2015.
Sep 12, 03:20 PM (IST)
The initial public offering of Matrimony.com has been oversubscribed 1.1 times so far on Day 2. The issue received bids for 30.98 lakh equity shares as against its IPO size of 28.11 lakh equity shares, data available on the NSE shows.
Sep 12, 03:12 PM (IST)
Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of controlling and managing an online machine of over a thousand trolls whose purpose is to destroy Gandhi's credibility and call him "stupid and incompetent". "There is a BJP machine. A 1,000 guys sitting on computers telling you about me. It's a tremendous machine, all day they spread abuse about me, say that I'm a 'reluctant politician... and the operation is run by the gentleman who is running our country," Gandhi stated.
Sep 12, 03:02 PM (IST)
Initial coin offerings (ICO), the practice of creating and selling digital currencies to finance start-up projects, are “very high risk” and speculative, Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority said. ICOs are a digital form of raising funds from the public using a virtual currency, with issuers accepting Bitcoin or Ether in exchange for a proprietary coin or token that is related to a specific company or project. “ICOs are very high-risk, speculative investments,” the FCA said in a consumer warning.
Sep 12, 02:59 PM (IST)
The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has filed a petition in the Madras High Court seeking permission to meet the governor to prove its majority in the state legislature. The party wants Edapaddi Palaniswami to prove his majority on the floor. The court is likely to take up DMK President MK Stalin’s writ petition on Thursday.
Sep 12, 02:52 PM (IST)
British inflation hit its joint highest in more than five years in August as households paid more for fuel and clothing, complicating the Bank of England’s job this week of explaining why it is not raising interest rates, reports Reuters. Consumer prices overall increased by 2.9 percent compared with a year earlier, the Office for National Statistics said, up from 2.6 percent in July.
Sep 12, 02:47 PM (IST)
India is among the most optimistic globally in terms of hiring outlook of companies, but the pace has faltered considerably over the past year as companies still remain cautious, ManpowerGroup said. Of the 5,005 employers surveyed across India, only 19 percent companies have bullish hiring plans for the October-December quarter. Although the findings indicate payrolls growing in the next three months, the overall hiring momentum will be slower compared to the same period a year ago.
Sep 12, 02:39 PM (IST)
Defending Rahul Gandhi’s speech in California, the Congress said it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is guilty of insulting India on foreign soil and not the party vice-president. "BJP's reaction to Gandhi's speech once again betrays their spirit of intolerance. Modi has repeatedly said that before him nothing was done that would gain India recognition on the world stage," Congress leader Anand Sharma said.
Sep 12, 02:31 PM (IST)
Subhash Garg, an eyewitness in Ryan School murder, told CNN-News18 that he had seen the accused bus conductor Ashok Kumar wearing a blood soaked shirt soon after the murder on Friday. He said Kumar later washed his shirt and returned to the crime scene.
Meanwhile, the 7-year-old victim's father has further reiterated his claim of a bigger conspiracy behind the murder.
Sep 12, 02:27 PM (IST)
A special SIT court hearing the2002 Naroda Gam riot case summoned BJP president Amit Shah to appear before it as a defence witness for former Gujarat minister Maya Kodnani, who is one of the prime accused. On a petition filed by Kodnani, special SIT judge PB Desai summoned Shah to appear before the court on September 18. The court said it will not re-issue the summons in case Shah fails to present himself on a given date.
Sep 12, 01:38 PM (IST)
European bourses continued their relief rally, opening higher after stock markets in Asia and in the US hit new record highs as worries about Hurricane Irma and North Korea’s nuclear standoff eased.
Sep 12, 01:33 PM (IST)
A team of Haryana police personnel has reached Mumbai. Their next course of action will be to question Ryan International CEO Ryan Pinto in connection with the murder of a 7-year-old boy at the school’s Gurugram campus on August 8.
highlights
Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's economic policies, accusing him of causing "tremendous damage" to India's economy with "reckless and dangerous" decisions like demonetisation and "hastily-applied" GST. He said the November 8 demonetisation decision was taken without asking the Chief Economic Advisor and Parliament, which caused tremendous damage to the economy. Demonetisation, he alleged, imposed a devastating cost on India. He said 30,000 new youngsters were joining the job market every single day and the government was only creating 500 jobs a day.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said he was ready to “take charge” in 2019, his clearest indication yet that he will be the party’s prime ministerial candidate in the Lok Sabha elections. Addressing students at the University of California in Berkeley, Gandhi also admitted that some arrogance crept into the Congress in 2012, two years before the BJP swept to power at the Centre.
The United Nations Security Council unanimously stepped up sanctions against North Korea over the country’s sixth and most powerful nuclear test conducted on September 3, imposing a ban on the country’s textile exports and capping imports of crude oil. It was the ninth sanctions resolution unanimously adopted by the 15-member council since 2006 over North Korea’s ballistic missile and nuclear programs. A tougher initial US draft was weakened to win the support of Pyongyang ally China and Russia.
Good Evening Moneycontrol users. This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day.
India’s retail inflation continued to grow at 3.36 percent in August, mainly due to an increase in foods prices and higher services costs indicating GST’s inflationary impact.
