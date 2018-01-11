App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented byMotilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News Live: There's an orchestrated campaign to malign Aadhaar, says Nandan Nilekani

This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.

highlights

  • Jan 11, 03:16 PM (IST)

    Here are the top headlines at 3 pm from Moneycontrol News' Sakshi Batra

  • Jan 11, 02:17 PM (IST)

    There's an orchestrated campaign to malign Aadhaar, says Nandan Nilekani

    Former Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) Chairman Nandan Nilekani said there was an "orchestrated campaign" to malign Aadhaar, reports PTI. He was reacting to filing of an FIR on The Tribune newspaper report relating to Aadhaar data breach. "There is 100% an orchestrated campaign to see how Aadhaar gets maligned, yes absolutely," Nilekani said.

  • Jan 11, 03:33 PM (IST)

    COAI sees no tangible benefit from spectrum payment leeway

    Industry body COAI said the proposal to extend payment period for spectrum to 16 years from the current 10 years will ease cash flows initially, but will not yield any tangible financial benefits for telecom companies, reports PTI. This is because the industry will end up shelling out Rs 80,000 crore more over the life of the debt on account of the extended timelines for spectrum payment, the Cellular Operators' Association of India (COAI) argued.

  • Jan 11, 02:59 PM (IST)

    India should not copy China for urbanisation: NITI Aayog VC

    India should not replicate foreign models like that of China for urbanisation and needs to create growth hubs across the country, NITI Aayog's Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar said. Kumar also noted that the country needs to use less resources per unit of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), whether it is materials or environment. (PTI)

  • Jan 11, 02:45 PM (IST)

    German economy grew at 2.2 percent in 2017, budget surplus hit 1.2% of GDP: official data

    Europe's biggest economy, Germany, accelerated by 2.2% in 2017, according to the official data. The growth figure were released by the Federal Statistical Office suggest that growth has been strongest since 2011, when the economy grew by 3.7%. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) expanded by 1.9% in 2016 and 1.7% in 2015. The data also suggested that German budget surplus hit 1.2% of the GDP in 2017.

  • Jan 11, 02:35 PM (IST)

    Infosys Q3 net profit seen up 3.14% QoQ

    Infosys, the country's second largest software services provider, will announce its third quarter earnings on Friday. The key things to watch out for would be its full year guidance and management commentary. Overall it is expected to be soft quarter due to seasonality.

    The IT bellwether is expected to report a profit of Rs 3,609 crore, down 3.14% compared to Rs 3,726 crore in the previous quarter, according to average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18. Revenue is seen growing 1.5% sequentially to Rs 17,823 crore from Rs 17,567 crore.

  • Jan 11, 02:26 PM (IST)

    "Interview" with Mueller "seems unlikely" to happen: Trump

    President Donald Trump hinted that it "seems unlikely" that he would allow Special Counsel Robert Mueller to "interview" him in the ongoing probe into the potential links between the Trump campaign and Russia in the 2016 US presidential election, reports PTI. Mueller and congressional committees investigating the matter have yet to reach a conclusion about whether any collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia took place.

  • Jan 11, 02:23 PM (IST)

    HC declines to restrain CPRPL from using McDonald's brand name

    The Delhi High Court declined to pass an interim order restraining Connaught Plaza Restaurants Pvt (CPRPL), a McDonald's franchisee, from selling products under the name of the US fast food giant, reports PTI. CPRPL is a 50:50 joint venture of McDonald's and its estranged Indian partner, Vikram Bakshi.

    Justice Rajiv Sahai Endlaw said the restaurants of the franchisee were a running business and hence, cannot be stayed ex-parte without proper consideration of all aspects, including the CPRPL's reply. The court, however, allowed a representative of McDonald's legal team to visit by this afternoon some of the restaurants run by CPRPL to collect samples of food and packaging as well as inventory. The restaurants were directed to provide the samples to the representative.

  • Jan 11, 02:14 PM (IST)

    Here are the top headlines at 2 pm from Moneycontrol News' Anchal Pathak

  • Jan 11, 02:07 PM (IST)

    'Ind directors should exercise caution in related party deals'

    Independent directors should exercise special care in issues of conflict of interests in related party transactions as well as those related to managerial remuneration as they are the watchdogs of companies, Minister of State for Corporate Affairs PP Chaudhary said. Amid persisting concerns over corporate governance practices, the minister stressed the need to further strengthen the institution of independent directors, adding that they are required to play a critical role in establishing internal financial controls.

  • Jan 11, 02:01 PM (IST)

    Housing sales fall 17% in nine cities during 2017: PropTiger

    Housing sales dropped 17% during 2017 in nine major cities of the country because of demand slowdown and impact of the new realty law, according to a report by realty portal PropTiger. Sales declined to 2,18,500 units last year in nine cities - Gurgaon, Noida, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Pune, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad - against 2,63,500 units in 2016, the News Corp-backed PropTiger said in its report. Launches fell by 43% to 1,63,573 units in 2017 from 2,88,748 units in the previous year.

  • Jan 11, 01:57 PM (IST)

    The Securities Appellate Tribunal has quashed the merger order between ICICI Prudential Life and Sahara Life. It has upheld the appointment of IRDA's administrator to run Sahara Life's business. The ruling will come as a huge relief for Sahara Life which had challenged the Insurance Regulatory Development Authority of India's (Irda) merger order between ICICI Prudential Life and it. Irda will now give Sahara Life a fresh hearing before passing the merger in three months.

  • Jan 11, 01:51 PM (IST)

    The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has allowed Bharti Airtel to do Aadhaar-based eKYC verification of its mobile customers till March 31.

  • Jan 11, 01:46 PM (IST)

    The Delhi High Court has dismissed a plea seeking withdrawal of coins having religious symbols embossed on them. In its ruling, the court said the coins having religious symbols do not dent the country's secular fabric and secularism does not bar issuance of coins to commemorate any event.

  • Jan 11, 01:39 PM (IST)

    Armed robbers seize jewels worth 4m euro from Paris Ritz

    Armed robbers launched a spectacular raid on the world-famous Ritz hotel in Paris, making off with an estimated four million euros worth of jewels, the latest in a string of high-profile heists in the French capital, reports AFP. The gang of five men armed with hatchets smashed display windows on the ground floor of the hotel in Paris' luxurious Place Vendome around 6:30 pm, making off with the jewels.

    Three of the gang were detained while fleeing the scene and an AFP journalist said some roads around the hotel were sealed off by security forces following the incident. Two people were still being sought by authorities on Thursday evening.

  • Jan 11, 01:21 PM (IST)

    GMR Infrastructure may raise up to Rs 5K cr via airport biz IPO

    GMR Infrastructure is looking to raise between Rs 4,000 crore and Rs 5,000 crore through the listing of its airport holding entity, sources told The Economic Times. The move will help it pare debt and mobilise expansion funds. GMR is working with at least five banks — Bank of America-Merrill Lynch, JM Financial, Kotak Mahindra Capital, Axis Capital and ICICI Securities — on the mega issue that is expected to hit the markets in the April-June quarter, sources said. 

  • Jan 11, 01:13 PM (IST)

    Here are the top headlines at 1 pm from Moneycontrol News' Sakshi Batra

  • Jan 11, 12:59 PM (IST)

    Lamborghini Urus debuts in India at Rs 3cr

    Lamborghini has launched Urus at Rs 3 crore, making it the costliest in its class in India. Calling it super sport utility vehicle the Urus is Lamborghini's first ever SUV and India is amongst the first few countries to get the vehicle, reports Moneycontrol News’ Swaraj Baggonkar. Attaining 100km/hr in just 3.6 seconds the Urus has a top speed of 305 kmph. Powering the SUV is a mammoth 4 litre litre V8 engine mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. This engine generates peak power of 650 hp.

    Lamborghini Urus debuts in India at Rs 3cr Lamborghini has launched Urus at Rs 3 crore, making it the costliest in its class in India. Calling it super sport utility vehicle the Urus is Lamborghini's first ever SUV and India is amongst the first few countries to get the vehicle, reports Moneycontrol News’ Swaraj Baggonkar. Attaining 100km/hr in just 3.6 seconds the Urus has a top speed of 305 kmph. Powering the SUV is a mammoth 4 litre litre V8 engine mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. This engine generates peak power of 650 hp.
  • Jan 11, 12:58 PM (IST)

  • Jan 11, 12:49 PM (IST)
  • Jan 11, 12:48 PM (IST)

    Apollo Micro Systems IPO: Proceed with caution as valuations, working cap requirements a concern

    For an MD of a high-tech defence-system company, Apollo Micro Systems' 55-year-old chief Karunakar Reddy Baddam strangely does not seem to have a voter identification number and driving licence - at least it hasn't disclosed in the company's red herring prospectus filed with SEBI, as is practice. But that's the least of the concerns here, finds Moneycontrol Research’s Jitendra Kumar Gupta.

    Apollo, whose IPO opened on Thursday, is seeking to raise Rs 156 crore for a mere 24.7% stake. Context: over the last two decades of operations, the company has created a net worth of only Rs 63 crore. The other big concern is the purpose of fundraising. Out of the total issue size of Rs 156 crore, Rs 118 crore will be used for working capital. The rest Rs 38 crore will be used for general corporate purpose, which is on the higher side.

  • Jan 11, 12:20 PM (IST)

    Bank of Baroda may sell Nainital Bank stake to shore up capital

    Bank of Baroda, India’s third-largest state-run lender, is seeking to sell unit Nainital Bank as it sheds non-core assets to bolster its balance sheet, sources told Bloomberg. A decision on the size of the stake to be sold will depend on approvals from the Reserve Bank of India, sources said.

    BoB holds 98.6% stake in the 96-year-old Nainital Bank, which had assets of about Rs 77 billion as of March end. Deliberations regarding the sale are at an early stage and private equity firms have expressed initial interest, sources said. There’s no guarantee the talks will lead to a sale, they added.

    Nainital Bank has about 135 branches spread across five states. It reported a net income of Rs 484 million in FY17, little changed from the previous year, and its bad-loan ratio stood at 5% of the total. That compares with a soured-debt level of 9.6% for the banking system as a whole, data compiled by RBI shows.

  • Jan 11, 12:10 PM (IST)

    Here are the top headlines at 12 pm from Moneycontrol News' Anchal Pathak

  • Jan 11, 12:09 PM (IST)

    Govt accident cover plan gets 130m enrolments, term insurance gets 52m

    The Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), the government’s personal accident insurance scheme, has crossed 130 million enrolments and had 132.57 million enrolments as on January 8, 2018, reports Moneycontrol News’ M Saraswathy. Meanwhile, the term insurance scheme, Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), has covered 52 million individuals for Rs 2 lakh each so far, according to data from the Department of Financial Services.

    Launched in May 2015 as part of the Jan Suraksha Yojana by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, both insurance products are valid for one year each and can be auto-renewed through deduction of premium from the bank account of the person insured. The premium for the accident insurance is Rs 12 per annum, while that for the term insurance is Rs 330 per annum.

  • Jan 11, 11:57 AM (IST)

    Exclusive: Trai may today halve international interconnect charge to 25-30 paise

    Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) may today announce halving of international termination charges to 25-30 paise per minute from 53 paise, a senior official told Moneycontrol News’ Dhirendra Tripathi. The regulation will be effective from a later date.

    International termination charges are paid by the telecom operator from whose country the call is originating to the service provider here on whose network the call terminates. The charges are payable on calls made to mobiles as well as landlines. The international operator recovers this charge from its subscriber.

    The telecom regulator had raised the international termination charges to 53 paise per minute from 40 paise in February 2015 while cutting the mobile termination charges to 14 paise per minute from 20 paise per minute. It further cut the mobile termination charge to 6 paise in its September 19, 2017 order while leaving the subject of revising international termination charges open to further deliberations.

  • Jan 11, 11:47 AM (IST)

    Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries rose nearly 2% after its Halol plant in Gujarat was cleared by the Dutch health regulator.

  • Jan 11, 11:46 AM (IST)

    Here are the top headlines at 11 am from Moneycontrol News' Sakshi Batra

     

  • Jan 11, 11:44 AM (IST)

    Shares of Bharti Airtel gained over 1%, hitting a high of Rs 516.70. Global research and broking firm Nomura has initiated a Buy on the telecom major with a target at Rs 625 per share.

  • Jan 11, 11:41 AM (IST)

    India's 2017 oil demand growth posts lowest gain since 2013

    Indian oil consumption in 2017 grew at its slowest in four years, according to government statistics, hit by the government’s demonetisation move and a tax increase that knocked the gain in fuel use back to a modest 2.3%, reports Reuters. The low growth also coincided with another year of weak, albeit improving, new vehicle sales.

  • Jan 11, 11:26 AM (IST)

    Reports on China slowing US bond purchases may be fake

    A report that China is considering slowing or halting purchases of US Treasury bonds may be based on erroneous information and could be “fake”, the country’s foreign exchange regulator said. Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday that Chinese officials reviewing the country’s vast foreign exchange holdings had recommended slowing or halting purchases of US Treasury bonds amid a less attractive market for them and rising US-China trade tensions. The report sent US Treasury yields to 10-month highs and sent the dollar lower. “The news could quote the wrong source of information, or may be fake news,” the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) said in a statement published on its website.

LOAD MORE
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.