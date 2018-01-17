News Live: Tata Sons plans to raise $1.5bn via ECB, says report

Live now
Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Tata Sons plans to raise $1.5bn via ECB, says report
Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata group, is looking to raise up to $1.5 billion in external commercial borrowing (ECB) in the next few weeks, sources told Mint. It plans to use the funds partly to subscribe to the forthcoming rights issue of Tata Steel and also repay a part of the outstanding debt of Tata Teleservices (TTSL), which is in the process of merging with Bharti Airtel, sources said.
What's in a name? Chinese automaker nixes 'Trumpchi'
Chinese auto maker GAC is changing the name of models it plans to introduce in the US market next year, because "Trumpchi" sounds too much like its linked to President Donald Trump, reports AFP. "The name will change for the US market to avoid the wrong connotation or misunderstanding," a GAC spokesman said. The Trumpchi models have been available in China for years, and the word actually means "legend" in Chinese, the spokesman said.
Defence minister Sitharaman undertakes sortie in Sukhoi
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman took off in the IAFs frontline combat jet Sukhoi 30 MKI from the air base in Jodhpur, reports PTI. The country's first woman defence minister sat in the rear seat behind the pilot and was wearing the pilots G-suit. The sortie is likely to last for 30 minutes, defence sources said. "She is reviewing the operational preparedness and combat capabilities," the sources said. Sukoi-30 MKI is a nuclear-capable aircraft which can penetrate deep into enemy territory.
Isro releases first image taken by Cartosat-2 series satellite
The first day image captured by India's recently launched weather observation Cartosat-2 series satellite shows a part of Indore city in Madhya Pradesh with the Holkar Cricket Stadium in the centre, reports PTI. The image was acquired on January 15, three days after the launch of the satellite, and released on Tuesday on the website of the Bengaluru-headquartered Indian Space Research Organisation.
Dolly Khanna sold 10 stocks in Dec quarter, portfolio soars 575% in 2017
Chennai-based value investor Dolly Khanna made a couple of changes in her portfolio during the December quarter. She reduced stake in 10 companies and increased in three others, which include GNFC, IFB Agro Industries and Rain Industries. Khanna has been investing in the domestic stock market since 1996 and her portfolio is entirely managed by her husband Rajiv Khanna.
Shares in Khanna's portfolio soared up to 575% in 2017. Her total investment in Indian equities was valued at over Rs 850 crore as of September 30, 2017. She marginally reduced stake in IFB Industries from 1.05% as of September 2017 to 1.03% as of December 2017. Other stocks where Khanna marginally reducing holding include NOCIL (from 2.02% to 1.96%), Thirumalai Chemicals (from 1.73% to 1.63%).
Khanna also sold some shares in Tata Metaliks and Sterling Tools. In Tata Metaliks, her shareholding fell to 1.08% as of December 2017 from 1.09% as of September 2017. Among others, Khanna's holdings in Sterling Tools, Dwarikesh Sugar, Nandan Denim, Emkay Global Financial Services and Ruchira Paper fell to 1.29%, 1.57%, 1.07%, 1.02% and 1.67% at the end of October-December 2017 quarter from 1.39%, 1.59%, 1.2%, 1.31% and 1.7% as of September 30, 2017, respectively.
Data showed Khanna sold nearly 4,870 shares in Manppuram Finance during Q3 FY18. She held 95,29,586 shares of Manappuram Finance as of December 31, 2017 against 95,34,454 shares as of September 30, 2017. Among her bullish bets, Khanna increased her holding in Rain Industries and IFB Agro Industries to 2.57% and 1.27% at the end of Q3 FY18 from 2.05% and 1.14%, respectively, as of Q2 FY18 end. Her stake in GNFC, where she was not among the key shareholders in Q2 FY18, rose to 1.03% as of December 31, 2017.
7 out of 10 teens can use cellphone but not read basic text: ASER 2017
More than seven out of 10 children in the age group of 14-18 years can use a cellphone, but cannot read basic text fluently in their language, says the Annual Status of Education Report (ASER). The report also says that females have reduced access to cellphones. While only 12% males have never used a cellphone, the corresponding number of females is much higher at 22%, it says.
The report is based on a survey which was carried out in 28 districts of 24 states, with four domains in focus, namely what are the children of this age group (14 to 18 years) doing, their ability, awareness and aspirations. "While 25% in the 14-18 age group still cannot read basic text fluently in their own language, more than half struggle with division problems. As for English sentences, 53% can read them. It has also been found that the proportion of youths, who have not acquired basic math skills by 14 years, is the same as that of 18-year-olds," the report says.
ASER 2017 has focused on 14 to 18-year-olds, who have just moved beyond the elementary school and are the first batch to pass out of class VIII after the implementation of the Right to Education Act, 2009. According to the report, the number of students enrolled in school systems once they move out of the protection of the Right to Education Act, has drastically decreased particularly of girls.
Deutsche Bank may sell Indian retail unit to IndusInd Bank
Deutsche Bank AG is in early talks to sell its retail operations in India, part of a previously announced plan to raise money through asset sales, sources told Bloomberg. The discussions, with Mumbai-based IndusInd Bank, are not exclusive and a decision isn’t imminent, sources said. A sale of the operations isn’t certain, sources added.
Days before Budget 2018, GST Council set to cut rates on 70-80 items; simpler rules and procedures on anvil
The country’s six-month old revamped indirect tax system is set to undergo significant changes, which will include simplification of return filing process, amendment in laws and rules to simplify procedures, along with rate cuts of around 70 goods and services, reports Moneycontrol News’ Shreya Nandi. The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council—the apex body for decision making headed by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley—is likely to consider the big bang recommendations from states and various officers’ panel in its next meeting on Thursday.
Nestle sells US candy biz to Ferrero for $2.9bn
Nestle has agreed to sell its US candy business to Italy's Ferrero for $2.9 billion in cash as the Swiss food giant shakes up its product portfolio, reports AFP. Ferrero, known for its Tic Tac, Nutella and Ferrero Rocher brands but which has traditionally preferred organic growth to acquisitions, will now be picking up Crunch, Butterfinger and Baby Ruth from Nestle. The sale will make Ferrero the third-largest confectionary company in the US market.
Hitler’s wartime car is up for auction in the US
A "super Mercedes" parade car built for and used by Adolf Hitler during World War II is to be sold at auction on Wednesday, reports CNBC. The Nazi dictator's Mercedes-Benz 770 Grosser Offener Tourenwagen, which the US Army seized after the war, is one of just three in private hands. Only five models remain in existence. The German car is described by Worldwide Auctioneers, which will be selling it in Scottsdale, Arizona, as "the most historically significant automobile ever offered for public sale." (Picture courtesy: Worldwide Auctioneers)
China banking regulator chief warns 'black swan' event could threaten financial stability: People's Daily
China’s banking regulator chief warned that a “black swan”, or an unforeseen, event could threaten the country’s financial stability, official People’s Daily reported on Wednesday. In an interview with the paper, Guo Shuqing said that while risks in the financial system are manageable, they are still “complex and serious.”
Since his appointment as the head of the China Banking Regulatory Commission early last year, Guo has introduced a flurry of new rules to reign in lender risks including from curbs on shadow banking activities to the crackdown on loan fraud. Guo said the dangers stem from the pressure of rising bad debt, imperfect internal risk systems at financial institutions, the relatively high levels of shadow banking activities and rule violations.
Trump is fit for duty, but should hit the gym, says White House doctor
US President Donald Trump passed a test for signs of dementia and is in overall excellent health, but needs to shed weight by cutting calories, fats and carbohydrates and starting a daily exercise routine, the White House physician said. Trump, who was coy about sharing medical information during his unconventional 2016 run for office, used his first presidential medical exam - conducted on Friday at Walter Reed National Medical Centre - to try to put to rest lingering questions about his mental fitness for office, reports Reuters.
Trump, 71, is known to enjoy high-fat foods like fried chicken, hamburgers and steak - and, while he plays golf, he does not have a daily exercise routine. Jackson said Trump is going to try to lose 4.5 to 6.8 kg by eating better and starting to exercise.
US companies list blockchain ETFs as bitcoin proposals languish
Investors looking to profit from excitement surrounding bitcoin technology will get a new opportunity this week. Funds coming to market on Wednesday will purchase shares of companies, such as Hitachi, Accenture and Overstock.com, that may benefit from the digital asset’s underlying technology, reports Reuters.
Rather than buying wild-trading “cryptocurrencies” themselves, the funds’ tactic has mollified uneasy regulators who have denied or tabled more than a dozen proposals for funds that would own bitcoin or futures based on them. Amplify Investments and Reality Shares are each launching exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that invest in companies betting on blockchain, the decentralised technology bitcoin uses to keep a running record of transactions.
Bitcoin briefly dips below $10,000 on Coinbase, ethereum crashes 30%
Bitcoin briefly plunged below $10,000 on Wednesday on Coinbase, after first topping the psychologically key level in late November, reports CNBC. Other major digital currencies also sold off sharply. Digital currency ethereum plunged 30% to below $1,000, while ripple fell below $1. In fact, nearly every major cryptocurrency suffered massive losses during the day.
Ethereum traded at about $1,062 as of 6:42 am. That represented a sizable rebound after hitting a low of $854 earlier in the day. Coinbase is the leading US marketplace for trading bitcoin, ethereum, litecoin and bitcoin cash. The declines followed comments from South Korean authorities that indicated tougher regulation on digital currency trading. However, there was no immediately apparent driver behind the late-afternoon decline.
Bitcoin dropped 28% to a low of $9,969 on Coinbase, but quickly jumped back up to trade back above $11,000 as of 6:42 am. Bitcoin has now nearly halved in price after topping $19,800 in mid-December. But the digital currency remains more than 1,100% higher over the last 12 months, according to Coinbase.
BHEL bags Rs 2,800cr order for power project in Maharashtra
State-run power equipment maker BHEL said it has won a Rs 2,800 crore contract for 660MW supercritical thermal power project in Maharashtra. It will be set up as an expansion project of Maharashtra State Power Generation Company's (MAHAGENCO) Bhusawal Thermal Power Station in Jalgaon district, BHEL said in a BSE filing.
BHEL's scope of work for this brownfield expansion project includes design, engineering, manufacture, supply, construction, erection, testing and commissioning of 1X660 MW supercritical coal-based thermal set and civil works. It said the 1,420 MW Bhusawal TPS (thermal power station) is equipped with 2 sets each of 210 MW and 500 MW ratings.
HUL Q3 profit seen up 11%, volume growth may be around 8-9%
Hindustan Unilever is expected to announce its Q3 FY18 result today. The company is expected to post a great set of numbers due to demonetisation base, GST restocking, nation-wide launch of Ayush and international parent's cost-cutting focus.
Profit after tax is seen rising 11.4% YoY to Rs 1,156 crore while adjusted profit may rise 25.7%, according to average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18. Revenue is expected to increase 9.8% to Rs 9,136 crore from Rs 8,318 crore in the same period last year.
Operating profit is seen rising 24% YoY to Rs 1,684 crore. Margin may expand 210 basis points to 18.4% for the quarter-ended December 2017 driven by a focus on cost reduction, increased premium products and spike in crude oil to impact with a lag.
Here are the top headlines at 1 pm from Moneycontrol News' Sakshi Batra
Volvo Group India looks at 10-15% CAGR in next 7-10 years
Completing 20 years of its operations in the country, Volvo Group in India said it is looking at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10-15% over the next seven to ten years, reports PTI. The company also said it will continue to invest in technology and talent in the days to come. "The last two years have been phenomenal for us; we have grown by 40% in our top line and also in profits, which is very good," Volvo Group India Pvt President and MD Kamal Bali said.
"I can say that we are looking at between 10% and 15% growth rate CAGR over the next seven to ten years, and that is the rate at which this industry will comfortably grow," he said. Pointing out that all the segments that the company caters to were connected with the real economy, whether it is urbanisation which needs buses, constructing roads which need construction equipment or transportation of cargo which needs trucks, he said "all of these are going to grow."
Huge opportunity to export LNG to India, China: IEA chief
Washington: There is a huge opportunity for the US to export LNG to India and China in the next five years as they push to replace coal, the head of the International Energy Agency has said as he highlighted the growing importance of the two nations in the energy market.
Fatih Birol, executive director for the agency, said both India and China use gas at a minimum level. Globally, the share of gas in the global energy mix is about 25 per cent, and in both these countries, it is less than or around 5 per cent only.
195 security personnel killed in terror incidents in Kashmir in last three years
JAMMU: The Jammu Kashmir government on Wednesday said 195 security personnel lost their lives in the last three years in terror incidents in the Kashmir Valley.
In a written reply to a question of BJP's Ramesh Arora, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti told the Legislative Council that 195 security personnel were killed in "terrorist- related violence" in the last three years in the valley.
Here are the top headlines at 12 pm from Moneycontrol News' Anchal Pathak
Gayatri Projects bags Rs 923cr road projects in Odisha
Gayatri Projects has secured orders for two road projects worth Rs 923 crore from NHAI in Odisha. "Gayatri Projects bagged two new orders worth Rs 529 crore and Rs 394 crore from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI)," Gayatri Projects said in a BSE filing.
The first project is for rehabilitation and upgradation of four-laning of Cuttack-Angul section of NH-42 from km 60.200 to km 112 (package 2) in Odisha. The second project is for four laning of Rajamunda-Barkote section of NH-23 in Odisha. The company said these projects will be executed on engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) basis.
Grand welcome for Israeli PM in Ahmedabad, to hold roadshow with Modi shortly
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu have reached Ahmedabad and will shortly embark on a roadshow to Sabarmati Ashram, reports CNN-News18. Members of Gujrat’s Jewish community are waiting to greet the two leaders at the ashram.
Around 50 stages have been erected along the stretch and people from different states will welcome Netanyahu, who is on a six-day visit to India. From the Sabarmati Ashram, Modi and Netanyahu would go to 'iCreate', an autonomous centre for budding entrepreneurs and start-ups, near Bavla town.
The Israeli Prime Minister will also present Modi a special gift — the Gal-Mobile water desalinisation and purification jeep the two leaders rode at Israel's Olga beach last year. This would be Modi’s second such roadshow in Gujarat with a foreign leader after Japanese premier Shinzo Abe’s visit in September last year.
Here are the top headlines at 11 am from Moneycontrol News' Sakshi Batra
The Supreme Court agrees to hear the plea of producers of Bollywood movie 'Padmaavat' against the ban imposed on it by some state governments.
Here are the top headlines at 10:30 am from Moneycontrol News' Anchal Pathak
Heavy fog in city, 13 trains cancelled
Dense fog enveloped the national capital, leading to cancellation of 13 north-bound trains, reports PTI. The mercury also dropped to 5.6 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average although it was recorded at 9.1 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. According to the Northern Railways, 13 trains had to be cancelled due to poor visibility while 21 trains are running late. The timing of four trains was rescheduled owing to bad weather.
Pak troops fire at LoC posts in Poonch; Army Captain injured
Pakistani troops opened fire on Indian posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu & Kashmir's Poonch district, injuring an Army Captain, officials said. “There was a ceasefire violation by the Pakistan Army. They resorted to firing along the LoC in Chakan Da Bagh area in Poonch last evening,” a security force official said.
The injured Army Captain has been hospitalised, they said. The Indian troops retaliated and the exchange of fire continued till late night, they said. The latest violation of the ceasefire came a day after seven Pakistani Army men, including a Major, were killed and four others injured in retaliatory action by the Indian Army in Poonch.
Tillerson warns threat of North Korea war growing despite talks
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson offered a sobering assessment about the possibility of war with North Korea, saying advances in that country’s nuclear program meant the situation was “very tenuous.” “We have to recognise that that threat is growing and if North Korea does not choose the pathway of engagement, of discussion, negotiations, then they themselves will trigger an option,” Tillerson said on Tuesday, shortly before North Korea resumed talks with Seoul on joining next month’s Olympic Games in South Korea, reports Bloomberg. “We’re at a very tenuous stage in terms of how far North Korea has taken their program,” he said.
Ipca Labs jumps 4% as subsidiary acquires US firm Pisgah Labs
Shares of Ipca Laboratories rallied nearly 4% on acquisition of a US-based pharmaceutical company. "....announce the acquisition of 100% share capital of Pisgah Labs, a North Carolina Corporation, USA by subsidiaries Ipca Pharmaceutical, USA and Onyx Scientific, UK," the company said in its filing. Ipca has acquired the company for $9.65 million free of debt.
Pisgah Labs was originally founded in the year 1981 as a contract manufacturer and developer of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APls) and intermediates. It has been a chemistry solutions provider for over three decades and will continue to operate out of its North Carolina manufacturing facility under the Pisgah trade name.
"Onyx and Pisgah's capabilities in chemistry services will dovetail effectively with company's capabilities in supporting Phase II to commercial scale programmes and also enable the company to manufacture small volume APls for US market," Ipca said. For the financial year ended April 30, 2017, Pisgah had a total income of $2.89 million and EBIDTA of $1.14 million.
Former Trump aide Bannon refuses to comply with House subpoena
President Donald Trump’s former chief strategist Steve Bannon declined to comply with a subpoena ordering him to answer questions from a House intelligence panel about his time at the White House as part of its investigation into allegations of Russian interference in the US election, reports Reuters. After Bannon initially refused to answer questions about the matter, Devin Nunes, the committee’s Republican chairman, authorised a subpoena during the meeting to press Bannon to respond.
BSE to begin mock trading in commodity derivatives from Jan 29
In line with preparing itself to launch commodity derivatives transactions, leading stock exchange BSE has decided to hold a mock trading sessions for such products from January 29. The stock exchange has also informed its trading members that once commodity derivatives are launched, their trading would be conducted on the exchange's BOLT Plus.
The platform currently offers trading in equities, equity derivatives as well as currency derivatives. "Mock trading in test environment for the commodity derivatives segment shall be made available daily from Monday, January 29, 2018 onwards," BSE said in a circular dated January 15.
Ramdev doesn't 'support' FDI in retail
Yoga guru Ramdev said he does not support FDI in the retail sector, reports PTI. He, however, defended Patanjali's move to fund its expansion plans through foreign venture funds. On being asked whether he supports FDI in retail, Ramdev said, "I would not support."
The yoga guru was speaking at an event to mark Patanjali's entry into e-commerce space by joining online retailers for selling its products. When asked about the Centre's recent FDI relaxation decision for retail, Ramdev said: "I don't want to create any political controversy on this occasion." Recently, the Modi government has allowed 100% FDI in single brand retail.
Over the issue of seeking foreign funds for expansion, Ramdev said: "We would not be partnering. If someone provides financial assistance at low interest rates, I have no objection."
AirAsia says it has no plans to look at Air India stake
Low-frills carrier AirAsia India has ruled out participating in the Air India stake sale, saying its focus remains on the building the existing brand and flying international, which is expected to happen from early next year, reports PTI. The airline, which is a 51:49 percent joint venture between the Tatas and Malaysian airliners group AirAsia, had earlier planned to fly international by the second half of this year.