you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News Live: North Korea's 'twisted dictatorship' cannot hold the world hostage, says Trump

This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.

highlights

  • Nov 16, 03:47 PM (IST)

    Top Headlines:
    1. I-T searches premises of top NSE officials in co-location case. This is a Moneycontrol exclusive
    2. RBI rejects HDFC Bank's request to declassify HDFC as FII, reports CNBC
    3. Mukesh Ambani family top Forbes list of Asia's richest families
    4. Now, pay tax on EPF interest earned after employment ceases 
    5. Prescient messages about Indian companies circulate in WhatsApp groups, reports Reuters
    6. China warns of bubble risks in financial sector, reports Reuters
    7. Govt finds 1.3 lakh firms without PAN, reports Business Standard

  • Nov 16, 03:35 PM (IST)

    Surat beats Kolkata to become India's new shell firm capital, says report

    Surat has replaced Kolkata to become the new capital of shell firms that evade taxes, reports Business Standard. According to the Income Tax (I-T) department, a majority of the companies featuring on the new list of shell firms provided by the government are based in Surat. Kolkata had topped the first list. In the new list, tax officials have found that over 80% of the 2,138 shell firms, which had deposited unaccounted cash of at least Rs 5,000 crore during the note ban, were from Surat. The tax department expects this number to go up.

    This list featured 5,800 shell companies, shortlisted by the Finance Ministry, which had deposits of Rs 17,000 crore in near zero-balance accounts after demonetisation and nearly an equal amount of withdrawal thereafter. The probe further revealed that Surat had become a safer bet for shell firms compared with Kolkata for two main reasons.

    First, Surat’s diamond business has also resulted in a flourishing parallel trade, with traders shipping diamonds worth millions of dollars illegally abroad, mostly to Dubai and South Asian countries, from where they can be sold to western markets. Since the system was in place and operators were well-versed with the parallel economy, it was easy, explained a senior I-T official. The second reason is that Surat also has indirect exposure to overseas markets, which is complex and tough to crack.

  • Nov 16, 05:44 PM (IST)

    NASA tool predicts which cities will flood due to melting ice

    NASA has developed a new forecasting tool that can predict which cities will be affected as different portions of ice sheets melt due to global warming.
  • Nov 16, 05:39 PM (IST)

    Will consider lifting ban on construction in NCR tomorrow: NGT

    The National Green Tribunal today directed the Delhi government to submit data of ambient air quality in the national capital and said it would consider its ban on construction and industrial activity in the National Capital Region (NCR) on that basis.

    A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar said that it would take up the matter tomorrow and till then its order would be in force.

    During the brief hearing, the AAP government told the bench that water was sprinkled at ITO area according to its direction and PM 2.5 levels had come down as detected by the monitoring centre of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee.

  • Nov 16, 05:31 PM (IST)

    N Korea's 'twisted dictatorship' cannot hold the world hostage: Trump

    US President Donald Trump has vowed not to allow the "twisted dictatorship" in North Korea to hold the world hostage to "nuclear blackmail" as he pledged a global campaign of "maximum pressure" to denuclearise Pyongyang.

    Tensions have dramatically risen on the Korean peninsula after North Korea in September conducted its biggest nuclear test, which its state-run KCNA news agency described it as a hydrogen bomb.

    In a televised address to the nation after his 12-day maiden trip to Asia, Trump said North Korea was on the top of his priority list.

    During his trip to China, Trump said Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged to faithfully implement UN Security Council resolutions on North Korea and to use his great economic influence over the regime to achieve their common goal of a denuclearised Korean Peninsula.

  • Nov 16, 05:23 PM (IST)

    Centre increases carpet area of houses under PM Awas Yojana

    The Centre today approved the enhancement of the carpet area of houses for the middle income group (MIG) category under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana- Urban (PMAY-U).

    Under the MIG-I category, the carpet area of the houses has been enhanced from 90 sq.mtr to 120 sq.mtr, while under the MIG-II segment, it has been increased to 150 sq.mtr from the current 110 sq.mtr, Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told reporters while briefing them about the Union cabinet decisions.

  • Nov 16, 05:18 PM (IST)

    Centre readies a digital transaction push in GST regime, may offer 200bps cut on B2C transactions

    The government has prepared a proposal to offer a 200 basis points cut on the GST payable in all for business-to-consumer (B2C) transactions that take place digitally to push digital transactions under the GST regime.

    The proposal, which is yet to be deliberated upon by the GST Fitment Committee, offers a maximum discount of Rs 100 on any digital transaction of goods that are above the 3 percent GST tax slab, sources told CNBC-TV18.

    For instance, if a consumer buys any good under the 18 percent, then the consumer will have to pay only 16 percent GST or Rs 100, whichever is lower if the transaction is carried out digitally.

    As per the proposal, the cost for this discount cost will be borne by the state and the Centre.

  • Nov 16, 05:16 PM (IST)

    India Ranks 8th on Global Terror Index, Maoists the Deadliest Outfit

    India ranked eighth in the Global Terrorism Index (GTI) according to a report released by the Sydney-based Institute for Economics & Peace.

    The country witnessed an 18 percent rise in terrorism-related casualties in 2016.There has been a palpable dip in terror-related deaths in the last couple of years, the number of terror attacks have actually increased 16 percent over the last year. A total of 929 terror-related incidents were reported in the country as compared to 800 in 2015.

    Although 340 deaths from terrorism were recorded in 2016 alone, the figures were still the third-lowest since 2000. The GTI report is released annually

  • Nov 16, 05:15 PM (IST)

    French President Macron faces first major internal challenge as 100 party members resign

    The party members were unhappy with the way things were being handled. They also believed there is a lack of freedom of opinion in the party
  • Nov 16, 05:15 PM (IST)

    Exporters can manually file GST refund claims: CBEC

    The government has allowed exporters to manually file before tax officers claims for GST refunds as it looks to fast-track clearance of dues to ease liquidity stress faced by them, according to a PTI report.

    Now exporters of services who paid IGST and those making zero rated supplies to SEZ units as well as those merchant exporters who want to claim refunds for input credit can approach their jurisdictional commissioner with their refund form.

  • Nov 16, 05:14 PM (IST)

    Paytm, ICICI Bank tie-up to offer short-term digital loans up to Rs 20,000 for 45 days

    Digital payment player Paytm has partnered with ICICI Bank, country’s largest private sector bank, to jointly launch ‘Paytm-ICICI Bank Postpaid’, offering interest-free short-term digital loans up to Rs 20,000 for a maximum of 45 days.

    Beyond 45 days, the bank will charge a penalty of about Rs 50 and an interest rate of 3 percent per month. This offer can be availed by common customers of Paytm and ICICI Bank and for now, will not be available to Paytm Payments bank or ICICI bank’s wallet Pocket’s customers and other bank or wallet customers as well.

  • Nov 16, 05:12 PM (IST)

    China's Strict Conditions Forced Pakistan to Exclude Diamer-Bhasha Dam From CPEC: Officials

    Pakistan has withdrawn its bid to include the USD 14 billion Diamer-Bhasha Dam in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir in the China Pakistan Economic Corridor framework after China placed strict conditions, including ownership of the mega project, according to senior officials in a CNN News 18 report.

    Pakistan has been struggling to raise money from international institutions like the World Bank in the face of Indian opposition to the project on the Indus River in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

    The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a part of Chinese President Xi Jinping's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), runs through PoK and India has raised an objection to the project.

  • Nov 16, 05:11 PM (IST)

    Centre removes restrictions on export of all types of pulses

    The government today did away with restrictions on the export of all kinds of pulses to help farmers get better prices for their produce.

    "Opening of exports of all types of pulses will help the farmers dispose of their products at remunerative prices and encourage them to expand the area of sowing," IT and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, who briefed the media after the Cabinet meet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

    He said the Cabinet approved removal of the prohibition on the export of all types of pulses to ensure farmers have greater choice in marketing their produce.

  • Nov 16, 04:28 PM (IST)

  • Nov 16, 04:19 PM (IST)

  • Nov 16, 04:17 PM (IST)

    Delhi govt sitting on nearly Rs 1500 crore environment cess even as the city chokes

    The New Delhi government is sitting on a total of over Rs 1,500 crore worth of unused green funds even as the city chokes.  According to PTI, the amount has been collected till November 10, 2017.

    Last week, the city went beyond the permissible limit of the particulate matter 2.5 level — PM 10 — and touched an all-time high of PM 500. The authorities declared a public health emergency in the city, as the air had turned hazardous to breathe.

    PTI's Rs 1,500 crore includes all the types of green cess - Environment Compensation Charge (ECC), Air Ambience Fund and Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

  • Nov 16, 03:37 PM (IST)

    UK retail sales fall on year for first time since 2013 as inflation and tough comparison weigh

    British retail sales recorded their first year-on-year decline since 2013 last month, despite solid growth in volumes from September, as households battled with fast-rising prices, reports Reuters. Britain’s Office for National Statistics said October’s 0.3% YoY fall in sales volumes was the biggest since March 2013 and reflected a very strong performance by retailers in October 2016.

    Looking at the three months to October, which smoothes out monthly volatility in the data, sales growth picked up to 0.9% from 0.7% in the three months to September. Compared with a year earlier, however, sales volumes in the three months to October were just 1.1% higher than the year before, the weakest growth rate since May 2013.

  • Nov 16, 03:25 PM (IST)

    Debt held by stressed firms hit record high

    The proportion of debt held by Indian companies unable to meet their interest obligations has risen to its highest level since the global financial crisis of 2008, a Mint analysis shows. The analysis is based on balance-sheet data of 316 non-financial BSE 500 companies for FY17, sourced from corporate database Capitaline, and from company annual reports. These 316 firms are those for which consistent data is available for the past 10 years.

    The BSE 500 index accounts for 93.5% of market capitalisation on the bourse. Of the aggregate debt held by firms belonging to the BSE 500 universe, more than a third is held by firms whose interest coverage ratio (ICR) has sunk below one. The ICR measures how many times over a company could pay its current interest payment with its available earnings, and an ICR less than one indicates inability to service interest liabilities with current earnings.

    What is more important is that profitability ratios of stressed firms show no sign of improvement yet. The return on capital employed (RoCE) of firms unable to meet interest payments has declined marginally over the past fiscal. RoCE measures the ability of firms to generate profits using a given level of capital.

    US Congressional committee votes to hike minimum salary of H1-B visa holders

    A key Congressional committee has passed a legislation that proposes to increase the minimum salary of H-1B visa holders from $60,0000 to $90,000 and imposes a number of restrictions on the work visa that is popular among Indian IT professionals, reports PTI. The Protect and Grow American Jobs Act (HR 170) introduced by Darrell Issa, the Chairman of the Courts, Intellectual Property and the Internet subcommittee – was passed by the House Judiciary Committee during a markup hearing on Wednesday.

    The bill now heads to the full House for necessary action. A similar version of the bill needs to be passed by the Senate before it can be sent to the White House for the US President Donald Trump to be signed into law. Given the sharp differences that the Democratic and Republcian lawmakers and the White House has on various aspects of immigration reform including H-1B, the Congressional passage of the bill and its becoming a law as of now appears to be a tall order.

    The bill prohibits H-1B dependent employers from replacing American workers with H-1B employees, there are no longer any exceptions. It also lengthens the no-layoff policy for H-1B dependent employers and their client companies for as long an H-1B employee works at the company, which means they cannot layoff equivalent US workers. For H-1B dependent employers to be exempted from the requirement that US workers be recruited first, the Protect and Grow American Jobs Act dramatically increases the salary requirements for H-1B workers.

  • Nov 16, 02:39 PM (IST)

    Andhra Bank withdraws insolvency petition against HDIL

    Andhra Bank has withdrawn its insolvency application from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) against HDIL as the realty firm has decided to settle outstanding dues. "The company has proceeded for settlement of its balance outstanding dues and has made part payment of its balance dues. The application stands withdrawn from NCLT by Andhra Bank," HDIL said. The Mumbai-based developer did not disclose the amount it has paid and the dues still owed to the bank.

    HDIL reported a 64% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 60.87 crore for the quarter ended September, as against Rs 37.03 crore in the year-ago period. Total income, however, fell to Rs 163.07 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal, from Rs 223.26 crore a year ago. Profit rose sharply as the company reported tax benefits of Rs 44.5 crore during the July-September quarter of the current fiscal.

    Dust storm in West Asia precipitated Delhi smog crisis: SAFAR

    As Delhi and its neighbours spar over stubble burning, a Centre-run monitoring agency has identified a West Asian dust storm as the chief trigger behind the recent smog episode in the region, reports PTI. On November 8, the contribution of the dust storm was 40%, eclipsing the role of emissions from stubble burning, which stood at 25%, the Pune-based System of Air Quality And Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) said. That was the day pollution levels peaked with PM2.5 concentration reaching 640 micrograms per cubic metre (ug/m3), according to the SAFAR scientific assessment report of the week-long pollution crisis accessed by PTI.

  • Nov 16, 02:26 PM (IST)

    Online hiring activity sees 9% growth in Oct

    Online hiring activity registered a 9% jump in October, indicating signs of recovery in the job market as employers are cautiously optimistic about the recruitment activity, a report says. The Naukri JobSpeak index for October this year stood at 1,728, up 9% from 1,580 in the year-ago period. Key industries like banking/insurance recorded a growth of 28% in hiring in October, while in terms of cities, hiring picked up across all 13 cities tracked, the report noted.

  • Nov 16, 02:20 PM (IST)

    Zimbabwe priest mediating potential Mugabe exit

    A Catholic priest is mediating a potential political exit for Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe, although the 93-year-old is insisting he can only be removed via a party leadership vote, sources told Reuters. Separately, opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai, who has been receiving cancer treatment outside Zimbabwe, returned to Harare late on Wednesday, a party spokesman said, fuelling speculation about a post-Mugabe political settlement.

  • Nov 16, 02:19 PM (IST)

    Here are the top headlines at 2 pm from Moneycontrol News' Anchal Pathak

    British Prime Minister Theresa May is preparing to offer up to GBP 20 billion more to the European Union as part of a Brexit divorce bill, the Sun newspaper reported on Thursday. Unless there is movement in the negotiations to unravel more than 40 years of union, Britain may miss a December deadline to move the talks to a discussion of future trade ties, which businesses say is vital for them to make investment decisions.

