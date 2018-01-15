App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News Live: Supreme Court calls CBI, ED probe progress 'slow' in coal scam case

This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.

highlights

  • Jan 15, 03:23 PM (IST)

    The Supreme Court has stated that progress in the investigations by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) in coal scam cases has been "slow".

  • Jan 15, 04:49 PM (IST)

    TCS bags 5-year deal from Marks & Spencer
    India's largest IT services firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) today said it has expanded its partnership with Marks and Spencer (M&S) to enable the British retail giant become a digital-first business.

    As part of M&S' five-year plan, TCS will be the principal technology partner for the retailer and help drive agility, intelligence, innovation and efficiency, TCS said in a statement.

  • Jan 15, 04:48 PM (IST)

    Govt plans ring roads worth Rs 36,290 crore in 28 major cities
    The government is planning to build ring roads in the country's 28 major cities at an estimated cost of Rs 36,290 crore, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said. Detailed reports for projects worth Rs 21,100 crore are already under progress.

  • Jan 15, 04:29 PM (IST)

    Group of Ministers on GST Network to meet on Wednesday

    A group of ministers headed by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi will meet on Wednesday to look into the technical issues faced by GST Network (GSTN).

    This will be the sixth meeting of the Group of Ministers (GoM) after being set up in September 2017. (PTI)

  • Jan 15, 04:21 PM (IST)

    Jan 15, 04:21 PM (IST)

  • Jan 15, 04:14 PM (IST)
  • Jan 15, 04:13 PM (IST)

    Indian Army destroys Pakistani post, kills 7 Pakistani soldiers

    Seven Pakistani Army men, including a Major, were today killed and four others injured as the Indian Army retaliated to a ceasefire violation in Mendhar sector and destroyed a Pakistani post along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. (PTI)

  • Jan 15, 03:58 PM (IST)

    SEBI to auction 11 properties of Pancard Clubs to recover Rs 7,000 crore

    Looking to recover over Rs 7,000 crore of investors' money, markets regulator SEBI has lined up as many as 11 properties of Pancard Clubs and its late CMD for an online auction next month at a total reserve price of Rs 253 crore.

    This is in addition to 11 properties of the company that were auctioned in December as well as on January 10 and their combined reserve price was Rs 552 crore. (PTI)

  • Jan 15, 03:43 PM (IST)

    Sensex zooms 251.12 points to close at new peak of 34,843.51; Nifty surges 60.30 points to end at record 10,741.55.

  • Jan 15, 03:41 PM (IST)

    An injured man is carried out of the Jakarta Stock Exchange tower after a floor collapse in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Monday. A mezzanine floor inside the tower collapsed on Monday, injuring dozens of people and forcing a chaotic evacuation. AP

    An injured man is carried out of the Jakarta Stock Exchange tower after a floor collapse in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Monday. A mezzanine floor inside the tower collapsed on Monday, injuring dozens of people and forcing a chaotic evacuation. AP
  • Jan 15, 03:38 PM (IST)

    Joan Barreda Bort, of Spain, rides his Honda motorbike during stage 8 of the 2018 Dakar Rally between Uyuni and Tupiza, Bolivia, on Sunday. AP

    Joan Barreda Bort, of Spain, rides his Honda motorbike during stage 8 of the 2018 Dakar Rally between Uyuni and Tupiza, Bolivia, on Sunday. AP
  • Jan 15, 03:38 PM (IST)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara during a ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi on Monday. PTI

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara during a ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi on Monday. PTI
  • Jan 15, 03:35 PM (IST)

  • Jan 15, 03:30 PM (IST)

    One of the biggest diamonds in history has just been dug up

    One of the biggest diamonds in history has been discovered in the mountainous kingdom of Lesotho in southern Africa, reports Bloomberg. Gem Diamonds found the 910-carat stone, about the size of two golf balls, at its Letseng mine in the country. It’s a D color Type IIa diamond, which means it has very few or no nitrogen atoms and is one of the most expensive stones. The diamond is the fifth-biggest ever found.

    The Letseng mine is famous for the size and quality of the diamonds it produces and has the highest average selling price in the world. Gem sold a 357-carat stone for $19.3 million in 2015 and in 2006 found the 603-carat Lesotho Promise. “This exceptional top-quality diamond is the largest to be mined to date and highlights the unsurpassed quality of the Letseng mine,” Chief Executive Officer Clifford Elphick said in a statement.

  • Jan 15, 03:07 PM (IST)

    Jan 15, 03:07 PM (IST)

  • Jan 15, 03:06 PM (IST)

    LIC sells over 2% stake in Merck, stock surges over 19%

    Life Insurance Corporation has sold a little over 2% stake in drug and chemical firm Merck through an open market transaction. With the sale, the total shareholding of the insurer has come down to 5.6%, Merck said in a BSE filing. LIC earlier had 12,74,823 shares in the company constituting 7.68% stake. It sold 3,43,147 shares totalling 2.06%. The stock surged to a 52-week high of Rs 1,687.30 and trading volume soared over 7.25 times in day trade on BSE. Over 5.5 lakh shares of the company were traded on both NSE and BSE stock exchanges.

  • Jan 15, 02:54 PM (IST)

    Mutual funds asset base from small towns up 46% to Rs 4.1L cr

    Contribution of the country's small towns to mutual funds asset base surged 46% to Rs 4.1 lakh crore by November-end due to a spirited promotion campaign by industry body Amfi. Mutual funds' assets under management (AUM) from B15 locations - small towns beyond top 15 (T15) cities – grew from Rs 2.81 lakh crore in November-end 2016 to Rs 4.1 lakh crore at the end of November 2017, according to latest data available with Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi).

  • Jan 15, 02:43 PM (IST)

    PE investments jump 55% YoY to all-time high of $24bn in 2017

    Private equity firms invested $23.8 billion across 591 deals in 2017, making it the biggest year for PE investments in India. According to deal tracker Venture Intelligence, the investment value is 39% higher than the previous high of $17.1 billion (recorded in 2015) and 55% higher than $15.4 billion invested during 2016. In terms of number of deals in the year, 2017 saw 21% less activity as compared to 2016 (731 deals), indicating large number of big-ticket transactions.

  • Jan 15, 02:38 PM (IST)

    Airbus will have to scrap A380 programme if no new orders: sales chief

    Airbus will have no other choice but to halt the A380 programme if Dubai's Emirates airline does not place another order, the European aerospace giant's sales director, John Leahy, said. Orders from Emirates, the main customer of the supersize aircraft, have stalled over the past two years.

  • Jan 15, 02:33 PM (IST)

    75 injured in floor collapse at Jakarta exchange building

    Jakarta, Jan 15 (AFP) At least 75 people were injured after a mezzanine floor at Indonesia's stock exchange building collapsed into the lobby, police said, as victims were carried out of the debris-filled building on stretchers, reports AFP.

    "The number of injured... from the floor collapse at the Indonesia Stock Exchange is 75," national police spokesman Setyo Wasisto said, after an official from the stock exchange had earlier said no one had been killed in the accident.

  • Jan 15, 02:20 PM (IST)

    Jan 15, 02:20 PM (IST)

  • Jan 15, 02:04 PM (IST)

    India, Israel ink nine pacts on cyber security, other sectors

    India and Israel today inked nine pacts to boost co-operation in key areas, including cyber security and energy. The agreements were signed after extensive talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu for bolstering bilateral ties in strategic areas.

  • Jan 15, 02:03 PM (IST)

    UIDAI allows face recognition for Aadhaar authentication

    The UIDAI allowed face recognition as additional means of Aadhaar authentication to be used in combination with existing ways such as fingerprint or iris scan. The move will enable easy authentication for those individuals who face a difficulty in other biometric authentication like fingerprint and iris. The facility is being allowed only in a "fusion mode" that is along with other existing means of authentication, and will be available by July 1, 2018, an official release said.

    "This facility is going to help in inclusive authentication of those who are not able to biometrically authenticate due to their worn out fingerprints, old age or hard work conditions," the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) said. As of now, two modes of biometric authentication, fingerprint authentication and iris authentication, are allowed under Aadhaar.

  • Jan 15, 01:56 PM (IST)

    Met SC judges, they assured that issues have been resolved: BCI

    The Bar Council of India (BCI) said its members have met 15 judges of the Supreme Court following the crisis in the apex judiciary and they have assured that the issues have been resolved, reports PTI. "Kahani khatam ho gaya (the story is now over)", BCI Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra said.

    He also said that political parties should not try and take mileage out of the January 12 press conference by the four senior most apex court judges to flag some problems, including the assigning of cases. "We met 15 judges and all have assured that issues have been resolved," he said. He said all the four top judges - Justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan B Lokur and Kurian Joseph - have resolved the differences and were attending the court today.

  • Jan 15, 01:50 PM (IST)

    Job market sees 10% growth in hiring in Dec 2017

    Hiring activity registered a 10% jump in December over the year-ago period helped by non-IT sectors like industrial products, construction, says a report. The Naukri Job Speak Index for last month stood at 1,833, up 10% over December 2016 and indicating signs of recovery in the job market. In November, the hiring activity saw a 16% growth year-on-year.

  • Jan 15, 01:31 PM (IST)

    US moves ships, bombers toward Korea ahead of Olympics

    The US is beefing up its presence around the Korean Peninsula ahead of next month's Winter Olympics by deploying stealth bombers, at least one extra aircraft carrier and a new amphibious assault ship to the Region, reports AP. 

  • Jan 15, 01:27 PM (IST)

    Former minister Raghunath Jha passes away

    Former Union minister Raghunath Jha passed away at the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi early today. The 79-year-old Jha died due to various problems including organ failure, cardiac arrest and septic shock, according to hospital authorities. "He died today at 3.10am. The body has been handed over to the family and other formalities have been done," a senior official said. He was admitted to the ICU of the hospital on January 13. Born on August 9, 1939, Jha was Union minister of State for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprise in the UPA government led by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

  • Jan 15, 01:22 PM (IST)

    Four senior-most SC judges attend court, AG says all settled

    Four top Supreme Court judges resumed work like always, belying the simmering tensions sparked by their accusations against the Chief Justice, while the Attorney General described the unprecedented crisis as "a storm in a tea cup". The four judges - Justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan B Lokur and Kurian Joseph - took up their respective business on the first working day of the top court after the January 12 press conference. Attorney General K K Venugopal said the issue has been settled.

  • Jan 15, 01:17 PM (IST)

    HDFC surges over 6% as board approves fundraising plan

    Shares of HDFC surged over 6% to its 52-week high level after the company said it plans to raise up to Rs 13,000 crore via QIP and preference shares. On January 13, HDFC said its board has approved raising up to Rs 13,000 crore primarily to maintain its holding in its banking arm and enter segments like stressed assets and health insurance.

    The stock surged to a high of Rs 1,876.80, up 6.56% over its previous closing price on BSE. On NSE, the stock jumped to a high of Rs 1,875.90, up 6.52% over last close. This will be the first equity raising by the country's largest pure-play mortgage lender in over a decade.

  • Jan 15, 01:13 PM (IST)

    Rahul should focus more on politics of development: Adityanath

    As Rahul Gandhi arrived in UP on his first visit to the state after becoming the Congress president, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath advised him to shun "negative politics" and instead focus on development, reports PTI. The Congress leader arrived in the state on a two-day visit to galvanise party workers for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and breathe life in the party which saw its worst-ever performance in the 2017 Assembly elections getting only seven seats in the 403-member House.

    "The Congress president should give up doing negative politics," Adityanath said even as Rahul Gandhi arrived in Lucknow en route Raebareli and Amethi - the party bastions. Asked as to how he viewed his first visit to the state after donning the mantle of party head, the chief minister said, "My advise to Rahul is that he should focus more on the politics of development."

