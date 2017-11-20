App
News Live: South Korea fears further missile advances by North this year in threat to US

This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.

highlights

  • Nov 20, 03:48 PM (IST)

    South Korea fears further missile advances by North this year in threat to US

    North Korea may conduct additional missile tests this year to polish up its long-range missile technology and ramp up the threat against the United States, South Korea’s spy agency told Reuters, adding that it was monitoring developments closely. North Korea is pursuing nuclear weapons and missile programmes in defiance of UN Security Council sanctions and has made no secret of its plans to develop a missile capable of hitting the US mainland. It has fired two missiles over Japan.

    The reclusive state appears to have carried out a recent missile engine test while brisk movements of vehicles were spotted near known missile facilities, Yi Wan-young, a member of South Korea’s parliamentary intelligence committee which was briefed by Seoul’s National Intelligence Service, said. No sign of an imminent nuclear test had been detected, Yi noted. The third tunnel at the Punggye-ri complex remained ready for another detonation “at any time”, while construction had recently resumed at a fourth tunnel, making it out of use for the time being.

  • Nov 20, 10:46 AM (IST)

    Top Headlines:

    1. Aadhaar may add security layer with dummy numbers, reports The Economic Times

    2. Congress Working Committee announces roadmap for Rahul's elevation

    3. FPIs inflow in equities at Rs 14,348cr in November so far, reports PTI

    4. FDI in non-food retail unlikely before 2019 Lok Sabha elections, reports Mint

    5. Xiaomi looking to invest $1bn in Indian startups, reports Mint

    6. Logistics sector to soon get infrastructure status, reports PTI

    7. Angela Merkel's fourth term in doubt after German coalition talks collapse, reports Reuters

  • Nov 20, 04:48 PM (IST)

    2,500 Jaypee homebuyers file application in SC seeking forensic audit of accounts of JAL and JIL. 

    Apprehending that at least Rs 10,000 crore may have been diverted from Jaypee Infratech Limited (JIL) to Jaiprakash Associates Limited, a consortium of associations consisting of around 2,500 flat buyers of Jaypee Wish Town, Noida has filed an application with the Supreme Court seeking a forensic audit of both the companies.

    The application was filed by Trilegal in the Supreme Court on behalf of the homebuyers.

  • Nov 20, 04:39 PM (IST)

    The Supreme Court today permitted Karti Chidambaram to travel to UK from December 1 to December 10. The court has asked Karti to  file undertaking that he would return by December 10. 

    In case of failure to return, the apex court could consider initiating contempt proceedings. 

    Karti Chidambaram is facing a CBI look out notice for probe into FIPB nod to INX Media. 

  • Nov 20, 03:46 PM (IST)
  • Nov 20, 03:41 PM (IST)

    Mallya in UK court for extradition pre-trial hearing

    Embattled liquor baron Vijay Mallya arrived at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London for his pre-trial extradition hearing, reports PTI. The 61-year-old businessman, out on bail on an extradition warrant executed by Scotland Yard earlier this year, had been exempt from appearing before the court until his extradition trial scheduled to begin December 4. He has repeatedly stressed that he has done nothing wrong and will let the evidence speak in court.

    The UK's Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), which is arguing the case against Mallya on behalf of the Indian authorities, had presented additional "supplemental" charges of money laundering to the previous charges of fraud at the last hearing in the case on October 3. The previous fraud charges relate to Mallya's now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines owing more than Rs 9,000 crore to various Indian banks. The UB Group chief has been on self-imposed exile in the UK since he fled India on March 2, 2016.

  • Nov 20, 03:34 PM (IST)

    Maruti Suzuki Alto wrests back best-selling model tag in October

    Maruti Suzuki India's (MSI) Alto has retained the top slot as the top-selling passenger vehicle (PV) model in the country after being overtaken by sibling Dzire for two consecutive months in August and September, reports PTI. According to the latest data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), MSI's Alto clocked sales of 19,447 units in October, more than 17,447 units of Dzire. In August, Dzire had beaten Alto for the first time clocking sales of 26,140 units as against 21,521 of Alto. It again beat Alto in September sales. In October, seven out of the top 10 selling passenger vehicle models were from the stable of MSI. The remaining three models were from Hyundai Motor India.

    Among the top 10 best selling models in October, MSI's premium hatchback Baleno came in third with 14,532 units as against 10,718 units in the same month last year. Rival Hyundai's compact model Grand i10 stood fourth with sales of 14,417 units. It was fifth in October 2016 with sales of 14,530 units. MSI's compact model Wagon R was at the fifth position last month with sales of 13,043 units. The model had sold 15,075 units in October last year. The company's small car Celerio was sixth with 12,209 units. It was at the 10th position in October last year with sales of 9,581 units.

  • Nov 20, 03:33 PM (IST)

  • Nov 20, 03:26 PM (IST)

    Cong leader Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi dies

    Senior Congress leader Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi, who was in coma since 2008, passed away at a hospital in New Delhi. He was 72. "He had been critically ill since the past one month and succumbed to the illness at 12.10 pm. His family members including wife Deepa Dasmunsi and their son were at his bedside at that time," Apollo hospital authorities said. The former Union minister had suffered a stroke in 2008 and was hospitalised since then. Dasmunsi was heading the All India Football Federation (AIFF) when he was taken ill.

  • Nov 20, 03:24 PM (IST)

    Insecticides India Q2 net grows 29% YoY

    Insecticides India posted a 28.66% YoY jump in its standalone net profit at Rs 36.13 crore for the quarter to September. Net profit stood at Rs 28.08 crore in the same period last year. Net income declined to Rs 418.92 crore in July-September, from Rs 446.15 crore a year earlier. Expenses, however, came in lower at Rs 369.13 crore in the September quarter compared to the earlier Rs 406.53 crore. The city-based company is into the business of manufacturing and distribution of agro-chemicals.

  • Nov 20, 03:20 PM (IST)

    Zimbabwe's Mugabe clings to power but resignation letter reported to be ready

    Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe has until noon (15:30 pm IST) on Monday to stand down or the ruling ZANU-PF will begin impeachment proceedings after the 93-year-old leader defied expectations he would resign, reports Reuters. Mugabe stunned Zimbabweans in a rambling late night Sunday television address by avoiding any mention of resignation, pledging instead to preside over a congress next month of ZANU-PF, which had sacked him as its leader only hours earlier. Parliament does not sit on Mondays so any impeachment would have to wait until Tuesday, although a vote may not necessarily take place the same day. (Picture courtesy: PTI)

  • Nov 20, 03:06 PM (IST)

    China upset as President Kovind visits disputed border region

    China on Monday criticised a visit by President Ram Nath Kovind to the remote state of Arunachal Pradesh, which China claims, saying China opposed any activities by Indian leaders in disputed areas, reports Reuters. The latest row over Arunachal Pradesh suggests the Asian giants remain far apart, despite recent attempts to defuse tension over a region that China claims as southern Tibet. The Indian president went there over the weekend to inaugurate a new state assembly building.

    Speaking at a daily news briefing in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said that China had never recognised Arunachal Pradesh, but that China’s position on the border issue was clear, which was to seek a solution both could accept via talks. “Before the border issue is resolved, both sides should jointly work hard to protect the peace and tranquility of the border region. China resolutely opposes Indian leaders’ activities in disputed regions,” Lu said.

  • Nov 20, 02:58 PM (IST)

    Gujarat polls: NCP to contest all seats, talks with Congress fail

    The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) said it will contest all 182 seats in the Gujarat Assembly elections, after talks for alliance between the Sharad Pawar-led party and the Congress failed, reports PTI. In 2007 and 2012, the NCP and the Congress had fought the state elections in alliance. In the present Assembly, the NCP has two MLAs. The Congress alleged that the alliance broke down because of the NCP's demand for more seats than it should have in the prevalent situation in the poll-bound state. The NCP is expected to announce the first list of its candidates later in the day.

  • Nov 20, 02:47 PM (IST)

  • Nov 20, 02:45 PM (IST)

    Sonia, Jaitley trade barbs on scheduling of Parliament’s Winter session

    Congress president Sonia Gandhi launched an all-out attack on the government, accusing it of sabotaging the Winter session of Parliament on filmy grounds, reports PTI. Addressing the meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), she also accused the government of being "ill prepared" to implement the Goods & Services Tax (GST), which she described as a "flawed" tax regime. The Congress president also hit out at the government over demonetisation, saying the move left millions of people "suffering". "The Modi-government in its arrogance has cast a dark shadow on India' Parliamentary democracy by sabotaging the Winter session of Parliament on flimsy grounds," she said.

    Meanwhile, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said Parliament sessions were often rescheduled to ensure they did not overlap with elections, and claimed the Congress had done so too in the past. On Congress president Sonia Gandhi's allegation that the government was "sabotaging" the Winter session of Parliament, Jaitley said the opposition party had also delayed a session in 2011 and even earlier because the sittings coincided with election campaigns.

    "It has been a tradition and it has happened several times that Parliament sessions are rescheduled when an election is happening," he said. He also said the session would be held and the Congress "totally exposed". "The Congress has given the most corrupt government in its 10 years of rule, while Narendra Modi has given the most honest government. By forcibly saying that a truth is a lie does not make it a lie," Jaitley said.

  • Nov 20, 02:29 PM (IST)

    Windsor: In this handout photo issued by Camera Press and taken in November 2017, Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip pose for a photograph in the White Drawing Room pictured against a platinum-textured backdrop at Windsor Castle, England. Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip are marking 70 years since they wed in London’s Westminster Abbey. At the time, Princess Elizabeth was just 21 and Philip, a naval officer, was 26. Their wedding was a spark of joy and celebration in a country just recovering from World War II. AP/PTI

  • Nov 20, 02:29 PM (IST)

    Windsor: In this handout photo issued by Camera Press and taken in November 2017, Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip pose for a photograph in the White Drawing Room pictured against a platinum-textured backdrop at Windsor Castle, England. Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip are marking 70 years since they wed in London’s Westminster Abbey. At the time, Princess Elizabeth was just 21 and Philip, a naval officer, was 26. Their wedding was a spark of joy and celebration in a country just recovering from World War II.AP/PTI

  • Nov 20, 02:15 PM (IST)

    German losses weigh on European shares as government talks collapse

    Germany’s main share index fell on Monday after the collapse of government coalition talks, further weighing on the broader European market which has already spent two straight weeks in the red. While Germany's DAX benchmark fell 0.3%, gains in pharma heavyweight Roche after positive trial news, along with deal making speculation in the utilities sector kept the STOXX 600 benchmark flat. The pan-European benchmark index is down 2.8% so far this month as investors have been locking in profits following a strong run so far this year.

  • Nov 20, 02:11 PM (IST)

    HomeLane acquires Capricoast for Rs 90cr

    Online home interior brand HomeLane.com said it has acquired Capricoast for Rs 90 crore, reports PTI. The acquisition will enable HomeLane.com to offer customers a smoother and more streamlined home designing experience enabled by technology, HomeLane said in a statement. "The Capricoast team brings with them a powerful technology back-end that will further strengthen our product offering," HomeLane.com co-founder and CEO Srikanth Iyer said.

    This also marks the beginning of HomeLane’s next phase of growth and expansion, given that the company has already achieved operational profitability, he added. As part of the deal, the 120-people team of Capricoast will become part of HomeLane with Jawad Ayaz (founder and CEO of Capricoast) joining HomeLane.com's board of directors.

  • Nov 20, 02:05 PM (IST)

    Here are the top headlines at 2 pm from Moneycontrol News' Anchal Pathak

  • Nov 20, 01:59 PM (IST)

    Vadilal promoters plan to exit company, says report

    The promoters of Vadilal Industries, India’s oldest icecream brand, may be looking to exit the company, two years after a dispute erupted between them, sources told The Economic Times. The eight-decade old Vadilal is owned by the Ahmedabad-based Gandhi family and boasts one of highest market shares in the frozen food segment. The promoters together hold about 65% in BSE-listed Vadilal Industries.

    “Vadilal has appointed Lincoln International as their investment bankers recently, who in turn would approach potential buyers. The promoters would take a call on the valuations and exact stake they would want to sell, depending on the buyer,” sources said. The promoters could be looking at a valuation of about Rs 600 crore for their stake in Vadilal Industries, sources said. As of now, only one promoter, Virendra Gandhi, could be looking for an immediate exit, they added.

  • Nov 20, 01:52 PM (IST)

  • Nov 20, 01:33 PM (IST)

    Congress Working Committee announces roadmap for Rahul's elevation

    The Congress Working Committee (CWC) approved the schedule for election of the next party president, paving the way for the elevation of Rahul Gandhi. Party sources said the process of the election will start on December 1 with the issuing of the notification. The 47-year-old Rahul Gandhi is expected to take over the reins in the first week of December, ahead of Gujarat Assembly elections starting December 9, sources told PTI.

    The all-important meeting of the CWC, the highest decision making body of the Congress, approved the schedule. The meeting was chaired by Congress president Sonia Gandhi and attended by top party leaders, including former prime minister Manmohan Singh, and party general secretaries. Rahul Gandhi is expected to be the only candidate in the fray, the sources said.

  • Nov 20, 01:02 PM (IST)

    Aadhaar may add security layer with dummy numbers, says report

    The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has proposed a solution to deal with the problem of data leak by providing dummy Aadhaar numbers which will be given to the card-holders and UIDAI, reports The Economic Times. It is exploring the possibility of introducing dummy numbers that would add an extra layer of security to every Aadhaar cardholder.

    Such a framework would require an individual to share dummy or pseudo numbers — and not the real Aadhaar number — to government agencies, private utilities, banks and while withdrawing money from ATMs or moving funds from one bank account to another under the Aadhaar-enabled payment system. 

    Besides the cardholder, the original Aadhaar number would be known only to UIDAI. The creation of dummy numbers and the frequency at which it can be generated and used would depend on the design architecture of the system. 

  • Nov 20, 12:57 PM (IST)

    The Shia Waqf Board has said that it will support the construction of a temple in Ayodhya and that there is no reason for a masjid in the holy city, reports CNN-News18. A mosque should be built in Lucknow, it added.

  • Nov 20, 12:48 PM (IST)

    The Supreme Court stayed the National Green Tribunal's (NGT) order directing opening of a new path to Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu for pedestrians and battery-operated cars from November 24.

  • Nov 20, 12:36 PM (IST)

    The permanent members of the UN Security Council are 'unnerved' by the prospect of India's nominee Dalveer Bhandari winning against Britain's candidate in the election to the last seat of the World Court as it would set a precedent that may challenge their power in the future, observers here feel, reports PTI.

  • Nov 20, 12:27 PM (IST)

  • Nov 20, 12:20 PM (IST)

    Govt may exempt crowdfunding from Companies Act, says report

    The government may exempt crowdfunding activities from provisions of the Companies Act as it seeks to bring such fund-raising under the regulatory ambit of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), sources told Mint. Crowdfunding is defined as the use of money collected from a large number of individuals, typically through internet or social media, to finance a new business venture. The government may invoke Section 462 of the Companies Act (which gives the central government powers to exempt any company or business from the provisions of the Act) to ease the way for start-ups to raise funds through this route, sources said.

    Invoking this section of the Companies Act requires Parliament’s approval. One of the key hurdles for crowdfunding is Section 42 of the Companies Act, which says that the number of investors in any private placement cannot be more than 50 at one go and 200 in a year. The law also requires a private company to compulsorily make a public offer and list the securities on a recognized stock exchange if the number of investors is 200 or more in a year. Sebi has repeatedly expressed concerns about the number of investors crossing 200 (even if inadvertently) because crowdfunding uses social networks and internet platforms for fundraising. 

  • Nov 20, 12:09 PM (IST)

    China issues guidelines on boosting private investment in manufacturing sector

    China’s Industry Ministry issued guidelines on Monday aimed at boosting private investment in the manufacturing sector, including stepping up fiscal support, reports Reuters. China will support private firms’ fundraising efforts through products such as corporate bonds and asset-backed securities, according to a statement posted on the industry ministry’s weibo account. The ministry also said that China will encourage private firms to invest in overseas infrastructure projects such as high-speed trains and solar energy products.

