News Live: Sebi to look into complaints of errors in classification of shell cos, says report

The mega merger between telecom firms Vodafone India and Idea Cellular may be good news for the sector, but for customers, it could also mean network issues, if at least one expert is to go by, reports The Economic Times. A Bank of America-Merrill Lynch report said if the two companies look to cut down the number of sites post merger, the combined entity will risk deteriorating network coverage as the number of consumers and data coverage will also increase alongside the merger.
The two firms together have more than 40 crore customers and 2.73 lakh sites. Vodafone and Idea are likely to cut infrastructure in circles where there is overlap in order to save energy and cost. Combined sites can be cut by more than 20% after the deal comes to force, according to experts. However, Vodafone India is confident that the rationalisation will not hamper the network coverage.
The ONGC-HPCL deal is set to be concluded before the end of the current financial year. Higher dividends (about Rs 17,000 crore more than Rs 67,529 crore budgeted) from state-run entities and extra disinvestment receipts could make up a large part of about Rs 50,000 crore shortfall in receipts due to RBI cutting dividend, lower telecom spectrum proceeds and excise duty cut on petrol and diesel.
Subsequently, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a reply saying instead of discussing the case on merit, Mallya was trying to divert attention by making statements on the basis of unsubstantiated media reports. Mallya, who fled to the UK in March 2016, is on bail till December 4. Wanted for loan defaults amounting to nearly Rs 9,000 crore, the 61-year-old businessman appeared before another UK court in London on Monday where dates for his extradition trial were confirmed for eight days starting December 4.
“Bain Capital has given the mandate to Citibank to sell 2.12% stake in L&T Finance at Rs 180-185 a share,” sources said. “The transaction will help Bain monetise a part of its investment.” Bain Capital had bought 10.72% in the NBFC arm of India’s biggest engineering company L&T in two transactions, including an issue of preferential shares and warrants, and in open deals.
Elections and political votes, military attacks and macroeconomic crises were recognized by Citi as some of the key geopolitical events likely to influence investment into gold. And while analysts said there was not a consistent pattern for gold price performance amid such times of global uncertainty, prices were seen to have rallied more frequently during these periods.
Investors tend to move into safe-haven assets such as gold, the Swiss franc and the Japanese yen in times of geopolitical turmoil as traditional assets such as stocks and bonds are often perceived as a more volatile investment.
Automobile giant Mahindra & Mahindra opened its new manufacturing plant on Monday with an investment of $230 million in the world's car capital Detroit which got its first automotive production facility in 25 years, reports PTI. The new plant will create 250 new jobs in the US. Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra Group, said his company is committed to growing the Mahindra brand in North America and Michigan.
In few weeks from now, the new facility will produce an off-highway vehicle which will extend Mahindra's current position in this growing segment. Designed and engineered by Mahindra Automotive North America (MANA), the vehicle promises to be unlike anything currently on the market, he said. By 2020, additional planned projects will result in 400 more jobs and another $600 million in local investment over that same period.
Sebi to look into complaints of errors in classification of shell cos, says report
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has formed a committee to hear cases of firms (and their directors) that have complained that they have been classified as shell companies because of technical errors, sources told Mint. The panel will be a sub-committee of the capital market regulator’s secondary market and advisory committee (SMAC).
“For genuine cases of small technical errors or mis-interpretation, the sub-committee will make representations or help companies to make representations to the ministry of company affairs (MCA) for relief,” sources said. At least 500 listed companies have been impacted after the MCA disqualified directors in September. These companies share directors who have been disqualified for associating with other firms which haven’t filed their financial statements or annual returns for three years.
Trump declares North Korea state sponsor of terrorism, triggers sanctions
President Donald Trump put North Korea back on a list of state sponsors of terrorism on Monday, a designation that allows the United States to impose more sanctions and risks inflaming tensions over Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons and missile programs, reports Reuters. The Republican president, who has traded personal insults with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un but has not ruled out talks, said the Treasury Department will announce additional sanctions against North Korea on Tuesday.
Bain Capital to sell 2.12% in L&T Finance to raise Rs 750cr, says report
Private-equity firm Bain Capital will raise Rs 750 crore by selling 2.12%, or about a fifth of its holding, in L&T Finance through a block deal, fetching about 150% returns on its two-year-old investment in the non-banking finance company, reports The Economic Times. The PE firm currently owns 10.72% in L&T Finance. Bain had bought the stake at around Rs 75 a share, and is looking to sell the holding at Rs 180-185 apiece.
“Bain Capital has given the mandate to Citibank to sell 2.12% stake in L&T Finance at Rs 180-185 a share,” sources said. “The transaction will help Bain monetise a part of its investment.” Bain Capital had bought 10.72% in the NBFC arm of India’s biggest engineering company L&T in two transactions, including an issue of preferential shares and warrants, and in open deals.
Quess Corp to acquire 51% stake in TBSS for up to Rs 153cr
Quess Corp on Monday said it has signed a pact with Tata Sons and Tata Capital to acquire 51% stake in Tata Business Support Services (TBSS) for up to Rs 153 crore in cash. Tata Sons will hold the remaining 49% stake in the company, Quess said in a filing to BSE. The deal is to be completed by December 31, it added. TBSS is among India's premier customer experience management companies, with over 10 years of sectoral expertise, Quess Corp said.
Trump promises Americans 'huge tax cut' for Christmas
President Donald Trump promised a tax overhaul by Christmas, even as a nonpartisan tax analysis group said the Senate package would leave half of taxpayers facing higher levies by 2027, reports AP. Speaking before a Cabinet meeting, Trump said, "We're going to give the American people a huge tax cut for Christmas - hopefully that will be a great, big, beautiful Christmas present."
Trump spoke as the Tax Policy Centre said that while all income groups would see tax reductions, on average, under the Senate bill in 2019, 9% of taxpayers would pay higher taxes that year than under current law. By 2027, that proportion would grow to 50%, largely because the legislation's personal tax cuts expire in 2026, which Republicans did to curb budget deficits the bill would create. (Picture courtesy: PTI)
The policy centre, a joint operation of the liberal-leaning Urban Institute and Brookings Institution, found that low-earners would generally get smaller tax breaks than higher-income people. In 2019, those making less than $25,000 would get an average $50 tax reduction, or 0.3% of their after-tax income. Middle-income earners would get average cuts of $850, while people making at least $746,000 would get average cuts of $34,000, or 2.2% of income.
Govt raises Rs 14,500cr from Bharat-22 ETF, Rs 52,500cr via divestment
The government has raised Rs 14,500 crore through the Bharat-22 Exchange Traded Fund (ETF), comprising 22 companies, reports PTI. "We have decided to retain Rs 14,500 crore of the total subscription that has come in for Bharat-22 ETF," Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Neeraj Gupta said.
The ETF saw bids of nearly Rs 32,000 crore coming in, with FIIs bidding for one-third of the money. The portion reserved for retail investors was subscribed 1.45 times; retirement funds - 1.50 times and NIIs and QIBs - 7 times. With this, the government has raised Rs 52,500 crore through disinvestment in the current fiscal, including listing of insurance PSUs.
US market is 'clearly near to a top,' says long-time bull Jeremy Siegel
Next year will likely bring lower returns and perhaps a "pause" for the US stock market, Wharton School finance professor Jeremy Siegel told CNBC. "We have one more push and I think it's connected with the corporate tax reform," the long-time bull said. Next year he sees returns of less than 10%.
Citi says geopolitical risk may boost gold prices over $1,400/oz till 2020
Gold prices are likely to be buoyed by the "new normal" of elevated geopolitical tensions over the coming years, Citi analysts told CNBC. The geopolitical case for gold investment has been emboldened in recent months and it seems as strong today than at any point over the last four decades, Citi analysts said. As a result, gold prices were forecast to "push north of $1,400 per ounce for sustained periods" through to 2020.
Elections and political votes, military attacks and macroeconomic crises were recognized by Citi as some of the key geopolitical events likely to influence investment into gold. And while analysts said there was not a consistent pattern for gold price performance amid such times of global uncertainty, prices were seen to have rallied more frequently during these periods.
Investors tend to move into safe-haven assets such as gold, the Swiss franc and the Japanese yen in times of geopolitical turmoil as traditional assets such as stocks and bonds are often perceived as a more volatile investment.
Zimbabwe's Mugabe faces impeachment after military takeover
Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe faces the start of impeachment proceedings on Tuesday that could see him ousted within the week, against the backdrop of a military takeover dubbed “Operation Restore Legacy”, reports Reuters. The ruling ZANU-PF party plans to bring the impeachment motion in parliament, after a Monday noon deadline expired for the besieged 93-year-old leader to resign and bring the curtain down on nearly four decades in power.
Impeachment would be an ignominious end to the career of the “Grand Old Man” of African politics, once lauded as an anti-colonial hero and the only leader Zimbabwe has known since it gained independence from Britain in 1980. Mugabe has so far shown no signs of stepping down and has called for the weekly cabinet meeting to take place as usual on Tuesday. It would be the first time ministers sit down with him since the military took power last Wednesday.
Yellen to leave Fed board once successor Powell sworn in
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said on Monday she will resign her seat on the Fed’s Board of Governors once Jerome Powell is confirmed and sworn in to replace her as head of the US central bank, reports Reuters. In a letter to President Donald Trump, which was released by the Fed, Yellen, 71, also vowed to “do my utmost to ensure a smooth transition” to Powell, who was nominated to succeed her by Trump earlier this month.
In her letter to Trump, Yellen said she was “gratified by the substantial improvement in the economy since the crisis,” noting that 17 million net jobs had been added during roughly the last eight years. Yellen served as a Fed vice chair before Democratic President Barack Obama nominated her as Fed chief in 2014. The economy “by most metrics, is close to achieving the Federal Reserve’s statutory objectives of maximum employment and price stability,” she wrote to Trump.
Merkel signals readiness for new election after coalition talks collapse
Chancellor Angela Merkel said she would prefer a new election to ruling with a minority after talks on forming a three-way coalition failed overnight, but Germany’s president told parties they owed it to voters to try to form a government, reports Reuters. The major obstacle to a three-way deal was immigration, according to Merkel, who was forced into negotiations after bleeding support in the September 24 election to the far right in a backlash at her 2015 decision to let in over 1 million migrants.
The failure of exploratory coalition talks involving her conservative bloc, the liberal pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) and environmentalist Greens raises the prospect of a new election and casts doubt about her future after 12 years in power. Merkel, 63, said she was sceptical about ruling in a minority government, saying: “My point of view is that new elections would be the better path.” Her plans did not include being chancellor in a minority government, she said after meeting President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.
Asia stocks supported by global growth optimism, dollar strong
Asian stocks edged higher on Tuesday as investors took heart from further evidence of strength in the global economy, while the dollar hovered near a one-week high against its peers thanks to higher US yields and a floundering euro. Gains on Wall Street overnight also helped MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan tack on 0.15%. South Korea's KOSPI rose 0.25%, Australian stocks climbed 0.15% and Japan's Nikkei advanced 1.25%.
M&M opens Detroit's 1st car making plant in 25 years
Automobile giant Mahindra & Mahindra opened its new manufacturing plant on Monday with an investment of $230 million in the world's car capital Detroit which got its first automotive production facility in 25 years, reports PTI. The new plant will create 250 new jobs in the US. Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra Group, said his company is committed to growing the Mahindra brand in North America and Michigan.
In few weeks from now, the new facility will produce an off-highway vehicle which will extend Mahindra's current position in this growing segment. Designed and engineered by Mahindra Automotive North America (MANA), the vehicle promises to be unlike anything currently on the market, he said. By 2020, additional planned projects will result in 400 more jobs and another $600 million in local investment over that same period.
