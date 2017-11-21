News Live: Sebi to look into complaints of errors in classification of shell cos, says report

Sebi to look into complaints of errors in classification of shell cos, says report

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has formed a committee to hear cases of firms (and their directors) that have complained that they have been classified as shell companies because of technical errors, sources told Mint. The panel will be a sub-committee of the capital market regulator’s secondary market and advisory committee (SMAC).

“For genuine cases of small technical errors or mis-interpretation, the sub-committee will make representations or help companies to make representations to the ministry of company affairs (MCA) for relief,” sources said. At least 500 listed companies have been impacted after the MCA disqualified directors in September. These companies share directors who have been disqualified for associating with other firms which haven’t filed their financial statements or annual returns for three years.