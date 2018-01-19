News Live: SEBI to accept only online filing of records from April 1

Live now
IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
NSE seeks to delay Feb 5 rollout of SGX stock futures, says report
The National Stock Exchange of India is asking Singapore Exchange to delay the planned introduction of single-stock futures that would track some of the subcontinent’s largest companies, sources told Bloomberg. NSE’s request comes as domestic stock-derivatives volume has slipped, sources said.
While SGX has informed some of its clients of a possible February 5 launch, subject to regulatory approval, NSE is seeking the delay to buy it time as it attempts to arrest the slide back home, sources said. India’s budget on February 1 may offer some incentives for exchanges and foreign investors, sources said.
SGX and NSE have a licensing agreement that allows futures and options based on the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 Index to trade in Singapore, though existing products track indexes and sectors and not individual shares.
Irda says reinsurance regulations to be out by Feb-end
The final reinsurance regulations are due by the end of February, Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irda) Chairman TS Vijayan said. The regulations will define the business in India and the order of preference, he added. When asked about what regulations are expected, he said life insurance product regulations are in the pipeline but will take some more time.
IDFC Bank Q3 profit falls 24% to Rs 146cr, asset quality deteriorates
Private sector lender IDFC Bank said its profit for the quarter ended December 2017 declined 23.6% to Rs 146.1 crore, compared to Rs 191.3 crore in the year-ago period. Profitability was hit by lower net interest income, other income and operating income; but was largely supported lower provisions.
Net interest income, the difference between interest earned and interest expended, fell 5% to Rs 495 crore compared to Rs 521 crore in year-ago. Asset quality worsened during the quarter. Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) as a percentage of gross advances were sharply higher at 5.62% against 3.92% in the previous quarter and net NPA was also higher at 3.52% in Q3 against 1.61% in Q2FY18.
In absolute terms, gross NPAs came at Rs 2,776.6 crore in Q3 FY18 were much higher compared to Rs 2,001.5 crore reported in previous quarter. Net NPAs for the quarter at Rs 1,206.3 crore were also higher compared to Rs 805 crore in the September quarter. Provisions and contingencies fell sharply to Rs 108.6 crore for the quarter ended December 2017, from Rs 231.7 crore in the year-ago period. The bank had reversed its provisions of Rs 100.37 crore in September quarter.
Kotak Mahindra Bank Q3 profit up 20% YoY
Indian private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank posted a nearly 20% increase in third-quarter profit on Friday, helped by higher interest and fee income and as bad loans dropped. Net profit rose to Rs 10.53 billion in the quarter ended December 31, from Rs 8.80 billion a year earlier, the country's fourth-largest private bank by assets said in a statement.
Infrastructure in Doklam aimed at improving lives of troops: China
China justified its massive construction activities in the Doklam area, describing it as legitimate and aimed at improving the lives of its troops and the people living on its own territory, reports PTI. China's reaction came amid reports that it was building a huge military complex close to the site of the Doklam standoff with India.
Asked about reports citing satellite imagery of a Chinese military complex in the area, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said: "China's position on the Donglong (Doklam) area is quite clear. Donglong always belonged to China and always under China's effective jurisdiction. There is no dispute in this regard," he said asserting Chinese sovereignty over the area which is also claimed by Bhutan.
He said China is building infrastructure for its troops and the people living in the area. "In order to patrol the border and improve the production and lives of border troops and residents, China has constructed infrastructure including roads in the Donglong (Doklam) area," Lu said.
Bitcoin could be here for 100 years but it's more likely to 'totally collapse,' Nobel laureate says
Bitcoin will likely "totally collapse," Nobel Prize-winning economist Robert Shiller has told CNBC, adding that it reminds him of "tulip mania" centuries ago in the Netherlands. The Yale University professor said there are "bubbles everywhere," not just in bitcoin, and added that he "doesn't know what to make of bitcoin ultimately."
"It has no value at all unless there is some common consensus that it has value. Other things like gold would at least have some value if people didn't see it as an investment," Shiller said. "It reminds me of the Tulip mania in Holland in the 1640s, and so the question is did that collapse? We still pay for tulips even now and sometimes they get expensive. (Bitcoin) might totally collapse and be forgotten and I think that's a good likely outcome but it could linger on for a good long time, it could be here in 100 years."
Breaking: The Election Commission has recommended disqualification of 20 Delhi Assembly MLAs of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in office-of-profit case.
Honda recalls 22,834 cars across various models in India
Japanese auto major Honda is recalling 22,834 units of Accord, City and Jazz models in India as part of a global exercise to rectify faulty airbags, reports PTI. The latest exercise takes the overall number of recalled vehicles, equipped with airbags manufactured by Takata, by the company to 3.13 lakh units in India.
The company, which is present in India through a wholly-owned arm Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL), announced that the latest recall will impact models which were manufactured in 2013. According to the company, the recall will affect 510 units of the premium sedan Accord, 22,084 units of City, and 240 units of Jazz.
ITC Q3 profit rises 17% YoY to Rs 30.90bn
ITC, India’s biggest cigarette maker, posted a 16.8% rise in its third-quarter profit on Friday, helped by a one-time gain. The company, which also makes consumer goods ranging from biscuits to skincare products, said its profit rose to Rs 30.90 billion in the quarter ended December 31, from Rs 26.47 billion a year ago. The company reported a gain of Rs 4.13 billion on account of entry tax in the state of Tamil Nadu that was written back in the quarter.
Strategic investors can invest up to 25% in REITs/InvITs: Sebi
To make REITs and InvITs more attractive, markets regulator Sebi has allowed strategic investors like registered NBFCs and international multilateral financial institutions to invest up to 25% of the total offer size of such trusts. "The strategic investor(s) shall, either jointly or severally, invest not less than 5% and not more than 25% of the total offer size," Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a circular.
The units subscribed by strategic investors, pursuant to the unit subscription agreement, will be locked-in for 180 days from the date of listing in the public issue. Further, Sebi has put in place operational modalities required for the participation by the strategic investors in (Real Estate Investment Trusts) and InvITs (Infrastructure Investment Trusts).
India's proposed investment treaty terms leave foreign partners cold
Having cancelled investment treaties with about 50 foreign governments last year, India is struggling to convince some to accept new terms that make it harder to seek international arbitration for disputes, sources told Reuters. From New Delhi’s perspective those treaties, mainly struck in the 1990s when it was desperate for foreign capital, left it too exposed to potential claims awarded by international arbitrators.
To reduce that exposure, India has drafted a new model agreement that legal advisors say is similar to those used by other big emerging market economies like Brazil and Indonesia, but some of its foreign partners are baulking at the more restrictive approach. “India is getting nowhere with the negotiations,” sources said.
Negotiators from countries including Australia, Iran and the European Union have told the Indian side that investors are waiting to come in but the new treaty terms give too little protection, the source said. Foremost among their concerns are a requirement for investors to fight any case in the Indian courts for at least five years before going for international arbitration, and other provisions narrowing the scope for companies to make claims, the source said.
The new model treaty also has no provision for investors to bring claims against India for any tax-related matters and for disputes arising due to actions taken by local governments.
HDFC Bank Q3 net rises 20.1% to Rs 4,642.6cr
Private lender HDFC Bank reported a 20.1% growth in net profit to Rs 4,642.6 crore for the third quarter of the current fiscal. The private sector bank had posted a net profit of Rs 3,865.33 crore in the October-December quarter of last fiscal.
Total income rose to Rs 24,450.44 crore during the December quarter, up 17.84% from Rs 20,748.27 crore in the year-ago period. Net interest income grew by 24.1% to Rs 10,314.3 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 8,309.1 crore reported in the corresponding quarter a year ago.
HDFC Bank's net interest margin stood at 4.3% for the quarter. The net non-performing assets (NPAs) as a percentage of total loans rose marginally to 0.44% at the end of December, from 0.32% in the same period last year.
HDFC Bank's provisions (other than tax) and contingencies increased to Rs 1,351.44 crore as against Rs 715.78 crore reported in the corresponding period a year ago.
Donald Trump frustrated with media coverage of Kelly's interview: White House
US President Donald Trump is "frustrated" with the media coverage of an interview given by his Chief of Staff John Kelly on issues like border wall, the White House has said.
Trump told lawmakers and a news channel that his campaign promise to build a wall along the Mexican border was "not fully informed" and his view on immigration was "evolving", The Wall Street Journal reported.
The White House denied such an impression and said that Trump has full confidence in Kelly.
ED likely to sell a chunk of Vijay Mallya's unpledged shares in United Breweries
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is planning to sell a major part of Vijay Mallya's unpledged shares in United Breweries to raise more than Rs 4,000 crore, which is almost half of what the liquid baron owed to lenders, reports The Economic Times. An official told the paper that the ED has got hold of 4 crore unpledged shares, which constitutes to around 15.2% stake, owned by Mallya.
The shares have been transferred to the ED by the Stock Holding Corporation of India under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), sources said. The remaining 27 lakh crore shares will soon be transferred. The shares will be sold under Section 9 of the PMLA. The Act points that after an order of confiscation, all the rights and titles in such assets stay with the Centre. The estimated amount by the sale of his shares is Rs 4,327 crore. The estimate comes about by Thursday's closing price which stood at Rs 1,081.85.
Subscribers can withdraw up to 25% after 3 years in NPS
The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has relaxed norms for partial withdrawals for subscribers of National Pension Scheme (NPS), reports Business Standard. The pension regulator has allowed NPS subscribers who have contributed for three years to withdraw up to 25% of the corpus subject to certain conditions.
Earlier NPS subscribers were allowed to withdraw from the corpus only after completion of 10 years. Withdrawals are allowed for higher education and marriage of children, including a legally adopted child, purchase or construction of a residential house or flat, and treatment of various specified illnesses like cancer, kidney failure, stroke, major organ transplant among other illness.
Fed's Williams under consideration for No 2 Fed post, says report
San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams is under consideration by the White House for the post of vice chair of the Fed Board in Washington, The Wall Street Journal reported. The journal said it was unclear whether Williams is a front runner. Williams would serve under Jerome Powell, a Fed governor who is to become the Fed chair early next month, succeeding Janet Yellen.
Williams, who holds a doctorate in economics and whose research on monetary policy and interest rates has been influential both inside and outside the US central bank, would be part of the trio of policymakers at the centre of US rate-setting that traditionally includes the Fed chair, the vice chair and the chief of the New York Fed. The Fed Board’s former No 2, Stanley Fischer, who was also a highly regarded economist and central banker, retired late last year.
Delay in Bhushan Steel sale; billionaire Sanjeev Gupta's Liberty House joins the fray
Even as submission of bids for the troubled steelmaker Bhushan Steel has been delayed by a week, a new player has emerged in the form of NRI industrialist Sanjeev Gupta. His UK-based Liberty House have emerged as a new entrant in the race, reports Moneycontrol News’ Prince Mathews Thomas.
While January 18 was earlier the last day for bids to be submitted, now it has been extended to January 25, sources said. “We got a notice on Wednesday informing us of the change in dates,” an official from one of the companies expected to put in a bid said.
Non-life insurers to see double-digit growth till 2022: Moody's
The non-life insurance industry is expected to register double-digit growth for the next three-to-four years, a Moody's analyst has said. In an interaction with Moneycontrol, Mohammed Ali Londe, Assistant Vice President-Analyst, EMEA Insurance, Moody's said that the sector will benefit from the liberalisation of reinsurance regulations as well as risk-based capital (RBC) regime. "With more reinsurance capacity coming from abroad, this will bring in more product offerings as well as sophistication to the market. This will enable Indian companies to also diversify into other product areas," he said.
SoftBank is now Uber's largest shareholder as deal closes
A group of investors led by SoftBank Group Corp closed a deal with Uber Technologies, making SoftBank the largest stakeholder in the ride-services firm and providing a much-needed boost to controversy-ridden Uber, reports Reuters. The deal includes a large purchase of shares from existing Uber investors and employees at a discounted valuation for the company of $48 billion, a 30% drop from Uber’s most recent valuation of $68 billion.
The investor group, which is co-led by SoftBank and Dragoneer Investment Group and includes Sequoia Capital, has also completed a $1.25 billion investment of fresh cash at the other, higher valuation, the spokesman said. In all, the investors will take a stake of about a 17.5% in Uber, with SoftBank keeping 15%, becoming the company’s largest shareholder. The investment triggers a number of governance changes at Uber, including the addition of new board members, which take effect immediately.
GST Council cuts rates on 82 items, introduces tax evasion steps, gears up for simple return filing
At its meeting on Thursday, the GST Council revised rates of 29 goods and 53 services and introduced ‘anti-evasion measures’ to take care of faltering indirect tax revenue. While there was an extensive discussion to simplify the return filing process, a final decision will be taken at its next meeting. The decision on inclusion of real estate in GST has also been deferred.
Rates of goods such as bio-diesel, packaged drinking water, drip, irrigation system, bio-pesticides, among others have been brought down to 12% from 18%. Diamonds and precious stones will now attract 0.25% GST instead of 3%, while vibhuti and de-oiled brown rice will attract nil tax. Similarly, rates of 53 categories of services will now attract lower tax. However, out of these, Finance Ministry has also made clarification on certain services. While the change in rates will be applicable from January 25, the rationalisation exercise will have an impact of Rs 1,000-1,200 crore annually.
US House passes short-term spending bill to avoid govt shutdown
Legislation to avoid a US government shutdown at midnight on Friday advanced in Congress, as the House of Representatives on Thursday night approved an extension of federal funds through February 16, although the bill faced uncertain prospects in the Senate, reports Reuters. On a mostly partisan vote of 230-197, the Republican-controlled House approved the stopgap funds, sending the bill to the Senate for consideration before the looming deadline and as President Donald Trump pushed hard for a measure he can sign.
But a mix of Democratic and Republican senators who oppose the House bill for varying reasons left the measure in a precarious spot. House passage came only after conservatives secured a promise from House Speaker Paul Ryan that he would soon advance some type of legislation to bolster US military readiness, said Republican Representative Mark Meadows. Besides a long fight over military versus non-military funding, Republicans and Democrats were battling over a measure to protect from deportation young immigrants known as “Dreamers” brought to the country illegally as children.
SEBI to accept only online filing of records from April 1
Online filing of records related to offer documents, schemes of arrangement, takeovers and buybacks need to be submitted only online to SEBI from April 1, the markets regulator said today.
In a circular, SEBI noted that the simultaneous filing of documents - physical and online- should start from February 1 and continue till March 31, 2018.
Thereafter, from April 1, 2018 physical filing of documents should be discontinued and only online filing will be accepted, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said.
India sends tax notices to cryptocurrency investors as trading hits $3.5 billion
India has sent tax notices to tens of thousands of people dealing in cryptocurrency after a nationwide survey showed more than $3.5 billion worth of transactions have been conducted over a 17-month period, the income tax department said.
Tech-savvy young investors, real estate players and jewellers are among those invested in bitcoin and other virtual currencies, tax officials told Reuters after gathering data from nine exchanges in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Pune.
Governments around the world are grappling with how to regulate cryptocurrency trading, and policymakers are expected to discuss the matter at a G20 summit in Argentina in March.
TRAI recommends allowing mobile services during air travel
Telecom regulator TRAI today recommended allowing mobile telephony and Internet services for passengers during air travel in the country through both satellite and terrestrial network.
"The authority recommends that both, Internet and Mobile Communication on Aircraft (MCA) service should be permitted as In-Flight Connectivity (IFC) in the Indian airspace," TRAI said in its recommendations on 'In-Flight Connectivity' (IFC).
The Department of Telecom had sought views of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on August 10, 2017, over proposal to introduce voice, data and video services over Indian airspace for domestic, international and overflying flights in Indian air space.
TRAI said that for mobile services, there should be flexibility to IFC service providers in terms of use of technology and frequencies inside the aircraft cabin that should be consistent with international standards, provided no harmful interference is caused.
Paytm adds option to apply for physical debit card to iOS app
Paytm may have disappointed the section of its customer base that uses iPhones when it launched BHIM UPI transactions on its Android application a couple of months ago but not on its iOS application.
But all that changed on Thursday when the payments company launched an update for its iOS app, which included BHIM UPI transactions and an option to apply for physical debit cards if one is a Paytm Payments Bank customer.
Modi’s adopted village in Varanasi under darkness as thieves steal solar streetlights’ batteries
Batteries of about 80 solar streetlights out of the 135 installed in Jayapur village of Varanasi have been stolen by thieves that has left the village stare into darkness. The village was adopted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November 2014 and the streetlights were installed in the first half of 2015.
As per a report by the Hindustan Times, which quoted the village head Srinarayan Patel, “About a year ago, the batteries of 50 streetlights in the village were stolen. I lodged a written complaint at the police outpost of the village and also informed the Rohania police about the theft.”
Before the police could act, batteries of 30 more streetlights were stolen. Patel said that the police did not act even after they were informed about the incident again.
Read the full report here
Mercedes-Benz becomes first to launch BS-VI, locally made car
German auto major Mercedes-Benz on Friday unveiled a BS-VI-compliant S Class produced at its Pune facility, more than two years ahead of the government deadline of April 2020 for switching to new emission norms.
Along with the unveiling of the new car, the company also received the certificate of compliance to the CMVR (Central motor vehicles rule) from the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) at a event attended by Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari.
Union budget to prioritize agriculture, infra investments, says Nitin Gadkari Union minister Nitin Gadkari today said forthcoming budget will see priorities in agriculture and infrastructure investment as country targets to achieve double digit growth in due course. "After demonetisation and GST, the situation is really changing. Our direct tax collection for this year has gone up by 18 percent compared to last year, and the government borrowings have come down by Rs 30,000 crore as anticipated, keeping out fiscal deficit under control," Gadkari said at an event 'Countdown to Union Budget' here. "The growth figure for last quarter has again gone up over 7 percent and our target is double digit, which may take some time. But the way in which the economy is moving I am confident that in due course of time, we will achieve this," he added.
Aadhaar seeding to eliminate multiple PF accounts: Additional Central PF Commissioner Sinha
The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) today said it will be able to eliminate multiple account numbers of an individual once the process of seeding Aadhaar is complete.
"Aadhaar seeding and bank account linking will help do away with multiple provident fund accounts, once merger of accounts happens with the help of Aadhaar seeding," Additional Central PF Commissioner S B Sinha told PTI.
Nokia teases tech world, says expect Mobile World Congress 2018 to be 'awesome'
Last year, HMD Global, the Chinese promoters of Nokia arrived with a bang in the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona announcing the re-launch of nostalgic Nokia 3310. The company is ready to make another splash this year going by how it is teasing the technology world.
HMD Global Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas on Thursday tweeted teasing his followers about the possible launches by the company. "Sorry for radio silence. Been super busy planning #MWC2018. Please expect it to be awesome [sic]," he said.
Read the full report here
Higher tax on cigarettes keeps industry under pressure: ITC
ITC today said it has to bear an incremental tax burden of over 20 percent due to the combined impact of increase in excise duty in budget 2017 and revision in GST compensation cess on cigarettes.
The cumulative growth in tax incidence on cigarettes, after cognising for the latest increase in cess rates, stands at 202 percent in last six years, ITC said in its earnings release.
"The combined impact of increase in excise duty announced by the Union Budget 2017 and the revision in GST compensation cess resulted in an incremental tax burden of over 20 percent on the company," it added.
RIL Q3 profit, petchem EBITDA up 16%; GRM meets estimates; Jio clocks net income at Rs 504 cr
Oil-retail-to-telecom major Reliance Industries has reported consolidated profit growth of 16.2 percent at Rs 9,423 crore. Reliance Jio posted Q3 profit at Rs 504 crore and EBITDA grew by 82 percent to Rs 2,628 crore QoQ. Gross refining margin came in at USD 11.6 a barrel was in line with CNBC-TV18 poll of USD 11.6 a barrel.
Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
Mauritius largest source of FDI in India, says RBI
Mauritius was the largest source of foreign investment in India, followed by the US and the UK, according to a census by the Reserve Bank.
Singapore and Japan were the next two sources of foreign direct investment (FDI), said the Census on Foreign Liabilities and Assets of Indian Direct Investment Companies 2016-17, released by RBI today.
Of the 18,667 companies that participated in the census, 17,020 had FDI/overseas direct investment in their balance sheets in March 2017, it said.
Pipeline strong, HCL Tech to continue selective play in India market
The company said its profit for October-December quarter increased 0.3 percent sequentially to Rs 2,194 crore. It also maintained its full year constant currency revenue guidance.
JUST IN | Delhi High Court has refused to grant an interim relief to Aam Aadmi Party MLAs in Office of Profit case, reports ANI.
Government announces list of 9 new Smart Cities
The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri today announced the names of none new Smart Cities. These cities will receive funding under the Smart Cities Mission taking the total number of cities identified to 99.
The winning cities are Silvassa (Dadra and Nagar Haveli), Erode (Tamil Nadu), Bihar Sharif (Bihar), Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh), Kavaratti (Lakshadweep), Diu (Daman and Diu) and Moradabad, Bareilly and Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh).
Zipping down Agra-Lucknow Expressway to cost from midnight onwards
Zipping down the swanky six-lane Agra-Lucknow Expressway will come at a price from mid-night today as vehicles using the route will have to pay toll tax.
The Yogi Adityanath government has fixed toll rates for vehicles using the 302 kilometre long expressway, which even boasts of a 3.3 km airstrip that defence aircraft can use as a runway during emergency.
The toll will vary from vehicle to vehicle and will be applicable on vehicles travelling from both sides, a state government spokesperson said today.
"The rates have been fixed at Rs 570 for car, jeep, van or light motor vehicles; Rs 905 for light commercial vehicle or mini bus; Rs 1,815 for bus and truck; Rs 2,785 for heavy construction work machine and multi-axle vehicle (3 to 6) and Rs 3,575 for over-sized vehicle (7 and above axles)," he said.
CBI has registered a case against former Chief Maintenance Engineer, Noida Authority (UP) and others for awarding several contracts worth Rs 116.39 cr (approximately) to 5 firms in gross violation of tender norms & procedures. Searches being conducted at 8 places including Delhi, Noida and Ranchi, reports ANI.
Technical View: Nifty forms a strong bullish candle; here's how to trade next week
Significant Put writing was seen at 10800 and 10700 strikes which are shifting its support to higher levels whereas Call Unwinding was seen in all the immediate strike price.
Kenya eyes 12-15% growth in footfalls from India in 2018
Kenya is eyeing 12-15 per cent growth in tourist arrivals from India this year. It also plans to promote meetings, incentives,
conferences and events (MICE) and adventure segments to increase its traveler base.
Well known for its safaris, Kenya now wants to expand beyond this to cater to different tastes and age groups, Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) CEO Betty Addero Radier told PTI.
She said, Kenya is mainly considered as a leisure destination among Indian travelers, however, KTB is working on changing its positioning and expanding it to include MICE, adventure, weddings and honeymoon.
Adventure tourism is one of the segments, which is rapidly picking up in India and for Kenya, it is going to be a major growth driver, she added.
Chennai Super Kings ropes in Lakshmipathy Balaji as bowling coach
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will head into the forthcoming season of Indian Premier League (IPL) with the coaching staff to be headed by Stephen Fleming while former India cricketer Lakshmipathy Balaji has been roped in as the bowling coach.
The team, which is keen to get back its core team, has already retained Mahendra Singh Dhoni as captain, Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja.
Neerja Bhanot killing case update: FBI releases age-progressed images of 4 wanted hijack suspects
Over 31 years after the hijacking of a Pan Am plane in Pakistan, the FBI has released new age-progressed images of four wanted suspects in the deadly incident that left 20 people, including Indian flight attendant Neerja Bhanot, dead.
Chandigarh-born Bhanot was the senior flight purser on Pan Am Flight 73 hijacked in Karachi in 1986. She was killed while helping passengers to escape through emergency exits when hijackers opened fire and set off explosives during the 16-hour ordeal.
Wipro Q3 profit down 12% at Rs 1,930.1 cr; sees Q4 IT services revenue growth at 1-3%
IT services major, Wipro, posted December quarter earnings that missed Street estimates on Friday.
The company’s IT services earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) was reported at Rs 1,959 crore, against Rs 2,278 crore, a drop of 14 percent year on year.
The company reported profit at Rs 1,930.1 crore, down 12 percent.
The rupee revenue for the segment came in at Rs 13,235 crore against Rs 13,169 crore, a marginal rise of 0.5 percent.
SLIDESHOW | Trumpspeak: 'Not sure talks with North Korea will lead to anything meaningful'
US President Donald Trump makes news for the remarks that he makes. Here's a look at a few of them he made, as he completes an year at the Oval Office.
Centre has approved 2018 as Year Of Millets: Sadananda Gowda
The Centre has approved 2018 as the 'Year of Millets' to boost the sunrise agriculture industry and production of the cereal, Union Minister Sadananda Gowda today said.
"The central government has approved 2018 as year of millets to encourage its production and boost this sunrise agri industry. We did it on Karnataka Agriculture Minister Krishne Byre Gowda's request," he said addressing organics and millets 2018 international trade fair here.
Speaking on the occasion, Krishne Byre Gowda said the government hopes to bring about a change in dietary habits and
promote a more sustainable future.
S&P assigns BBB- to Power Grid's medium-term notes programme
S&P Global Ratings today assigned long-term issue rating of BBB- to state-run Power Grid Corporation of India's proposed USD 1 billion senior unsecured medium-term notes programme.
The rating is subject to the agency's review of the final issuance documentation, S&P said in a statement.
"The rating on Power Grid reflects the company's supportive regulatory framework, near monopoly in interstate transmission, and stable margins and cash flows. Power Grid's large capital spending plans and exposure to the weak credit profiles of state electricity boards offset these strengths," it said.
The stable outlook on Power Grid, it said, reflects S&P's expectation that the company will manage its growth and project execution risks such that it maintains its ratio of funds from operations to debt at about nine per cent over the next 12-18 months.