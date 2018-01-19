App
News Live: SEBI to accept only online filing of records from April 1

This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.

highlights

  • Jan 19, 06:17 PM (IST)

    SEBI to accept only online filing of records from April 1

    Online filing of records related to offer documents, schemes of arrangement, takeovers and buybacks need to be submitted only online to SEBI from April 1, the markets regulator said today.

    In a circular, SEBI noted that the simultaneous filing of documents - physical and online- should start from February 1 and continue till March 31, 2018.

    Thereafter, from April 1, 2018 physical filing of documents should be discontinued and only online filing will be accepted, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said.

  • Jan 19, 06:06 PM (IST)

    India sends tax notices to cryptocurrency investors as trading hits $3.5 billion

    India has sent tax notices to tens of thousands of people dealing in cryptocurrency after a nationwide survey showed more than $3.5 billion worth of transactions have been conducted over a 17-month period, the income tax department said.

    Tech-savvy young investors, real estate players and jewellers are among those invested in bitcoin and other virtual currencies, tax officials told Reuters after gathering data from nine exchanges in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Pune.

    Governments around the world are grappling with how to regulate cryptocurrency trading, and policymakers are expected to discuss the matter at a G20 summit in Argentina in March.

  • Jan 19, 05:08 PM (IST)

    TRAI recommends allowing mobile services during air travel
    Telecom regulator TRAI today recommended allowing mobile telephony and Internet services for passengers during air travel in the country through both satellite and terrestrial network.

    "The authority recommends that both, Internet and Mobile Communication on Aircraft (MCA) service should be permitted as In-Flight Connectivity (IFC) in the Indian airspace," TRAI said in its recommendations on 'In-Flight Connectivity' (IFC).

    The Department of Telecom had sought views of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on August 10, 2017, over proposal to introduce voice, data and video services over Indian airspace for domestic, international and overflying flights in Indian air space.

    TRAI said that for mobile services, there should be flexibility to IFC service providers in terms of use of technology and frequencies inside the aircraft cabin that should be consistent with international standards, provided no harmful interference is caused.

  • Jan 19, 07:17 PM (IST)

    Paytm adds option to apply for physical debit card to iOS app

    Paytm may have disappointed the section of its customer base that uses iPhones when it launched BHIM UPI transactions on its Android application a couple of months ago but not on its iOS application.

    But all that changed on Thursday when the payments company launched an update for its iOS app, which included BHIM UPI transactions and an option to apply for physical debit cards if one is a Paytm Payments Bank customer.

  • Jan 19, 07:03 PM (IST)
  • Jan 19, 07:02 PM (IST)

    Modi’s adopted village in Varanasi under darkness as thieves steal solar streetlights’ batteries
    Batteries of about 80 solar streetlights out of the 135 installed in Jayapur village of Varanasi have been stolen by thieves that has left the village stare into darkness. The village was adopted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November 2014 and the streetlights were installed in the first half of 2015.

    As per a report by the Hindustan Times, which quoted the village head Srinarayan Patel, “About a year ago, the batteries of 50 streetlights in the village were stolen. I lodged a written complaint at the police outpost of the village and also informed the Rohania police about the theft.”

    Before the police could act, batteries of 30 more streetlights were stolen. Patel said that the police did not act even after they were informed about the incident again.

    Read the full report here

  • Jan 19, 06:57 PM (IST)

    Mercedes-Benz becomes first to launch BS-VI, locally made car

    German auto major Mercedes-Benz on Friday unveiled a BS-VI-compliant S Class produced at its Pune facility, more than two years ahead of the government deadline of April 2020 for switching to new emission norms.

    Along with the unveiling of the new car, the company also received the certificate of compliance to the CMVR (Central motor vehicles rule) from the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) at a event attended by Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari.

  • Jan 19, 06:51 PM (IST)

    Union budget to prioritize agriculture, infra investments, says Nitin Gadkari   Union minister Nitin Gadkari today said forthcoming budget will see priorities in agriculture and infrastructure investment as country targets to achieve double digit growth in due course. "After demonetisation and GST, the situation is really changing. Our direct tax collection for this year has gone up by 18 percent compared to last year, and the government borrowings have come down by Rs 30,000 crore as anticipated, keeping out fiscal deficit under control," Gadkari said at an event 'Countdown to Union Budget' here. "The growth figure for last quarter has again gone up over 7 percent and our target is double digit, which may take some time. But the way in which the economy is moving I am confident that in due course of time, we will achieve this," he added.

  • Jan 19, 06:46 PM (IST)

    Aadhaar seeding to eliminate multiple PF accounts: Additional Central PF Commissioner Sinha

    The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) today said it will be able to eliminate multiple account numbers of an individual once the process of seeding Aadhaar is complete.

    "Aadhaar seeding and bank account linking will help do away with multiple provident fund accounts, once merger of accounts happens with the help of Aadhaar seeding," Additional Central PF Commissioner S B Sinha told PTI.

  • Jan 19, 06:41 PM (IST)
  • Jan 19, 06:40 PM (IST)

    Nokia teases tech world, says expect Mobile World Congress 2018 to be 'awesome'
    Last year, HMD Global, the Chinese promoters of Nokia arrived with a bang in the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona announcing the re-launch of nostalgic Nokia 3310. The company is ready to make another splash this year going by how it is teasing the technology world.

    HMD Global Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas on Thursday tweeted teasing his followers about the possible launches by the company. "Sorry for radio silence. Been super busy planning #MWC2018. Please expect it to be awesome [sic]," he said.

    Read the full report here

  • Jan 19, 06:36 PM (IST)

    Higher tax on cigarettes keeps industry under pressure: ITC

    ITC today said it has to bear an incremental tax burden of over 20 percent due to the combined impact of increase in excise duty in budget 2017 and revision in GST compensation cess on cigarettes.

    The cumulative growth in tax incidence on cigarettes, after cognising for the latest increase in cess rates, stands at 202 percent in last six years, ITC said in its earnings release.

    "The combined impact of increase in excise duty announced by the Union Budget 2017 and the revision in GST compensation cess resulted in an incremental tax burden of over 20 percent on the company," it added.

  • Jan 19, 06:31 PM (IST)

    RIL Q3 profit, petchem EBITDA up 16%; GRM meets estimates; Jio clocks net income at Rs 504 cr

    Oil-retail-to-telecom major Reliance Industries has reported consolidated profit growth of 16.2 percent at Rs 9,423 crore. Reliance Jio posted Q3 profit at Rs 504 crore and EBITDA grew by 82 percent to Rs 2,628 crore QoQ. Gross refining margin came in at USD 11.6 a barrel was in line with CNBC-TV18 poll of USD 11.6 a barrel.

    Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

  • Jan 19, 06:29 PM (IST)

    Mauritius largest source of FDI in India, says RBI

    Mauritius was the largest source of foreign investment in India, followed by the US and the UK, according to a census by the Reserve Bank.

    Singapore and Japan were the next two sources of foreign direct investment (FDI), said the Census on Foreign Liabilities and Assets of Indian Direct Investment Companies 2016-17, released by RBI today.

    Of the 18,667 companies that participated in the census, 17,020 had FDI/overseas direct investment in their balance sheets in March 2017, it said.

  • Jan 19, 06:24 PM (IST)

    Pipeline strong, HCL Tech to continue selective play in India market

    Pipeline strong, HCL Tech to continue selective play in India market

    The company said its profit for October-December quarter increased 0.3 percent sequentially to Rs 2,194 crore. It also maintained its full year constant currency revenue guidance.
  • Jan 19, 06:14 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Delhi High Court has refused to grant an interim relief to Aam Aadmi Party MLAs in Office of Profit case, reports ANI. 

  • Jan 19, 06:04 PM (IST)

    Government announces list of 9 new Smart Cities

    The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri today announced the names of none new Smart Cities. These cities will receive funding under the Smart Cities Mission taking the total number of cities identified to 99. 

    The winning cities are Silvassa (Dadra and Nagar Haveli), Erode (Tamil Nadu), Bihar Sharif (Bihar), Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh), Kavaratti (Lakshadweep), Diu (Daman and Diu) and Moradabad, Bareilly and Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh).

  • Jan 19, 06:00 PM (IST)

    Government announces list of 9 new Smart Cities

    The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri today announced the names of none new Smart Cities. These cities will receive funding under the Smart Cities Mission taking the total number of cities identified to 99. 

    The winning cities are Silvassa (Dadra and Nagar Haveli), Erode (Tamil Nadu), Bihar Sharif (Bihar), Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh), Kavaratti (Lakshadweep), Diu (Daman and Diu) and Moradabad, Bareilly and Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh).

  • Jan 19, 05:56 PM (IST)
  • Jan 19, 05:53 PM (IST)

    Zipping down Agra-Lucknow Expressway to cost from midnight onwards

    Zipping down the swanky six-lane Agra-Lucknow Expressway will come at a price from mid-night today as vehicles using the route will have to pay toll tax.

    The Yogi Adityanath government has fixed toll rates for vehicles using the 302 kilometre long expressway, which even boasts of a 3.3 km airstrip that defence aircraft can use as a runway during emergency.

    The toll will vary from vehicle to vehicle and will be applicable on vehicles travelling from both sides, a state government spokesperson said today.

    "The rates have been fixed at Rs 570 for car, jeep, van or light motor vehicles; Rs 905 for light commercial vehicle or mini bus; Rs 1,815 for bus and truck; Rs 2,785 for heavy construction work machine and multi-axle vehicle (3 to 6) and Rs 3,575 for over-sized vehicle (7 and above axles)," he said.

  • Jan 19, 05:43 PM (IST)

    CBI has registered a case against former Chief Maintenance Engineer, Noida Authority (UP) and others for awarding several contracts worth Rs 116.39 cr (approximately) to 5 firms in gross violation of tender norms & procedures. Searches being conducted at 8 places including Delhi, Noida and Ranchi, reports ANI

  • Jan 19, 05:39 PM (IST)

    Technical View: Nifty forms a strong bullish candle; here's how to trade next week

    Technical View: Nifty forms a strong bullish candle; here's how to trade next week

    Significant Put writing was seen at 10800 and 10700 strikes which are shifting its support to higher levels whereas Call Unwinding was seen in all the immediate strike price.
  • Jan 19, 05:37 PM (IST)

    Kenya eyes 12-15% growth in footfalls from India in 2018

    Kenya is eyeing 12-15 per cent growth in tourist arrivals from India this year. It also plans to promote meetings, incentives,
    conferences and events (MICE) and adventure segments to increase its traveler base.

    Well known for its safaris, Kenya now wants to expand beyond this to cater to different tastes and age groups, Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) CEO Betty Addero Radier told PTI.

    She said, Kenya is mainly considered as a leisure destination among Indian travelers, however, KTB is working on changing its positioning and expanding it to include MICE, adventure, weddings and honeymoon.

    Adventure tourism is one of the segments, which is rapidly picking up in India and for Kenya, it is going to be a major growth driver, she added.

  • Jan 19, 05:30 PM (IST)

    Chennai Super Kings ropes in Lakshmipathy Balaji as bowling coach

    Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will head into the forthcoming season of Indian Premier League (IPL) with the coaching staff to be headed by Stephen Fleming while former India cricketer Lakshmipathy Balaji has been roped in as the bowling coach.

    The team, which is keen to get back its core team, has already retained Mahendra Singh Dhoni as captain, Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja.

  • Jan 19, 05:23 PM (IST)

    Neerja Bhanot killing case update: FBI releases age-progressed images of 4 wanted hijack suspects

    Over 31 years after the hijacking of a Pan Am plane in Pakistan, the FBI has released new age-progressed images of four wanted suspects in the deadly incident that left 20 people, including Indian flight attendant Neerja Bhanot, dead.

    Chandigarh-born Bhanot was the senior flight purser on Pan Am Flight 73 hijacked in Karachi in 1986. She was killed while helping passengers to escape through emergency exits when hijackers opened fire and set off explosives  during the 16-hour ordeal.

  • Jan 19, 05:19 PM (IST)
  • Jan 19, 05:16 PM (IST)

    Wipro Q3 profit down 12% at Rs 1,930.1 cr; sees Q4 IT services revenue growth at 1-3%
    IT services major, Wipro, posted December quarter earnings that missed Street estimates on Friday.

    The company’s IT services earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) was reported at Rs 1,959 crore, against Rs 2,278 crore, a drop of 14 percent year on year.

    The company reported profit at Rs 1,930.1 crore, down 12 percent.

    The rupee revenue for the segment came in at Rs 13,235 crore against Rs 13,169 crore, a marginal rise of 0.5 percent.

  • Jan 19, 05:12 PM (IST)

    SLIDESHOW | Trumpspeak: 'Not sure talks with North Korea will lead to anything meaningful'

    SLIDESHOW | Trumpspeak: 'Not sure talks with North Korea will lead to anything meaningful'

    US President Donald Trump makes news for the remarks that he makes. Here's a look at a few of them he made, as he completes an year at the Oval Office.
  • Jan 19, 05:02 PM (IST)

    Centre has approved 2018 as Year Of Millets: Sadananda Gowda

    The Centre has approved 2018 as the 'Year of Millets' to boost the sunrise agriculture industry and production of the cereal, Union Minister Sadananda Gowda today said.

    "The central government has approved 2018 as year of millets to encourage its production and boost this sunrise agri industry. We did it on Karnataka Agriculture Minister Krishne Byre Gowda's request," he said addressing organics and millets 2018 international trade fair here.

    Speaking on the occasion, Krishne Byre Gowda said the government hopes to bring about a change in dietary habits and
    promote a more sustainable future.

  • Jan 19, 04:47 PM (IST)

    S&P assigns BBB- to Power Grid's medium-term notes programme

    S&P Global Ratings today assigned long-term issue rating of BBB- to state-run Power Grid Corporation of India's proposed USD 1 billion senior unsecured medium-term notes programme.

    The rating is subject to the agency's review of the final issuance documentation, S&P said in a statement.

    "The rating on Power Grid reflects the company's supportive regulatory framework, near monopoly in interstate transmission, and stable margins and cash flows. Power Grid's large capital spending plans and exposure to the weak credit profiles of state electricity boards offset these strengths," it said.

     The stable outlook on Power Grid, it said, reflects S&P's expectation that the company will manage its growth and project execution risks such that it maintains its ratio of funds from operations to debt at about nine per cent over the next 12-18 months.

